George and the ‘ISIS Bride’

Kevin Smith
Two things I gave up in the New Year after many years were smoking and reading the London Evening Standard. I used to pick up the newspaper at the tube station on the journey from work back to the sticks.
The newspaper over the last year has got worse in many ways, not least the reporting of Syria and foreign affairs. It’s that bad that there should be an Off-Evening Standard – set up by people who read it so Londoners don’t have to.
The Evening Standard is one of those newspapers which is so inept or/and dishonest on these matters it always forces me to pick up my pen and write just to get it out of my system. So in a way it’s a source of negative inspiration for my writing and last year I wrote this for Off- Guardian, about an article Jeremy Hunt published in it.
However my son who works in London brings it home and the other day, venturing out into my garden for a crafty vape (e-cigarette) I saw a copy in my paper waste bin flapping in the wind. At first I didn’t approach. But after a while I succumbed. I thought there would be no harm reading the readers letter page. So I found the page and began reading.
Big mistake – there were some reader letters about whether or not the so called ‘ISIS bride’ should be allowed back into the UK.
Just to explain: not long back the format for the Evening Standard reader letters page changed. They used to publish around a dozen letters each day. And they allowed a range of views. Even I’ve had some letters published on Syria and Yemen although I had to tone things down a bit (then the editor toned them down a bit more) However they’ve now changed it to no more than a few letters and one of the editors responds to the main letter. I guess it gives them the last word on the topic of the day.
Anyway on the ‘ISIS bride’ topic there were two letters with differing viewpoints, one from an outraged Alfie and the other from a compassionate Constantine. If you wish to stereotype you can probably take a guess by their names and views which opposing sides of the river each live. These letters were replied to by no less than George Osborne, former Chancellor and the current editor of the Evening Standard. He replied as follows:
EDITOR’S REPLY
Dear Alfie and Constantine
I understand the anger of those who say Shamima Begum should not be allowed to return to the UK. After all, she supported a terrorist cult that killed Britons and, in her interviews, she shows little remorse.
But I don’t agree, for a simple reason: she was born in Britain and has British citizenship. Which other country is supposed to look after her on our behalf? Syria? It can’t look after its own citizens. Neighbours such as Jordan and Turkey? Since when did they have to take the British citizens we don’t want?
Another European country? Can you imagine the fury here if we took a French or Italian citizen who joined Islamic State? I’m sorry, but Ms Begum is our homegrown problem. She was groomed by extremists when she was 15 in our country. Investigate her by all means, charge her if she had committed crimes, and imprison her if that’s what a court decides. But that has to happen here.
As for her newborn boy, it will be one of the most vulnerable British citizens in the world. Unless we’ve now given up on compassion and justice, and believe that the sins of the mother should be visited on an innocent baby.
George Osborne, Editor
Osborne is right in the sense we should have the ‘ISIS bride’ back but dishonest on so many other levels. There are a few points he makes which I’ll comment on.
Osborne says:
After all, she supported a terrorist cult that killed Britons and, in her interviews, she shows little remorse”
Well, at least she was honest about it. The British Government which included Osborne supported the death cults such as ISIS and Al Qaeda which have laid waste to Syria yet still deny their involvement. The British Government through this conflict have caused the death of thousands of Syrians and increased the risk of conflict with Russia.
Which other country is supposed to look after her on our behalf”? “Syria? – It can’t look after its own citizens”
It’s up to us to take her back but the main point is we need to take responsibility for the carnage we’ve caused. That probably means Osborne and his former cabinet colleagues who knew what they were doing, rather than the young, naive ‘ISIS bride’ should be tried for treason and war crimes.
Syria should not take her, but for the reason that she’s foreign – like the majority of fighters in ISIS and Al Qaeda. The states where these terrorists came from should take responsibility for dealing with them. Syria have their own programmes to integrate Syrians who joined these groups back into society.
And Syria can and does look after its own citizens. Why do you think after nearly 8 years of war and sanctions inflicted on Syria it still survives and the majority of civilians live under government control? This apart from Idlib, which the Syrian Army has been warned by the West not to liberate from Al Qaeda.
