Fiasco In Islington

Jazz saxophonist and writer Gilad Atzmon was recently banned from playing at an assembly hall in Islington, a borough of London, by order of the Islington Town Council. This came about as a result of an e-mail from one person – Martin Rankoff – saying nothing more than that if Atzmon was going to be at the venue on December 21 he would give a ticket that was given to him to someone else.
Rankoff wrote, “Mr Atzmon’s news and beliefs I personally find repulsive and do not wish to be in the same place as him, let alone listen to his music.” Rankoff included links to ADL and Israeli news outlets accusing Atzmon of antisemitism. Incredibly, on the basis of this letter alone, the Islington Council went way out of its way and contacted the show’s promoter to get Atzmon banned—something Rankoff didn’t even ask for.
Imagine the situation in reverse: Gilad Atzmon writes a letter to the Council saying he is uncomfortable with Martin Rankoff appearing in the audience at Islington assembly hall. He refers to Mr. Rankoff’s pro-Israel Twitter page where Rankoff calls Jeremy Corbyn “A F***ing Antisemite and Racist” and where Corbyn is pictured on a bike with a comment suggesting Corbyn should be rammed by a car. Atzmon says that he doesn’t feel safe with Rankoff in the audience. He finds Mr. Rankoff’s support for Israel repulsive because Israel was founded on genocide against the people of Palestine. As proof he provides links to news reports on the slaughter of unarmed protestors in Gaza since March 30, 2018, and a story on the Deir Yassin massacre of 1948.
This imaginary second complaint would have been scorned as an abridgement of Rankoff’s rights. Indeed, since the Islington Council has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, in which criticism of Israel is deemed antisemitic, the Council would probably feel obliged to forward the letter to the authorities as evidence of hate speech.
The Council provided a statement on the banning in which it says: “under the Equality Act 2010, the Council must, in the exercise of its functions, have due regard to the need to foster good relations between different races and religions within the borough. The Council took account of the fact that Mr Atzmon’s presence at the Hall, and knowledge of his presence among residents of the borough, might harm such relationships, as well as the Council’s duty to tackle prejudice and promote understanding within the borough.”
This begs the question — in what way would either the “presence” of Gilad Atzmon or “knowledge of his presence among residents” harm the relationship between different races and religions in the borough? Atzmon was to appear at the venue as a saxophone player in a jazz group. It’s hard to imagine a more severe inversion of the concept of discrimination. On the basis of the feelings of one complainant, the right of a musician to work or even be present in Islington is taken away.
What lies behind this is a familiar tactic. Zionists have no argument to counter critics of Israel, so they try to shut them up by attacking their character and robbing them of their livelihood. Now AIPAC and other lobbies are working to make it illegal to criticize Israel, as we see in the recent case of a Texas speech therapist whose yearly contract was denied because she refused to sign a pledge not to support a boycott of Israel. One might ask, what does a teaching position in Pflugerville, Texas have to do with one’s opinions about a country seven thousand miles away? And why does that country have the right to compel anyone in the US to sign a loyalty oath?
If the BDS movement doesn’t do it, zealotry and fanatacism will be the undoing of the Zionist project. People don’t like being told what they are allowed to think and say. When our words and thoughts are policed, it makes us question all the more. What were once decent leftist positions against racism and discrimination have been twisted into a new kind of totalitarianism, one in which it is racist to question the racist, and discriminatory to question discrimination; one in which we are told to think something doesn’t exist when we can see with our own eyes that it does. The self-righteous members of the Islington Town Council have set a very dangerous precedent, and have been used as fools on top of it.
Hello everybody, Gilad Atzmon here.,,, .. I’m thankful for your support.. It seems as if thousands of people are now interested in this fiasco and are tuned to every development …I myself posted this video and will publish another one today. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwTWlKmQX2I&t=45s
I am 81 years old. I live in the London Borough of Islington. I am member of Islington North Labour Party. I am ashamed.
I wrote to Islington complaints department and asked to be given the name of the Councillor responsible for the decision to ban Gilad. They failed to answer my question. It turns out that the decision was made by Richard Watts, leader of of Islington Council (49 Labour councillors, 1 Green councillor) who employed a firm very expensive lawyers to act on his behalf. This offends me as a resident of this cash strapped borough. It offends me as a Labour Party member.
