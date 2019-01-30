Winston Churchill: Close, But No Cigar

David Lindsay
Never forget that Piers Morgan was one of extremely few mainstream media figures to see through the Iraq War lies from the start. And thanks to his exchange with Ross Greer, Winston Churchill is back.
In Great Contemporaries, published in 1937, two years after he had called Hitler’s achievements “among the most remarkable in the whole history of the world”, Churchill wrote that: “Those who have met Herr Hitler face to face in public business or on social terms have found a highly competent, cool, well-informed functionary with an agreeable manner, a disarming smile, and few have been unaffected by a subtle personal magnetism.” That passage was not removed from the book’s reprint in 1941. In May 1940, Churchill had been all ready to give Gibraltar, Malta, Suez, Somaliland, Kenya and Uganda to Mussolini, whom he had called “the greatest living legislator”.
All sorts of things about Churchill are simply ignored. Gallipoli. The miners. The Suffragettes. The refusal to bomb the railway lines to Auschwitz. His dishonest and self-serving memoirs. The truth about the catastrophic humiliation at Dunkirk. The other one, at Singapore, for which Australians and New Zealanders have never forgiven Britain. The Lancastria. The men left behind in France. Both the fact and the sheer scale of his 1945 defeat while the War in the Far East was still going on, when Labour won half of his newly divided seat, and an Independent did very well in the other half after Labour and the Liberals had disgracefully refused to field candidates against him. His deselection by his local Conservative Association just before he died. And not least, his carve-up of Eastern Europe with Stalin, so very reminiscent of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. He borrowed the phrase “the Iron Curtain” from Goebbels and used it to mean exactly what Goebbels had meant by it. Broken by the War, the Soviet Union had neither the means nor the will to invade Western Europe, still less to cross either the Atlantic or the Pacific.
But the electorate was under no illusions while he was still alive. His image was booed and hissed when it appeared on newsreels. He led the Conservative Party into three General Elections, he lost the first two of them, and he only returned to office on the third occasion with the support of the National Liberals, having lost the popular vote. In the course of that Parliament, he had to be removed by his own party. It comfortably won the subsequent General Election. We have not forgotten the truth about him in the old mining areas. Nor have they in the places that he signed away to Stalin, including the country for whose freedom the War was fought. It was Churchill who coined the nickname “Uncle Joe” for Stalin.
Churchill wanted to transport the Jews to Palestine, since he saw them as not really British. He presided over the famine in Bengal. His views on race shocked his younger colleagues even in the Conservative Party of the 1950s. The famous dipping of the cranes for his coffin occurred only because the London dockers, who despised him, had been paid to do it. The London dockers, who had been as heavily Blitzed as anyone, anywhere.
As for Churchill’s having “saved Britain”, it will be interesting to see whether anyone could continue to hold a serious academic or journalistic position in 10 years’ time and come out with that one. His cult seems to have begun only once he was dead, or at least so old as to have been politically as good as dead. It never translated into votes.
Not to forget that he called M.K.Gandhi a half naked fakir
I am presently reading Brian Irving’s book on Churchill. He appears to have done much research and doesn’t pull his punches when pointing out the ugly side to Churchill’s character.
I correct myself, the author is David Irving.
Never a popular man at home, growing up. Not men left in France. Ever the bigot and racist: it was Scotsmen – of the 51st Highland Division and the 1st Royal Scots – that were ordered by Churchill to fight on (side by side with De Gaulle) at Abbeville. The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders were decimated at Huchenneville – the darkest day in the regiments history. Some got out at St Valery-en-Caux. The rest were marched to captivity in the concentration camps in Poland. Such is war: but the real sacrifice – an ignominy heaped upon ignominy – was to the propaganda ‘victory’ of Dunkirk and ‘their finest hour’. The sacrifice of the 51st was to the historic narcissism of the national pride – forgotten until relatively recently (too late for most). They didn’t even get a commemorative medal. Churchill’s monstrous ego outshone them.
My Dad served with some of the survivors from 1947 onwards. Churchill was never forgiven and ubiquitously hated throughout Scotland. Due to the Auld Alliance (the Scots and the French united by their hatred of the English) De Gaulle was always popular.
David could have added that Churchill was a eugenicist too – advocating for the lifelong detention and sterilisation of the ‘feeble-minded’ and ‘insane classes’ to prevent them breeding. Thanks to the nationalist glorification of men like Churchill: the feeble-minded and insane-classes are now running the asylum.
Perhaps the best summation, apocryphal or not, was Leopold Amery, Churchill’s own Secretary of State for India who said he “was not quite sane” and he couldn’t “see much difference between [Churchill’s] outlook and Hitler’s.”