I’m sorry, but Ms Begum is our homegrown problem. She was groomed by extremists when she was 15 in our country. Investigate her by all means, charge her if she had committed crimes, and imprison her if that’s what a court decides. But that has to happen here.
As for her newborn boy, it will be one of the most vulnerable British citizens in the world. Unless we’ve now given up on compassion and justice, and believe that the sins of the mother should be visited on an innocent baby”.
Agreed again – it’s our problem but this whole reply implies the British Government had no involvement in Syria. Don’t talk about compassion and justice. It was the British Government which created the conditions for terrorism and war to take hold in Syria, Libya and Iraq. The underlying reasons why she joined ISIS can be debated but it doesn’t reflect well on the British Government whichever way you look at it.
There, I’ve got that off my chest. I’m still successful with my anti-smoking drive. But I still lapse from time to time where it concerns the Evening Standard. Hopefully I won’t need to inflict the consequences of the odd moment of weakness on to Off-G readers again.
The ES (Establishment Standard) is simply not worth the paper it’s printed on. Neither is it’s cousin the Guardian Of The Establishment.
Personally, I don’t want her back. If reports are true, her whole family should be joining her. However, I realise my opinion is just that and in law we have no choice but to accept her. I think Jeremy Corbyn was right in his assessment, but he played into the hands of right wingers by not giving sufficient detail Re; the legal aspect and the history of the Syrian intervention and Britain’s role in supporting terrorists.
For me, the whole thing started with the Libyan regime change instigated by America, France and the Tory government. The thinking at the time was, Obama’s support justified “humanitarian intervention” and made it the right thing to do in the eyes of metropolitan liberals.What stayed in my mind forever was Hilary Clinton cackling “We came, we saw, he died”. I think a lot of people, left and right, saw the rotten core of liberal interventionists resulting from Libya, even if they didn’t see the (immediately taken down) videos of fanatics torturing and executing sub Saharan Africans (and anyone unfortunate enough to have the finger pointed at them) by fanatical Islamists we financed. It was this reality that stopped further involvement by our forces in Syria, they had to do it surreptitiously, hence you had American/allied forces bombing ISIS in one part of Syria while American contractors ferried ISIS commanders to and from battlefields in another. MSM never reported this and rags like the Guardian still supported regime change even when it became common knowledge that the foreign terrorists fighting in Syria were armed initially with weapons transported from Libya. Back then, before The White Helmets and fake chemical weapons attacks we were “informed” by citizen “open source” journalism in the form of Eliot Higgins’ daily account btl of conflict from his bedroom under the pseudonym “Brown Moses”. It was about that time that I found myself at odds with mainstream (?) left wing thinking, it wasn’t remotely left wing and used political correctness to stifle debate. I’ve since realised that political correctness and identity politics are highly destructive tools used against the real left with devastating success, the working class view of this woman is very clear and left wingers who appear to defend her without explaining why are playing into the hands of the liberal/conservative/faux left narrative.
How do other countries deal with the issue? Apparently (I rely on the media) the Dutch have them back, both sexes and subject them to ‘de-radicalisation’ against a background of surveillance and long terms of imprisonment. They are said to argue they don’t want an ever expanding body of armed Dutch jihadists turning up in Nigeria – or Amsterdam! Far too expensive and electorally painful say the Brits who seem incapable of seeing forward more than a week or so. It’s said the Russians have Soecial Forces touring the refugee camps looking out for Russian speakers, particularly children. They are said to ‘kidnap’ the children and return them to Russia for re-hab on the basis their Russian souls can be saved. Far too sentimental for the Brits. And perhaps it’s true the men are shot and some of the women too. The Chinese we are told hold a million in re-education camps but although a town in Idlib is currently held by 7000 Chinese Jihadis it’s not clear what China wants done with them. They are reputed to be the most extreme of all. There are many thousand foreign fighters captive in Syria and still fighting in Idlib. As so often it’s the foreign fighters who get to crack deals that allow them to relocate; first it was from places like Mosul to Syria and now the other way. They must have some powerful friends!