I do as a commentator stated above.I don’t buy merchandise produced in Israel.Because I’m an anti Zionist but I’m not an anti Semite. Many a Jew is an anti Zionist even in Israel.
You don’t buy merchandise from Israel, it is a good job you do not reside in the US, then under a US bill sponsored by both Democrat and Republican politicians [the bill failed this time around] you could have spent 20 years in prison.
“A group of 43 senators — 29 Republicans and 14 Democrats — wants to implement a law that would make it a felony for Americans to support the international boycott against Israel, which was launched in protest of that country’s decades-old occupation of Palestine. The two primary sponsors of the bill are Democrat Ben Cardin of Maryland and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio. Perhaps the most shocking aspect is the punishment: Anyone guilty of violating the prohibitions will face a minimum civil penalty of $250,000 and a maximum criminal penalty of $1 million and 20 years in prison”. https://theintercept.com/2017/07/19/u-s-lawmakers-seek-to-criminally-outlaw-support-for-boycott-campaign-against-israel/
• Gilad Atzmon has been accused of being a ‘vile Antisemite’ by [according to the BBC and the Guardian newspaper] a “spokesman” of the UK Labour party. Gilad has the right to know if this description of him is the official view of the LP. If the LP refuse to say who was responsible for this accusation, then it must be assumed that the statement is a true description of their views and proceed on the entirely valid assumption that the BBC and Guardian were correct to report that the LP “spokesman” did indeed state that Gilad was a vile Anti Semite. The LP cannot act against an individual [Harassment] without evidence [or even with evidence taken out of context as Gilad claims, and most importantly without that first rule of natural justice being applied i.e. ‘hear both sides’] as Judge Jury and Executioner in making him a pariah in his own country. Since Gilad has never been found guilty of any hate crimes it is beyond pernicious for the Labour party to harass him. An accusation of Antisemitism is very serious and has the potential to destroy a persons career and standing in the community, so also is a ‘false’ charge of Antisemitism, the former is treated seriously by teams of witchfinder Generals [see Labour party compliance unit] whereas the latter is commonly used as a weapon against anyone perceived to be critical of the state of Israel and is usually not punished due to the prohibitive costs of suing for defamation.
NB, a prosecution under section 2 or 4 of the ‘protection from Harassment Act 1997’ [a criminal offence] requires proof of harassment [I think on at least two occasions] In addition, there must be evidence to prove the conduct was targeted at an individual, was calculated to alarm or cause him/her distress, and was oppressive and unreasonable.
Section 2 offence – Harassment
The elements of section 2 offence are:
• a course of conduct;
• which amounts to harassment of another; and
• which the defendant knows, or ought to know amounts to harassment of another.See https://www.cps.gov.uk/legal-guidance/stalking-and-harassment
If the Police refused to act, an individual could initiate a private prosecution as a ‘litigant in person’ for the criminal offence of Harassment under section 6 of the ‘Prosecution of Offenders Act 1985’.
Gilad could of course sue for defamation he would probably need to be crowd funded. In any case he needs to be lawyered up.
Zionist supremacy strikes again. After reading the twitter feed of @mrankoff , there is only one racist when comparing him and Gilad Atzmon.
Again a article about “The Zionists”: Boring!
There are plenty of worse people around, including in the UK: look no further than the paedophilia gangs active in certain “Christian” and Muslim circles.
One guy not allowed to play music once? In sections of Afghanistan you can get killed for playing any music any time – unIslamic. Jazz? Straight to Hell probably.
Yes, Islington is the home turf of the Guardian, so a place to best be totally ignored: plenty of UK remaining.
No, I am neither a Jew nor like Nethanyahu’s idiotic foreign policy or backward Haredi Judaism.
How ignorant can you get? This is not about Islington.This new McCarthyism is targetting
the politics of our country. Its purpose is to destroy the possibility of decent governance,
on behalf of a racist foreign country, afraid of Britain not being led by a collaborator.
In the process it is trying to destroy people’s careers and lives.
Your casual dismissal of the implications of this event is very foolish.
You are the same idiot who embarrassed themselves saying Americans need to speak… American on another OffG story earlier this week. Please return to this site after educating yourself.
Whether or not in your opinion there are worse people around or whether or not you were bored by the article, is not really relevant to me, or, i suspect, many other readers.
