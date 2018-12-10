The EU and the warning signs of Fascism

Kit Knightly
Things are spiralling out of control in Europe, faster than many predicted. Outside of Brexit, there is strong anti-EU feeling in Hungary, Spain, Italy, Greece and France. The EU is in danger of crumbling, and people afraid of losing power are prone to extreme acts of dictatorial control.
How long before the EU truly becomes the authoritarian force that people from both ends of the political spectrum have always feared?
The EU Defence Force
Earlier this year, the EU voted to “punish” one of its own members, Hungary, for the internal policies of its elected government. To be clear about this – whatever you think of Viktor Orban, he was elected by the people of Hungary. He is their legally recognised democratic leader. Hungary voted for him – in contrast, Hungary did NOT vote for any of the 448 MEPs who supported the motion, posed by Dutch MEP Judith Sargentini, that:
The Hungarian people deserve better…They deserve freedom of speech, non-discrimination, tolerance, justice and equality, all of which are enshrined in the European treaties.”
Note that “democracy” is not included on that list. “Tolerance”, “justice” and “equality”, but not democracy. A Freudian slip, perhaps.
The European Parliament vote was, itself, a corrupt nonsense – one in which abstentions were disregarded so the 2/3rds majority could be reached. Forcing through a bill that, essentially, calls for a change of regime in Hungary via:
appropriate measures to restore inclusive democracy, the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights in Hungary”
One suggested punishment – “The Nuclear Option” – is a loss of voting rights. Hungary would still be a member of the EU, would still have to pay into the EU, would still have to obey all EU laws and regulations, but would no longer have a say in what those laws were.
This would, notionally, be in defence of “inclusive democracy”.
How long before disapproval and punishment of certain leaders turns into outright removal? Can we really say that would never happen?
This month, Paris (and other French cities) have seen the massive Gilets Jaunes protests against the fuel tax, austerity and income inequality. The violent repression of these protests has received no criticism from either individual member states of the EU, or the EU itself. However, an armored vehicle painted with the EU’s insignia was seen on the streets of Paris.
Both Macron and Merkel have talked, recently, of the need for an EU Army – will these protests in France be used as an excuse to implement those plans?
Let’s assume the EU Army is brought about – let us supply the European Union with its coveted “defence force”. 250,000 hypothetical men, drawn from all the member states. What is their purpose? What is their function?
For example, would they have been deployed to Catalonia last year to “keep the peace”? Would an EU army have moved against a peaceful vote to “defend” the integrity of the Union?
Would a possible step in dealing with Viktor Orban’s government be to deploy the EU Defence Force to Budapest and remove the man who is a threat to “equality”? Would that count as “appropriate measures to restore inclusive democracy”?
If Brexit is ruled a “threat to human rights” (or some other collection of buzzwords), would the EU army be rolling armoured vehicles along the streets of London to protect us from ourselves?
There have been, and could be, many situations in the EU’s recent past where military intervention was only avoided because it literally wasn’t an option. An EU Army would make it an option, do we trust Brussels not to avail themselves of it?
Some argue that an EU Army would be a good thing because it would decrease Europe’s reliance on NATO, and remove US influence. I don’t believe that to be the case, and as evidence, I supply the fact that the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a well-known US-backed NGO, is very much in favour of the plan.
The EU’s Ministry of Truth
Of course, the increasing possibility of an EU consensus imposed by force is only one part of the threat.
Outside of physical repression – both by the EU (of national sovereignty), and by the state (of the individual right to protest) – there are warning signs of intellectual repression. A coming crackdown on freedom of expression and opinion.
There is a scary article on The Guardian today: Russia ‘paved way for Ukraine ship seizures with fake news drive’ . It’s not scary because of the headline – it’s scary because of the motivations behind it, and the implications for the future of Europe.
The meat of the article is an unsourced, unlinked, evidence-free claim of Russian malfeasance, and as such, Hitchens’ Razor applies.
The first half of the article is riddled with lies, omissions and mistakes. It’s the Guardian, you expect that. Disregard the babble about cholera and nuclear bombs. Disregard the factual errors – many though they are. In this instance, none of it matters.
All that matters is the second half – the proposed “solution” to the “problem” to which this article is a “reaction”. Namely, online disinformation. Specifically, “Russian” online disinformation.
Julian King, former UK ambassador to France and now EU security commissioner, wants tech companies to take steps to prevent the spread of “fake news”. It’s a war against dissent, with three fronts.
