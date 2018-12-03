The Guardian’s Bush obituary plumbs new depths of sycophantic hypocrisy

Kit Knightly
The strong man with the dagger is followed by the weak man with the sponge.”Lord Acton
George Herbert Walker Bush died on Saturday. He was 94 years old. Thanks to decisions he made throughout his career, thousands – perhaps millions – of people never got near 94. He invaded Iraq in 1991, instituted sanctions that destroyed the country. He pardoned those involved in the Iran-Contra affair and was head of the CIA when Operation Condor launched the military coup in Argentina in 1976.
None of that makes it into The Guardian‘s obituary, of course.
Instead, Simon Tisdall – a mindless servant to the status quo, always happy to weave invective about our designated enemies – treats us to paragraph after paragraph of inane anecdotes.
Good old Georgie once gave him a lift in Air Force One.
Barbara gave him useful advice about raising Springer Spaniels.
The following words and phrases are not found anywhere in this article: CIA, Iraq, Iran-Contra, Argentinian coup, Iran Air Flight 655, NAZI, Panama.
Rather, Tisdall refers Bush’s term as “before the era of fake news”. Which makes him either a complete a liar or profoundly under-qualified to write on the subject – as the Bush-era spawned the original fake news: The Nayirah testimony. A pack of lies told before the Senate, and used to justify a war in the middle-east.
A Bush family tradition.
Tisdall talks of Bush’s family – “he enjoyed a privileged upbringing in a monied east coast family” – but doesn’t say that his father, Prescott Bush, was a known Nazi sympathiser and was even implicated in an alleged plot to overthrow the government of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Bush started two wars as President. Planned and enabled countless crimes as director of the CIA. pardoned all those implicated in the Iran-Contra affair. Refused to apologise when the US Navy “accidentally” shot down an Iranian airliner, killing over 200 civilians, including 60 children.
He was the original neocon – his administration brought us Cheney and Powell and Rumsfeld. Gave birth to the ideology that stage-managed 9/11, launched the “War on Terror”, and cut a blood-stained swath across North Africa and the Middle East.
We don’t hear about that.
What we DO hear about is Bush’s “deep sense of public duty and service” and that “Bush was a patriot who did not need cheap slogans to express his belief in enduring American greatness”. No space is given over to analysis, to examine the fact that “belief in enduring American greatness” is quasi-fascism, and responsible for more violent deaths this century than any other cause you can name.
In hundreds of words, a notionally left-wing paper has nothing but praise for a highly unpopular right-wing president. No space is given over even to the gentlest of rebukes.
The whole article is an exercise in talking without saying anything. Pleasantries replacing truth. Platitudes where facts should be. A nothing burger, with a void on the side and an extra order of beige.
It’s an obituary of Harold Shipman that eschews murder talk and rhapsodises about his love of gardening.
A eulogy to Pinochet that praises his economic reforms but neglects all the soccer stadiums full of corpses.
An epitaph to Hitler that focuses, not on his “controversial political career”, but on his painting and his vegetarianism.
Did you know Genghis Khan once lent me a pencil? He was a swell guy. The world will miss him.
We’re no longer supposed to examine the lives, characters or morals of our leaders. Only “honour their memory” and be “grateful for their service”. History is presented to us, not as a series of choices made by people in power, but as a collection of inevitabilities. Consequences are tragic but unavoidable. Like long-dead family squabbles – To dwell on them is unseemly, and to assign blame unfair.
Just as with John McCain, apologism and revisionism are sold to us as manners and good taste. Attempts to redress the balance and tell the truth are met with stern glares and declarations that it is “too soon”.
It’s never “too soon” to tell the truth.
John McCain was a dangerous war-mongering lunatic. George Bush Sr was a sociopath from a family of corrupt sociopaths. The world would be a far better, and much safer place if just one major newspaper was willing to say that.
Really, there are two obituaries to write here:
First – George HW Bush, corrupt patriarch of an old and malign family, passing out of this world to face whatever eternal punishment (hopefully) awaits those who sell their immortal soul in exchange for a brief taste of power.
