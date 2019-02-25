OPEN THREAD: The Second Referendum

Labour released a statement today, saying that they will support a “people’s vote” on any possible Brexit deal:

We will also be backing the Cooper-Letwin amendment to rule out a no deal outcome. One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent no deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May’s overwhelmingly rejected deal. That’s why, in line with our conference policy, we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country.

The Labour statement was predictable divisive – with some people declaring it a triumph for The Independent Group, the newly-defected “centrist party”:

This *might* make the Independent Group the most successful political party of all time https://t.co/WdTNzL7gmo — Jonathan Freedland (@Freedland) February 25, 2019

While others see it as a massive blunder:

If #LabourConference were to block #Brexit it would be worse than a crime it would be a blunder. A #KhakiElection would then follow. May for Britain #Corbyn for the #EU. The Tories would win. Bigly. — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) September 23, 2018

Is this an example of Corbyn bowing to pressure? Or finally seeing reason?

What is the likely result of a second referendum?

Is Britain staying the EU after all?

Does this make Labour government more, or less likely?

Will Corbyn face a leadership challenge in the near future?

As always, discuss below.