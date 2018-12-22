Syria and the will of God

Kevin Smith
In my lifetime, there has never been a greater force of evil than the terror rained down on Syria by foreign nations. Its cruelty and savagery have had no bounds. Nonetheless, Syria has defended itself against the economic might of 2/3 of the world’s great powers and has beaten them all. As a career military officer and student of military affairs, I cannot explain how Syria could accomplish this if it were not the will of God.”
These were words spoken by US Virginia state senator Richard Black during a recent visit to Syria. Here is a link to more of what he said.
For me, these words are the most profound and thought-provoking I’ve read about Syria. I read them every day. I’ve been observing and researching events in Syria and western government’s role in the chaos for some years now.
I have also been thinking about faith and wondering if a god plays a role in world events.
Evil versus Syria
I think all people, religious or not, who care about humanity will take strength from the resilience of the Syrian people in the face of overwhelming odds.
If you look back to the start of the conflict and subsequent years, Qatar and Saudi Arabia funded ISIS and Al Qaeda in Syria and many parts of the country were under terrorist control. At one point it looked as if they might succeed and possibly result in over 15 million Syrians fleeing the country.
The US, UK and France (who were also more covertly involved from the start) revealed their hand. These countries bombed Syria and set up illegal bases which provide ISIS and Al Qaeda a free pass to commit atrocities in the remaining areas they control. Turkey and Israel have also been active in the war, Israel almost on a daily basis bombing the Syrian army and arming the extremists.
Russia, Iran and Hezbollah helped turned back the tide but the bravery and unity of the diverse Syrian army and people is what’s determined the outcome of the conflict. Senator Black is right – in a military sense you can’t explain how Syria has prevailed over this combined evil using bombs and ethnic and religious intolerance as tools of regime change.
A faith from somewhere
In recent years I’ve sensed something has changed within me and I link this partly to events in Syria and the war crimes being committed by the West and support for terrorism masquerading as ‘humanitarian’ intervention. Rather than be consumed by outrage and burdened by the disturbing knowledge I now possess, I seem to have acquired some kind of ‘faith’. I’m not sure if this faith is spiritual or based on what I’ve observed over the years – or both.
This faith is centred on a belief that good eventually prevails over evil. Nowadays I go out of my way to help others who are vulnerable. I have a confidence in my abilities which was never there before. It’s hard to explain but I feel I’ve had a ‘helping hand’ to work through some personal mental health issues and put things into perspective.
I believe this renewed strength has come about much through observing the resilience of the Syrian people fighting heroically to protect the unity of the many ethnic groups and religious faiths living side by side. I feel privileged to use my knowledge and ideas to spread this inspiring message through my writing.
Religious learning
At the moment I’m also spending time learning about religion particularly in the context of what’s going on in the world. I guess in my younger years I would’ve described myself as agnostic but more tending towards atheism. But I hadn’t really studied religion and kept an open mind on the subject until I had more time to explore it and think.
Senator Black’s mention of god reminds me of a book I read recently. It is called The Divine Reality and is a good starting point for those who wish to understand the main arguments in favour of theism and atheism.
The book is more focused on Islam. For a book promoting theism, as a relative learner, I was surprised to find it had some very rational arguments, about the precision of the universe, and for example the position of the planets and sun seems too perfect to happen by chance.
The author of the book argued that science has not provided adequate explanations for our existence and in their absence theism has to be considered.
One of the common reasons for believing there can be no god is that otherwise suffering in the world would be prevented
The author confronts this common objection. He explains that god gives us the tools to be good people and do good things. Worshipping god is not just about praying but doing good deeds in our everyday life. In a way, life is like a test to see how we get on and use the tools. He states that people who pass the test will be rewarded in this or the next life but those who do bad consistently and don’t change will suffer. The author adds that those who suffer injustice or die at the hands of evil are also recognised.
So the view seems to be if there’s a god, intervention to prevent injustices on a day to day basis is not how it works and it’s largely up to us to live up to decent values. But looking at history you can see a pattern where wholesale injustice inflicted on many were finally corrected one way or another. For example the Nazis were allowed to destroy much of Europe but is there a god that decided in around 1942, that enough was enough and an intervention of a godly kind was the only way to defeat the tyranny?
The arguments in the book are well written and comprehensive and I tend towards the side of theism. But I’m still studying this with the combined mind-set of the rational arguments and the ‘faith’ I’ve acquired recently.
