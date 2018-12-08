China’s Uyghur Problem — The Unmentioned Part

by F. William Engdahl, via NEO
In recent months Western media and the Washington Administration have begun to raise a hue and cry over alleged mass internment camps in China’s northwestern Xinjiang where supposedly up to one million ethnic Uyghur Chinese are being detained and submitted to various forms of “re-education.” Several things about the charges are notable, not the least that all originate from Western media or “democracy” NGOs such as Human Rights Watch whose record for veracity leaves something to be desired.
In August Reuters published an article under the headline, “UN says it has credible reports that China holds million Uighurs in secret camps.” A closer look at the article reveals no official UN policy statement, but rather a quote from one American member of an independent committee that does not speak for the UN, a member with no background in China. The source of the claim it turns out is a UN independent advisory NGO called Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The sole person making the charge, American committee member Gay McDougall, stated she was “deeply concerned” about “credible reports.” McDougall cited no source for the dramatic charge.
Reuters in their article boosts its claim by citing a murky Washington DC based NGO, the Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD). In an excellent background investigation, researchers at the Grayzone Project found that the CHRD gets hundreds of thousands of dollars from unnamed governments. The notorious US government NGO, National Endowment for Democracy, is high on the list of usual suspects. Notably, the CHRD official address is that of the Human Rights Watch which gets funds also from the Soros foundation.
The ‘Uyghur Problem’
The true state of affairs in China’s Xinjiang Province regarding Uyghurs is not possible to independently verify, whether such camps exist and if so who is there and under what conditions. What is known, however, is the fact that NATO intelligence agencies, including that of Turkey and of the US, along with Saudi Arabia, have been involved in recruiting and deploying thousands of Chinese Uyghur Muslims to join Al Qaeda and other terror groups in Syria in recent years. This side of the equation warrants a closer look, the side omitted by Reuters or UN Ambassador Haley.
According to Syrian media cited in Voltaire.net, there are presently an estimated 18,000 ethnic Uyghurs in Syria most concentrated in a village on the Turkish border to Syria. Since 2013 such Uyghur soldiers have gone from combat alongside Al Qaeda in Syria and returned to China’s Xinjiang where they have carried out various terrorist acts. This is the tip of a nasty NATO-linked project to plant the seeds of terror and unrest in China. Xinjiang is a lynchpin of China’s Belt Road Initiative, the crossroads of strategic oil and gas pipelines from Kazakhstan, Russia and a prime target of CIA intrigue since decades.
Since at least 2011 at the start of the NATO war against Bashar al Assad’s Syria, Turkey had played a key role in facilitating the flow of Chinese Uyghur people to become Jihadists in Syria. I deliberately use “had” tense to give benefit of the doubt if it still is the case today or if it has become an embarrassment for Erdogan and Turkish intelligence. In any case it seems that thousands of Uyghurs are holed up in Syria, most around Idlib, the reported last outpost of anti-regime terrorists.
Washington and ETIM
In an excellent analysis of China’s Uyghur terror history, Steven Sahiounie, a Syrian journalist with 21st Century Wire, notes that a key organization behind the radicalization of Chinese Uyghur youth is the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and its political front, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), which is also known as “Katibat Turkistani.” He cites a speech in Istanbul in 1995 by Turkey’s Erdogan, then Mayor, who declared, “Eastern Turkestan is not only the home of the Turkic peoples but also the cradle of Turkic history, civilization and culture…” Eastern Turkestan is Xinjiang.
ETIM today is headed by Anwar Yusuf Turani, self-proclaimed Prime Minister of a government in exile which notably is based in Washington DC. ETIM moved to Washington at a time the US State Department listed it as a terrorist organization, curiously enough. According to a report in a Turkish investigative magazine, Turk Pulse, Turani’s organization’s “activities for the government in exile are based on a report entitled ‘The Xinjiang Project.’ That was written by former senior CIA officer Graham E. Fuller in 1998 for the Rand Corporation and revised in 2003 under the title ‘The Xinjiang Problem.’”
I have written extensively in my book, The Lost Hegemon, about career senior CIA operative Graham Fuller. Former Istanbul CIA station chief, Fuller was one of the architects of the Reagan-Bush Iran-Contra affair, and a prime CIA sponsor or handler of Gülen who facilitated Gülen’s USA exile. He was also by his own admission, in Istanbul the night of the failed 2016 coup. In 1999 during the end of the Russian Yelstin era, Fuller declared, “The policy of guiding the evolution of Islam and of helping them against our adversaries worked marvelously well in Afghanistan against the Russians. The same doctrines can still be used to destabilize what remains of Russian power, and especially to counter the Chinese influence in Central Asia.”
