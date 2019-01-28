Venezuela? The bad guys are on Wall St.

Philip Roddis
With Washington talking up a military coup (Democrats for once in no hurry to berate Trump on the issue) and Russia a sufficiently interested party to have flown nuclear capable bombers into Caracas last month, it behoves us all to get up to speed on Venezuela. It should go without saying we can’t trust a word corporate media say but, case it doesn’t, here’s why.
First, corporate media are not independent but reliant on market forces. This applies not just to the billionaire media but, for reasons given elsewhere, to Guardian and BBC too.
Second, media both sides of the Atlantic have a long record of backing US predation on the global south. Never have they deviated from this – take the Guardian’s cheerleading on Iraq. Worse, they’ve abdicated a core duty in their refusal to explore motives that cast a very different light on Western interventions sold to us as humanitarian.
Third, sanctions have sown economic havoc in Venezuela. They’re spoken of in such calm tones that an already innocuous word loses even what little force it might have had. But sanctions kill. They are one way the powerful bully the weak in the name of high ideals belied, for those who choose to study them, by the facts.
I was a high class muscleman for Big Business, Wall Street and the Bankers; a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico safe for American oil interests in 1914, Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank to collect revenues. I helped in the rape of half a dozen Central American republics for Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1909-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for American sugar in 1916. In China I saw to it that Standard Oil went its way unmolested. Capone operated in three districts. I operated on three continents.
Major-General Smedley Butler
(I have no quarrel with the specific claims above but find them reductive. They are accurate – and we should not downplay the fourth claim, as dollar and petrodollar hegemony come under challenge in Eurasia too – but in the context of Washington’s ‘right’ to police all of Latin America, disobedient states are brought to heel (through fascism if need be) not just to protect particular assets but to send a message across the entire continent. As in the middle east, Washington and Wall Street will brook no self-determination in their “spheres of interest”.)
No, for sense on Venezuela we must look elsewhere. I’ve quoted Stephen Gowans before, on Syria. Now here he is on crisis in Caracas.
The US-led and coordinated intervention to overthrow Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro by recognizing Juan Guaidó, the leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly as the interim president, has nothing whatever to do with restoring democracy in Venezuela (which was never overturned) and everything to do with promoting US business interests.
Washington’s imperial arrogance in effectively appointing Guaidó as president, attempting to go over the heads of Venezuelans—who alone have the right to decide who their leaders are—is motivated by the same concerns that have motivated other US interventions around the world: toppling governments that put their citizens’ interests above those of US investors.
That Washington has a propensity to engage in destabilization operations against leftwing governments is hardly a secret. From 1898 to 2004, the US government undertook 41 successful regime change interventions in Latin America, an average of one every two-and-a-half years. And that excludes the unsuccessful ones, such as the Bay of Pigs invasion.
In almost every instance, US regime change interventions around the world have been motivated either directly or indirectly by commercial considerations, and were undertaken to restore or protect the primacy of US business interests in foreign lands. And in many cases, the interventions paved the way for the installation of rightwing dictatorships.
Read Stephen Gowans’ full post on his what’s left? website . See also this by Ben Norton at Mintpress.
Then there’s Craig Murray, UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan before Blair sacked him for telling the truth about its leader Islam Karimov. You can’t blame Tony. So what if Karimov did have the habit, when not making his family obscenely rich in a land of grinding poverty, of boiling his opponents in oil? He was Our Friend, allowing ex Soviet airbases in his fiefdom to be used in strikes on Iraq to liberate its people by killing them in hundreds of thousands.
Now here’s Murray on Venezuela. Note the picture below, widely circulated as evidence of Maduro’s unpopularity. That unpopularity, we’re told, is due to mass starvation in the country. Now I’m the last to deny – see my point on sanctions – that Venezuelans are suffering. But are they the ones who want Maduro out? Why not do as Murray suggests, and study that image. Do those protesters look ill fed and dressed in rags? Or are they those elites who see, in Maduro’s attempts to continue with ‘Chavismo’, a threat to their wealth and privilege?
Here also are some excellent interviews and conversations on the current Venezuelan situation, with Ben Norton and Abby Martin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMplqEpfGhs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98pBLXe7Bmk
At this late date, claiming that “market forces” are what mainly controls the lugenpresse, must itself count as a form of disinformation, deliberate or otherwise.
It’s not necessary to refer to the Church Committee’s exposure of the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird over forty years ago, although you would have thought that would be sufficient time for the news to spread, among people who consider themselves politically informed. A perceptive person might also wonder if the fact that every second talking head on TV is a former official of the government, military, or intelligence agencies, might have some influence on the content, apart from purely financial considerations.
What should have been obvious for decades, has now become so brazen that it must take real effort to continue to ignore it. It’s particularly hard to imagine the Skripal Hoax and the associated fake Syrian Chemical Attacks as a result of business decisions. Final confirmation, if any more were needed, has now arrived in the form of the no-longer-secret Integrity Initiative documents, which completely expose how the modern corporate-state propaganda system works.