The future of our planet
Looking back at 50 years of destruction in Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and countless other states, could it be that if there is a god, it’s been decided enough is enough and the red line is over Syria? The victors and victims on the right side of history during World War Two such as US, Britain, Israel and France, today have become so utterly depraved and corrupt that they resemble the forces of darkness that they were fighting in 1942.
Although Syria is recovering there is still a grave danger. This conflict is a proxy war being fought by the major world powers. Fault lines are opening up all over the Middle East between these powers. The trade war with China and aggressive rhetoric and disturbing anti-Russian narratives in the West is unprecedented. Any historian or geo-political expert studying these conflicts and recent events would be hard pressed to see how global conflict can be avoided. The signs are a major conflict could be soon.
So perhaps we should take heart from the miracle in Syria and hope that a kind of godly intervention played a part. If so, perhaps there is some hope for the wider world and we can avoid global conflict by removing the criminals and lunatics in our governments and media who keep pushing for more war.
Maybe we are at a crucial tipping point and there is a god providing us with the tools to remove the enemy from within – and we should use them. Perhaps god is testing us again, watching if we wake up and confront these issues or carry on as we are, remaining oblivious to the suffering our governments are causing in our name.
Will we be given further chances to change our ways? God or no god, somehow I doubt that. So maybe it is time for more of us to step up to show we are worthy of existence on this planet
And whether as individuals we are active in taking up the tools against the enemy within our elites, all citizens should consider re-setting our basic values and priorities towards an awareness and respect for humanity beyond our shores. Above all we should all show solidarity and respect to the true heroes of the day – the Syrian people.
A final thought
This is not lecture to the many wise readers. I’m sure everyone here are pillars of their own community.
But this year, I’ve particularly noticed that many people are distracted and stressed by Christmas – and not in a good way. Going to work this week I’ve nearly been run over by impatient traffic and pushed back on to London tube trains (more than usual) when trying to get off.
One suggestion I would have for all is to consider my positive experience, take some time out to be more self-aware and tolerant towards all. Help someone – perhaps a vulnerable neighbour and make an effort for one act of kindness towards someone outside of your immediate family or circle.
Once you’ve done that, see if any negative energy triggered by the stresses of Christmas – or the burden knowing the true state of the world reduces.
It did for me and I’ve not looked back.
Damascus, SANA – Patriarch of Antioch said that the return of peace and security to Syria thanks to the sacrifices of the Syrian Arab Amy have granted the opportunity for people this year to express happiness and joy on Christmas and the New Year.
The Patriarch’s remarks came while presiding over mass at _St. Georges_ Patriarchal Cathedral, Damascus.
His holiness added that celebrating the Christmas and the New Year come in coincidence with celebrating the 2nd anniversary of liberating Aleppo from terrorism.
He affirmed that the Syrian people who have remained steadfast in the face of terrorist organizations will soon celebrate the return of peace and stability to every inch of the Syrian territories.
https://sana.sy/en/?p=154071
[St. George is the patron saint of England; let us pray that England will renounce its connection with terrorist organizations. To the sincere penitent the way to Grace lies always open.]
I would not be too confident in claiming that in either of the world wars the Allies were “on the right side of history”. The “sole guilt of Germany” is no longer credible in the light of what we now know about the machinations of especially the British and American leaders and hidden so-called ‘elites’.
But on the question of ‘good and evil’ and the necessary existence of supernatural beings, forces and events in the universe I’m definitely with the writer. If there’s nothing but matter and energy and space there can be no morality and thus no ‘evil’ – no binding obligation to behave in any other way than out of purely selfish interests. Atheists shouldn’t complain. Carnivores don’t have consciences. If we are just highly evolved animals (even majority carnivores) who is to say that we shouldn’t maim and rape and kill?
One of the big problems has been and remains the almost total failure – especially of Christians, and more especially of their ministers and academic teachers (because they really ought to know better), but also of those other followers of ‘the Book’, i.e. observant Jews – to understand the true meaning of the first chapters of Genesis. This was partly due to the mistranslation of key words and concepts when the Old Testament was translated into Greek between 3BC and 1BC, but also to the mistaken subsequent amalgamation of the Old and New Testaments into a single ‘Christian Bible’, resulting in a gross distortion of the ‘positive’ Christian message of love and forgiveness in favour of a crude ‘hellfire and damnation’, Ten Commandment regime of “Thou shalt nots” – or else!
