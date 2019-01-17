Why is Theresa May still Prime Minister?

Kit Knightly
Join me in a brief hypothetical. Imagine that Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party had won the 2017 General Election.
Such a reality was within our grasp, after all. A few hundred votes here and there and we’re living under a Labour government. The specifics of the alternate universe don’t really matter – just that Jeremy Corbyn is Prime Minister.
In just the last few months Corbyn’s cabinet has been blighted by dozens of resignations, a UN report has condemned the UK’s growing poverty and described the government as being “in denial” about the problem, and his cabinet is the first in the history of the nation to be found in contempt of Parliament.
And then, on top of all that, two days ago, his proposed Brexit deal suffered the most lopsided, the most humiliating, Parliamentary defeat in nearly 100 years.
If all this had happened to a Jeremy Corbyn government, what would the national reaction be? More tellingly, what would the reaction of the press be?
How many newspapers would run front-page editorials calling for his resignation? I would suggest all of them. They would strike different tones, and they would support different replacements, but every paper would be repeating that old David Cameron line: “For Heaven’s sake man, go!”
In this hypothetical world…would Jeremy Corbyn still be Prime Minister?
No. He would not.
Of course – Jeremy Corbyn isn’t Prime Minister, Theresa May is. Still. Somehow.
And, of course, each of the above things happened to her and her government in the last six months.
Since the 2017 election, Theresa May has fielded thirty-two resignations – roughly one every 2 weeks, over 20 of them in the last six months. Her Home Secretary resigned in disgrace over her lying to Parliament…only to be re-appointed to the cabinet, in a different position, just 6 months later.
In November 2018 Professor Philip Alston, the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, released a report on poverty in the UK. The statistics are unpleasant reading:
14 million people, a fifth of the population, live in poverty. Four million of these are more than 50% below the poverty line,and 1.5 million are destitute, unable to afford basic essentials. The widely respected Institute for Fiscal Studies predicts a 7% rise in child poverty between 2015 and 2022, and various sources predict child poverty rates of as high as 40%.
…but more telling are the parts that are directly critical of the government (my emphasis):
The Government has remained determinedly in a state of denial. Even while devolved authorities in Scotland and Northern Ireland are frantically trying to devise ways to ‘mitigate’, or in other words counteract, at least the worst features of the Government’s benefits policy, Ministers insisted to me that all is well and running according to plan.
The costs of austerity have fallen disproportionately upon the poor, women, racial and ethnic minorities, children, single parents, and people with disabilities. The changes to taxes and benefits since 2010 have been highly regressive, and the policies have taken the highest toll on those least able to bear it. The government says everyone’s hard work has paid off, but according to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, while the bottom 20% of earners will have lost on average 10% of their income by 2021/22 as a result of these changes, top earners have actually come out ahead.
Imagine a UNSR had written these words about a Labour government: Would they have been so buried? Would you be reading about them here? Or would they be splashed across the front pages of the Times, Telegraph, Mail and Sun?
On December 4th Theresa May’s government was found to be in contempt of parliament over its refusal to publish Brexit legal advice. To hammer home the impact of this: this is the first time, ever, that a sitting government has been found in contempt of parliament.
Imagine a Corbyn government had been the first EVER to be found in contempt of parliament. How long would you expect his career as Prime Minister to last? How many editorials calling for his head would there be?
And so we come to the Brexit deal vote of January 15th this year. A defeat margin of over 230 votes. The heaviest defeat of a government bill since the 1920s. The government bill wasn’t just “not passed”, it was cut into pieces, set on fire and buried in a pile of manure on unconsecrated ground. Theresa May’s “best possible deal” is dead. Gone. Finished. But Theresa May soldiers on.
Each of these failures is enough to bring down a government. Governments of the past have crashed and burned over far less. The famous incident, oft-cited the last few days, is Neville Chamberlain resigning as PM after winning a vote, because the 80 vote margin of victory was far less than his majority.
Theresa May’s government has a strong argument for being the worst in the history of our democracy. So why is it allowed to continue?
The Conservatives are hamstrung by the situation. They can’t replace May, because a new unelected PM justifies Labour’s calls for a general election. They have nailed their colours to mast on the Mary Rose. They have chosen their hill to die on, and it’s a heap of Theresa May’s failed deals, broken promises and resignation letters, strewn with the bodies of rejected benefit claimants. Their position, though contemptible, is understandable. They have no choice.
The media, however, are far worse. Disgusting, even. They are more than complicit in this, they are a vital component. A driving force. Their selective reporting hides the embarrassing incompetence of the cabinet. Where are the editorials calling for May’s resignation? Where the notionally “left wing” or “progressive” journalists demanding an immediate general election? They are nowhere to be seen. The media hold their fire whilst May stands out in the open with a target on her chest. A sitting duck. A very small barrel full of very large fish. She begs to be put out of her misery, but the media let her limp along.
Corbyn is right to refer the Conservative “zombie government”. It is dead. A construct. Propped up and posed by an establishment terrified of the only alternative. They have turned our politics into a farce. A cross between House of Cards and Weekend at Bernies. An embarrassment.
