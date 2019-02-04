Getting Out of Afghanistan, Staying Out of Venezuela

David Lindsay
As it was always going to do, the war in Afghanistan is culminating in the victory of the people who had never had anywhere else to go. Apparently, the restored “Taliban” are going to be made to promise not to allow Afghanistan to be turned into a base for jihadis. Well, good luck with that, but it would at least be an improvement on Kosovo, Iraq or Libya following our own works of improvement there. Or on Saudi Arabia, whence came the attacks of 11th September 2001. Or on Sudan, the oil-rich country that is in the midst of a popular uprising but which is not all over the news.
In the form of Elliott Abrams, the oil-rich country that is in the midst of a popular uprising and which is all over the news is now under the benign gaze of the people who brought peace and order to Kosovo, to Afghanistan, to Iraq, and to Libya. Oh, yes, they did. They did not in any way bring Islamist terrorism, or rampant pederasty (Afghanistan), or rampant people trafficking (Kosovo), or rampant heroin-trafficking (both Afghanistan and Kosovo), or open and public slave markets (Libya). Oh, no, they did not.
The neoconservatives are simultaneously conspiring to bring down the Trump Administration over ridiculous claims about Russia, and to direct its policy of regime change in, for the time being, Venezuela. They have effectively taken over both parties, making meaningful electoral choice an illusion, if that. As on the cause that is dearest of all to neoliberal hearts, the legalisation of drugs, so also on much of foreign policy, Bernie Sanders and Kween Alexandria are little or no better than the neocons.
Donald Trump’s promise of a break with neoconservatism has itself been broken, and far from withdrawing from NATO, he is lining up with Colombia, which is a candidate for NATO membership, and with Brazil, which has also now expressed the desire to join. NATO already commits us to the defence of Turkish Islamists and of Eastern European neo-Nazis. To those, we may soon be adding Latin American caudillos. We need to get the hell out of it, before it gets us into Hell.
On the grounds of the presence of Islamist militants, there was more of a case to invade numerous European countries or at least four of the Five Eyes than there was in to invade Iraq or even Afghanistan. Likewise, there is widespread, crippling hunger both in the United States and in the United Kingdom, but no one is suggesting an invasion of those countries because of the economic incompetence of their governments. Nor is anyone proposing to invade France, where dissent is currently being repressed more forcefully than in Venezuela.
Why, there are not even the sanctions that, as in Iraq, could starve even an oil-rich country into submission, because that is the point of them. Except, of course, that even sanctioned into starving Iraq did not submit, and nor will sanctioned into starving Venezuela. We all know what comes after that.
Trump is not a politician. Including the campaign that led up to his election, he will be in politics for no more than nine years, and those in the autumn of his days. He is a patriarch and a businessman, in that order, which is the correct order. He fulfils those roles in whatever capacity he happens to find himself, and his present capacity is as the President of the United States. As that, he seeks North Korea’s coal so that his dynasty might supply it to a dependent world deep into the twenty-second century, an arrangement to which the people who run North Korea seem perfectly amenable in principle. But as that, he also seeks Venezuela’s oil so that his dynasty might supply it to a dependent world deep into the twenty-second century, an arrangement with which the people who run Venezuela will have no truck. So the people who run Venezuela are just going to have to go. And in order to make them go, this businessman and patriarch now has at his disposal the full resources of the Imperial Presidency of the United States.
It is indeed time to pick a side. On one side, as ever, will be most Democrats and almost all Republicans, most Labour MPs and almost all Conservatives. They could not have shown you on a map which was Kosovo and which was Montenegro, which was Afghanistan and which was Pakistan, which was Iraq and which was Syria, which was Libya and which was Algeria, which was Syria and which was Iraq. They could not now show you on a map which was Venezuela and which was Colombia. They pedalled, and they possibly even believed, any old rubbish about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, put about by the likes of Ahmed Chalabi.
They are now pedalling, and they possibly even believe, any old rubbish about the privations in Venezuela, put about by startlingly similar characters. On the other side, as ever, will be a handful of commentators from the Unofficial Right, together with the rather larger but still mostly ignored or derided Left, which of course has always included Jeremy Corbyn.