In the face of that, to continue to pretend that the corporate-state mass media operate in accordance with some mythical “market”, is what their puppet-masters would describe as a “limited hangout” (a very limited hangout), an attempt at damage control, in order to rehabilitate their public reputation sufficiently that they might continue to serve their actual purpose.
One wonders why anybody would want to do that, unless it were intended as some kind of job application. One imagines that many of the highly-qualified professionals that staff organizations such as the Guardian, secured their positions through exactly such demonstrations of faux-dissident loyalty. George Monbiot comes immediately to mind, for example.
Australia and Canada are both US imperial subject countries. I hope that New Zealand will hold fast against American imprecations to follow suit. Canada’s leadership is weak, inexperienced and incompetent. That is all the excuses I personally will allow them. With Australia, they have flirted with right wing fascism for much too long.
Canada’s leadership is weak, inexperienced and incompetent. That is all the excuses I personally will allow them.
Really? You won’t allow them the excuse of being corrupt, corporate stooges for anglo-zionist imperialism?
But perhaps I’m in an overly charitable mood today.
And the fully independent, fully sovereign Australian Govt today has just recognised Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s ‘interim President’. Despite all the repeated bleating from Australian politicians about the ‘international rules based order’ and ‘international values’ and ‘democratic norms’ and other piles of vomit that flows from their mouths, yet again, as with Palestine, Syria, Yemen, bloody everywhere, yet again the Australian Govt shows what vile, revolting hypocrites they are. I just feel disgust as I type this. International Law? Ha ha ha…. Nope, gets in the way of making lots of moolah $$$$. Any Country anywhere that dosn’t open itself up for the Wall Street maggots to plunder is targeted. All of us here know this. I have a strong urge to go and watch that clip of George Galloway from couple weeks ago here. Fecken evil bastards. Maybe this may wake more people up? Maybe I’m just fecken dreaming….
aUStralia.
We’re standing in it.
And we all need gumboots because the bullshit is deep.
$limy, $elf $erving, $ycophants RULE.
There is nothing remotely new about our (U.S.) ongoing war against the poor of the planet, our pillage, our torture, our genocidal “counter-insurgency” campaigns, our economic sanctions, our “regime changes,” our proxy killers, our war crimes, our bombs, our death squads, our lies, our looting, our corporate media dutifully repeating the CIA and State Department “official lies” justifying these crimes, over and over for each new generation of Americans. How else can the young ever be expected to come to see America as “the indispensable nation” as the “the exceptional nation” if not for these endless lies repeated over and over like a mantra, designed to ward off the reality of our absolute and total moral corruption and spiritual death.
What is most frightening as an American myself, is how effectively propagandized the public mind is here in the U.S. The majority of both Democrats and Republicans now agree with the belief that the U.S. is the “exceptional nation.” How my fellow Americans differentiate this “belief” in American “exceptionalism” from the Nazis belief that Germans constituted a “master-race” I cannot say, because I doubt such questions come to mind for most Americans.
That both “American exceptionalism” and “Nazi master-race” as principals, both translate in practical terms to illegal immoral aggressive warfare against other nations seems rather obvious to those nations we invade, but never I dare say troubles the thoughts of most Americans. We are not a reflective people it seems, except perhaps for those employed on Wall Street who find themselves “reflecting” upon the potential value of the spoils of the next military pillage we are contemplating or undertaking.
If in conversation I try to bring up real, actual publicly available U.S. policy, (for instance the Pentagon’s plans to implement “Full Spectrum Dominance” – complete U.S. military control of space, land, air, water, and cyberspace) – friends and neighbors stare as blankly as if I were reading them poetry in Sanskrit. For most Americans the idea that one would ever need look beyond the MSM for information about U.S. foreign policy seems to not occur. American’s may talk of “fake news” and accuse those who defame their favored political hack of peddling “fake news,” but most simply do not know and if they did would simply not “believe” the actual historical “truths” of U.S. foreign policy mayhem, even if MSM were more honest.
Charles de Gaulle commented to an aide after returning from Kennedy’s funeral, knowing the CIA & military were responsible for assassinating JFK he said of the American people, predicting we would not act for justice: (“they don’t want to know. They don’t want to find out. They won’t let themselves find out.”)
Truer words were never spoken. They ring as true today as they did when I was eleven years old and being asked to credulously believe in an impossibly – “magic bullet.” I fear it is a rather short distance in the human psyche between believing in a “magic bullet” and in believing one lives in the “exceptional nation.” Both are clearly evidence of dangerous mass delusion.
Intergenerationaltrauma: your comment is bang on, your De Gaulle quote is so bang on, and mass delusion and myriad distractions and hedonism runs rampant in Australia as well. Western ‘society’ is pretty much screwed. I too am dumbfounded how effective the propaganda has been in Australia also. Its utterly surreal.