Some man. Some hero.
The late W S Churchill who had enough common sense to command the Air Ministry, and the other associated departments of aerial warning systems were tasked in routeing his radio equipted car every night to drive him to the safety of the west country during the German Bombibg of GB from 1939- to-1941, leaving his spouse and children in his Eastern Kent manor house overnight.
Indeed, he was normally in a state of ‘high inebriation’ often drinking 12 petit bottles of champange every day and night, supplied by a friend of mine, Laurie Ross the Head barman at the Ritz Hotel.
But he had develop a good skill at painting rural landscape{s}.
And the world would have been a better place if he had stuck with his paintbrush!
Churchill was responsible for more misery and deaths in the 20th century than Stalin or Mao, but as he wrote his own history books and was a Tory, he got a free ride in western mainstream media. A more evil person, it is hard to imagine.
His racism and contempt for the lesser breeds was extraordinary even by the standards of his day, particularly Indians and Arabs.
He pioneered dropping poison gas bombs on Arab villages. Beat Saddam Hussein hands down on that one.
He lost all his money in the Wall Street crash, and after that he was in the pocket of Zionist interests. They bailed him out to the tune of £1 million, and was in their pocket afterwards.
In 1945, even before the war was over, he wanted to turn on Russia and attack Russia, allied with German troops.
Churchill forced through bid cuts in military spending before the war as Chancellor of the Exchequer. He mocked those who criticised him and argued this was dangerous. “Who are we going to fight against – Japan? Ridiculous!” Neville Chamberlain, who was ridiculed for appeasement, accelerated military spending and played a key role in the development of new single engine fighters that won the Battle of Britain.
Most of what’s said about Stalin and Mao is made up especially death counts
David Lindsay, Perhaps your research does not go far enough. I have seen references to Churchill secretly plotting the war with the US, as opposed to “saving” Britain. if this were true it wold make more sense of the rest of your allegations. That American corporations funded the Nazis is documented fact. But where is the connection to Churchill?
As a boy in South Africa I remember reading, in a Churchill book on history (Of the English Speaking Peoples?), that His Majesty’s big hearted Government was morally obliged to invade the Afrikaaner Republics (Orange Free State and Transvaal) in order to prevent them maltreating immigrant European workers (the UitLanders) in their newly discovered gold and diamond mines. I did not buy that story. That passage in Churchill’s book made a lasting impression on me, for neither did I buy similar stories from later Rothschild prime ministers such as TB.Liar and David Camoron.
“So was it when my life began;
So be it when I shall grow old”
“History will be kind to me: for I intend to write it”
I think this is very one-sided account of Churchill’s career.
Just a few points – Churchill’s career in high position and government spanned over 50 years. So over that period and two world wars, there’s bound to be some failures. Gallipoli wasn’t a bad plan – it was badly executed. After this failure he went to the trenches in France.
Britain was weak and unprepared for the second war. At least Churchill was one of the few who saw it coming and fought whereas others were prepared to throw the towel in. Churchil spent a great deal of time outside of Britain during WW11 drumming up support and visiting troops in war-zones.
Britian was weakened by war also so was hardly in a great position post war regarding helping the Poles and a carve up along the lines of spheres of influence in E Europe was probably inevitable.
As for the other points about his treatment of Suffragettes, miners and his attitude and beliefs I always say you can’t judge people of the past by the so called standards of today. Yes, of course you can’t excuse this as there were people then opposing these policies – but you have to take account of the climate and attitudes then – not know.
And if look at what we have today, racists, warmongers and terrorist supporters in government masquerading as liberals.
I think many people would welcome someone with the relative honesty and presence of Churchill. I’m under no illusions at the double-dealing and stuff which went on then – but when compared to today, he was a giant. If you’re going take a negative view on the man, at least balance the points with some of his achievements and compare to what we have now.
@Loverat: “Gallipoli wasn’t a bad plan – it was badly executed.”
I think Lt.Colonel Mustafa Kemal AtaTurk may have had something to do with the upset of Churchill’s “not bad” plan at Gallipoli. He upset Churchill again after Sykes-Picot took out their carving knives: Turkey managed to fight off a typically British offer of protection, the sort of “offer you cannot refuse”.
Churchill vs Ataturk at Gallipoli reminds me of a remark about Napoleon vs Wellington in Portugal: “At the time, Napoleon did not realise what he was up against.”
Nonsense, Britain was very well prepared for war in ww2……..preparing for war between Germany and Russia that is!
I’m sure I remember reading somewhere online (but can’t remember where because it was a long time ago) that Winston Churchill mocked the idea of government investment in radar technology and/or in establishing a radar warning system for Britain in the event of a war, when it was proposed by the Chamberlain government in the mid to late 1930s.
