British think-tanks call for “US leadership” in Europe

“Rebuilding US leading role is the key for European security” say British experts, but the new political realities inspire doubts
Jeremy McCoy
January 4, Anonymous hackers released the new batch of documents from the Integrity Initiative – a government-funded program run by the London based Institute for Statecraft. The Institute for Statecraft describes itself as “an independent body dedicated to refreshing the practice of statecraft, to improving governance and to enhancing national security”. The Integrity Initiative: Defending Democracy against Disinformation is one of the Institute’s projects aimed at countering Russian propaganda as well as all kinds of “attempts to influence the policies and undermine the societies of the West”.
The released batch inter alia contains the files on the Integrity Initiative efforts in the USA. These documents worth being examined more carefully because they show a questionable approach to European security shared by some British think tankers. The experts believe a reassertion of the US political and military domination in Europe is the only way for the West to counter Russia, China and Daesh/IS.
“The West is badly in need of a reassertion of US leadership. The EU has been unable to generate any strategic thinking or to exercise convincing leadership. Russia (& China) are successfully driving wedges between EU Member States and between Allies within NATO. Brexit has added to the confusion.
The US also needs to rebuild its understanding of Russia and how to deal with it, so as to (a) improve its own governance at a time of transition, and (b) rebuild its leading role in Europe via NATO and via encouragement to the EU, to enable them to deal more effectively with the new challenge to our democratic structures and processes posed by Russia (and China, and Daesh/IS) today,” the documents recently leaked by the Anonymous state.
In other words British security experts welcome American military bases on European soil and supremacy of American national interests over the interests of European nations. They believe that American military power will save the Europeans from “Russian hybrid warfare”, Chinese expansion and jihadists. This approach looks more than flimsy.
The problem of IS sleeping agents in Europe has no military solution at all. China shows no intention to annex Europe; it sees the Old Continent as an attractive market but not as the battlefield.
The problem of “the Russian threat” is more complex. Today it more looks like a mirage widely used by mass media to fuel anti-Russian hysteria necessary to justify increase in defense spending. By February, it could turn into a Cold War-style standoff between Russia and the West as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced, that the US had given Russia 60 days to comply with the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty or it would no longer abide by the agreement and could produce, test and deploy new missiles in NATO member states. There is now doubt Moscow will respond in kind by deploying missiles in its Western regions.
The new political realities show imprudence of the approach to European security developed by the think-tankers from the Institute for Statecraft. American military facilities are the last things necessary for the Europeans to feel safe. What the Europeans really need to do is to stay away from the up-coming missile duel between Trump and Putin.
Translation: Statecraft are a bunch of neocon loons who will not sleep until they own every oil and gas field in the world, or until there are more dead than living people in the Middle East.
As an aside I wonder how many from this sinster fraternity attended a state school?
I wonder why I think that this think tank is financially supported by US interests? The US is not the saviour of Europe and in fact, US interest in Europe is totally related to the proxy value Europe provides to the benefit of the US. Just consider the US sanctions against Russia. The US economy is not suffering from such sanctions but the EU economy certainly is! American military bases right net door to the Russian border makes the countries harbouring them, targets for Russian retaliation. Meanwhile the US mainland remains sacrosanct. I certainly hope that there is at least one intelligent EU leader who understands their subservient proxy relationship with the US and is ready to do something about it.
Let’s call a spade a spade: this is no more a Think Tank than the Henry Jackson Society is a Research University.
What we are seeing here are the views of the Security Services or, as we used to call them the Secret Police-the English language Gestapo. These people grew fat on the Cold War: can anyone imagine where Christopher Nigel would be if he had ever had to work for a living? Shivering on the edge of a used car lot, blowing his hands to keep them warm, is my guess.
These people are begging for US leadership because, historically, it has meant bigger budgets for them, their only talent being a willingness to do the sort of jobs even the CIA find too sordid,(assassination for example or inserting agents into Bernie Sanders’ Presidential campaign) and doing business in a lingo even Washington’s politicians understand- English.
And they are fearful that, should Brexit take place Europe’s secret police forces would start using their own languages exclusively, the whole Five Eyes network would become degraded and dozens of them, instead of becoming Professors of Strategic Studies, Learned Fellows in the Art of Murder or Censors of the Internet, based in Kiev would be shivering on the furthest extremities of junk yards hoping to sell the odd wreck for a fiver.