This is what the covert US weaponization of ETIM is aimed at. Like most radical Sunni Jihadist groups, Turani’s ETIM got funding as most radical Sunni Jihadist groups from Saudi Arabia.
In the late 1990s, Hasan Mahsum, also known as Abu-Muhammad al-Turkestani, founder of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, moved ETIM’s headquarters to Kabul, taking shelter under Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, ETIM leaders met with Osama bin Laden and other leaders of the CIA-trained Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan to coordinate actions across Central Asia. When the Pakistani military assassinated al-Turkestani in 2003 Turani became head of ETIM, and took his roadshow to Washington.
In his own study of Xinjiang, the CIA’s Graham E. Fuller noted that Saudi Arabian groups had disseminated extremist Wahhabi religious literature and possibly small arms through sympathizers in Xinjiang, and that young Turkic Muslims had been recruited to study at madrasas in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia. He adds that Uyghurs from Xinjiang also fought alongside Osama bin Laden’s Al Qaeda in Afghanistan in the 1980s.
Fuller noted, “Uyghurs are indeed in touch with Muslim groups outside Xinjiang, some of them have been radicalized into broader jihadist politics in the process, a handful were earlier involved in guerrilla or terrorist training in Afghanistan, and some are in touch with international Muslim mujahideen struggling for Muslim causes of independence worldwide.”
The January 2018 Pentagon National Defense Strategy policy document explicitly named China along with Russia as main strategic “threats” to continued US supremacy. It states, “Inter-state strategic competition, not terrorism, is now the primary concern in US national security.” Explicitly, and this is new, the Pentagon paper does not cite a military threat but an economic one. It states, “China and Russia are now undermining the international order from within the system by exploiting its benefits while simultaneously undercutting its principles and ‘rules of the road.’” The escalating trade war against China, threats of sanctions over allegations of Uyghur detention camps in Xinjiang, threats of sanctions if China buys Russian defense equipment, all is aimed at disruption of the sole emerging threat to a Washington global order, one that is not based on freedom or justice but rather on fear and tyranny. How China’s authorities are trying to deal with this full assault is another issue. The context of events in Xinjiang however needs to be made clear. The West and especially Washington is engaged in full-scale irregular war against the stability of China.
F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”
The Uyghur Turks (they speak a variety of Turkish) are just the latest, after the Tibetans, Manchus, Mongols of Inner Mongolia, the Meo & Yao in the southwest, the Lolo (Yi), the Bai, etc., etc.
In the UK we have the Prevent programme to sniff out free thinking British Muslim children, send the police to interrogate and intimidate them and get them on their ‘extremist’ data base. Apparently it’s their teachers who snitch on them, even the under 10’s. British Muslims love it because it makes them feel safe – say the police. Maybe China could adopt British methods?
“The true state of affairs in China’s Xinjiang Province regarding Uyghurs is not possible to independently verify”
Thanks, that will do. The fact that non Chinese can’t go there at all should be proof enough that something very fishy is going on.
More fishy is that most in the West or Muslim East don’t want to upset president Xi by asking “difficult” questions. They do that happily for president Trump or PM Modi though.
Shows you how money and military talks while truth walks.
Western Imperialism couldn’t care less about oppressed people who may have legitimate grievances – the Palestinians prove the point adequately.
But US Imperialism and its western satellites and satraps have a long history of using the most extreme forms of Islamic fundamentalism as a tool to attack target countries – the Mujahideen in Afghanistan to attack Russia and the Left Government of Afghanistan, Chechens and Islamist fanatics in the Caucasus, Uighurs in Xinjiang, secular Arab regimes in Iraq, Libya, Syria and elsewhere. These people are at best useful idiots serving the US Empire. Often they are just paid western mercenaries using Islam as a cover. Often they know next to nothing about the Islamic faith.
