What “community standards” did this comment breach? #18

The following comment – posted to twitter by Craig Murray – was censored by The Guardian. Which of the well-publicised CiF “community standards” did they breach?
Removed comment, posted under this live news feed earlier today:
For those of you unfamiliar with the video Craig linked to, or the story connected with it: In 2017 Joan Ryan MP was secretly recorded having conversations with employees of the Israeli embassy, in which she appeared to be accepting large amounts of money in order to influence other MPs.:
This recording was released as part of the Al Jazeera documentary The Lobby. In the same documentary is this clip where an Israeli embassy employee discusses a plan to “take down” Jeremy Corbyn.
Seven of the eight (so far) Labour defectors were members of the Labour Friends of Israel. Joan Ryan was the chair.
But back to Craig’s comment, and its removal: Which of the Guardian’s “community standards” did it break?
- Does it “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?
- Is it “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?
- Is it “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?
- Is it “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?
- Is it “extremely offensive of threatening?”?
- Is it “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?
- Is it not “relevant”?
If none of the above – why was it taken down?
Here’s a puzzle for you.
The Russians are so cunningly smart that before the last Presidential election seventeen US Security Agencies fail to spot them destroying the American democracy by infiltrating every very nook and cranny of every US institution, and virtually single handedly elect the Donald.
The Russians are so amazingly stupid that they use Novichok to poison a man in Britain they could have finished off on many an occasion when he was in their custody, do so few days before the Russian Presidential election, and few weeks before the World Cup (only to be ‘rewarded’ by the democratic West with more sanctions).
Are these the same Russians?
The saddest part about the Graunds love affair with the zionist extremist, rogue apartheid state of Israel is that it is offensive to many decent Jews in this country who have to live with the consequences of people conflating criticism of Jeremy Corbyn who are claiming to be Jewish(as opposed to being zionist radicalised extremists)with genuine Jews of the real faith of Judaism. Many of these British Jews are fully aware that the wealthy Zionists funded Hitler’s rise to power in exchange for being allowed to leave Germany with their family and wealth leaving “ordinary” Jews who did not support Zionism to suffer the horrific consequences. Furthermore, when a brave Rabbi managed to secure a deal with Hitler for release of the Jews left behind for more funding, the Zionist Lobby refused to cough up any of the donated cash and told him “their deaths will serve the (zionist) cause”
I can’t imagine a more heinous attitude to the plight of those Jews left behind or the response the Rabbi related to them from the Zionist traitors when they were given an opportunity to leave. It must be quite dreadful to have the Guardian trashing and dishonouring the many Jews who died by it’s obvious devotion to the lie and more importantly, the truth, it is determined to conceal. As a consequence of people confusing the issue which the Graund has managed to bury, regarding the dysfunctional and unrepresentative Israeli state, too many people still cannot differentiate between being a Jew and being a pro Israeli Zionist as if the two were still somehow related and that is why Israel’s murderous and thieving activities are the reason anti-Semitism is, to some degree, more prevelant(criticism of Israel’s apartheid regime is NOT anti-Semitism)and more people want to see the “Jews” punished for their cruel treatment of the Palestinians.
The Graund is probably the most egregious of the tabloids in promoting the “Anti-Semitism” trope in accodance with the Zionist Lobby directorates and thus also the most guilty in feeding the rise in anti-semitism, but when funding is scarce and the Zionist Lobby are chipping in, it’s just so easy to throw integrity and morals out of the window in the rush to grab a lifeline before you sink to the bottom, not that the Graund has very far to go in that respect.
I gave up posting comments a very long time ago for good reason, there is no Comment is Free nor any journalistic standards being met at the Guardian, hasn’t been for a long time. Monbiot used to be a journalist, but look how that worked out, I wouldn’t let a printed article of his grace a cat litter tray! As for Freedland…words (printable ones) fail me.
I’ve been in opposition to Craig Murray and I’m not one for holding back, but in fairness to him, he’s never censored my comments to date.
Well Murray has wiped out all of mine Stalin / Guardian style clean off, never existed.
He is not as innocent as he pretends……
When the Guardian’s opinion monitors asked in homage to Big Brother – “how many fingers it was holding up” – Mr. Murray gave the “accurate” answer, which of course was the “right” answer, but, uh, also the “wrong” answer precisely “because” it was the “right” answer. As P.C. Roberts has observed: “reality itself has become a – ‘conspiracy theory.'”
