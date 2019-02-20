What “community standards” did this comment breach? #18

The following comment – posted to twitter by Craig Murray – was censored by The Guardian. Which of the well-publicised CiF “community standards” did they breach?

Removed comment, posted under this live news feed earlier today:

Screen shot of where it used to be:

For those of you unfamiliar with the video Craig linked to, or the story connected with it: In 2017 Joan Ryan MP was secretly recorded having conversations with employees of the Israeli embassy, in which she appeared to be accepting large amounts of money in order to influence other MPs.:

This recording was released as part of the Al Jazeera documentary The Lobby. In the same documentary is this clip where an Israeli embassy employee discusses a plan to “take down” Jeremy Corbyn.

Seven of the eight (so far) Labour defectors were members of the Labour Friends of Israel. Joan Ryan was the chair.

But back to Craig’s comment, and its removal: Which of the Guardian’s “community standards” did it break?

Does it “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?

Is it “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?

Is it “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?

Is it “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?

Is it “extremely offensive of threatening?”?

Is it “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?

Is it not “relevant”?

If none of the above – why was it taken down?

See our archive of censored comments. And if you see any egregious examples of the Guardian censoring its “free” comment sections – email us at editor@off-guardian.org, and send us screen caps if possible