Second – The Guardian, perhaps a decent newspaper once-upon-a-time, now a dried out husk. A zombified slave to the state, mindless and brainless and lifeless. No questions, no reservations, no hesitation. Obediently licking up the mess their masters leave behind.
It’s sickening.
It’s a wonder The Fraudian didn’t interview old neighbours of George H W Bush and his family. I’m sure the interviewees would have said that he was a quiet and polite fellow who remembered to put out the garbage for the weekly collection and that the whole family seemed normal and didn’t make a lot of noise in the evenings. Or whatever neighbours of serial murderers usually tell the press.
George Bush spent his adult life organizing operations and wars that killed a few million people. Anyone who has spiritual beliefs must wonder how it is to die with so much killing on your record or conscience (if you have one).
Nailed it Kit. The attempt at revionism and rewriting history by these craven creatures, these sycophantic slimebag shills for Imperialism and War and the Anglo Zionist Empire. They don’t speak truth to power, they protect and grovel to the powerful. The eulogising and fawning of Bush was stomach churning, as it was for the arch Imperialist McCain when he croaked. Thank God for alternative news sites, and yeah Caitlin Johnston @ medium nailed it as well, as Fair Dinkum mentioned. Where’s John Pilger when you need him?
GBH Bush’s Highway of Death deserves mention. I’ll spare you the pictures.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=highway+of+death+desert+storm&t=h_&atb=v92-2_f&ia=web
What no one seems to realize is that the VP often takes charge of the US National Security Council when POTUS is not able to attend meetings, which are held weekly. Under Eisenhower it was Richard Nixon who often took charge of the meetings–Tim Weiner’s book “Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA” gives some details on this.
Reagan was primarily a mantle piece for the banking, oil and defense sectors to run wild…is it really so hard to believe GHW Bush was running the National Security Council? It was a CIA wet dream come true (especially after the alligator-armed “investigations” of the 70’s.
Caitlin sums it up>
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2018/12/01/if-you-murdered-a-bunch-of-people-mass-murder-is-your-single-defining-legacy/
I was with you until you mentioned 9/11 conspiracy theories, which I think seriously undermined what was otherwise an excellent piece.
Every theory about 9/11 is a conspiracy theory. The one thing we can be sure about with 9/11 is that it was the product of a conspiracy.
Fine then, if you must nitpick. I revise my comment:
I was with you until you mentioned 9/11 truther nonsense, which I think seriously undermined what was otherwise an excellent piece.
I will also add in its support this audio recording of Noam Chomsky speaking on the matter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3b_nI6DlZP0
Chomsky is a sell out. And his crud about 9 11 proves it.
He talks about peer reviewed facts. As if anyone would ever see any facts they didn’t want seen.
His wholre premise is silly.
9/11 truther nonsense
Perhaps you could grace us with your opinion of what is happening to this building. Please don’t expose your ignorance by saying that it has something to do with an airplane collision; not even the US government claims that.
Look at all the thumbs-downs, Peter. Your coincidence-theoryism won’t get much traction here. Off G is one of the proliferating realist, high-standard alt-news places where the – ever-more-conclusively-evidenced – truth about the 11/9 false-flag can be discussed rationally without having to swat away too many mooncalf denialists. And yes, on this one particular matter, I have to class Noam – bafflingly – with the mooncalves, despite revering him otherwise as one of the Great Souls of our time, rarely guilty of other such spectacular balls-ups of judgement.
Ah “truther”, that neologism which serves the same purpose as the recasting of the term “conspiracy” to designate foolishness, gullibilty etc.
And as for Chomsky, well here’s what he had to say about the 9/11 “inside job” theory:
“And even if it were true, which is extremely unlikely, who cares? It doesn’t have any significance. It’s a little bit like the huge energy that’s put out on trying to figure out who killed John Kennedy. Who knows? Who cares? Plenty of people get killed all the time, why does it matter that one of them happened to be John F. Kennedy?”