It’s been known for some time now, that reality is anti-semitic. It’s a basic structural property of the universe.
Asked why they voted with the government on a no-confidence motion just a few weeks ago, Soubry says: “The last thing this country wants or needs is a general election.”
It is a coup – pure and simple – we are NOT to be ALLOWED a general election.
How dare she tell us our vote is not NEEDED as they rearrange Parliament?
One million for a few candidates? Kids play compared to the Arab princes and kings who spend billions in London buying everything including candidates and new voters. Just see the population numbers in the UK: number of Muslims rapidly increasing, number of Jewish people going down from little to near nothing.
But you still agree that a spy captured paying a member of parliament should be charged under espionage laws, right? Just as we would expect a Russian, American, or a Saudi.
You surely agree that it is wrong of the Guardian to remove such important information from its comments section?
Corruption, whoever is responsible or guilty of it, is plain wrong.
97 cents worth of Russian advertisements were enough for endless hysterical US investigations.
£1 million will buy a lot of these 30 shekel whores. They come cheap.
Churchill was bought with the equivalent of £1 million in today’s money when he lost all his money in the 1929 Wall Street Crash. He was in the pocket of Zionist interests as their best shabbos goy ever afterwards.
Hitler todies keep smearing Churchill’s WWII legacy till today, like the family of Amin al-Husseini from Jerusalem https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amin_al-Husseini or the offspring of part of the British Establishment https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-british-high-society-fell-in-love-with-the-nazis
I live in Italy where the problem of political anti semitism doesn’t exist or is sometimes a minor temporary problem.
Why does it seem such a powerful problem in Great Britain.?
it isn’t. it’s the corrupt bought & paid for uk media and politicians who present it as being the case. it’s a pile of horseshit.
It isn’t.
There is no evidence in police records.
‘I live in Italy where the problem of political anti semitism doesn’t exist or is sometimes a minor temporary problem. Why does it seem such a powerful problem in Great Britain?’ – I’ve tried to answer that question myself.
According to the MSM the level of antisemitism in Corbyn’s Labour is more or less on par with a busy SS Einsatzgruppen conducting operations in the Bloodlands of Eastern Europe while on the other hand it is virtually impossible to find any examples of antisemitism amongst the landed gentry or higher echelons of the tory party.
Senior tory figures dressed in nazi uniforms are just having a bit of fun according to off-shore media barons who control so much of our cultural discourse.
There may be a flaw in the theory but so far I haven’t been able to work it out.
Because you probably don’t have any prospective leaders like Corbyn who support Israel and cannot be corrupted.
Sorry, misplaced this reply.
I had an amusing little exchange recently after I’d responded in mocking fashion to a BTL comment at the Guardian which claimed that ”Russian bots destroyed democracy” in Britain by influencing the Brexit referendum. I sat back and laughed as I was rounded on and called ”a dim man”, ”a halfwit” and ”a troll” by various readers. I was also told (by someone who said they admired ”the quality journalism of the Guardian”) that I had my head in the sand and was unable to accept the truth when confronted with it. That part REALLY made me laugh.
Another thing that cracks me up is the message that sometimes pops up which explains the importance of the Guardian in the quest for truth. It’s difficult to imagine anything more self-aggrandising, pompous and deluded.
The problem is, of course, that so many people take their cues from that miserable and sinister excuse for a newspaper. Some people’s gullibility seems to have no limits.
Remember being surprised about 15 years ago to see a headline in the Guardian that there were no such things as Jewish pressure groups. That started me thinking.
Incidentally who among the owners has the most influence?
I just had this removed on the same feed :-
Jeremy Corbyn, the anti semite 😨
1. In October 1936, Jeremy Corbyn’s mother participated in the battle of Cable Street indefence of British Jews after British fascists had staged an assault on the area. Corbyn was raised in a household passionately opposed to antisemitism in all its forms.
2. In 23rd April 1977, Corbyn organised a counter-demonstrationto protect Wood Green from a neo-nazi march through the district. The area had a significant Jewish population.