One – establish the “truth”:
Last week the European Commission announced it would set up a rapid alert system to help EU member states recognise disinformation campaigns
Essentially, there will be an EU mandated list of acceptable “news”, and anything which deviates from that in the slightest way will be branded “disinformation”. This will allow people to dismiss, rather than engage with, views that differ from their own.
Two – eliminate dissent:
King said social media platforms needed to identify and close down fake accounts that were spreading disinformation.
By “fake accounts”, they mean accounts which spread “disinformation”. Being a “bot” is not about whether or not you are a real person, it’s about whether or not you have the right opinions. As has been demonstrated, they either do not know or do not care who is real and who is not. Perfectly real people have been labelled Russian bots in the media, when they are proven to be neither Russian nor bots. Whether this is incompetence or corruption does not matter, the point is governments have shown they cannot be trusted on this issue.
Three – control the narrative:
We need to see greater clarity around algorithms, information on how they prioritise what content to display, for example. If you search for anything EU-related on Google, content from Russian propaganda outlets like RT or Sputnik is invariably in the first few results….All of this should be subject to independent oversight and audit.
The Google algorithm is allowing news that either disagrees with the EU, or is directly critical of it, to be shown in their results. This is unacceptable. What the EU security commissioner wants is for Google to “fix” their system, to make sure news that deviates from the EU’s agenda does not show up in their results.
Now, if you think that sounds like censorship, don’t worry because [our emphasis]:
What we are not trying to do is to censor the internet. There is no suggestion that we – or anyone else – should become the arbiter of what content users should or shouldn’t be consuming online. This is about transparency, not censorship.
The EU wants Google to remove certain websites from their algorithm, but it’s about transparency, not censorship. So that’s OK.
Conclusion
To sum up:
- The European Union’s two major figureheads are both in favour of an EU army.
- The European Union’s flag is painted on armoured vehicles repressing anti-government protests in France.
- The European Union is putting aside £4.6 millio (5 million Euros) to “help people recognise disinformation”.
- The European Union wants to pressure social media companies into “shutting down” accounts that spread “fake news”.
- The European Union wants Google to alter their algorithm, to promote news that praises the EU and demote sites critical of it.
- The European Union wants us to understand that this is about “transparency” and is definitely NOT censorship.
Does this sound like an organization of which we want to be a part? Are we supposed to like the proposed multi-national EU “defense force” putting down anti-EU marches on the streets of Barcelona or Rome? To cheer on the idea that the EU Army could be sent into non-cooperative member-states to remove “dangerous” elected leaders because they are a threat to “equality”?
We won’t even be able to get to truth of those matters, because the EU will be supplying lists of “fake news” social media accounts to Twitter and Facebook, who will dutifully shut them down. While Google alters and re-alters their algorithm to make sure any news covering EU repression of democracy is pushed so far down the results pages it may as well not exist.
The British press, pundits and talking heads are constantly referring to the “Brexit crisis”, but that’s just hysteria and fear mongering. Re-negotiating your position in a trade bloc is NOT a crisis. A crisis is what happens when an unelected, bureaucratic power structure suddenly senses its grip on power is slipping, and acts accordingly.
And a crisis could well be on the horizon. The signs are there, if you want to see them.
control the narrative
Over the entire weekend, our beloved Guardian had the most space for one news item reserved to tell the world that “Trump is incompetent” and “Trump is the biggest liar”.
The fourth weekend of the Yellow Jackets protest escalation, making Paris a war zone, was given the smallest possible space on the main page and was pushed way below the headlines, after opinion, after Spotlight and after Sports.
The ultimate authority/force is fascism.
The ultimate aphrodisiac is corporate fascism.
Old rich men (in the main) who can’t get it up.
Pathetic isn’t it?
Just like Obama, Macron came from nowhere and stole the elections with ‘style’ and ‘hope’.
Europe Defence Force is here.
The yellow jackets, or les Gilets Jaunes, are the European Army, as they are the only ones who are taking actions to defend Europeans against rampant neoliberalism and against selling Europe to the rich and Big Corporations.
EU Military Unification is a long term elite European project. The precedent was written into the Maastricht Treaty. A ‘Common Security and Defense Policy’ has been the goal of the EEC (EU) since then. Whilst I am pleased that we are starting to talk of an “EU Army”, I can’t pretend that I am not a little frustrated too. The warning signs of EU fascism have been apparent for years (pre-Brexit) …for those who want to see them.
