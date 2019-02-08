The Real Left, Phony Left and What’s Left

Philip Farruggio
Cutting to the chase, if you consider yourself to be ‘On the Left’ then you have to be a Socialist. Period!
Now, there are many different levels under the banner of Socialism. Some may be Marxist, Trotskyite, Syndicalism etc. Yet, the unifying denominator is that all believe in the common ownership of the means of production and services.
Many socialists do honor the existence of Mom and Pop private ownership of small business. Under a truly socialist system banking, energy, health & dental care, housing and all necessary services would be owned and operated by the community, whether it be local, state or federal.
Imagine if you would if we had real community owned and run mortgage banks, where the only interest charges would be for overhead. Translated: Even in these so-called ‘low rates’ times, where a mortgage rate is around 4 or 5%, with non-profit community banks the rate would be perhaps 1%. Plus, the mortgage paper would remain with that bank. Today’s renters would be tomorrow’s owners of their own abode.
A truly socialist system would similarly own and operate the energy that goes into your home or apartment. For perhaps a fraction of what we pay now, everyone would have complete medical and dental coverage. (This writer has already spent $ 5000 this past year, CASH, with no insurance, for root canals, crowns and one extraction).
The real crime of it all is when we have less than 1/2 of 1% of our populace earning over a million dollars a year, and being treated in the same tax basket as those earning a couple of hundred thousand a year. In 1961, when JFK took office, the top rate was at 91% for a joint return of a couple earning $ 400,000 or more a year. By the time their accountant sharpened his or her pencil, the couple perhaps paid 40-50% of that. Nowadays, couples filing jointly and earning between $ 400,000 – $ 600,000 pay at the rate of 35%. After their accountant does the deed, maybe they pay at 20%. See the loss for Uncle Sam? I could go on and on but you should be getting my drift.
A truly socialist society would not need to have our military all over the world, pointing our majestic force and power at everyone. There is no way, if we curtailed the Corporate War Economy being run by private individuals and investors, that all those phony wars we conducted (or plan to conduct) would ever occur! Cutting the obscene military spending, which is over 50% of our federal tax revenues at present, to maybe 25% or much less than that, would ensure money for safety net programs (like National Health and Dental for All). In addition, we would still be as safe as we are now… NO, actually safer. Why? Well, with no phony wars and excursions into all those Middle Eastern countries (and soon to be Venezuela) the question of ‘Why do they hate us’ would not even be brought up.
Now let’s look at the group I name the ‘Phony Left’. The Democratic Party, continued to be subsidized by the super rich, have a large segment (especially recently) considering themselves as ‘Left wing’. Really? Bottom line: They all still serve the Military Industrial Empire. When do you see them advocating a real pullback of this empire by closing a majority of our nearly 1000 foreign bases, and cutting with muster this fiscally bankrupting military spending?
Matter of fact, Bernie Sanders, who is in reality a decent and caring guy, calls himself a ‘Democratic Socialist’. Yet, his group supported both John Kerry’s run in ’04 and Obama’s run in 2008.
Sanders supported the NATO (US led) carpet bombing and destruction of Libya in 2011 and our incursions into Syria… and now our banging the drums for a new Cold War with Russia. Sadly, he referred to the late Hugo Chavez, democratically elected leader of Venezuela, as a ‘Dead Dictator’!
This ‘Phony Left’ still won’t come out in favor of nationalizing Big Business, especially the real culprits, the Wall Street banks! Do you ever hear these folks ditto that in regard to Big Pharma or Corporate Absentee Landlords? As far as taking on the Super Rich, new ‘Phony Left ‘ presidential candidate Sen. Warren wants to assess a whopping 2% surtax on any assets over 50 million dollars. Wow! You got to be kidding me! The real tragedy is that this ‘Peanut plan’ of hers is already being slammed by the embedded mainstream media. When will this comedic material, right out of a Marx Brothers film, cease?
Ok, now as to the title of this column, what’s left on the Amerikan plate?
Well, and again sadly, we have over a hundred million of our fellow citizens who still buy into this ‘Free Enterprise’ garbage that the right-wing and centrist Phony Left have been selling for seems forever. So many decent working stiffs still will defend to their (fiscal?) death the right for anyone to earn as much as possible.
Why? Well, any mention of true socialism as been tangled together with what we have been propagandized to believe as the hated and feared Communism. Orwell’s Big Brother hangs over them like a vulture, ready to devour. Little do they realize that the Nazi gang sold this same Kool-Aid to the masses of Germans in the 1920s and 30s. Thus, Fascism became the antidote, and you should know the rest folks.
Quote from a Gilets Jaunes protester: “The powerful will only stop dominating us when the little people stop crawling.”
On-the-ground reporting as usual by Great Britain’s very own Vanessa Beeley:
https://www.mintpressnews.com/macron-tactics-against-yellow-vests-have-nothing-to-do-with-public-safety-everything-to-do-with-global-politics/254782/
The criteria for socialism seem a bit arbitrary to me. Switzerland, of all countries, might have a good chance of being called socialist.
– In Switzerland, there are state-owned banks (cantonal banks owned by the cantons) that are quite popular (there are private banks, as well, of course, and their reputation is not that good internationally).