As far as I know, Mr Atzmon has not broken any of the criminal laws that regulate our right to free speech, yet the council prevented him from working on the basis that one complainant didn’t agree with his views. This restriction on Mr Atzmon’s (and by extension, the rest of our) freedom of expression by Islington council was novel and serious, and should not be allowed to happen again.
Your casual dismisal of Gilad Atzmon’s plight plays right into the hands of the council leader and expensive lawyers recruited by him (at public expense) to needlessly persecute an individual for simply holding certain political opinions – that’s not the sort of position any sane person should advocate providing said opinions or actions arising from them are WITHIN THE LAW.
In the meantime the complainant, Martin Rankoff has adopted Margaret Hodges hysterical characterisation of Jeremy Corbyn even though Hodge has since been forced to grovel after turning a blind eye to paedophilia when she was in charge at Islington (ignoring senior social workers who tried to warn her about it).
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/victims-of-child-abuse-say-hodge-did-not-listen-to-paedophile-claims-by-senior-social-workers-78151.html
Surely in these uncertain times the good people of Islington would much prefer the sophisticated musicianship of Gilad Atzmon rather than wasting public money to protect the delicate senitivities of those who are far from perfect themselves?
Islington’s on the board, but Israel has the monopoly.
Keep going Gilad we love you and your music.
This looks like an evil attempt by a seriously planned pro-Herbrew organisation to deprive a person of his livelihod by a supporter of the aforementioned affilation.
Surly, the people who consists of supporters of the ” public authority ” must be joint and severally pursued through the courts of the United Kingdom, and neither the legal authorities of the United States of America or the exaustedly UNO sanctions-breaking Israeli nation.
As this is a matter of British rights and it demands a legal protection and determination of ‘ British Law ‘.
“What were once decent leftist positions against racism and discrimination have been twisted into a new kind of totalitarianism, one in which it is racist to question the racist, and discriminatory to question discrimination; one in which we are told to think something doesn’t exist when we can see with our own eyes that it does. The self-righteous members of the Islington Town Council have set a very dangerous precedent, and have been used as fools on top of it.” – what else do people expect once the give and take of everyday life is comandeered by swivel-eyed adherents of identity politics?
The heavy handed attack on Gilad Atzman is a perfect example of an ideology that has caused so much damage to the left, and in part has contributed to the success of right wing politicians able to exploit the excessess of those addicted to a sufficating form of virtue signalling.
Our friends at the Guardian are very much on message, of course – name me an MSM outlet that has become more adept at smearing once someone infringes the many rules they impose.
If a celebrity, controversial cultural commentator or politician thinks or says the wrong thing we can expect snide insinuations in order to depict them as a failed human being – a technique that reached its apotheosis with ‘operation-Corbyn’.
What makes me laugh are endless claims (by the Guardian and others) that PC has NOT gone mad yet in Islington all it takes is one letter from a bigot to have your livelihood threatened.
If its possible Universities are even worse – some now produce lengthy contracts defining what can and cannot be laughed at!!
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/12/12/the-death-of-college-comedy-university-of-london-tries-to-get-comedians-to-sign-behavioural-agreement-form-stipulating-that-they-wont-mock-anything/
Islington eh? Figures. Islington along with Camden are two north London boroughs which are infested by centre-left Guardian reading ‘progessives’. This has been the result of gentrification of some of the old inner London boroughs by middle class professionals. Coming from south London, born and bred, I never feel comfortable when I cross Waterloo Bridge, feel like I am in enemy country, which in fact I am.
The old London working class is gradually being eased out of the capital due to impossibly high house prices. They exist in diminishing social housing estates which are being privatised and sold off (thanks Mrs T, not). London and the rest of the UK are beginning to look like two different entities. London is becoming an offshore ministate, famous among other things for financial chicanery and criminal money laundering, this whilst the rest of the UK is drifting along in a stagnant austerity.
Francis, in other words Islington Council, packed with New Labour Bliarites, jumped at the chance to put the boot in to an Israeli Britisher who is a prominent anti-Zionazi. Reminds me of the physical attack on George Gallagher, the physical silencing of Dr.Kelly and the metaphorical emasculation of the BBC. Expel these New Labourites before they destroy the Labour Party for the second time. How many more years must Labour spend in the wilderness? The party has barely made up for the ground lost by their disastrous policies in the Middle East. Against the weakest Tory regime ever!