The one source of information has been and is the UK Column. The deal, the whole deal, and nothing but the deal, as David Ellis might say, the only Brexit (without the exit) deal has been EU Military Unification (see his public emergency briefing on link page). In August, British troops deployed on exercise in Bosnia resplendent with EU insignia. Preceding the Gilet Jaune protests by some months.
To complement its incipient fascism, the EU is displaying signs of global military expansionism. Mogherini (the de facto EU foreign minister) has yet to confirm, but has been eyeing projects in MENA, NATO occupied Eastern Europe, and a mooted ‘mediator’ role in Afghanistan. Officially, the UK is on an ‘opt in/opt out’ basis (no input into choice of deployments). It should be noted according to IISS–DGAP scenarios (see link) the EU would be “out of its depth” without UK involvement. So it looks like we are all in then?
According to Ellis, it is our defence budget that is funding much of this. The larger EU project involves deeper federation, singlepoint control of military procurement, defence budgets, foreign policy; etc. Our nuclear capability is included.
So, we are post-democratically handing our military capability (a nation without a military is a nation in name only); our defence budget; our procurement and manufacturing capability; our nuclear deterrent; our defence and foreign policy to a synarchic (rule by secret cabal) fascist federation with global sub-imperial (extending US hegemony) militaristic pretensions. And some people think this is a good idea!
Wake up and smell the Russophobia. Both of our democracy betraying parties are determined to deliberately create such a complete fuckup of Brexit that the public wash their hands of it and let them (the EU) dictate as close an integration as they can on us. Brexit without the exit. The cost of our complacency is our military (that may be a done deal) …but that may just be the least of it.
[NATO has been training in urban warfare for years. They also have quite a stock in ‘non-lethal’ weaponry. Last week Paris, next week …]
https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/eu-military-unification
Its hard to see a good option either in or outside the EU.
Brexit essentially hands the last vestiges of UK sovereignty to Trump or Hillary, with the NHS disappearing as quickly you can say Kaiser Permanente, and wars with Eurasia becoming a near permenant state of affairs, while ‘remain’ sees the loss of meaningful democracy to a remote, undemocratic federal supra-state.
I’ve somehow persuaded myself that Remain might be the lesser of the 2 evils, in part because I find the swivel-eyed zealotry of Brexit advocates like Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and the eternally shifty Liam Fox utterly terrifying.
Sorry Kit Knightly, I like your other articles, but this is just a mish-mash of jumbled up nonsense, falsehoods, half-truths, but to your credit contains one or two truths.
Let’s stand back for one moment…
There is one main force which objects to the EU and would like to see it destroyed because it has grown to be an economic and financial competitor; the Neoliberal and Neoconservative factions of the USA.
They have steadily worked to destroy the EU as other countries such as Iraq and Libya and others have looked to using the Euro rather than the Dollar.
The neoliberals and neocons hate it’s social provisions and safety nets, workers rights, environmental laws, data protection laws, competition and anti-monopoly laws, and so much more. The EU have fined Micorsoft, Google, and many others. These extremists want the UK to leave the EU, also Poland to leave, and a few more, and just leave a weakened rump.
I am not in favour of Macron, but surely it’s not a coincidence that the protests against him arose immediately after his falling out with Trump and his assertion that Europe would need its own army to be protected from various foes, INCLUDING potentially the USA. Yes, please read this last part again, Macron no longer sees the US as a reliable ally and he believe that the EU may need to be protected FROM THE US!
Are you Trumpists? Are you against all the rights that have been bestowed upon 500 million people in the EU, the most robust rights for people on the whole planet? Have you actually lived and worked in the EU for any lengrth of time or are you armchair spectators? Are you naive or are you deliberately doing the neoliberals and neocons dirty work for them? I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you are being very naive.
Sure, the EU is not perfect, the Eurozone currency does not work for several countries, but the EU itself has proven to be a force for good and the advancement of humanity compared to the destruction by neoliberals and neocons. You may not realise but you are perhaps inadvertantly advancing their dangerous agenda of dividing and conquering the EU. Period.
OG, please give us an edit function!
