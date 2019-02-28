Beyond Reason

W Stephen Gilbert
Chris Williamson is the Labour MP for Derby North. He was Shadow Minister for Fire and Emergency Services until January, when he stepped down, having spoken outside his remit. Free of collective responsibility, he has been touring the country in response to invitations to speak to CLPs. Articulate, passionate and politically close to the leadership, he is a popular speaker who has the happy knack of firing up his audiences and hence is a real asset in what may turn out to be a pre-election climate. He is also prepared to stick his head above the parapet.
Speaking in Sheffield recently, Williamson was recorded on a mobile phone as suggesting that Labour has “backed off far too much, we have given too much ground, we have been too apologetic … we’ve done more to address the scourge of anti-Semitism than any political party”.
He was obliged to apologise and withdraw and has now been suspended from the party. Deputy leader Tom Watson, who comfortably alternates between calling for party unity and implicitly (and sometimes explicitly) undermining his leader, dismissed Williamson’s apology out of hand, thereby ensuring that Williamson had no ground to stand on as far as Watson’s faction was concerned.
It is a great pity and in the end a self-defeating gambit that Williamson agreed to bow to pressure from a leadership that has been under extreme pressure on the issue for three years now. It would have been much more constructive – if only in the long term – had he defied the party to show how his argument had been unacceptable. At some point, a stand must be taken against the campaign that conflates legitimate criticism of the government of Israel, much of which stems from people who are not only Jewish but Israeli, with ignorant racial prejudice. Departing from the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu is no more anti-Semitic than deploring the antics of Donald Trump is anti-American.
The Williamson case demonstrates only too clearly that anti-Semitism is no longer an issue that may be discussed in rational terms in the Labour Party. It is not enough to characterise anti-Semitism as a scourge. You are only permitted to claim that this scourge is endemic to the party and to accuse the leadership of “not doing enough”. The argument is that the leadership needs to act “more quickly”, which is to say without due process and merely on someone’s say-so. Unless you can combine a claim of rampant anti-Semitism in the party with a frontal attack on Jeremy Corbyn, you are implicitly damaging the party. These are the prescribed positions from which any departure is itself deemed to be anti-Semitic. The politics of Senator Joseph McCarthy irresistibly come to mind.
Even so, both an official Labour party investigation and the cross-party Commons Home Affairs Committee have exonerated Labour of the “institutional racism” of which the former Labour MP Luciana Berger accuses it. Several academic analyses of data have also shown that claims of widespread anti-Semitism in Labour are “grossly exaggerated” [Dr Alan Maddison, February 2019]. The party investigation identified a number of actual Labour members who had recorded comments along racial or cultural lines, but these comments represented 0.08% of the membership. It would be instructive if a Labour party committee were to investigate abuse aimed at the party leader and the Shadow Home Secretary. More than 0.08% of the membership, I suggest.
Berger herself has clearly suffered anti-Semitic abuse during her term as an MP, but whether such abuse stems from inside the Labour Party remains largely moot. For those who wish to prevent Jeremy Corbyn from becoming prime minister, it is convenient to characterise the abuse as being hurled in his name. Appending the hashtag #jc4pm to a tweet is hardly proof of origin. Someone wishing to make trouble could just as easily fly a false flag. If I can conceive of such a tactic, others can too and can act upon it.
Within the Labour Party is a grouping called Labour Friends of Israel. LFI defends the actions of the Israeli government even where the world (not least the UN) is broadly united against such actions. When dozens of demonstrating but unarmed Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli snipers last year, LFI sought to excuse the killings. These excuses may no longer be found as LFI eventually decided that discretion was the better part of valour. Meanwhile, Jewish people who criticise Netanyahu and/or support Corbyn are now cast by other Jews as “the wrong kind of Jew” and “self-hating Jews”. Catch-22 lives.
Six of the eight Labour MPs (all but one of them goyish) who set up the Independent Group are and remain members of Labour Friends, which numbers Tom Watson among its supporters. Despite having left the party, Joan Ryan is still chair of LFI. She has been recorded on camera accepting financial assistance from a representative of the Israeli embassy in London, though whether that funding was for LFI or for the new group is not clear. Did you learn of this from the mainstream media? No, I thought not.
That 200 Jewish members of the party should write to The Guardian in support of Corbyn’s stances and policies ought to be more significant than eight malcontents leaving the party because they want to bring down Corbyn, but of course attack is a sexier media story than support. The 200 located anti-Semitism where it belongs, on the right of the political spectrum, but that contradicts the media consensus that equates support from the left for Palestinian self-determination with racism.
