Owen Jones Unpersons Chris Williamson

UPDATE & CORRECTION: Owen has claimed he changed the article in question some time before the expulsion of Williamson. We have now checked his claim on the Wayback Machine and it appears to be true.
Syme was not only dead, he was abolished, an unperson.
George Orwell – 1984
Chris Williamson should never have been suspended from the Labour Party – he should never have been rebuked or chastised for his words at Sheffield. He told the truth, and those who have deliberately taken his words out of context to vilify him in smug, dishonest editorials, have a political axe to grind that is nothing to do with genuine antisemitism.
This should be the position of everyone on the left who has a genuine interest in a socialist Labour government. Sadly, it is not.
Williamson has been thrown under the bus. Ritually sacrificed. That New Labour climbers like Tom Watson, and braying media whores like Rachel Riley, play an active role in this surprises nobody. Their glee is as evident as it is toxic. But the betrayal from those who are notionally Corbyn supporters is equally foul.
Owen Jones took to twitter to virtue-signal away, and celebrate LAbour making the “right decision”, whilst decrying those on the left who were angry about it.
But then he went even further, too. He full-on 1984ed the man. Shoved him head-first down the Memory Hole: This was brought to our attention on twitter:
It is totally accurate.
In April last year Jones posted an article to his medium account, headlined “Delegitimising the British left”, it contained this paragraph:
Now, forget that left-wing politicians — Chris Williamson, Laura Pidcock and Clive Lewis among them — are subjected to relentless online pile-ons from both Tory and Labour MPs and hostile commentators.
It now, contains this parapgraph:
Now, forget that left-wing politicians — Laura Pidcock and Clive Lewis among them — are subjected to relentless online pile-ons from both Tory and Labour MPs and hostile commentators.
For anyone doubting us, here is the current version, and here is a archived version from last year.
Owen removed Williamson’s name. He did this within 24 hours of the man’s suspension.
It doesn’t really matter how the removal came about. The question isn’t “Why?”, we know why.
The far more troubling question is “How far will this neo-Stalinism go?”
No argument with the comments about Jones, but let us not forget that Williamson himself called Gilad Atzmon anti-semitic based on as much evidence as that employed against Corbyn. Let us also not forget that he voted in favour of military intervention in Libya.
The treatment of Chris Williamson is in fact a proof of the confected nature of the “the Labour Party is institutionally anti-Semitic” scandal. The jumping up and down with moral outrage is the only “evidence” that is being offered against Williamson. The tactic is simple: shout anti-Semitism and if anyone is brave enough to challenge the accusation, call them racist too. This is a totalitarian tactic. But it is one that suits the enemies of Corbyn, as it enables them to avoid having a debate about policy. The last thing his enemies in the party want to have to do is explain why they are in favour of wars of aggression and regime change operations, austerity for the working class and fabulous wealth for the rich and routine and systematic tax avoidance, or their support for the state of Israel. Jonathan Cook has written a number of excellent articles of this issue, such as, https://www.jonathan-cook.net/2019-02-21/anti-semitism-divide-britain-labour-party/
Jones flip-flopped out of relevance two years ago – his invented media personality of right on identity politics is straight from the post modernist mind controllers. Whether he was groomed or he made a considered choice – he sups with the senior msm devil mentors – what has he said about II/IoS? Except follow the lead of his beloved masters?
His job is clear – ABC!
Watson / Cooper / Ben / Kinnock / various spice girls..
Ready to burn Atlanta as they retreat.
Frankly I don’t give a damn – for the Funny Tingers. Their political careers are over next time they stand in an election.
Steve Bell has managed to get the clarity through in this weeks ‘If’.
The Establishment are proceeding with a Parliamentary coup – because the Labour membership is digging in against the barrage. And the secret polls will show that the voters too are becoming further entrenched. The brits do the best underdog defending in history.
No amount of lying msm bs can turn the heads of these getting their politics from grass roots campaigners.
Labour have them.
Tories/Libs/Tingers DON’T.
They are left pandering and promoting the kippery youth/TommyRotten paramilitary types to stir up shit.