Let’s just consider that for a moment. Chomsky is considering the possibilty – however remote in his view – that 9/11 may indeed have been an inside job. And he’s saying it doesn’t have any significance that the US goverment carried out an attack on its own population! It doesn’t have any significance that the “war on terror” was launched on the basis of a lie!
This is the moment when Chomsky truly stood revealed. He was like the kid with his hand in the cookie jar who instantly concocts any number of excuses all of which contradict each other. And yet even when caught out like this, he has his supporters who say he “dispels 9/11 theories with sheer logic”!
That’s the one. I mean – who knows and who cares? It’s not as if a terrorist attack on mainland America that altered the face of New York and launched a war across the world is actually important.
‘Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America’s Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years’ Russ Baker- a fascinating account of the Bush family’s involvement in a great deal of nefarious activity. Bush senior is one of the few people who didn’t remember where he was when Kennedy was shot. Baker puts him in Dallas.
Exactly what i was thinking!
I’m sickened by the Guardian’s and BBC’s obedience to the US neocon project to seek, or create, and destroy “enemies” and whilst ignoring all the disgusting atrocities that arise as a consequence.
The Guardian is not even worth the paper it’s printed on. It’s become The Guardian Of The Establishment rather than of the Truth which it used to proclaim.
What a great piece. My parents knew them in New York and they came over once and left behind an embossed packet of White House cigs. I asked my father (before he died) what he thought of them and all he ever said was he thought that Barbara was the intellect in the family.
Bloody annoying, thanks Pater.
From 2004
“The induction of DU weapons in 1991 in Iraq … broke a 46-year taboo. This Trojan Horse of nuclear war … continues to be used more and more. DU remains radioactive longer than the age of the earth (estimated at 4.5 billion years). The long-term effects from over a decade of DU exposures … are devastating. The increased quantities of radioactive material … used in Afghanistan are 3 to 5 times greater than Iraq, 1991. In Iraq, 2003, they are already estimated to be 6 to 10 times 1991, and will travel through a larger area and affect many more people, babies and unborn. Countries within a 1000-mile radius of Baghdad and Kabul are being affected by radiation poisoning …
“DU remains radioactive longer than […] 4.5 billion years.”
It’s worse than that. It loses half of its radioactivity in that time.
The good news is that that slow release means “D”U doesn’t zap you much. The bad news is it’s chemically toxic, like a heavy metal (which it is).
Also no mention of the body of circumstantial evidence linking Bush to JFK’s murder, though Bush repeatedly insisted that he couldn’t recall his whereabouts that day (I can precisely recall where I was, and I was 9 years old in 1963), in spite of the fact that solid documentary evidence exists that puts him in Dallas on Nov 22, 1963.
Excellent article, Kit. Thank you for putting into words pretty much what I was thinking. The Guardian performed exactly the same ‘brainwashing’ exercise when McCain died.
The Guardian today is unrecognisable to the Guardian I started reading in early 2000’s. It became more and more obvious following the destruction of hard drives at the Guardian offices – if that even happened, that is.
Keep up the good work here, guys!
This article tells the unvarnished and unheralded truth! I was pleased to read the actual whole story, instead of the usual thin veneer that the mass media likes to foist on us. Thank you Mr. Knightly.
Died before he could be brought to court with Blair for mass murder.
That odious specimen will never see The Hague either.
Neither could have happened, it’s just wishful thinking. These murderous thugs always get away with it.
“. . . to face whatever eternal punishment (hopefully) awaits those who sell their immortal soul. . . ” Can’t tell whether that’s a naive hope or a lampooned belief. Must be Poe’s Law at work.
David Icke might be mad, but he’s not really a bad person. He can’t understand how some people could be so evil so he thinks they must be ‘lizard people’. But they are psychopaths.
davids not mad
hey. “notmad”. maybe my new screen name. i like it.
David Notmad! Is that really you? We were at school together!
no im notmad
I’m down.
I think that calling them lizard people is a slur on lizards who are mainly harmless creatures.
i feel the same when they describe people as acting like animals. its an insult to animals.
>>> Did you know Genghis Khan once lent me a pencil? He was a swell guy. The world will miss him.
Made me LOL. At least we still have that.