empire watch, latest, UK
Published on Jan, 19, 2019
Comments 4

“Conspiracy theories” believed by “significant minority” hamper govt’s foreign policy plans

written by

A revealing observation is contained in a recent UK government report UK FOREIGN POLICY IN A SHIFTING WORLD ORDER (published December 2018) and brought to our attention on Twitter. Apparently the regrettable tendency for a “significant minority” to believe in “conspiracy theories about their own government” is seriously hampering said government in getting support for its imperialist wars and mass murder!

We just hope all those who have helped promote such insane ideas are feeling suitably repentant.

 
The report can be found in full HERE. See section 107 for quote above.

4 Comments

  1. DAVID Mitchell says

    NWO is on the cards All Governments around the World are corrupt.
    Good the masses are finally seeing they have been hoodwinked for over 50 years.
    People laughed at me but now I feel I have the last laugh and hope it is not to.late to stop depopulation.

    Reply
  2. Fair dinkum says

    There’s a conspiracy alright.
    The 1% are conspiring to TAKE EVERYTHING FOR THEMSELVES.

    Reply
  3. mayaMOUSE says

    Or you could say….
    MI5 cannot believe that any real investigative journalism is actually taking place anymore. They are worried that there is even one person still alive that has the ability to think, to use the internet for anything other than shopping and can provide evidence to demonstrate that a conspiracy theory is I fact a CONSPIRACY.

    1
    Reply

Please note the opinions expressed in the comments do not necessarily reflect those of the editors or of OffG as a whole