Expect riots by ‘robbed brexiteers’ and neo-loons.
If you didn’t watch Starmers speech yesterday – check it.
Yet again he wiped the floor with them.
For these these who think they are old (Nu) Labour who pat themselves for having got Blair elected – you didn’t do it , it was Murdoch and the powers – selling you the idea that it was a hard won victory. They the ‘NuLabInc’ activists who never had much time for JC – and appropriately also these with a biblical bent – as they blinker themselves with ABC or No Brexit and all such false gods, remember that the Hebrews who escaped from Pharoah were led by an old beardy, who eschewed the fase idols, and gold and led the people to their new home – yet didn’t get to cross into it! Job done.
That is why the combined attack on JC personally are pointless. That is why it has failed again and again. When they finally figure that out – expect similar shit to rain down on the leaders that JC is nurturing on the front benches – I’m sure dossiers are already bulging on Starmer and co.
Though it’ll be too late and we will finally after 40 years in the neoconlib desert have got to the promised land.
Jones and his idolators and identity politics divisions will be dust or wailing in the left behind desert.
“The party that has done more to stand up to racism is now being demonised as a racist, bigoted party.
“I have got to say I think our party’s response has been partly responsible for that because in my opinion… we’ve backed off far too much, we have given too much ground, we’ve been too apologetic…
“We’ve done more to actually address the scourge of anti-semitism than any other political party. Any other political party. And yet we are being traduced.” Chris Williamson
I am actually quite relieved that this has happened now, whilst Labour are not in government.
I think we’ve had the blinkers taken off and can see that Corbyn is weak, effectively no more than a brand, a cargo cult, an empty vessel into which fanatical racist ideologues can fill the void.
He is a liability to the membership and the electorate and should not be in the job. He is not capable of leadership and strategy. Maybe events in the next few days will radically change course, but that seems to me like hope for something long dead.
I don’t think we are ‘through the looking glass’ either. If one approaches understanding this situation with a consideration of Jewish politics and history then it is quite clear what is happening. The phenomenon of the Corbyn movement is being used as a vehicle to silence any criticism of Israel, zionism, or Jewish power more generally, and to break any genuine anti-racist and anti-imperialist Leftwing politics in the UK (and further afield).
‘Secular Jew’ is, when you think about it, an oxymoron. Its an ethnocentric identity that is intrinsically bound to a racist ideology. The Left need to just get honest about this.
There is very little antisemitism on the Left, and that is the problem. They need to find a way of criticising the idea of Jewishness, without attacking people simply for ‘being Jewish’.
I think we will see this change as a consequence of what is happening. Left thinkers have a duty to front this as an equitable, peaceful and anti-racist response to the world we find ourselves in. If they don’t the Right will take the ball and then all shit will break loose.
People are scared.
Anti-Jewish sentiment has a horrific history that we don’t want to see repeated. The actions of Watson and the Labour Right, Owen Jones and his fellow liberal psychopaths, the fake Left Novaramedia journalists, the Jewish ‘community groups’ – all of them are behaving in a way that will make such horrors much more likely to happen again.
Honest, fear free dialogue about deep ideas is what is needed. We have instead a braying hysteria and totalitarian thought control.
…the actions of Watson and the Labour Right, Owen Jones and his fellow liberal psychopaths, the fake Left Novaramedia journalists, the Jewish ‘community groups’ …
I forgot to include Momentum, who arguably have been the most significant actors in this whole charade. Corbynism looked to Labour membership for its powerbase, less so the unions, and even less so the various lobbyists of old. Who claimed to organise the members into an effective force? Lansman – who it should be clear now, is a quite ardent zionist and the very definition of a trojan horse if ever there was one.
If I take one thing away from this all, it will be the memory of the Momentum coup. If I’d been more astute and experienced, I would have seen how this would likely pan out right back then.
Kit, re the Update and Correction: does OJ say why it was he amended the original article to erase Chris Williamson, whenever he did it?
Never before in my life have I felt such a violent anger about the now completely insane behaviour of the faux arselicking left in this now beleaguered country and its unfortunate people who continue to face DAILY an onslaught against their rights, their children’s future, their very freedoms and the complete end to peace in daily life as the psychopathy and pure evil of the government and its lackeys plums new even more insane depths.