3. On 7 November 1990, Corbyn signed a motion condemning the rise of antisemitism in the UK
4. In 2002 Jeremy Corbyn led a clean-up and vigil at Finsbury Park Synagogue which had been vandalised in an anti-Semitic attack
5. On 30 April 2002, Corbyn tabled a motion in the House of Commons condemning ananti-Semitic attackon a London Synagogue
6. On 26 November 2003, Jeremy Corbyn signed a Parliamentary motion condemningterrorist attacks on two synagogues
7. In February 2009, Jeremy Corbyn signed a parliamentary motion condemning a fascist for establishing a website to host antisemitic materials
8. On 24th March 2009, Corbyn signed a Parliamentary motion praising British Jews who resisted the Holocaust by risking their lives to save potential victims
9. Nine years ago, Corbyn signed a Parliamentary motion praising “Jewish News”for its pioneering investigation into the spread ofAntisemitism on Facebook
10. On 9 February 2010, Corbyn signed a Parliamentary motion calling for an investigation into Facebook and its failure to prevent the spread of antisemitic materials on its site.
11. On 27 October 2010, Corbyn signed a Parliamentary motion praising the late Israeli Prime Minister for pursuing a two state solution to the Israel/Palestine question.
12. On 13 June 2012, Corbyn sponsored and signed a motion condemning the BBC for cutting a Jewish Community television programme from its schedule.
13. 1 October 2013, Corbyn appeared on the BBC to defend Ralph Miliband against vile antisemitic attacks by the UK press.
14. Five years ago Corbyn signed a Parliamentary motion condemning antisemitism in sport.
15. On 1 March 2013, Corbyn signed a Parliamentary motion condemning and expressing concern at growing levels of antisemitism in European football.
16. On 9 January 2014, Jeremy Corbyn signed a Parliamentary motion praising Holocaust education programmes that had taken 20,000 British students to Auschwitz.
17. On 22 June 2015, Corbyn signed a Parliamentary motion expressing concern at the neo-nazi march being planned for an area of London with a significant Jewish population.
18. On 9 October 2016, Corbyn, close to tears, commemorated the 1936 Battle of Cable Street and recalled the role his mother played in defending London’s Jewish community.
19. On 3 December 2016, Corbyn made a visit to Terezin Concentration Camp when Jewish people were murdered by the Nazis. It was Jeremy’s third visit to such a camp, all of which were largely unreported in the most read UK papers.
20. Last year, a widely-endorsed 2018 academic report found ninety-five serious reporting failures in the reporting of the LabourAntisemitism story with the worst offenders The Sun, the Mail
& the BBC.
21. On 28 February 2016, five months after becoming leader, Jeremy Corbyn appointed Baroness Royall to investigate antisemitism at Oxford University Labour Club.
22. On 27 April 2016 Corbyn suspended an MP pending an investigation into antisemitism.
23. A day later, Corbyn suspended the three times Mayor of London after complaints of antisemitic comments. Party.
24. On 29 April 2016, Corbyn launched an inquiry into the prevalence of antisemitism in the Labour Party. In spite of later changes in how the inquiry was reported, it was initially praised by Jewish community organisations.
25. In Corbyn’s first seven months as leader of the Labour Party, just ten complaints were received about antisemitism. 90% of those were suspended from the Labour Party within 24 hours.
26. In September 2017, Corbyn backed a motion at Labour’s annual conference introducing a new set of rules regarding antisemitism.
27. In the six months that followed the introduction of the new code of conduct, to March 2018, 94% of the fifty-four people accused of antisemitism remained suspended or barred from Labour Party membership. Three of the fifty-four were exonerated.
28. When Jennie Formby became general secretary of the party last year, she appointed a highly-qualified in-house Counsel, as recommended in the Chakrabarti Report.
29. In 2018, Labour almost doubled the size of its staff team handling investigations and dispute processes.
30. Last year, to speed up the handling of antisemitism cases, smaller panels of 3-5 NEC members were established to enable cases to be heard more quickly.
31. Since 2018, every complaint made about antisemitism is allocated its own independent specialist barrister to ensure due process is followed.
32. The entire backlog of cases outstanding upon Jennie Formby becoming General Secretary of the Labour Party was cleared within 6 months of Jennie taking up her post.
33. Since September 2018, Labour has doubled the size of its National Constitutional Committee (NCC) – its senior disciplinary panel – from 11 to 25 members to enable it to process cases more quickly.
