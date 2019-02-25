OPEN THREAD: The Second Referendum

Labour released a statement today, saying that they will support a “people’s vote” on any possible Brexit deal:
We will also be backing the Cooper-Letwin amendment to rule out a no deal outcome. One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent no deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May’s overwhelmingly rejected deal.
That’s why, in line with our conference policy, we are committed to also putting forward or supporting an amendment in favour of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country.
The Labour statement was predictable divisive – with some people declaring it a triumph for The Independent Group, the newly-defected “centrist party”:
While others see it as a massive blunder:
- Is this an example of Corbyn bowing to pressure? Or finally seeing reason?
- What is the likely result of a second referendum?
- Is Britain staying the EU after all?
- Does this make Labour government more, or less likely?
- Will Corbyn face a leadership challenge in the near future?
As always, discuss below.
The full text of Labour’s amendment, to be tabled tomorrow, reads:
That this House instructs Ministers
(a) to negotiate with the EU for changes to the Political Declaration to secure:
(i) a permanent and comprehensive customs union with the EU;
(ii) close alignment with the single market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations;
(iii) dynamic alignment on rights and protections;
(iv) commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, including in areas such as the environment, education, and industrial regulation; and
(v) unambiguous agreement on the detail of future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant and vital shared databases;
(b) to introduce primary legislation to give statutory effect to this negotiating mandate;
fake news. https://skwawkbox.org/2019/02/25/urgent-ignore-msm-labour-has-not-tabled-a-referendum-amendment/
The Labour Party press release has been misrepresented. Corbyn bashers out in force already.
Does anybody else feel that this new independent party and Corbyn finally declaring for a second referendum is just all a little too late and should have emerged over a year ago.
What really annoys me is how little is said about some of the reasons why some people are all for a no deal without restrictions so that a new trade deal can be set up with America.
Liam Fox is desperate for a new trade deal with America but you must question why he would like all details to remain secret for at least five years.
Any deal would require the UK to accept American patent, copyright and intellectual property right laws and if you have never heard of the Monsanto patented pig think again. They would also require the setting up of an international arbitration board staffed by corporate lawyers so that the same corporations could sue governments for lost profits. This would mean that if any government organisation including the NHS did not put out for tender to private organisations then they could sue the government for potential lost profits.
Mark Carney has already spelt out clearly what a “No Deal” would mean, a large drop in the pound, a large increase in interest rates leading to wide spread defaults on loans. Who would gain, those people who have already moved their money to offshore tax havens and who will return later to buy up everything cheap in the ensuing fire sale.
Even worse, the same people would like this country to adopt a tax regime so that this country becomes a large tax haven for the very very rich.
Grim!
Other than Monsanto’s pig the EU is going the same way.
I fully agree Brian, but a hundred Marxists and Trotskyists here may vote you down.
They naively and stupidly believe that leaving the EU will usher in a Maduran Nirvana whereas the rest of us moderate leftists and centrists know it will become a Neoliberal and Neoconservative hell hole in Britain.
Minimum wage monkey, from a leave voting constituency
I had my suspicions on this, the new PPC is a remainer.
Fuck Labour.
Guess it’s UKIP
So much for Corbyn…I spent money I couldn’t afford keep the git in