Corbyn has been destroyed. There is a vague chance that the far right, Blairites and the rest of the filthy scum that have co opted democracy have overstepped their nasty little mark. The vicious campaign against Corbyn , Williamson, and anyone who is even vaguely genuinely left wing is now so obvious even to the most naive of us. The drip drip condescension from the DM with Wills telling the British people to CHILL, MPs just got another raise in salary today, you genuinely couldn’t make this shit up. An almost nonexistent Anti Semitism has been poisoned by the right to the point where it is going to creat a real Antisemitism as people remain poor, overworked, ill mentally and physically, in deep deep depth and worst of all with no fucking future under the extreme right wing media and government now controlling the country.
‘An almost nonexistent Anti Semitism has been poisoned by the right to the point where it is going to create a real Antisemitism.’
That’s exactly what is going to happen. It’s the boy who kept crying wolf. Until no-one eventually took any notice and there was a real wolf.
What did Williamson acutally say which in any way vilified Jews? What he did was point out that Corbyn and the leadership of the LP should have stood up against the outrageous ACCUSATIONS of being anti-semitic. Now the term anti-semitic cannot even be contested. Anyone can now be labelled an anti-semite is one who doesn’t swallow the whole zionist agenda. The whole UK political class is becoming a front for zionist interests and interference. Labour Party Friends of Israel, Conservative Party Friends of Israel, all bought and paid for. What we have here is a foreign state – Israel – interfering in the internal affairs of another – the UK – without so much as a by-your-leave and being defended by the liberal-left which apparently believes that it has every right to do so. It is quite outrageous and shows how far the pseudo-left are a thoroughly reactionary and spent force; it cannot argue its case so resorts to the fog-horn propaganda of the media.
This is how dog whistle racism works. The accusation is the proof. No evidence required because anything the accusers says is racism is racism – and no one is allowed to disagree, on pain of being the next to be accused. https://viewsandstories.blogspot.com/2018/09/on-dog-whistles-and-witch-finders.html
It’s like being at an Alice in Wonderland tea party with rationality turned on its head. How can it possibly be ‘anti semetic’ to say in the midst of a media storm the issue is being misused by Labour’s enemies? The implication has to be that ANY combating of anti Labour hits from the Israeli and Jewish lobbies are simply NOT ALLOWED. One thing is for sure the half million must keep firm. The entire country knows it’s all a big Get-Up. It’s Watson’s Party that should be expelled.
Can anybody explain to me why Blairites are horrified by an MP who wants to see a documentary yet remain unrepentent about their own complicity in policies that have devastated so much of the Middle East and N Africa?
I mean do they think it is another group of MPs and not them who should take responsibility for what has happened there, or have they got their head stuck so far up their own sanctimonious arse that they simply fail to understand how their political choices play out in the real world?
Labour paid a high price for political office: a greedy, murderous leader and a dire group of MPs prepared to sell the country out for neoliberalism while pretending otherwise with rhetoric heavy on identity politics but low on impact (if we take redressing Britains growing wealth inequality as a key measure).
Jones distancing himself from Williamson is par for the course while Freedland has already perfected the art of faux outrage over 6-year old tweets while pretending not to notice that Israel is led by a right wing government that would make earlier generations of Jews feel deeply uncomfortable about the way they treat the Palestinians.
For two years before the last election Owen was loudly pronouncing – along with the rest of the comnentariat – that Corbyn would lead Labour to unprecedented electoral disaster. Astonished and alarmed by how out of touch he and the gang were, he regrouped and determined to lend his ‘left’ credibility to the neverending rightwing AS smear. History will show he supported Corbyn and the movement for ‘a transformative left wing government’ like a rope supports a hanging man.
@ronan1882 ” he regrouped and determined to lend his ‘left’ credibility”
Owen Jones had credibility? When?
