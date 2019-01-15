Discuss: Brexit deal vote looms

Tonight, any time now, the UK Parliament will vote on whether or not accept Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit “deal” with the EU. The deal, which essentially keeps us in the EU without any democratic say in how it’s run, has achieved the startling feat of displeasing everyone, remainers and leavers, from both left and right. The vote is expected to be a grim defeat for May.
For months Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party have been waiting for this vote – they very much see it as their opportunity to get into power. If May loses, Corbyn will call a vote of no confidence. If She loses THAT, then Labour can justly call for a new General Election – Theresa May winning that, even by the tiny margin she managed to preserve last time, would be nothing short of a miracle.
If the deal passes, it will be because Blairite Labour MPs vote through a deal. Because they would rather have a bad deal and Tory PM than a Corbyn government, even the usually sickening Paul Mason was right about this:
Labour MPs have a chance to inflict a historic defeat and then bring down the government. Any who flinch and support May's deal should have the whip withdrawn. Read this – and give no quarter… pic.twitter.com/5Egkzmxtq1
— Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) 14 January 2019
So, our traditional list of important questions:
- Do you think May will win or lose the vote on her deal?
- If Labour MPs vote through May’s deal, what should Corbyn do?
- Will there be another General Election?
- Does Corbyn stand a chance of winning, if there is?
- How far will the establishment go to prevent a Corbyn government?
As usual, discuss below.
The whole charade needs to become a laughing stock…..but what can we replace our parliamentiary system with….any chance of humility…service…integrity…truth and honesty…openess…public common good…de militiarisation….investment….where a single pound of a poor pensioner has equal value to that of a millionaire in terms of rate of return…… an education system that really teaches how to learn to be peoples in a valuing society..proper health investment and treatments…the due protection of our valued landscapes….a national rail service and intergrated transport system… fair taxation for all and an end to mega corp tax evasion …..decent pension systems…..etc etc ….gonna be interesting how the French public consultations proceed or are they a facade after Gilets jaune events…..
Corbyn has the largest share of the voting public’s support. And will win hands down, providing the voting figures aren’t tampered with?
How far will they go to prevent Corbyn being PM?
They will already have arranged for him to have an ‘accident’ or a ‘heart attack.’ IMHO.
Just like John Smith and Diana.
Joke. Deep state giving the democratic people of the UK a choice of “this deal or no Brexit as voted for”. The establishment is too full of its own self importance. A massive rude awakening is coming. A very different UK in 18 month time!
Just off the cuff, Mason has, if anything, upped his level of toxicity:
https://21centurymanifesto.wordpress.com/2019/01/13/mr-wobbly-changes-his-mind-again/
As regards the “deal,” which is a carefully confected arrangement between the British bourgeoisie and the neoliberal EU, there are some differences of emphasis but both sides share one common aim above all other: to make sure that Jeremy Corbyn never comes to power in Britain, lest others get similarly uppity ideas.