34. Under Formby and Labour’s left-run NEC, NCC arranged elections at short notice to ensure the NCC reached its new full capacity without delay.
35. Since later 2018, the NCC routinely convenes a greater number of hearing panels to allow cases to be heard and finalised without delay.
36. In 2018, the NEC established a ‘Procedures Working Group’ to lead reforms in the way disciplinary cases are handled.
37. The NEC adopted the IHRA working definition of antisemitism and all eleven examples of antisemitism attached to it.
38. A rule change agreed at Conference in 2018 means that all serious complaints, including antisemitism, are dealt with nationally to ensure consistency.
39. Last year, Jennie Formby wrote to the admins and moderators of Facebook groups about how they can effectively moderate online spaces and requested that any discriminatory content be reported to the Labour Party for investigation.
40. Since last year, no one outside Labour’s Governance and Legal Unit can be involved in decision-making on antisemitism investigations. This independence allows decisions free from political influence to be taken. ( have managed to repost first section without first line(?) and was still up after about twenty minutes, first time lasted about 10)
Well done for your efforts. That kind of post would have had an intern in tears over at the Guardian.
With a member of staff offering comfort, saying, “There, there, what’s the problem?”, and the intern replies, “Someone just posted some facts!!”
Unfortunately, they’re ‘hate facts’. 😀 😀
In December 2018, the Labour council in Islington banned Gilad Atzmon, a former Israeli, philosopher, musician and supporter of Palestine in his books and writing, from playing his saxophone with the Blockheads in Islington. They spent £136,000 of taxpayers’ money in the process. The ban came after a complain from a director of Likud regarding apparent antisemitism by Atzmon. The Councillors claim that they were not responsible and that the decision to ban was made by the Finance department. A petition was raised gaining thousands of signatures including Williamson MP, who later removed his signature saying that he did not know that Atzmon was ab antiisemite. Apparently an unnamed spokesman in the Labour party said that Atzmon was an extreme ant-semite.
Where was the MP for North Islington when this was happening?
Why have Labour accepted the full IHRA definition which will mean that any right thinking person is an antisemite. This definition has been accepted by UK governent, including the police. Has anybody in the UK been charged under the IHRA definition or is it just there to scare people from criticising Israel?
It seems that the Labour party has given in to the zionists attacking Labour and Corbyn, maybe to make life easier. But it is not making life easier for Labour members who are accused; perhaps they should sue Labour as Ken Livinstone threatened to do? Livingstone’s threat resulted in his charge being changed to “Bringing the party into disrepute” Then the Labour party were in no hurry to go ahead with the charge so he resigned to save embarrassment for the party. Who could have any confidence in such a cowardly political party. One MP has said that 600+ members have been cited, including 200 by her alone and that there must be many more. Why are there people within the party who seem to be attempting to destroy it? Antisemitism was mentioned by the gang of seven. Well the answer would perhaps be regarded as antisemitic.
Instead of the relentless clarion bleating of “anti-semitism” as a way of keeping political threats on the back foot, let’s see some evidence that it is playing role in minimizing the income of Jews, of impeding their professional aspirations, or of hampering promotions. They seem to be thriving by any measure. How many Jews have been murdered compared to Muslims? Geordies? If no good evidence exists, there are surely much more important issues to deal with in our society. Child abuse for one. It is finally time to challenge the unverified meretricious claims of ever increasing Anti-semitism. And those who lost parents or grandparents in WWII find the popular trend among Jews to describe themselves as grandchildren of Holocaust “survivors” tiresome and inappropriate, when speaking to people whose ancestors did not survive.
‘Does it “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?’ – what the fuck does this even mean; political reality is now defined by journos who can’t even get basic facts right?https://www.globalresearch.ca/what-is-the-guardian-afraid-of-when-attacking-honest-syria-reporters/5623451
Needless to say the Guardian has been at the forefront of pushing the antisemitism trope as a means of deflecting criticism from the burgeoning extremism of the neocon axis.
The Guardian used this rule, in an email to me, against one of my posts when I said that several of the guardian reporters were related to establishment figures. This is actually true – so any misrepresentation was, presumably, a guilty conscience?