Owen Jones is a self serving narcissist shilling for whoever gives him an opportunity to mug for the cameras and in preparation for his next underrated book. With any luck his flip-flopping will earn him a smack in the face from his own feet. His insincere veneer has slipped so many times it’s a wonder he can recognise his own reflection. I don’t really understand why Corbyn keeps this toady little creep around.
In case you wonder. I’m not his best fan.
Watching the predictable and predicted cannibalism of the loathed Labour Party entryists is a source of endless delight – keep at boys. It’s a sight for sore eyes
This isn’t neo-Stalinism: it’s pathetic, identity politics driven, abject surrender in the face of enemy fire – if you must use an analogy from the USSR, neo-Gorbachevism would be more apposite. As a Welshman, I prefer Jones the Invertebrate. With friends like Jones and Mason, Corbyn doesn’t need any enemies.
M.Brebi, neo-Stalinism for sure. The editor of the scientific “Journal of Irreproducible Results” once showed me what he said was a contribution from the Soviet Union: Two photographs of their astronaut team; the photographs were identical — except that a face had vanished from one of them.
Well done, Comrade Joneski! You earn the Order of Loyalty.
The main question for all concerned alleged ‘ lefties ‘ is if you can’t handle this minor heat – how are you going to react when the real heat is put on a Corbyn led government ( that is if that it happens of course) and the foes are much stronger than the TIGs?
I trust Corbyn and a few others to withstand it but there are a lot of Nervous Nellies who populate the Labour Party despite its alleged takeover by the ‘ Hard Left ‘
Momentum is one grouping I’m not particularly struck by and that’s for starters.
Truth is you would be lucky to count on two hands genuine Corbyn supporters in the PLP.
I trust the vast majority of the membership but not necessarily the apparatus and the PLP.
In a GE there would be many apologising for being anti – austerity.
The measure of the task for Corbyn is indicated by how many Labour MPs abstained on the Welfare Bill when Labour was led by Harriet Harmless. It’s a good indicator of not being seen as just the Party of the Poor.
To win those Nellies around will take some doing I’m afraid.
Sadly you are right, the Blairite rot epitomised by Margaret Hodge, Tom Watkins and Sadiq Khan (all disciples of war, big business and social injustice) has metastasized throughout many tiers of the party.
Meanwhile Yvette Cooper is trying to surppress WitchHunt apparently oblivious to what book, or in this case film-burning signifies.
Jones has turned flinching and sneering into a very profitable art form.
Watch Witchhunt.
I’ll just leave this here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCTGwmYr_rE
Jones is a shit. His noise about Corbyn being unfit, and his then poor excuse of “listening to the voices” confirmed to me that he is there as a token leftie.
Mason is another.
They must be making some serious cheddar, whilst millions use food banks.
Arseholes!
If Corbyn can’t find his spine now and make a major speech standing his ground, he’s done for and Israel will own the Labour party…
Horse: meet stable door.
That boat sailed a while ago
Tim, think Corbyn has not got spine?
Where have you been? From day one of his surprise leadership win – there has not been such a attack on a politician and long standing MP of a very represenative of the population constituency.
The question that is not addressed by the media is just how come a foreign country has so many formal and informal ties to MP’s of all parties of a third country? How come so much money is contributed to certain individuals? How come the msm seems to coordinate their ‘atrack’?
It is the elephant in the room.
The only time the msm are forced to give fair coverage is during the short few election weeks. That is when Labour should expose the ABC AS BS’ers to the watching public.
In the meantime there is plenty of rebuttal going on where it matters – in the streets, pubs and work environment. Where real daily issues are discussed.
Let us be clear, before Zionists of various descriptions obscure the issue – actual facts: https://www.jewishvoiceforlabour.org.uk/blog/ther-is-no-sound-evidence-to-back-the-claims-of-labours-antisemitism/
Yes, here, even, is the HAC’s assessment.
TL:DR: no clear evidence.
Link might help. Duh.
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm201617/cmselect/cmhaff/136/136.pdf
Martyn, thanks so much; and thanks to Prof.Harvey Goldstein.
“Only the facts, Ma’am, just gimme the facts”. — Dragnet
Prof.Goldstein, like the little boy in Hans Andersen, points out that The Emperor has no Facts.