Corbyn has been right about Kosovo, right about Afghanistan, right about Iraq, right about Libya, and right about Syria, where at least his enemies were denied the chance to give catastrophic effect to their error. Why should he, and the others who have been right on all of those occasions, be wrong about Venezuela? Ron Paul, say? Why should Ron Paul be wrong, and Mike Gapes be right?
Why should the people who have been wrong about Kosovo, which among other things is now the source of many of the illegal firearms with which Britain has been flooded, be right about Venezuela? Why should the people who have been wrong about Afghanistan, where the complete surrender that has always been inevitable is now only days or even hours away, be right about Venezuela? Why should the people who have been wrong about Iraq, be right about Venezuela? Why should the people who have been wrong about Libya, be right about Venezuela? And why should the people who have been wrong about Syria, be right about Venezuela?
A low-level legislator from one of the least populous parts of Venezuela, the 35-year-old Juan Guaidó was educated in Washington DC, before spending the whole of the intervening period inside the American regime change factory, of which he is an immediately recognisable product.
Imagine that Russia or China unilaterally recognised as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom a 35-year-old low-level legislator from one of the least populous parts of the United Kingdom, who had been educated in Moscow or Beijing before spending the whole of the intervening period inside the Russian or Chinese regime change factory. If that factory does not already exist, then it very soon will.
So that Donald Trump’s descendants might control Venezuela’s oilfields deep into the twenty-second century, and future Board member John Bolton has as good as said as much several times, we may look forward to an imminent intervention in support of the “moderate rebels” of “the Free Venezuelan Army” or some such.
As surely as the “moderate rebels” of the “Free Syrian Army” were in fact the so-called Islamic State, which in turn was in fact the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so the “moderate rebels” of “the Free Venezuelan Army” will in fact be textbook examples of Latin American Fascism, properly so called, which in its present form is of course the Brazil of Jair Bolsonaro.
Supposedly conservative people who are lining up with Tony Blair and the Clintons against Pat Buchanan and Ron Paul, I hope that you are exactly as proud of that you ought to be.
Meanwhile, like Wikipedia, the Saudi puppet Mike Gapes, that expert who pronounces Spanish as if it were French, is already calling Guaidó “social democratic”, because of course Trump, Bolton and Bolsonaro just love social democrats. Bolton appears with a Cold War style of map, showing the countries that have recognised Guaidó in blue, and those which have not done so in red. Most Labour MPs and almost all Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP, are of that same, downright evil frame of mind.
Another hung Parliament is coming, however, and we need our people to hold the balance of power in it.
I’ve just returned from two weeks in the Daily Mail comments section and I have been left staggered and flummoxed by the things I was reading over there in regards to the anti-Maduro/pro-coup/pro-Trump comments. As they run an upvote/downvote system, as in here, one is able to gauge how ones comments are being received. Even factual comments would receive a large number of down votes. What truly astounded me were the constant stream of comments linking Corbyn to Venezuelan ‘socialism’, and stories in the US media about poor Venezuelans eating their pets and raiding zoos because they were starving (starving masses was also a common theme).
Robert Hardman of the Daily Mail is a disgusting piece of work and his articles on the DM are classic Goebbels propaganda – grave robbing to steal jewellery to buy food; extermination teams, children and disabled being arrested and tortured for no reason. That kind of stuff.
Another thing that struck me was the rejection of comparisons to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Egypt and Libya. That Venezuela was somehow different and a righteous cause. I was strongly under the impression that the comments sections were actually being manipulated by counter-intelligence, such as information warfare, or even by Venezuelan opposition themselves.
What really sticks out is just how quickly it seems that the propaganda has been soaked up by so many. The US audience are showing signs of being hysterical, such are the divisions in that country. The coup in Venezuela has bipartisan support, which in itself is bizarre. The Guardian opened up an article by Simon Jenkins (crap) and it was good to see that many over there aren’t falling for the regime-change propaganda, although some were. These days it is hard to tell if comments are genuine posters or paid trolls, 77th Brigade/Integrity Initiative etc.
