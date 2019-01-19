“Conspiracy theories” believed by “significant minority” hamper govt’s foreign policy plans

A revealing observation is contained in a recent UK government report UK FOREIGN POLICY IN A SHIFTING WORLD ORDER (published December 2018) and brought to our attention on Twitter. Apparently the regrettable tendency for a “significant minority” to believe in “conspiracy theories about their own government” is seriously hampering said government in getting support for its imperialist wars and mass murder!

We just hope all those who have helped promote such insane ideas are feeling suitably repentant.

citizens… increasingly believing in conspiracy theories about their own governments… affected Administration’s ability to achieve broad public support for aspects of foreign policy. https://t.co/o2qLNKHzqI pic.twitter.com/fjQafNeF4a — Read A Lie Too Big To Fail,JFK and the Unspeakable (@_jrvansant) January 17, 2019



The report can be found in full HERE. See section 107 for quote above.