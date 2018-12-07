An Open Letter to the Huffington Post

Jess Brammer, UK Huffington Post
Chris York, UK Huffington Post
Dear Ms. Brammar and Mr. York:
I was the head information specialist serving the Medical Health Officers of British Columbia, Canada, for 25 years.
Your attack piece on Professor Piers Robinson and on the scholarly work of Dr. David Ray Griffin is the least accurate and the lowest quality published article I have ever seen.
I have assisted Dr. Griffin with 10 of his investigative books into the events of 9/11. In 2011 we decided to create the international 9/11 Consensus Panel to review and evaluate the official claims relating to September 11, 2001. The Panel we formed has 23 members, including people from the fields of physics, chemistry, structural engineering, aeronautical engineering, piloting, airplane crash investigation, medicine, journalism, psychology, and religion (For the full list, see here).
In seeking a consensus methodology, I was advised by the former provincial epidemiologist of British Columbia to employ a leading model that is used in medicine to establish the best diagnostic and treatment evidence to guide the world’s doctors using medical consensus statements.
The Panel methodology has produced, seven years later, 51 refutations of the official claims, which were published as 911 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation in September, 2018.
Each Consensus Point, now a chapter in this book, was given three rounds of review and feedback by the Panel members. The panelists were blind to one another throughout the process, providing strictly uninfluenced individual feedback. Any Points that did not receive 85% approval by the third round were set aside.
The Honorary Members of the Panel include the late British (and longest-serving) parliamentarian Michael Meacher, the late evolutionary biologist Lynn Margulis, and the late Honorary President of the Italian Supreme Court, Ferdinando Imposimato.
The Huffington Post drastically lowered its standards to publish this hit piece, and what influenced it to do so is a question worth pursuing.
Yours truly
Elizabeth Woodworth, Co-author with Dr. David Ray Griffin
9/11 Unmasked
You seriously have to wonder about the likes of Huffington Post and BellingCat and others.
When you really think about it, they are enemies of the state – or at least enemies of the people.
They are quite literally pushing us towards war with Russia. Their recklessness and irresponsibility is staggering.
The only conclusion I can reach is that all these self proclaimed ‘experts’ have been set up and financed by the state to spread disinformation. For me, that makes them traitors of the highest order. Just like the White Helmets where the proof is overwelming that they were set up to destroy Syria and cause a blowback that will kill us all if they continue. The threat of NATO bombing Syrian forces around Idlib if Syria try to remove Al Qaeda (those who allegedly flew planes into the Twin Towers) The restraint of Syria and Russia the only thing saving us from nuclear wipeout.
The letter is far too polite and suggests they had some standards once. Considering the risks these fools are exposing us to I think Huffingpost should be recognised for what they are.
Where can I read the whole “911 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation” for free instead of $ 14.26 at Amazon?
Until Americans are willing to question their own government and what it knew about 9/11, all the truth does is infuriate those elite and media types who wish the truth to remain buried and forgotten.
We must help them.
I’ve watched many documentaries about 911 and i also personally witnessed the BBC reporter with building 7 still standing on the horizon as she announced it had come down.
I saw Cheney visibly shocked as he helped to carry an injured Pentagon employee to an ambulance. I don’t think he was involved. I don’t think the US government was involved. It was however a State sponsored attack:
Ultra rght wing Israelis via Mossad or via a splinter or shadow group is where the evidence seems to point.
They were operationally capable of everything that day. They were even caught documenting the event and admitted it on Israeli TV.
They own the Deep State, they control the “liberal” interventionist media like the Huff and the Guardian. Any letters of complaint to those propaganda instruments are futile.
Rumsfeld. It was Rumsfeld the craven pretender
Not the loathsome Cheney., Though it was Cheney ordered the stand-down from his underground lair;
but, Rummy,
making sure the kill was done in that particular wedge the day after he declared war on the Pentagon and where the accountants were investigating those missing trillions ‘Don’ went ‘to war’ over;
and where critical questions about WHO the radar ‘friend’ was that Cheney vectored in,
approaching well above VMO
staff poised over the anti aircraft defence buttons..
were obliterated;
rummy., that disgusting fraud
playing nursie while keeping well away from his centre of responsibility..
giving time for his co-conspirators to consolidate the psyop.