No one is a ‘Trumpist’. Trump is just an opportunist US Oligarch who realized that no political party was interested in representing the people anymore so he turned up and falsely suggested he would and the US voters bought into it. The EU is a bastion of a totalitarian Neoliberal progressive ‘values’ *laughs uncontrollably* and its a club you can never leave if you’re prepared to believe projects fear and smear. Your choice but some of us see through the bull.
Oh please. The EU fits US imperial aims and is, of itself, a neoliberal institution.
Talk about disinformation.
Sorry but you simply cannot assign this to Kit’s article: “…this is just a mish-mash of jumbled up nonsense, falsehoods, half-truths…” and then expect the remainder of your comment to be taken seriously.
Anti-monopoly? OK, what about the monopoly of technocratic power that the EU and ECB are amassing for themselves across Europe over the lives of 500 million people? Originally the populace was ‘told’ that the project was an Economic Community, yet within 20 years it had evolved into a gigantic political entity with ambitions to become a super state, with the broader aim of superseding national governmental power/sovereignty altogether.
The single currency has been a disaster across large parts of Europe’s south, the rampant price inflation brought about by a singular monetary policy for a wide range of economic needs has failed. Next they are driving towards fiscal control, which will result in the EU having all the trappings of a sovereign state in its own right – ultimately with an EU wide tax collection agency that will then decide on where and how to distribute revenue across the EU.
I have lost track of the number of times I have heard reference to the lies in the Brexit campaign, the £350m on the bus, etc. Both sides were lying, as is normal in politricks. Not once in the last 2.5 years have I ever heard a Remainer state, unequivocally, that the agenda of the EU is to create a federal superstructure with full sovereignty over member nations and that this is what they actually want. They are terrified of bringing up the concept – a work in progress – of an EU army with the Germans and French at the heart of it. The EU is the engine for the Germans to reassert themselves as a military power as it is the only way they can garner genuine legitimacy.
From a democracy point of view, as an individual I can barely even influence local politics at the council level let alone influence politics on a national level. As individuals our minuscule democratic ‘power’ will diminish to almost nothing if the EU’s agenda is fulfilled.
I would love to see a Europe-wide poll conducted asking some simple questions: Can you name 3 MEP’s? Can you name an MEP from abroad? What is the European Commission? How are EU directives designed and implemented? The vast majority of people in Europe would fail to answer those 3 simple questions. What kind of democracy is it when 99% of the population doesn’t even know who is governing us?
This is largely why so much energy and effort has gone into branding Brexit as racist, anti-immigrant, anti-European. And an equal amount of energy goes into concealing from the public just how wide-spread and popular anti-EU sentiment is across Europe (Europe and the EU are very often deliberately conflated as the same thing). Going off the media in the UK it would appear that the vast majority are pro-Brexit, just as it did before the EU referendum (the original People’s Vote)!
It beggars belief that after 2.5 years we still haven’t even yet had the real arguments for and against the EU, with, at its heart, full integration into a ‘United States of Europe’.
“Going off the media in the UK it would appear that the vast majority are pro-Brexit, just as it did before the EU referendum (the original People’s Vote)!”
I meant: “…are pro-EU”
Woops!
Hell of a of a choice isn’t it?
The eternal EU jackboot or Britain’s 1,000 year neoliberal reich, probably led by Priti ‘potato famine’ Patel or Jacob ‘will no-one of the bankers’ Rees-Mogg.
No doubt Esther McVey is preparing an Anschluß even as we speak.
What we’re seeing now is the power interests that have always been behind the EU taking off their masks – because they see their beloved “super-state” project falling apart before it has been completed.
The Atlanticist “United States of Europe” (Churchill’s designation)/Monnet’s “European super-state” was meant to be put in place without ‘the people’ realising what was going on – until it was too late, of course.
There were signs of unrest, especially after the appalling treatment of Greece and Catalunya, but the unexpected ‘Leave’ vote really put the cat among the pigeons and, as it would seem, pushed the so-called ‘elites’ to speed up that part of the plan that could still allow them to keep the plebs under control: the EU military alliance and, among much else, its merging of police and army as the primary backstop to suppress dissent.
Thanks to the French, there’s a good chance this desperate ploy won’t succeed … but it might take a much more widespread Europe-wide ‘winter of discontent’ to stop their evil plans. People need to wake up and be prepared to ‘walk out’/down tools/block roads before it’s too late …
I recall being very impressed by the people’s courage and fortitude during the first ‘Maidan’ in Ukraine, when people camped out in tents for week after week during the harsh winter. The barbarous second, US-, UK-, and EU-assisted, Maidan showed the appalling risk of legitimate protest being hijacked and corrupted by anti-democratic forces. That’s also a possibility in the UK.