– Mortgage rates and interest rates in general depend on several factors. But mortgage rates around 1% are, indeed, normal in Switzerland (this hardly has to do with the existence of these state-own banks, let alone socialism, but it also brings Switzerland closer to the image of socialism).
– Generally, private households in Switzerland still get their electricity and water from state-owned companies. There has been some privatization, but mostly for the electricity supply for companies, not for private households.
– Of course, Switzerland as a neutral country does not send its military around the world, it only participates in some humanitarian peace-keeping missions.
I think these are generally good things. It is mainly the left that is against the privatization of electricity, but other things like the the cantonal banks and neutrality are popular from the left to the right.
But at the same time, Switzerland is a very business-friendly country with good conditions for the rich in which the left is weak. So, I find it a bit strange that, according to this description, it might already seem to be partially socialist.
Anyway, I think a mixed capitalist-socialist system is probably more realistic for highly developed countries, and then, in many areas, it is a matter of degree. I think the main emphasis of the left should be to get further in a socialist direction, not to denounce those who have demands in some areas, but don’t tackle everything at once as „fake socialists“.
The Article is almost politically illiterate in my opinion,
https://theanarchistlibrary.org/library/robert-graham-the-general-idea-of-proudhon-s-revolution
https://longhairedmusings.wordpress.com/2017/05/09/the-bastiat-proudhon-debate-on-interest-1849-1850-letter-13/
”NOW PROUDHON ADVOCATED A SOCIETY WITHOUT GOVERNMENT, AND
USED THE WORD ANARCHY TO DESCRIBE IT. PROUDHON REPUDIATED,
AS IS KNOWN, ALL SCHEMES OF COMMUNISM, ACCORDING TO WHICH
MANKIND WOULD BE DRIVEN INTO COMMUNISTIC MONASTERIES OR
BARRACKS, AS ALSO ALL THE SCHEMES OF STATE OR STATE-AIDED SOCIALISM
WHICH WERE ADVOCATED BY LOUIS BLANC AND THE COLLECTIVISTS. WHEN
HE PROCLAIMED IN HIS FIRST MEMOIR ON PROPERTY THAT ” PROPERTY
IS THEFT,” HE MEANT ONLY PROPERTY IN ITS PRESENT, ROMAN-LAW,
SENSE OF ” RIGHT OF USE AND ABUSE ” ; IN PROPERTY-RIGHTS, ON THE OTHER
HAND, UNDERSTOOD IN THE LIMITED SENSE OF POSSESSION, HE SAW THE
BEST PROTECTION AGAINST THE ENCROACHMENTS OF THE STATE. AT THE
SAME TIME HE DID NOT WANT VIOLENTLY TO DISPOSSESS THE PRESENT
OWNERS OF LAND, DWELLING-HOUSES, MINES, FACTORIES AND SO ON. HE
PREFERRED TO ATTAIN THE SAME END BY RENDERING CAPITAL INCAPABLE
OF EARNING INTEREST; AND THIS HE PROPOSED TO OBTAIN BY MEANS OF
A NATIONAL BANK, BASED ON THE MUTUAL CONFIDENCE OF ALL THOSE WHO
ARE ENGAGED IN PRODUCTION, WHO WOULD AGREE TO EXCHANGE AMONG
THEMSELVES THEIR PRODUCES AT COST-VALUE, BY MEANS OF LABOUR
CHEQUES REPRESENTING THE HOURS OF LABOUR REQUIRED TO PRODUCE
EVERY GIVEN COMMODITY. UNDER SUCH A SYSTEM, WHICH PROUDHON
DESCRIBED AS ” MUTUELLISME,” ALL THE EXCHANGES OF SERVICES WOULD BE
STRICTLY EQUIVALENT. BESIDES, SUCH A BANK WOULD BE ENABLED TO
LEND MONEY WITHOUT INTEREST, LEVYING ONLY SOMETHING LIKE 1 %,
OR EVEN LESS, FOR COVERING THE COST OF ADMINISTRATION. EVERY ONE
BEING THUS ENABLED TO BORROW THE MONEY THAT WOULD BE REQUIRED
TO BUY A HOUSE, NOBODY WOULD AGREE TO PAY ANY MORE A YEARLY
RENT FOR THE USE OF IT. A GENERAL ” SOCIAL LIQUIDATION ” WOULD
THUS BE RENDERED EASY, WITHOUT VIOLENT EXPROPRIATION. THE SAME
APPLIED TO MINES, RAILWAYS, FACTORIES AND SO ON. ”
Kropotkins entry on Anarchism in the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The No True Scotsman Fallacy anyone,
https://longhairedmusings.wordpress.com/2016/09/29/bourgeois-resolution-a-poem-in-three-voices-for-added-4th-part-harmony/
https://lbo-news.com/2012/06/18/from-the-vault-money-and-the-mind-a-psychoanalysis/
There is no or right its a false paradigm.
There is Rich and Poor and there is the Oligarchy and the rest.
There is also the Bourgeoisee or the 5 %
This is where the Gatekeepers live.
Divide and Rule or Polemics, Binary argumentation.
https://longhairedmusings.wordpress.com/?s=Left+Right