Either that or writing opinion pieces for The Observer.. We ought to feel sorry for the buggers. I would if it weren’t for the blood dripping from their elbows.
Important article, but you are too kind in your final paragraph: “The new political realities show imprudence of the approach to European security developed by the think-tankers from the Institute for Statecraft. American military facilities are the last things necessary for the Europeans to feel safe. What the Europeans really need to do is to stay away from the up-coming missile duel between Trump and Putin.”
One of the best routes for insights into the US military mind (I say mind because we are dealing with the phenomenon of Group Think) is RFK’s “13 Days; A memoir of the Cuban Missile Crisis” because it shows their insanity and amorality which is something beyond the mild “imprudence” you bestow. Anything short of immediate confrontation is deemed “Appeasement” (as in Munich 1938) one of those words – like “Communism” – which stops all critical thinking faculties and triggers automatic, apoplectic, white-knuckled Pavlovian response. (One wonders if Chomsky has written about the power of such trigger words…?)
You do not get to the top of the US military by being independent minded – only those who conform to the collective mindset. That mindset is shared by the CIA, NSA and State Dept., impregnable to Human intellect, moral reasoning or simple logic. These guys have the emotional intelligence of a 3-year old, and the instincts of a school yard bully. How else can one explain Operation Northwoods – one of the few we know about? What kind of amorality could agree to assassinate their own president and then to blame the Cubans/Russians so as to get the nuclear exchange they felt they would ‘win’ – irrespective of the hundreds of millions of innocents (both US and Russian) who would die? This collection of evil is what James Douglass calls the “Unspeakable”.
William Shirer – in his “Rise & Fall of the 3rd Reich” – clearly described the steps toward creating a Totalitarian State. When I read the book about 35 years ago, I thought the book ought to be compulsory reading for every citizen. Alas, it seems that only the CIA read and digested it, using it a their blueprint: tell the people what to think, what to believe and for whom to vote. Operation Hummingbird is only getting stronger and more pervasive. Which is why OffGuardian is such an important organ because it is one of the last bastions of hope and sanity. Tulsi Gabbard for President!
Re: ‘Thirteen Days’: well, you would think that, unless you ever actually read one of Sheldon M Stern’s three transcripts of the ExComm tapes. We’ve been having this back and forth for months: RFK was the worst of the hawks, pushing for invasion from day one. He advocated attacking Guantanamo: “You know, sink the Maine again or something!” It’s all in the transcripts: including Operation Mongoose, the assassination attempts on Castro, the invasion plans. RFK was chairman of the SGA: running Mongoose. The idea that just the military are insane needs revising: the politicians ain’t too savvy either.
Further, it was Mongoose and the Jupiter deployment that got the US into the Crisis: and Khrushchev that got them out. If Bobby had his way, there would have been a nuclear exchange. The Russian’s had got the warheads through the act-of-war blockade. Douglass’ account is a contrived narrative combing elements of Thirteen Days and incidents cherry picked from Stern. If you get one of Stern’s books, we can go through page by page if you like. But you have to read an alternative account in order to see what Douglass has done. Fundamentally, the two sources are immiscible. Thirteen Days is not reliable.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2013/01/the-real-cuban-missile-crisis/309190/
“There is now doubt Moscow will respond in kind by deploying missiles in its Western regions.” or there is no doubt?
NATO was formed to keep the U S in Europe & to keep Germany down this is just as nessary today as it was in 1945
For the moment there is doubt. Reading between the lines: McCain’s ‘markup’ two years ago, predating the threatened pullout from the INF, suggests to me that the project to manufacture an intermediate range missile is already under way. I further suspect that Pompeo is bluffing. What would he do if Russia complied? We only have NATO’s assertion that they ever broke the Treaty. And the concerted press smear to validate that specious claim. It’s all a con to service the grand narrative that the US is an exemplar in its conduct. So much so that other nations should follow their exceptional lead. I think we both know where that particular path ends?
So, ‘now’ there is doubt; soon there will be ‘no’ doubt, as the IRBM missiles are installed in the Baltic states? US diplomacy at it’s finest (I think it’s called the ‘Truman Ploy’? Issue an ultimatum for unconditional surrender, after you’ve authorised the dropping of the atom bomb).
“What would he do if Russia complied?”
Good question. Syria complied over both nukes and bioweapons. Observe how that turned out.