Do the predominantly gentle and peace-loving people of Europe have the courage and tenacity to win this battle for genuine freedom and democracy?
“People need to wake up and be prepared to ‘walk out’/down tools/block roads before it’s too late …”
Indeed. If the worst comes to the worst as I fear it will then a general strike. But not only a general strike but also a consumer strike to double the effectiveness of the labour strike.
Of course if the same extent of both the French protests themselves – and the French government’s violent response to them – were instead taking place in ANY of the U.S. & Western empires sworn targets for regime change, i.e. Venezuela, Iran, Syria, Nicaragua, etc. – Western MSM, pundits and the Western “human rights” organizations would all be clamoring to implement a “no-fly zone” and engage in another “humanitarian intervention” as soon as possible as our solemn duty to protect “innocent civilians.” We now apparently live in an “irony-free” world in the West where such an observation is essentially incomprehensible to the majorities of the populations.
If anyone in Europe is watching the (Russiagate “and all things Trump” mania), here in the U.S. and thinks the Democratic “resistance” is some kind of sane alternative to the Orange One, let me be the first to unceremoniously burst your bubble. The latest Gallup poll in the U.S. shows that those who identify as Democrats, not Republicans, are the citizenry that now most deeply embraces the U.S. war-mongering concept of “U.S. exceptionalism.” The poll found that currently 81% of those who identify as Democrats embrace the concept, versus 61% in 2010. The Republicans meanwhile moved from 73% to 79% agreement with this position over the same time period. In other words, in the U.S. we now have both major party’s (constituencies), not simply their party “leaders,” who embrace the concept of U.S. exceptionalism in our conduct of world affairs, meaning of course the “execution” of U.S. foreign policy.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/245075/democrats-lead-surge-belief-world-leader.aspx
This evolution of the Democratic Party’s base into a broader deeper identification with American exceptionalism (essentially our U.S. doctrine of “we’re a master race” and can therefore “do whatever the hell we want”) – is I fear the expected outcome of the Russiagate/Trump resistance movement in the U.S. with its endless demonization of Russia and any attempts at cooperation with that nation. Needless to say this evolution of the thinking (or lack thereof) of the Democratic base, does not bode well for future prospects of “peace on earth” I can quite assure you.
Excellent stuff Kit
Meanwhile there was a very good article by Tim Morgan recently situating the French demos in their economic contexts.
Well worth a read.
https://surplusenergyeconomics.wordpress.com/2018/12/07/140-are-yellow-jackets-the-new-fashion/
The EU is finished, kaput a dead parrot. Any observable movement is just rigor mortis. And good bloody job.
Whilst I am waiting for my comment to be moderated I just want to say thanks for another great article, Kit.
I used to date someone who worked for Bertelsmann in Germany. This is typical of the type of publications that they publish, chiefly encouraging an EU army, which has been referred to as the European Rapid Reaction Force over the years.
“Enhancing the European Union as an International Security Actor: A Strategy for Action” (now out of print)
https://www.amazon.com/Enhancing-European-Union-International-Security/dp/3892045089
and
“Why the World needs a Strong Europe…and Europe needs to be Strong.”
https://www.bertelsmann-stiftung.de/fileadmin/files/BSt/Presse/imported/downloads/xcms_bst_dms_16119_16120_2.pdf
Bertelsmann rose to prominence during the Third Reich (surprise, surprise) although it had been in operation beforehand. Bertelsmann even attempted to whitewash the findings of its own research into its role during this period. It is now one of the largest media conglomerates in Europe, with tentacles stretching across politics, lobbying, propaganda, etc.
https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/article/truth-comes-bertelsmann-admits-nazi-past/160317
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB1040604506118389713
It does not surprise me that it is once again giving full support to pan-European fascism.
The Brexit Betrayal is under way and where it goes from here is anyone’s guess.
“One suggested punishment – “The Nuclear Option” – is a loss of voting rights. Hungary would still be a member of the EU, would still have to pay into the EU, would still have to obey all EU laws and regulations, but would no longer have a say in what those laws were.”
Isn’t this also a perfect description of the “deal” that Theresa May has “negotiated” with the EU?
Welcome to the Hotel California AKA The EU !