Of course, guess what helped to save Britain’s bacon along with the import of Polish, Czechoslovakian, New Zealander, Australian, Canadian, South African and various other countries’ air force pilots when Hitler gave the order for an air invasion of Britain in 1940?
Aaah, here is an interesting recent blog article:
“The Invention of Radar vs. The Luftwaffe”
“… The radar effort might have been squashed, and it might have been Winston Churchill’s fault. Churchill’s good friend and science advisor was F.A. Lindemann, a fearless flyer and a professor of physics. Lindemann had his own ideas about dealing with bombers, and he didn’t believe RDF was the way. Detecting them with heat sensors would be better and the way to counter them was either developing aerial mines that floated down on them or steel cables dropped from above that would foul their propellers. Had Churchill been appointed prime minister in the late 1930s rather than 1940, Lindemann may have had more power and thereby scuttled radar in favor of his other schemes …”
It wasn’t only Churchill who spoke positively of Hitler at one time prior to WW2. Many people admired Hitler prior to WW2, including such luminaries as George Burnard Shaw. Hitler was even famously named Time magazine’s ‘Man of the Year’ in 1938 so widespread was admiration for the man at that time. However Churchill was relatively early in terms of revising his opinion of Hitler compared to most members of the establishment. Prior to WW2 and as a simple MP Churchill made speeches in the British parliament warning that Germany was re-arming and that Hitler was playing the other countries of Europe for fools. He was met with jeers and cries of ‘warmonger’ and ‘silly old fool’ from his fellow parliamentarians who preferred to believe that Hitler would abide by the worthless piece of paper he had signed which Neville Chamberlain famously waved in 1938 upon returning from a meeting with Hitler as he proclaimed “peace in our time.” We all know what happened next. Churchill was proved right about Hitler’s expansionist military aspirations and the rest as they say is history. Yes Churchill had his flaws and he was never really popular with the people except perhaps during war time but it is unfair to cherry-pick certain things he said about Hitler which reflected the popular view during a snap shot in time and ignore the fact that Churchill revised this positive view of the Fuhrer long before most others realised what Hitler’s true ambitions were. Churchill was a complex character and certainly no saint but in my view he DID help save Britain during WW2 and no amount of posthumous revisionist mud-slinging and carefully cherry-picked facts taken out of context can change my views on that.
Of course he did! The Coalition of Churchill and Attlee was a classic example of Hegel’s thesis, that History moves through the synthesis of opposites. Those polar opposites, Winnie and Clem, between them achieved something truly remarkable: they managed to improve the diet and health of the people while fighting a major war.
After the War their secretary was reported to have said something like this: “When Mr.Churchill chaired the meeting, there was no agenda, Churchill made a great speech, and we went home after midnight feeling that we had taken part in a Historic occasion. When Mr.Attlee chaired the meeting, there was an agenda, we worked through it, and went home at five o’clock feeling that we had done a good day’s work.”
Churchill exemplifies the power of wit, of words and of having a sense of humour. Kennedy had it too. And in both it came naturally. Neither ever looked in the slightest way uncomfortable in the job, with power and the responsibility. We should not have felt the trust we did, and Kit highlights why.
The electability , or rather not, of Elizabeth Warren will reprove this point. Earnestness is a huge disability in politics, The Importance of Being ….., notwithstanding. But Churchill reminds of the adage – if gold rusts what will iron do.
Blair is suitably loathed for who he is and was, but imagine if he had wit, and got up when the queen entered the room. No amount of Guardian promo can ever put him back together again. It will take his getting a galloping intractably painful illness for warm feelings to return.
In an otherwise appreciated, informative and scholarly article, Kit completely ignores why Churchill is revered. It’s not because the public is fact deficient, even though it is. When times got tough, he was at his best and marshalled the resources of the nation, and others, often called leadership. And being on the winning side always helps. This is the emotional Intelligence side of politics, in my opinion. Being so negative, Kit, actually can detract from the many good observations made.
“It wasn’t only Churchill who spoke positively of Hitler at one time prior to WW2..”
Lloyd George and George Lansbury too. There was a wide and deep appreciation of the necessity of making war a last resort.
Another example was that fine writer Henry Williamson, now almost forgotten (except for Tarka the Otter) who entertained the delusion that his unit-he fought from 1914-18- had been in the line opposite Hitler’s. Williamson, a follower of Mosley, was almost painfully honest, which is a problem with some of his autobiographical novels. A student of Blake and Cobbett Williamson was one of the most significant nature writers after Jefferies and,his fellow WWI soldier, Edward Thomas.