What a lot of people don’t realise is that the cost of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to the US is greater, in real terms, than the cost of fighting WW2 (of course the cost to the people of those countries is far greater.)
How can this be, given the great campaigns in the Pacific, Normandy, and so on, in WW2?
Firstly, the scale and duration of those wars is far greater than realised.
Over 3 million troops have been rotated through those countries. From the US, and obviously a lot of US satellite countries have supplied forces, like the UK and many other vassal states, and proxy terrorist groups.
Some of those troops were given enlistment bonuses of $50,000 and more.
The duration of those wars, 18 years and counting.
The gargantuan cost of the equipment used. Like Javelin missiles used by infantry at £70,000 a throw.
The monumental waste, graft and incompetence that are characteristic features of the campaigns.
The logistics nightmare of fighting in landlocked hell holes like Afghanistan, where a gallon of petrol costs $250 at the point of delivery.
They have so far cost over $4,700 billion and will cost at least $7,000 billion, provided they are wound down in the near future, which is extremely unlikely. Slightly more than the Neocons’ “$60 billion, tops.”
This is why bridges and levees are falling down in the US and why there is no money for health care or anything else. Aggression and imperialism don’t come cheap.
Great post, Mark.
Lost me in the first paragraph, David. Do you REALLY still believe that the 11/9/01 attacks were made in Saudi Arabia? If this is truly the level of your savvy, you’ll just be relegated to yet another commentator whom I don’t bother to follow. Do catch up. Bald hint: It was a made-in-Isael scam, with a clique of traitorous USAmerican ‘elite’ stiffs also involved. That’s it in a nutshell, on the present balance of – real-world – evidence. The sort of thing that would actually stand up in an – honest – court of law. Do you REALLY imagine that the comic-opera ‘Desert Song’ clods of the al-Saud kindred are in any way capable of organising such a sting? After watching their hopeless, utterly, stupidly barbarous performance in Yemen; quite apart from the ludicrous dark-age condition of their own ersatz ‘state’? They couldn’t even organise a clean, efficient murder of Khashoggi, ffs!
Or were you just being sophisticatedly ironic?
There is a rather interesting paradox about independent-mindedness in whipped bipartisan political herds: you tend to find less and less reason to join such parties.
So the likelihood is that most if not all people who are prepared to stand squarely against Boltonism in all its facets (up to and including telling all US citizens wishing to live in this country than they cannot support his policies and stay here) are not part of any organised political machine to get elected.
There is after all no party openly espousing:
1) Strict limits on foreign ownership of Uk housing stock;
2) Strong policies limiting second home ownership in time of uncontrolled immigration and population surges;
3) A clean Brexit followed by proper control of immigration;
4) A resignation from NATO and an expulsion of US Forces from this country;
5) Tax breaks for mutually owned organisations and removal of charitable status for all organisations actively liaising with security services to maintain privilege through despicable and parasitic spying;
6) Ensuring that all pension contributions of those living outside SE England are managed outside SE England by those living outside SE England;
7) Managing science and medicine according to prudent financial principles (which will mean widespread relocation of most medical and scientific research to the regions outside London for cost purposes);
8) Abolition of FPTP elections and replacement with properly proportional systems, creation of an English Parliament to be located in a regional city;
9) Requirement of all senior organisation officials to declare annually who they have put under surveillance through informed consent and to sign away their lives if they are spying without informed consent on any UK citizen free of criminal records or mental health concerns;
10) A non-negotiable commitment to ensure appropriate taxation of corporates and UHNWIs, to include incarceration without trial or access to legal representation, asset appropriation and offshore asset recovery upon stonewalling, lying or otherwise attempting to continue tax avoidance and/or evasion;
11) A requirement for all Remoaners to house a family of immigrants at their own expense until said immigrants can look after themselves;
12) An absolute commitment to murder without trial any Uk and/or EU officials who attempt to permanently stall or stymie a clean Brexit through the use of delaying Backstops prior to removal of Article50 from EU treaties. This will definitely include Verhofstadt, Barnier and Selmayr, but in no way will be limited to those three.