This is likely to be stepped up in the campaign to destabilise China, particularly since Xinjiang is a key hub in the new Silk Road. Expect to hear a lot more bogus bought and paid for NGOs like AI, HRW, MSF etc. all shilling on cue against China and singing from the same hymn sheet. There now seems to be a standardised mantra about “one million Uighurs being persecuted in concentration camps.” This seems highly dubious, to say the least. I think there are only about 16 million Uighurs in total. But some of them have been used as CIA cannon fodder in Syria, the Caucasus and elsewhere. Now that the Neocon Project in Syria has failed, they are likely to be redirected back to Xinjiang as an asset to be activated when convenient.
The unrest in Tiananmen Square 30 years ago, and the NED contrived “Umbrella Revolution” in Hong Kong were both US orchestrated operations. The US has also tried to stir up trouble over constitutional issues over Hong Kong. Under the circumstances, the Chinese authorities were wise to suppress the unrest in Tiananmen Square by force. The alternative could well have been a Maidan style coup.
Any country that values its sovereignty should immediately ban and suppress US regime change outfits like the NED, AI, HRW, MSF, and a long list of other CIA Fronts. This should include bogus charities like the Red Cross, Oxfam, Save The Children, and similar loathsome groups.
Imperial UK was arming Islamic extremists in the Caucasus from about 1830 to 1858 when the Russians captured a British ship about to deliver tons of weaponery. Palmerston was particularly keen on using them to “push back Russia” and had to be persuaded it was an idea that could only rebound. The Church pointed out that Jihadis had a habit of beheading all Christians, wherever found, Russian or not.
The China Syndrome got a lot closer on 1st December,
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/12/neocons-sabotage-trumps-trade-talks-huawei-cfo-taken-hostage-to-blackmail-china.html#more
Death of scientist, arrest of Huawei heir, Arson at Dutch factory…
The deepshitters are doubling up their efforts in the face of their humiliation in Syria. As they did to JFK after he didn’t dance to their Bay of Pigs and Vietnam string pulling.
Forcing Xi/Putin/Modi/ME/Venezuela et al together, in mutual defence from the pathetic Ziofukus mutant superhero mercenaries.
Trump gave them plenty of rope, watch them choke.
US bad, China often bad I could accept, but US bad, China wonderful stretches credibility to breaking point!
Someone needs to be told in a language he, she, or it understands that this isn’t the 19th century, the People’s Republic of China isn’t the Qing Dynasty, and the era of Opium Wars is over.
“… According to Syrian media cited in Voltaire.net, there are presently an estimated 18,000 ethnic Uyghurs in Syria most concentrated in a village on the Turkish border to Syria …”
That village could pretty well be Jisr al Shugurr, a small town in Idlib province. In 2017, reporter Jenan Moussa who works for Al Aan TV in Dubai and who incidentally is no supporter of the Assad government, sent three informants into Idlib province to travel around and observe what was going on there. The informants, filming on smartphones hidden in their clothing, all agreed that there were some 20,000 jihadists from Xinjiang and other parts of Central Asia and they dominated Jisr al Shugurr, almost completely in ruins, the village’s former inhabitants having fled elsewhere.
Looks like the English-language subtitled version of the film has been taken down from Youtube where I saw it a few months ago. A Spanish-language subtitled version is still present.
Jen, thank you for uncovering the 20,000 Uyghur terrorists imported into Syria by the AZC. There are people who doggedly blog their bleeding hearts for the poor Uyghers of China; and I do not have the heart to intrude on their very public grief by asking their opinion of NATZO’s import / export business of Muslim terrorists from the Far East to the Middle East. The idea is to give imported terrorists battle experience in Syria, then export them back to create similar mayhem in China. Like the AZC did with Chechen terrorists in Serbia and Russia.
NATZO is working hard to set up a similar terrorist import / export business with Tibetan terrorists, but finds itself in difficulties because Uncle $cam is driving that wagon with brakes and accelerator pressed down at the same time: Tibetan Buddhists supported by NATZO in fighting the Chinese Government, Good; but Burmese Government Buddhists fighting Muslim terrorists (including NATZO’s imported Uyghers), Bad.
The US and European oligarchs are nervous, and so they should be.
If one of the world’s $limie$t individuals, Rupert Murdoch, couldn’t get the Chinese to play his game, his demented drinking buddies have NO HOPE.
people like Murdoch try to use modern, western principles and methods of coercion, forgetting that the Chinese have a few thousand years of civilisation on us, and are way too inscrutable to be fooled by the dirty digger and his shady ilk. I expect they gave him the come-on, just enough to get what they needed from the deal, then told him to 去他媽的自己