De-Nazification and finding homes for Displaced Persons was a priority in the late 1940’s. A few were hanged and others imprisoned but the scheme was declared a success. The Nazi ideology was as cruel as that of the Jihadis but not doing very much and welcoming the old Nazis into their old jobs, especially in Intelligence did the trick. But that was because the West basically sympathised with the racist Nazi’s so it was that much easier to accept them back into the fold. They were anti Communist enough to warm the hearts of rightwing Americans and Europeans – and they were white!
I don’t see myself why she shouldn’t be allowed back in.
After all, she is an MI6 asset like the 100 “White Helmets” just allowed back into the UK.
And after all, she was just responding to the Ziocon/ UK Government/ MSM campaign and putting herself forward as a bit of cannon fodder in the Big Syrian Regime Change Scam to overthrow the “Evil Dictator Assad.”
The UK taxpayer has bankrolled the headchoppers and throatslitters to the tune of over £3 billion, so why not a bit more?
When she’s settled here, she could have a bright future in the next proxy Islamist terror group set up by our spooks, maybe in Libya, Xinjiang, or somewhere else. The world is her oyster.
MI5 and MI6 do not protect their assets.
Oh, she really exists? I assumed it was a straw man operation to get us all frothing at the mouth or empathising our little liberal hearts out. Also, an opportunity for Gideon to have a good snigger at us, as he so likes to do.
Anyway, he could always phone his old chum, Sajid over at the Home Office (how long has he been an MP – in a seat a dog in a blue rosette could win – to have such an important position?) and, in between reminiscing over all the trips to the US together to visit the bankers, he could congratulate him for the gaslighting exercise which has ‘memory holed’ the appalling treatment of the Windrush generation.
As an aside, with Canada joining France, UK and US, it is now CANFUKUS.
Yes, it is ISCANFUKUS.
The Standard is in no way under daily editorial control of the oik Gideon.
It is evidently Maty de D’onkey.
Who also seems to have a similar role at the Graun.
It was a reasonable paper delivered to newsagents and street vendors – who actually made money – 3 to as many as 5 times a day! Until the noughties, when it went for full on post-blairite restoration of the tories. They got rid of Ken and installed Boris.
@Kevin Smith, thanks for writing this article.
It is mind blowing on so many levels. Syria was taking care of its people very well, as was Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan (in the1970’s) very well until the US/UK backed takfiri, by whatever name, to overthrow the existing governments, bombed the infrastructure and blockaded them with sanctions regimes—all illegal under international law—and then blamed the victims, as we see now with Venezuela.
In the 1980’s Ronald Reagan would have welcomed Shamima Begum into the White House as a freedom fighter.
The guilty parties are the government authorities backed by mainstream media propaganda organs that sent US/UK soldiers to their deaths for war profiteers of various stripes.
Most readers here know who the liars and real war criminals are.
Look, why not admit it, it is Israel who have been driving all these Middle East wars to enable them to continue their genocide of the Palestinians and the creation of Eretz Israel.
She should be tried in Syria as all evidence of her activities is there. It is where she voluntary went, into a war zone.
Agreed. So should all the White Helmets and the FUKUS’ folks who have entered Syria illegally.
Many White Helmets are now settled in the UK. No visa problems for them and no doubt plenty of cash in return for their skilled video work. I guess they’ll be in the Salisbury area alongside all the other semi-retired spooks from around the world.
I’m happy their acting and video work was so shit. Syria was reduced to one street in Aleppo, in which every mound of rubble used to be a hospital and/or school while functioning hospitals magically appeared below ground. There were no women in the White Helmet’s Syria, barrel bombs were preferred over military ordinance and they only killed children. Meanwhile, “doctors” cured their child patients by rubbing dust into their faces. Mad eyed “activists” reported nightly to their friend Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Jon Snow wore his matching socks and ties and expressions while Cathy Newman purred.
I do worry about the indoctrination these fanatics will put their children through in their attempt to start Syria 2.0 from their safe houses paid for by us.
@Antonym, in Syria Shamima Begum would be considered a POW under international law and afforded the conditions of the Geneva Conventions.
Also under the UN Charter on human rights a person cannot be denied return to their country of origin, which would be the UK if that is where she was born.
Perhaps Israel should look after her as she has been fighting for Israel’s objective to bring down Assad.