One of Corbyn’s most virulent critics is his parliamentary neighbour Margaret Hodge, she who accused Corbyn to his face of being “a fucking anti-Semite and a racist”, though at no evident risk to her own party membership. The suspicion grows that Hodge has the freedom of the BBC airwaves. She was the only politician invited by The World at One two months ago to give a tour d’horizon of the political scene over the previous twelve months. Just lately, she was permitted to comment unchallenged on the Williamson case, describing in passing Luciana Berger as having been “forced out of the party” when, by all other accounts, Berger chose to leave, yet here was Hodge advocating that Williamson be forced out.
That Hodge’s daughter is deputy news editor at the BBC ought to make the Corporation scrupulously wary of any treatment of Hodge that could be construed as favouritism, yet it demonstrates a cavalier disregard for such niceties. The preponderance of identifiably anti-Corbynite personnel among its news management endangers the BBC’s charter-bound duty to be impartial between political parties. Corbyn is the (twice-)elected leader. Favouring factions in the party ranged against him is not impartiality.
Radio and television interviewers are expected by their audiences to ask hard questions of politicians. The Labour Party needs to confront an awkward question about itself. If a member falsely or unjustly accuses another member of anti-Semitism, would or should the accuser be suspended from the party? It is a real and an urgent question and one that no one in the party seems prepared to contemplate.
”Well, it’s a trick, we always use it. When from Europe somebody is criticizing Israel, then we bring up the Holocaust. When in this country people are criticizing Israel, then they are anti-Semitic.”
So said Shulamit Aloni, a former Israeli politician (who served as leader of the Meretz Party and as Minister of Education), when asked by Amy Goodman about dissent expressed in the United States against the policies of the Israeli government.
Nowadays, of course, anyone, wherever they happen to be based, who has the temerity to question the actions of the Israeli state is automatically branded an anti-Semite.
Oh, and the video response of Norman Finkelstein (a man whose parents survived the Nazi concentration camps) to the vile Margaret Hodge’s shameful accusation against Jeremy Corbyn is excellent:
It would certainly be historically accurate to have summarised Margaret Hodge’s leadership of Islington council three decades ago as the actions of ‘a f***ing incompetent, ostrich-like, paedophile-appeasing, stonewalling c**t of the first order’, although Mr Corbyn was by no means exemplary when ordering his priorities as an Islington MP during the times so devastatingly summarised in the White Report in 1995.
So I am not quite sure why Ms Hodge is so smarmy and self righteous…..
“I am not quite sure why Ms Hodge is so smarmy and self righteous…..”
Because she is enormously wealthy, perhaps? And not very bright.
When psychopaths/sociopaths are cornered, they attack.
They have no concept of self reflection.
They are akin to rabid dogs.
They will suffocate on their own vomit.
The anti-Semitism accusation is is the go-to trope used by the Zionists to attack anyone who dares criticise Israel and their genocide and land-grabbing in Palestine.
The possibility of Jeremy Corbyn becoming PM is what terrifies them, because of his long support for the Palestinian cause.
However JC has already committed political hari-kari by his declared stance on opposing a no-deal Brexit. Labour loyalists consider this a betrayal and will depart the Party in droves.
JC is insufficiently ruthless to lead such a fractious Party as Labour and Tom Watson is a traitorous dog.
Chris Williamson was a solid supporter of JC, and his suspension, without objections from loyalists is a shock. Labour is in disarray and an election looming. A clean out of Blairite activists is required soon before the Party becomes irrelevant.
Nigel Farage Brexit party will gain many votes from both Tories and Labour in an election, because there is a simmering anger among the electorate at the betrayal of the Brexit Leave vote.
Tom Watson should have been expelled long ago. I expect his local constituency party is looking at their options now.
My suspicion is that his constituency party might be part of the problem. It is no coincidence that he is one of several West Midland Labour MPs distinguished as unrepentantly right wing. Birmingham City Council is ruled by a Labour Group which is notorious for its Thatcherite policies, for example.
For many years inner city parties kept their membership numbers very low and made it difficult for outsiders to join and impossible for them to exercise their democratic rights. In such circumstances corrupt cliques flourish until the rot becomes so bad that the electorate gets rid of them. There are plenty of examples in Scotland and other old industrial areas: what were once socialist strongholds-the Little Moscows of the valleys, for example- become bases for ultra right members, Kinnock, Blair and Mandelson all sat for old mining constituencies which had voted Labour for generations.
One of the advantages, for local CLPs, in having a member like Watson is that they tend not to interfere in local matters and require nothing in the way of financial or organisational support. Watson, for example, collects large sums of money from businessmen and others to ‘tun his office’ . Max Mosley, for example, gave him 200,000 pounds a few years ago.
There can be no Jewish state until the return of the Messiah, no Zionist, no Zionism and no Israel….so say the Hassidic – others say they’re not a Zionist and dont follow Zionism because it’s Nationalist and Extreme, so they consider themselves Israeli alone – others say being a Zionist is Spiritual but they don’t follow Zionism because that would be Political and the two shouldn’t be allied….and for some, being a Zionist is just being part of the country and has no connection to a Faith or Politics ….Them being a few of the varied examples of how Jewish people Living in Israel define -Zionist and Zionism.
