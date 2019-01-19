“Conspiracy theories” believed by “significant minority” hamper govt’s foreign policy plans

A revealing observation is contained in a recent UK government report UK FOREIGN POLICY IN A SHIFTING WORLD ORDER (published December 2018) and brought to our attention on Twitter. Apparently the regrettable tendency for a “significant minority” to believe in “conspiracy theories about their own government” is seriously hampering said government in getting support for its imperialist wars and mass murder!
We just hope all those who have helped promote such insane ideas are feeling suitably repentant.
senior official expressed concern a significant minority of Western
citizens… increasingly believing in conspiracy theories about their own governments… affected Administration’s ability to achieve broad public support for aspects of foreign policy. https://t.co/o2qLNKHzqI pic.twitter.com/fjQafNeF4a
The report can be found in full HERE. See section 107 for quote above.
NWO is on the cards All Governments around the World are corrupt.
Good the masses are finally seeing they have been hoodwinked for over 50 years.
People laughed at me but now I feel I have the last laugh and hope it is not to.late to stop depopulation.
There’s a conspiracy alright.
The 1% are conspiring to TAKE EVERYTHING FOR THEMSELVES.
Or you could say….
MI5 cannot believe that any real investigative journalism is actually taking place anymore. They are worried that there is even one person still alive that has the ability to think, to use the internet for anything other than shopping and can provide evidence to demonstrate that a conspiracy theory is I fact a CONSPIRACY.
I plead guilty as charged. 😱