A further error crept into Christian theology when, in one of its councils, the early Church reduced the human being to only body and soul – denying the existence of the eternal human spirit, which logically leads to the truth and necessity of individual reincarnation and karma.
Chesterton had it right when he stated that “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult and not tried”. George Bernard Shaw seems to have agreed with him. (We might say the same about democracy!).
The fundamental misunderstanding of the so-called “Fall” (the “sin” of Adam and Eve) and the continued teaching of the error over centuries has meant that even today much of Christianity simply does not understand why we are here and what our task is in relation to the Earth that is our temporary home.
The fruit in the Garden of Eden story that has come down to us as the (in)famous “apple” was not named as such. The whole story has been trivialised and its essential meaning lost. The tree from which Eve is said to have plucked the fruit was not an apple tree (nor was it the “tree of life” as is sometimes wrongly stated), but the “tree of the knowledge of good and evil”. The “Fall” was the ‘falling into’ self-awareness (“they were naked and ashamed”) – a process which still occurs in every normal human child!
The “original sin” was, if you like, a very necessary ‘crime’. ‘Sin’ means ‘separation’ (clear from its German equivalent “Suende” – cognate with English “sunder” – to break apart). This was the necessary separation from the original state of oneness with the natural world, without which there could have been no development towards independent consciousness – which then necessarily brings with it the (uniquely human) possibility of acting morally – or immorally.
The “Fall” was – and continues to be – necessary for us to become truly human, which also implies coming to an understanding of what our task – our ‘mission’ on earth (the reason why we were sent) is. It would take too long to go further into this aspect. In a nutshell, the task is to transform our planet from a ‘planet of manifest wisdom’ into a ‘planet of incarnated Love’. This task necessitates a radical transformation in our understanding of so-called ‘matter’ – something already revealed by science in the late 1920s and early ’30s, but essentially suppressed, at least in its ramifications for our understanding of the visible world. Philosopher Owen Barfield explored the mystery of our ‘participation’ in the creation of the visible world in his wonderful book: “Saving the Appearances”.
In this modern understanding, the Biblical “Fall” was the necessary separation from “original participation” – leaving open the possibility of a return to full participation. The German poet and dramatist Bernd Heinrich Wilhelm von Kleist (18.10.1877 – 21.11.1811) expressed this mystery in his astonishing 6-page jewel of a parable: “On The Marionette Theatre”, which ends thus:
“Now, my excellent friend”, said my companion, “you are in possession of all you need to follow my argument. We see that in the organic world, as thought grows dimmer and dimmer, grace emerges more brilliantly and decisively. But just as a section drawn through two lines suddenly reappears on the other side after passing through infinity, or as the image in a concave mirror turns up again right in front of us after dwindling into the distance, so grace itself returns when knowledge has, as it were, gone through an infinity.
Grace appears most purely in that human form which either has no consciousness or an infinite consciousness. That is, in the puppet or in the god”.
“Does that mean”, I said in some bewilderment, “that we must eat again of the tree of knowledge in order to return to the state of innocence?”.
“Of course”, he said, “but that’s the final chapter in the history of the world”.
A final word on the question of the possible ‘purpose’ of evil comes from another great German, Wolfgang von Goethe. In the first part of his magnificent “Faust” drama (in the ‘Prologue in Heaven’), he pictures the devil Mephistopheles paying God a visit and complaining about us humans, of whom he says that we would be better off if God had not given us a glimpse of the light of heaven – which, Mephisto says, we call “reason” and which we only use to be more ‘animalistic’ than the animals.
God gives Mephisto free rein to torment us humans, in the knowledge that “humans can all too easily become lazy, because they love undisturbed rest” – which is precisely why He allows the devil to torment us and wake us up.
Mephisto later complains that he is “a part of that force that always seeks evil, but which always creates good”.
Only roughly 4% of animals are carnivores. Probably far fewer than 4% of humans are their equivalent – the ones who appear to be siding with Mephisto and cause most of the pain and destruction. They will not win.
There always seems to be this prejudice that human evil can be referred back to animals. But animals – even carnivores – are not evil. Animals maim and murder to feed or to defend themselves. And as for rape – can it be said to exist in the animal realm? They follow mating patters which are obviously not comparable to human behaviour. Only humans carry out activities that involve murder, maiming etc. in the knowledge that they do so. Why? Either because they have a sadistic delight in the misery caused or because the misery caused is of no concern in the drive towards something else – usually power.