NEOCONAZION -> #1.amercian [sic] psyop
the gatekeepers
MUELLER for one
as well as Israel and whoever tf else involved in this dark ploy
‘The Government???’, but they ALL know now and have no excuse not to..so,
yes
‘The government’ collectively IS of this gigantic conspiracy.,
because ‘they’, collectively, are still 17 years later, not doing anything about it.
Although I agree with the main line of your comment ,I seriously question whether the Israelis through the Mossad could have carried out this destruction without Us complicity. Cheney,Rumsfeld and a good smattering of their neoconscomrades.I gave you a thumbs up anyway.
Cheers.
IF 9/11 was an explosives set up, US deep state would always have to have been involved. They also had the capacity and after gains.
Best precedent: the Reichtag fire by the Nazis in 1933
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reichstag_fire
If it was the planes my money is on Wahhabi Saudi elements – most motive. They tried it before in 1993 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1993_World_Trade_Center_bombing
“The Honorary Members of the Panel include the late British (and longest-serving) parliamentarian Michael Meacher, the late evolutionary biologist Lynn Margulis, and the late Honorary President of the Italian Supreme Court, Ferdinando Imposimato.” – what do such luminaries know compared to a hack pushing the official line through a platform controlled by big business?
Its interesting, isn’t it – despite a mountain of forensic saying otherwise none of the corporate media have been brave enough to break ranks. This makes their churnalists either;
thick?
corrupt?
or, amoral?
Thick?
Corrupt?
Amoral?
It’s a new breed of politician comprising all three.
They are instantly recognizable, and, once recognized, get the most prominent jobs, since their employers also possess exactly the same qualities, and warmly appreciate them.
The common denominator of these qualities is money and mindless power.
All of the above harry .
I recently finished the book “911 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation,” and recommend it along with anything else on 9/11 written by David Ray Griffin, or by the international group: Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Not only don’t the various official “narrative” lines hold up under scrutiny regarding things like the hijackings, failure of fighter jet interceptions, the culprits, the methods, the flightpath gymnastics, etc., neither does the actual physics of the building collapses. The defense of the official story is of course critical to the very credibility of the entire Western oligarchy – which is of course why we must never stop challenging their “official lies.”
We all know 9/11 was a false flag hoax.
Arguing about which particular Neocon functionary was more or less responsible is all very interesting, but it’s like pondering how many angels can dance on a pin head.
It doesn’t really matter. What does matter is the obvious proven fact that this was a Zionist/ Mossad operation.
Consider the long, long catalogue of similar operations/ hoaxes/ false flags.
Skripal Russiagate The Syrian Gas Hoaxes White Helmets Bana Dusty Boy MH17 Libyan Viagra Rapists Iraq WMD Iraq Incubator Babies Red Brigades Red Army Faction Operation Gladio Bejgian Supermarket Shootings Bologna Rail Station Bombing USS Liberty Lavon Affair Operation Northwoods Tonkin Gulf JFK Other US Assassinations The 1956 Suez Conspiracy Iraqi Synagogue Bombings . Many, many, many others.
Most of the recent “terrorist attacks” in the US, UK, France, Belgium. Germany.
This has been going on for decades.
From the USS Maine in 1898. The Bayonetted Belgian Babies, the Raped Belgian Nuns, the Crucified Canadian Prisoners, the Human Bodies Turned Into Soap. The Lusitania.
This is just a very short list.
We have been lied to consistently for decades, for generations, by officialdom and its servile MSM. Most of the official narratives and the accepted historical record have been shown to be false, simply lies.
Very little of what we have been told is true. Can we believe anything we have been told, and is generally accepted, is actually true???
Even things that have been regarded as factual, like Global Warming or the Holocaust?
Why should we believe anything? Maybe these are just hoaxes as well. Maybe they never happened, or have been exaggerated and misrepresented beyond recognition. You have to keep a completely open mind, question everything, and accept nothing at face value. Everything else we think we know is probably false as well.