So I ask again: Why is Theresa May still Prime Minister?
The answer is simple: Because she has to be, because the only alternative is Jeremy Corbyn and the establishment has shown they will do anything and everything in their power to stop that from happening.
On the face of it May should indeed be gone by now.
She certainly shouldn’t have escaped that contempt vote unscathed.
She possibly shouldn’t have survived the greatest faked parliamentary rout in history.
Of course the planned-to-fail Tory confidence vote meant she is now glued into place.
She is dogged and inflexible and that is her assigned pantomime role.
She will take things to the wire before an intervention by Parliament and Bercow using the New Protocols permanently scuttles Brexit.
Truly: her behaviour is too stupid to be real.
NO DEAL will destroy what exactly? – 40 years of the EU stripping away everything we ever had has left the majority of people with very little to lose.
We won’t be able to pay another £500 billion (£500,000,000,000) to Brussels now to provide cushy jobs for clapped out, discredited and bent politicians like Mandelson who have either been caught with their hand in the till or their trousers down once too often.
Tory totalitarianism orchestrated by the Queen and aristocracy AND by The City of London and proof positive that the Magna Carta NEVER granted democracy of ANY sort to an OTHER than the Queen, aristocracy and The City of London.
I am reminded of Paul Newman playing cards in “Cool Hand Luke” and winning with a pair of threes.
“Lousy pair of threes! You got nothing! You got nothing!”
“Sometimes nothing is a real cool hand.”
In 2017, Osborne, Cameron’s old Bullingdon Club chum, dismissed her as “a dead woman walking.” I thought he was wrong then, and I can seriously see May limping along from disaster to disaster and serving out a full Parliamentary term.
Another comparison you could make is with Douglas Haig, the British commander on the Western Front. Lloyd George couldn’t stand him and wanted to sack him. But he didn’t, because he thought (mistakenly) that our French allies liked him, so he’d have to put up with him. Actually, the French couldn’t stand him either, but thought they’d have to put up with him because they believed Lloyd George wanted him.
I suppose that’s just how the world often works. Often you see some very odd people rise to the top in all walks of life, and shake your head in disbelief.
But May actually has a lot going for her in a “Cool Hand Luke” sense. Who is going to replace her in the Tory Party? Johnson? Gove? Rees-Mogg? Some other complete nonentity? These three (particularly the first two) are all hated, loathed and despised by large sections of the Tory Party. Electing any of them would ignite a civil war in the Tory Party. May is the lowest common denominator – she came out on top after the referendum mainly because she was hated the least. “She may be rubbish, but al least she’s not Johnson/ Gove/ whoever.”
Corbyn is worth his weight in gold to May. She can use him as a bogeyman to keep all the mutinous backbenchers in line. “It’s either me or him.” The City, Deep State, MSM, Spooks, May’s chums at the Board of Deputies, and not least all the Blairite Backstabbers in the PLP, are terrified by the thought of old Jezza in No.10. They would do literally anything to prevent it. If I was old Jezza I would steer well clear of any grassy knolls.
This week’s fiasco may even, paradoxically, have strengthened her hand with Brussels. There is something called “the tyranny of the week.” The Americans were frequently exasperated by their South Vietnamese allies in the Vietnam war. But there was very little they could do. They knew that the S. Vietnamese were so weak they daren’t put any pressure on them, or they would collapse. Juncker and Co. realise now that if they carry on playing hardball, they can easily bring May down – and the rest of the EU with her.
She could be around for a long time yet.
Maybe she will survive because she is surrounded by a bodyguard of people, Johnson/ Gove/ Corbyn, they hate more than her.
Sometimes nothing is a real cool hand.
As per usual a very apposite article by Kit and, for understandable reasons, focussing mainly on ‘Brexit’ related issues. But I would like to add that it could have been much longer if Kit had also referred to May’s historical and recent actions in respect of Russia, Syria, Skripal, Windrush, Chagos islanders, the Manchester bombing, bringing ‘White Helmets’ to live in the UK …the list goes on to the extent that it could well justify being chronicled in a book. I have felt let down by Jeremy Corbyn’s weakness in not endeavouring to ‘call her out’ for not only her incompetence but, more pointedly, her corruption (to not put too fine a point on it) in handling these issues. And, as Kit states in the article, the MSM have chosen to overlook her guilt in these matters by failing to perform their duties as investigators and analysts.
Politicians do what they are told.
Is that true?
Power the aphrodisiac
Expediency the method.
The globalization of the world has taken a turn the global organizers never expected. In nearly every sovereign state a mass of humanity has been abused. and as a result the abused have begun to understand the abuse is because of the top down .bandits. Some call them Oligarchs, some Aristocrats, Some wealthy gentry, but whatever you call them, they have become the target of those w h o have been abused.. I am sure how many there are in each nation, I suspect nearly 20 to 25% in most, but they are global force capable to rise at a moment’s notice.. What has not yet happened is no one has figured out how to arm them and to direct them.But if something develops, capable for the untrained, down trodden to use as a weapon to over power their keepers, I suspect they will use it in mass.
