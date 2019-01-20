A Gentrified Little Town Goes to Pot

Edward Curtin
In my little town/ I grew up believing/God keeps his eye on us all.”
Simon and Garfunkel, My Little Town
Hello my old friends Paul and Art,
I’m just sitting here chilling out in the silent darkness of a late night spinning some discs and thinking your song is great but even great songs age as do we all and so I want to tell you that as a NYC born and bred boy like you guys who moved out to the country some years ago that in my little town many young people grew up not believing that God keeps his eye on us all because they grew up not believing in God, and even many of their parents, baby-boomer believers in hands-off parenting and meditation and yoga weekends didn’t keep an eye on them, not at all, since the parents thought of themselves as super cool and so the kids were allowed to fend for themselves in a most culturally liberal life-style way, and then, when the kids got confused and screwed up and did various drugs, especially a lot of pot following on the Ritalin they were given for their “disabilities” and the anti-depression meds that fell out of the families’ medicine cabinets and of course booze, and I guess I should add some heroin and the other shit that’s around – man, it’s crazy – the parents were dumbfounded and couldn’t understand what went wrong and why their kids, even as they aged, were still kids like they the parents were, caught in a stream of lostness, an existential despair unaware of its despair, to quote my old friend Soren, so they lived in a haze of smoke and mirrors and that darkness you guys sang about where they suffered from socially-induced attention deficit disorder and floated in a culture of cultural self-awareness and eclectic New-Ageism feasting on organic food and nostalgia for penny candy and days at summer camp even as the town they settled in became an up-scaled high-tech movie set for millionaires in which the cool people could mingle with cooler people as the celebrities came and went and the out-of-towners all dressed in black like walking shades brought their money from Wall St. and high tech and financial institutions and the little town acquired a reputation as the hippest coolest place to visit and move to especially after 9/11 even before the town went to pot and allowed multiple “recreational” pot stores to open in its small space and the lines of the desperadoes waiting for their legal fixes wound round and round and all the heads were spinning and dizzy with dreams of mashed potatoes and brownies unlike mom used to make but the money kept pouring in and the press went wild with popular stories of weed and more weed and the true believers in this enormous and shattering breakthrough of legal pot and brilliant entrepreneurial instant millionaires that would end their chronic pains and everyone would be dreamily happy and relaxed as they awaited redemption at the hands of the latest liberal avatar of Hilary Clinton or Barack Obama to ride to the rescue and save the country and ease all the pain caused by Mr. Pumpkin Head and his ilk, like what would be better, man, if you know what I mean, but there’s something a little weird with all this crazy excitement about getting high legally and paying for what you can grow, but I guess the town likes the tax revenue but I’m thinking what’s happened to old-fashioned DIY Yankee initiative and cool stuff like that in a town where the American Revolution was fought to allow the rich to build their McMansions and buy up the land to raise llamas and place Buddha statues and even their own little churches on and stuff like that but maybe I’m starting to get off topic a bit here so I should probably stop now while I’m ahead and on a high note about revolution and making the world safe for weed which should be the goal even though I’m not so sure aging hippies and their hipster kids will know how to use the stuff responsibly and stay off the road to ruin and avoid accidents while high and just chill out like I’m sure the USA will do once we get rid of the orange man and vote with my little town to return a Democrat to the White House so we can assume our responsibility to protect all those countries threatened by madmen like Gaddafi and Assad and maybe even do something about that demon Putin that will allow us little town folks to feel safe as once again God and the NSA keep their eyes on us all even while we are getting high which is our god given right as god fearing americans and we return to the old values that we all shared before we went down the New Jersey Turnpike looking for America, guys, Kathy ain’t the only one sleeping and your singer not the only one lost if you get my drift.
Here’s to chilling,
I had one of those upbringings. It took a good while and a lot of therapy to recover.
I like the stream-of-consciousness style of the post and I think it could have been even better without punctuation.
🙂
I know it’s a riff on somebody’s style – Jack Kerouac’s?
A tax on the word “and” would go some way to paying down the national debt.
Wow! I never knowed so much sociological insight could be packed into one sentence …
Btw, I watched Murder Mountain on Netflix. The dystopic outcomes, in the hills of Humboldt County, of marijuana legalisation – or to be precise, the Big Capital-friendly manner of that legalisation – are explored with unusual intelligence.
And 35 years ago, everything seemed so innocent and peaceful and carefree and, er, ‘chilled’. With the help of some green stuff of course, and parties at the weekends with lots of beer, and pondering the meaning of life whilst under the influence….. Seems like another lifetime. And back then the media were completely trusted and believed. The part of Melbourne I live in, Hipsters are everywhere, with their beards, tattoo’s, rainbow badges and yet no one makes eye contact and no one says hello in passing. Its like being on a different planet. I would guess the vast majority of them were absolutely horrified when their feminist icon (cough….) Hilary lost to the Fascist monster Trump. I would guess that nearly all of them believe that Russia interfered in the election to help Trump win. I would guess that nearly all of them believe Mueller will turn up damning evidence (finally?) that Putin got his buddy Trump elected. And next week the scientists who run the Doomsday Clock may even move it closer to midnight than the current 2 minutes. Do the hipsters even know about the Doomsday Clock? And nearly every day in the Australian media, people are bombarded with the most inane, ridiculous, mind boggling pile of garbage, the sort of stuff the hipsters (and their parents) lap up, like a cat lapping up milk. Cheers Edward.
Hell of a mess , isn’t it?
Those hipsters in Brunswick are so self absorbed they wouldn’t know their arses from their elbows.
Goodbye tomorrow.
Like Scott FitzGerald, “probes deeply and incisively into the U$ psyche” to disclose sweet dreams of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness through Wealth and Comfort.
There is nothing more cruel than sentimentality because it regards real suffering with indifference.
Can’t like this comment enough.
Sentimentality is the weapon that destroys so many, that is become the American mode, that is force fed by Hollywood and the MSM and ejected by Federal institution and Drone Lovers (Thanks Swervedriver!).
Another two wide eyed innocents, swallowed, digested and excreted by fame and Mammon.
Seems to be an epidemic now.
Yeah, but Marx’s concept of commodity fetishism was never so poetically (if unconsciously) summarised as when the duo sang that “the people bowed and prayed/to the neon gods they’d made”.
I dunno. As the great Welsh prophet, the right reverend James Dean Bradfield once sang:
“Life lies a slow suicide
Orthodox dreams and symbolic myths
From feudal serf to spender
This wonderful world of purchase power”
Sums up CF ever so poetically (great guitar riff too)?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkxyfWOarF0
“Your joys are counterfeit
This happiness corrupt political shit”
…nails it too
Quite a sentence.
Big like a Trumpologue, but not as incoherent.