Excellent article – I couldn’t agree more. David Cameron openly encouraged these naive and easily ‘radicalised’ young clowns to go to Syria. I think you’ll find the reason few are prosecuted on their return is that govt lawyers know these returnees would win in court by quoting Cameron’s incitement and encouragement. We owe Syria billions in recompense and the humility of an apology for our part in the unnecessary death and destruction there.
Indeed, the last thing the British state wants is scrutiny in the courts.
Such developments might fford an opportinuty for clever lawyers to ask awkward, or embarrassing questions about Britains role in transforming relatively functional societies into economic and structural basket cases riven by sectarianism.
The US of course essentially suspended the law when they set up Guitmo while Britain usually adheres to its post-colonial tradition by pretending nothing ever happened.
If the establishment really gave a shit about Iraq or Syria they wouldn’t be giving Mr WMD a platform in the media to pontificate about Brexit, antisemitism or Chuka and Luciana’s new BluKip party.
It was more than Cameron’s encouragement. It was Western Foreign Policy to encourage Jihadis to fight Assad. The British media followed these schoolgirls from London to Istanbul bus station where we saw them waiting to travel to the frontier. Tens of thousands of Islamists were catching buses over the border. Did the FCO ask Turkey to stop the 15 year old? Did they hell; it was 3 brides for their star suicide bombers.
Begum is not stateless. She elected to become a citizen of the Islamic State, ISIS. Antithetical as the values of that ideology are with our own, it’s correct to affirm that those who choose to travel to and support ISIS do so at the cost of their UK citizenship and that they be denied re-entry to the UK. These young adults must be given to understand that if a life of mediaeval barbarism doesn’t quite live up to its appeal, the option to demand repatriation and a welfare ticket to to live off the largesse of the country they chose to classify as an enemy is closed to them.
It’s odd but it was the ES that radicalised me! I had my first job in Wembley in 1969 and every day read the ES on the tube going home. It was the build up to the 1970 election and I naively thought rationality would win out and Labour would win. The ES treated Harold Wilson every bit as nastily as they do Corbyn; he was not just a ‘security risk’ but as ‘everyone knew’ a fully fledged Soviet Agent since the 1940’s. In my youth I expected the voters to laugh at such palpable rubbish. I was shocked that Summer evening when it turned out the voters had swallowed the nonsense and made Thatcher PM.
Even though the tories are deporting British citizens to the Windies or forming alliances with right-wing groups in Europe, the media, and the Guardian in particular, only seem interested in the seething antisemisitism that swirls around Corbyn even though they have not found any direct evidence of it despite dredging through every meeting Corbyn attended or every word he has written or said for the last 30 years.
I WONDER HOW MANY OF THE READERS HERE ARE AWARE, THAT DURING THE CABLE STREET SIEGE IN EAST LONDON, MR CORBYNS MOTHER WAS ADMINISTERING AID AND ASSISTANCE FOR THE UNARMED CIVILAN HEBREWS WHO WERE FACE-ING THE WEAPONS OF MR W S CHURCHILL’S BRUTAL MILITARY FORCES?
Eh, Heath, surely?
Yes, sorry! I was conflating two of the nastiest political moments of my life!
‘After all, she supported a terrorist cult that killed Britons and, in her interviews, she shows little remorse.’ – sounds a bit like Tony Blair, although unlike Mr WMD she did not get stinking rich on the misery that was inflicted.
Needless to say we are moving beyond satire once BlackRock employees on lucrative contracts start potificating about justice or morality in the Middle East.
Apparently Mr Fink values Gideon’s “unique and valuable perspective on the issues affecting the world”, citing his work helping the UK and the G20 to recover from the financial crisis, although I doubt if the BlackRock CEO fully appreciates just how much poverty skyrocketed in post-austerity Britain.
https://www.ft.com/content/9d9c8446-df24-11e6-9d7c-be108f1c1dce
As to Shamima Begum at least the wannabe jihadi was patriotic enough to join up with a gang that was largely the creation of the Washington concensus; a rabid group that usually counts on Britain as one of its staunchest allies – but if Shamima was expecting justice she is now learning the hard way that justice is something that tends to be in short supply when it comes to Iraq or Syria.