It really does not matter the place you name in the west,and middle east, or throughout Africa and South America the numbers are nearly the same. . As robotics and technical know-how further separate the down trodden from access to our modern society they will be looking for a chance..
Theresa May is still Prime Minister because… erm… she doesn’t struggle with a bacon sandwich?
The main raison d’etre of the Labour party is to function as a scapegoat for all Tory nastiness and incompetence to be projected onto. May suffers the biggest defeat in UK parliamentary history because she doesn’t know how to handle the aftermath of a referendum called by her own party, and yet somehow “Wrecker Corbyn” is to blame for it all. Tabloid press, tabloid politics, tabloid Britain.
Because she’s a hideous hag (as the picture shows) and she’s very clear she wants to continue in the top job. Simple.
Because the alpha males are too gutless to take responsibility.
One wonders what we will be told about Mde Teresa Mays’s annual visit to Davos on the 22nd January, ;perhaps just to accompany her multi-millionare spouse?
And less some also forget her very first act earlier as Home Secretary which was to recommend and approve of husband Phillip’s disasterous multi-million pound G4 contract with the Home Office?
Good show! I can hear the establishment commentary on her support for her marital partner for his business trip to, the secretative meeting in the hidden Suisse canton of alleged global leaders.
And certainly no critique of the current UK Monarch’s first minister continous and contrived procrastination, in her apparent duty to avoid an UK exit from the European Union without a plan – for the UK.
Other than her vain and disgraceful exit by way of considerabe moer UK loss, and the further extension of mass economic austerity for, the current and next British generations?
Strictly speaking the only alternative is not simply Jeremy Corbyn, indeed he is not even an alternative. The Tories with the support of the DUP still have a Parliamentary majority and could simply ditch May and choose another from their ranks as Prime Minister for the remaining term. Quite why they won’t do this is open to speculation. Personally I think a lot is down to Gove manoeuvering to take over from her, hence his vehement ‘support’ of her in the last few days.
The problem with that, Kev, is that Gove is really hated and loathed by a large number of Tory MPs. They see him as a poisonous, backstabbing little toad, who is constantly getting pissed in the Commons bars and slagging people off behind their backs. He stabbed Johnson in the back, who promptly bottled it. They hate Johnson only slightly less.
‘… because the only alternative is Jeremy Corbyn and the establishment has shown they will do anything and everything in their power to stop that from happening.”
Why? Because, for the first time in history the leader of the Labour Party is not already pledged to restrict his governments ‘reforms’ to a narrow range of social and economic questions but entertains serious doubts about the basic orientation of the Establishment towards the United States and the imperialist programme.
It is telling that the objection is not really to Corbyn’s determination to re-nationalise the utilities and natural monopolies: the mild socialist reform policies of the 2017 mainfesto but to such, ostensibly minor, matters as putting an end to Israeli hunting in the Gaza strip, or at least ceasing to support it.
The problem is that the ruling class knows that it has stolen everything it can from the economy, and screwed down the liberties of the property-less so far that it is going to have to accept the inevitable swing of the pendulum towards workers rights, decent working conditions and progressive taxation.
What it cannot accept is a government which is not totally committed to imperialism but ready to accept the multi-polarity offered by Eurasia’s powers.
They won’t accept Corbyn because they believe, whatever his critics on this board feel, that Corbyn is honest and that the movement behind him means, not less but more than it promises.
There is a real hatred of Corbyn in upper class circles because they long ago gave up on their country and their fellow countrymen and threw in their lot with that of rich folk everywhere. Which means, in 2019, with the people who run the United States and the EU, NATO, the Armed Forces and the Security Services, busily securing the rulers against the people, the few against the many, the thieves against their victims.
Well put.
May is still in power because we are not a functioning democracy. The Conservative Party is little more than the PR front of the establishment, relying on a rigged electoral system, a corrupt media and partisan intelligence agencies to keep themselves in power. Every opposition leader is smeared or ridiculed unless they are an outright stooge such as Blair, while the media make constant excuses for the Conservative Party, while the opinion pollsters do their bidding. Meanwhile, Tory MPs themselves are simply puppets – Johnson, Rees-Mogg and May are caricatures intended to dupe the public on behalf of the tax exiles and powerbrokers that really control them (with copious amounts of medication, I have not doubt).
So ‘democracy’ in the UK is a very elaborately-constructed fraud where all the rules are rigged against anyone challenging the status quo. The one good thing about this disastrous situation over Brexit is that the fraud is becoming very obvious and I think we are on the cusp of meaningful political change.
Cameron’s job was to implement Brexit. He scarpered and was replaced with May whose job is to crush it.
If that’s the case, why have the alleged Tory Right let her do so and not brought down the government?
Perhaps Theresa May’s unique brand of incompetence was required to prolong the Brexit agony to the extent that the British public would be convinced to go howling back for a second referendum in which everyone who had originally voted Leave would change their vote to Remain.
And on top of that, there’s perhaps no-one else in her Cabinet who could do as good a job of crushing Brexit in the slowest, most excruciating way possible.
If Jeremy Corbyn were Prime Minister, he would not only have a plan but he would also have a way of implementing it and that’s the last thing The Powers That (Should Not) Be want.