How very helpful. It demonstrates the utter moral bankruptcy of the Fraudian. It could be argued that it is no longer necessary to point this out, it is just too obvious and maybe even well known enough? Nah, I just heard someone yesterday say “even a left wing rag like the Guardian” – as if! Rag, yes.
(sighing)… the same obnoxious “elite” censorship as used by Craig on his own site.
When I politely pointed this out to Craig his response was gaslighting and undermining; also ad hominem attacks. Very spooky.
Occam’s razor = one establishment shill/useful idiot virtue-signalling to another establishment shill.
I will be posting the documents re undermining i.e. false justification of censorship on tw****r
Conclusion… Gurn = rotten/corrupt.
Craig = rather opaque “curate’s egg” rather pompous = rather suspicious.
what does that have to do with the fact that this woman was caught on camera being bribed by the very same people directing this nonsense anti-semitism hysteria?
Simply… integrity is not a sliding scale.
(1) Murray complains (accurately; well done him too) re Gurn elite censorship re Israeli spy.
(2) Murray himself (or his GCHQ helpers; I’ve spoken to them) – deliberately or otherwise – censors perfectly accurate comments re WMD’s & re fake democracy on his own “Craig Murray” site.
(3) Occam’s / discourse analysis (elephant in the room whatever)… suggests at least two useful idiots enthralled by their own status and self-importance within the UK “establishment”, 1% telling the rest what to do, call it what you like = divisiveness and distraction.
i.e. blame the shop assistants, so-called MP’s, for the venality and greed of the shop owners.
Sotto voce…
(Little do I care… I posted a comment about the smoke and mirrors of fake democracy at 0042 this morning. Lo and behold and shiver my timbers, that fake dem comment was in fact deleted by… Murray.)
Pinter:
“. . .the majority of politicians, on the evidence available to us, are interested not in truth but in power.
To maintain that power it is essential that people remain in ignorance, that they live in ignorance of the truth – even the truth of their own lives.
What surrounds us therefore is a vast tapestry of lies, upon which we feed.
”
Instead of a trolling thumbs down, would anyone care to discuss the shilling combination of virtue-signalling whilst censoring comment on his own website (Craig? Anyone?) ? Or is our attention diverted by a greedy, warmongering not fit for purpose “MP” ?
I was the uptick. Just like ex CIA “isn’t allowed”, ex-Establishment isn’t either.
Yep. Par the course.
Not only does the Guardian restrict the number of articles open to comments, those open to comments are often puff or lifestyle pieces. They even employ ‘pre-moderation’ on some articles that they consider ‘delicate’ (you can tell an awful lot about that rag’s ethos by the subjects of these ‘delicate’ articles).
So, comment all you like about women’s vaginas but may the gods spare you if you wanted to comment on industrial policy, Politics (except Brexit, of course), Foreign policy, Palestine, and the range of foreign wars and interventions this country supports.
Kath Viner is probably the worst editor ever in the Guardian’s history. And that’s saying something.
She was also, I believe, the first ever elected by staff, and that tells you something too. Although, to be fair, her opponent was Freedland.
A Hobsons choice for the staff suffering Stockholm Syndrome.
I actually think Matt D’onkey has plenty of editorial control, just as he does at the Standard.
The msm s daily more openly co-ordinated. Just like the BBC and LBC as proved by the egregious performance of Jack (paymee) Straw and Eddie (Shady) Mair yesterday.
But Freedland’s slimy hand is ubiquitous in today’s Guardian and I can’t see much, if anything, that suggests the Fraud is any different than it would be under Freeland. Neocon to its evil core, all the pro-Israeli news that fit to print (everything that is) and jingoistic neo-American drum-beating for war and invasion, of real or imagined enemies of Israel. Their offices might as well move to Tel Aviv.
The ‘vagina’ thing seems to be a “laugh at the reader” challenge to see how many ‘rude’ words they can put on the e-front page. Over the last six months, they have used all the scatological words, the ‘f’ word (they used clusterfuck); male anatomy, and now they are working through the female anatomy – today’s offering being clitoris. They also seem to be seeing how much ‘nudity’ and ‘sex’ they can show, through art, of course.
We used to do this in the presentations when I worked for a computer company. We would give each other phrases which had to be woven into the presentation given to customers – alcoholic rewards, obviously.
Watch. See how many other of these words they use over the next few weeks.