This seems to be ludicrous and far worse than other examples I’ve come across. The person was involved as a musician not for his views.
We are sliding back to the times of McCarthyism.
You can’t criticise Israel (which incidentally bombed Syria on Christmas day) but you can make racist comments about Russia and its people and support an occupying army and Al Qaeda terrorists in Syria which directly impedes on that state’s soveignty and human rights of its people. Its utterly perverse and demonstrates how ideology causes brain meltdown and hysteria.
In 2019 I think we need to come up with some creative ideas to turn the tide back.
McCarthyism is now, generally, considered to be a vile, paranoid witch hunt. McCarthy attempted to destroy Arthur Miller and probably succeeded in destroying Paul Robeson. Both of these men, in my opinion, were staying true to their beliefs and were critical of the injustices of the status quo so had to be punished. This recent outrageous attack on Gilad Azmon seems to be repeating history. “Lest we forget” always rings very hollow in my ears.
.. complete with a dancing crew in a white van equipped with tripods and cameras to ‘document the accidental event’.
I wrote a complaint to Islington Council but received just a standard formulaic response. I shouldn’t have been surprised, they have a reputation (along with neighbouring Haringey) for being run by loony and zealous ideologues.
To add to the absurdity of all this it should be noted that Atzmon is himself Jewish. Further it seems that the unhinged Mr Rankoff doesn’t even reside in the borough..
If anybody else wants to complain this is the address: Central.Complaints@islington.gov.uk
The consequences for Mr. Atzmon are awful and persistent. The Islington council has with malice and prejudice aforethought judged against him without trial, and they have threatened and interferred, nay constrained his freedom of movement without reason or due process. Mr. Atzmon should sue the Islington council and by so doing would prove his integrity and defend us all from arbitrary discrimination and the outrageous mission creep of duplicitous pols and petty bureaucrats against the rights and freedom of citizens. It is difficult to believe the citizens (or is it the subjects) of Islington will countenance such outrageous behaviour by this authority on their behalf. Heads and sinecures must roll.
“Islington council has with malice and prejudice aforethought judged against him without trial”
A trial for what?
for ‘thought crime’?
Mr Rankoff made a statement…not a comment. However the Council reacted they could be criticised.
I think the tactic of suppression of opinion will backfire in a big way if matters such as described in ‘Fiasco in Islington” continue. While I have not joined a divestment group I personally do not buy anything that I know was produced in Israel. I do it simply to not support in any way a country that carries out torture and which continues to dispossess the original population and replaces them with foreign settlers who qualify by being of one religion. I also do not buy anything that is produced in the USA which is carrying out war crimes in the Middle East and in some cases this is alongside and for the Israeli Government. I intend to make my scrutiny and rejection of products and services more intense in the future.
Catch 22. The Council acts promptly and decisively to a ‘complaint’ and an article is published pillorying them. Had they done nothing then they would have been pilloried for ‘ignoring the complaint’. If it WAS ‘only a commen’t. People don’t usually write to the Council announcing tbeir decision to give a concert ticket to someone else. And not care one jot how the allegedly abhorrent abhorrent views of the performer might affect the recipient. Mr Rankoff was making a statement. Throwing down a challenge. It put the council were between a rock and a hard place. Whatever they did could be criticised.
True, whatever the council did *could* be criticised; but their actions were wrong. Better to do the right thing – which is to maintain law and order and allow people to express whatever opinions they hold – and be criticised for that, than to anticipate criticism and cave into censorship.
It was not a situation of being between a rock and a hard place it was a ridiculous knee jerk reaction and part of the same sort of action long being carried out against anyone critical of the Israeli State in the USA. Even Jewish intellectuals like Norman Finkelstein are pushed out of their jobs and threatened with sanctions for telling the truth. Do you suppose the Council thought the saxophonist was going to play his saxophone in an anti Semitic manner. Am I supposed to think the Islington Council supported the South African apartheid regime when BSD programs helped bring about freedom for many South Africans?
you mean mr.Rankoff is part of an Israeli lobby troll farm
Hmm. Then please explain Ms. Cook why MY complaint to Islington Council was answered by a formulaic response instead of an instant change of policy as with Rankoff . Is Rankoff’s complaint more important than mine? And if so, why?
If I had complained do you think they would have taken any notice of me – I think not