I don’t want to start a big theological disputation, I did all that when I was at University and never came to any firm conclusions. All those seminars involving the views of Bertrand Russell, David Hume on one side and St.Thomas Aquinas and St.Augustine on the other. Does God exist? Being agnostic I haven’t the remotest idea. When I have managed to learn, however, is that man has the capacity to do good or evil. And good and evil are, and probably always will be, a fact of life. Let’s just give a cheer when evil is occasionally vanquished. Bravo Martin Luther King, Mahama Gandhi, Bravo Julian Assange Bravo Syria.
I regret not sharing the author’s faith – but the qualities of Goodness demonstrated by Syrians’ practice of forgiveness and reconciliation in the face of such horror has given me more faith in humanity’s innate good will. And I believe that many – the vast majority of people who now passionately believe in the lies told to them for seven years – would demonstrate that goodness were they to find out the truth.
I hope however that none would find it in their hearts to forgive those who have knowingly conspired to perpetrate this atrocity for their own ends, regardless of their excuses and justifications. Believing in God in most cases also means believing in the Devil, and the evidence for “his” existence is now almost overwhelming…
Why on earth do we have to praise the goodwill of an invisible sky fairy instead of the raw courage of Syrian troops and civilians (and Iraqi slum teenagers with fifty year old weapons and homemade landmines, not to mention illiterate Afghan farmers in turbans) for the defeat of the Amerikastani Empire? It stinks of the kind of paternalism displayed by such charming individuals as Erich von Däniken, who posit that prehistoric people could not possibly have achieved anything without the aid of aliens.
Aliens.. nasa, seti, astronomers and you have just told us there’s no such thing. All fake Open The Pleiadian Mission by US Psyhologist R Winters who spent months with Swiss et contactee Billy Meier, (theyfly.com), discussing Meier’s 800+ contacts with a race who claim common ancestry with many here, are 8,500years ahead in tech and meds.
Prehidoric? We learn that the Giza Pyramids were built in 71,344BC by Atlant from the Barnard Star.. not locals 4K years ago. A Finnish lady with a PhD in archeology told me that when on a dig in Egypt the team uncovered part of a massive, perfectly cut, square granite pillar. The study group were quickly taken away from the site and it was never again mentioned. http://www.theglobaleducationproject.org/egypt/articles/cdunn-1.php
The kind of outlook espoused by Erich von Däniken – and more recently David Icke – i.e. that we can explain life and/or consciousness by referring to some alien race which interfered with developments on Earth always annoyed the hell out of me. All you are doing is passing the question back a stage i.e. to somewhere else. Even if it was true that life and/or consciousness emerged somewhere else you’d still have to account for how that happened there.
“The gods can either take away evil from the world and will not,
or, being willing to do so cannot; or they neither can nor will,
or lastly, they are able and willing.
If they have the will to remove evil and cannot, then they are
not omnipotent. If they can but will not, then they are not benevolent.
If they are neither able nor willing, they are neither omnipotent
nor benevolent.
Lastly, if they are both able and willing to annihilate evil,
why does it exist?”
Epicurus (341-270 B.C.E.)
Delicious quote
“Delicious quote…”
Unfortunately it’s based on a number of fundamental assumptions that cannot be proved and could turn out to be completely wrong- that we are capable of identifying and defining evil, that what we define as evil in in fact evil, and that God (assuming for the purposes of this particular argument that it exists) shares our perception of what is evil.
You want to judge a thinking writer from 2500 years ago? We mostly believe gods don’t exist. But he did and his comments are to be taken in that context. He said a lot of other perceptive things and 2500 years from now will still be remembered. Can you predict that about your own good self? But there are many modern synonyms or ersatz surrogates for God. We hear them every day and fate, chance, happenstance, natural selection and DNA are used in similar contexts, and I think these are more accurate but do not detract from Epicurus’ points.
Hans it’s about obedience to God, God was rejected so he turned it over to human Kings, the Kings are fallible like the rest of us, that’s my understanding of scripture.
Epicurus when referring to the Greek’s gods, it was the human Plejarans.. explained in theyfly.com. That connection led to the control cults then built-up using a single imaginary deity.