So how can it be that the meaning is concluded to be so singularly absolute by those living Outside of Israel ?…..is it perhaps because “their” take on the words, are as Weapons ?……now that would be naughty – kind of thing that’d forment Hate – could call it, Anti-Semitic !
Just to add a couple of points to this splendid analysis.
First the Guardian is the key engine of disinformation, at the least in the liberal sphere, producing endlless articles associating antisemitism with Corbyn or his supporters then either shutting down the right to reply or censoring views that deviate too far from their predetermined narrative.
To add insult to injury the Guardian produce little or no evidence to substantiate the serious allegations they make, they just have to be taken as read: to challenge them is in itself a form of racism.
Yet once tainted by this Kafkaesque process it is assumed the accused have not merely said something wrong rather their utterance somehow encompasses the entireity of their worldview: in other words it is a sure sign that they are defective human beings for having failed to learn the lessons of the holocaust.
It is clear Freedland, Viner & co see absolutely no problem with this totalitarian ideology.
Secondly the Blair rump (Watson, Hodge and the defectors) place antisemitism on a par with the biggest political upheal in recent times, Brexit, thus signalling the immense importance they attach to insinuating that old Labour is institutionally racist and whats more in denial about it.
Of course judgement was never been their strong suit given the tremendous harm they have inflicted by siding with the neocons in order to sanction wars in countries that present no threat to Britain – deeds they seem to think they have no personal responsibility for which amounts to little more than state sanctioned mass murder in order to secure lucrative oil and gas markets (resulting in a sinister alliance between fascists of different stripes in the US, Israel and KSA)
In Britain Blair, Robertson, Mandelson and Campbell normalised this form of violence so is it any wonder we get histrionics from treacherous Tom despite the fact he too has blood on his hands while Williamson has asked for no more than a fair shake for the likes of Jackie Walker.
It seems unlikely this tapestry of lies can be maintained indefinitely and there may come day of reckoning perhaps when enough Palestinian people have suffered for the perpetrators of these myths to finally take ownership of them – that way we might all be able to move on?
The Deep State in the US and UK have basically promoted very similar tropes to vilify and delegitimise elected leaders it disapproves of.
In the US, Trump was targeted from the moment he was elected by the MSM, the Spooks and Dirty Cops, the Washington Swamp, the Big Corporate interests, the Zionist Lobby and of course the Democrats in a ludicrous campaign of vilification smearing him as a Russian spy.
Britain played a significant part in this, with the Steele Dossier and other dirty tricks, as it has on other recent occasions, the Syria Gas Attack Hoaxes, Skripal, and further back Litvinenko.
Few people will have a great deal of sympathy with Trump. You could just argue he is the victim of a domestic regime change operation of the sort he is himself directing against Iran and Venezuela.
But destroying the institutions of the state to remove a leader is to give some very troublesome hostages to fortune.
The Russian spy smear was of course tried without much success against Corbyn, followed by the terrorist smears which didn’t gain much traction either. So there was a change of tack and we now have the institutionally racist Labour Party. It is unlikely these will be the last of the hoaxes and false flags. You have to expect more of the same from our Spooks, the MSM, Tories, the City, with the Board of Deputies and the Mossad Office orchestrating events.
Spot on! The encouraging thing is that very few ordinary people take tha anti Semetism issue as credible; it’s ‘recognised’ as a political ploy, some sort of power struggle. But will it persuade people to vote Tory when the time comes? I doubt it.
So do I. Just before the last election the Mail gave over the first 14 pages to smears against old Jezza, with Sid Scurvy, Ace Reporter, revealing all about how Jezza is a communist spy, Jezza is a terrorist, Jezza is (yes, everybody now) anti semitic, Jezza kicks his dog, Jezza cheats at cards, Jezza uses non organic fertilizer down his allotment, Jezza suspected of cannibalism and devil worship.
The results were fairly underwhelming, with old Jezza on the heels of the Maybot despite all the predictions (and fervent hopes of the Blairites) that Labour would be annihilated. You wonder what the result would have been without all the non stop backstabbing. But as the defectors have since admitted, the last thing they wanted was a Labour victory.
The point is, though, all the third rate presstitute MSM hacks have an inflated idea of their own importance. Nobody believes their endless lies and poison any more. They have lied to us once too often. I’m not sure what the figure is here, but I think over The Pond 9% now believe the MSM, which is dying on its feet. Nobody really believes this garbage, like nobody believes Trump is a Russian spy, however much they loathe him. Once you destroy your own reputation and credibility, you can never get it back..
Until Iraq, I tended to give most politicians the benefit of the doubt. There’s one born every minute.