Crocodile Tears for Venezuela

From Late Victorian Holocausts to 21st Century Imperialism
Colin Todhunter
On 26 February, Stephen Hickey, UK political coordinator at the United Nations, delivered a statement at the Security Council briefing on Venezuela that put the blame for the situation in that country on its government. He said that years of misrule and corruption have wrecked the Venezuelan economy and that the actions of the “Maduro regime” have led to economic collapse.
He continued by talking about the recent attempts to bring ‘aid’ into the country:
[Maduro’s] use of deadly violence against his own people and other concerning acts of aggression to block the supply of desperately needed humanitarian aid are simply repugnant… the Maduro regime’s oppressive policies affect… innocent civilians, including women and children, who lack access to essential medical and other basic supplies…”
He then went on to talk about journalist Jorge Ramos being reportedly detained, later to be released and deported:
As with the lack of freedom given to journalists, other essential freedoms – such as democratic ones – are simply not present in Venezuela… We stand with… Juan Guaidó in pursuit of our shared goal to bring peace and stability to Venezuela.”
We can but wonder what Hickey thinks about the illegal and arbitrary detention and needless suffering of Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for the best part of a decade courtesy of his own government.
Hickey argued that the only way to achieve peace and stability is by democratic transition through free and fair presidential elections, as demanded by ‘interim President Guaidó’ and the National Assembly, in line with the Venezuelan Constitution.
He stated:
Until this is achieved, the current humanitarian crisis caused by the Maduro regime’s corrupt policies will continue… nothing short of free and fair presidential elections will do.”
In the meantime, Hickey called for additional sanctions against individual members of the Venezuelan government who he said had benefited from corrupt policies.
He concluded that:
The Venezuelan people deserve a better future. They have suffered enough at the hands of the Maduro regime.”
Something for Hickey to consider
Here are a few facts for Stephen Hickey. In 2018, Maduro was re-elected president. A section of the opposition boycotted the election but the boycott failed: 9,389,056 people voted; 16 parties participated and six candidates stood for the presidency. Maduro won 6,248,864 votes, or 68 per cent.
Renowned journalist John Pilger says that on election day he spoke to one of the 150 foreign election observers who told him the process had been entirely fair. There was no fraud and none of the lurid media claims stood up.
So what of the unelected Juan Guaidó whom Hickey calls the “interim president”?
Pilger notes that the Trump administration has presented Guaidó, a pop-up creation of the CIA-front National Endowment for Democracy, as the legitimate President of Venezuela. Guaidó was previously unheard of by 81 percent of the Venezuelan people and has been elected by no one.
And what of the people who are behind him (not ordinary Venezuelan people, but his backers in Washington)? Pilger says:
As his “special envoy to Venezuela” (coup master), Trump has appointed a convicted felon, Elliot Abrams, whose intrigues in the service of Presidents Reagan and George W. Bush helped produce the Iran-Contra scandal in the 1980s and plunge central America into years of blood-soaked misery.”
Talking about the Western media biased reporting on Venezuela, Pilger adds that the country’s democratic record, human rights legislation, food programmes, healthcare initiatives and poverty reduction did not happen:
The greatest literacy program in human history did not happen, just as the millions who march in support of Maduro and in memory of Chavez, do not exist.”
None of this happened in the warped world of Stephen Hickey either. He paints a wholly distorted picture of the situation in Venezuela, one which lays the blame for economic woes and their consequences at the door of Maduro and his ‘corrupt regime’. But this is a tried and tested strategy: bring a country to its knees and apportion blame on the political leaders of that country.
Countries like Venezuela have to a large extent been trapped by their colonial legacy and have very often become single commodity producers – in this case oil – and find it difficult to expand other sectors. In effect, they have found themselves extremely vulnerable. The US can squeeze the price of the commodity upon which such countries rely, while applying sanctions and cutting off financial lifelines. It then becomes that much easier to lay the blame for the consequences on a ‘corrupt regime’.
Prof Michael Hudson has outlined how debt and the US-controlled international monetary system has backed Maduro into a corner. He argues that Venezuela has become an oil monoculture, with revenue having been spent largely on importing food and other necessities, which it could have produced itself. In the case of food at least, many countries in the Global South have been adversely affected by the ‘globalisation of agriculture’ and have had their indigenous sectors undermined as a result of WTO policies and directives, debt and US-supported geopolitical lending strategies.
However, this is all an inconvenient truth for the likes of Hickey and the Western media. Talking about the BBC, John Pilger notes that it is “too difficult” for that media outlet to include any of this in its reporting:
It is too difficult to report the collapse of oil prices since 2014 as largely the result of criminal machinations by Wall Street. It is too difficult to report the blocking of Venezuela’s access to the US-dominated international financial system as sabotage. It is too difficult to report Washington’s “sanctions” against Venezuela, which have caused the loss of at least $6 billion in Venezuela’s revenue since 2017, including $2 billion worth of imported medicines, as illegal, or the Bank of England’s refusal to return Venezuela’s gold reserves as an act of piracy.”
None of this is up for debate by the BBC or Hickey. He sits in the UN talking about, freedom, democracy and the rights and suffering of ordinary people, while failing to acknowledge the US or the UK’s own role in the denial of freedom and the perpetuation of suffering across the world.
From Syria to Iraq, the ‘squeezing out of life’
According to former French foreign minister Roland Dumas, Britain had planned covert action in Syria as early as 2009. And writing in The Guardian in 2013, Nafeez Ahmed discussed leaked emails from the private intelligence firm Stratfor, including notes from a meeting with Pentagon officials, that confirmed US-UK training of Syrian opposition forces since 2011 aimed at eliciting the “collapse” of Assad’s regime “from within.”
But this is where Britain and the West’s concerns really lie: facilitating the geopolitical machinations of financial institutions, oil companies, arms manufacturers and profiteers. And it is no different this time around with Venezuela. Ordinary people are mere ‘collateral damage’ left dying in or fleeing war zones that the West and its allies created. The West’s brutal oil and gas wars are twisted as ‘humanitarian’ interventions for public consumption.
In 2014, former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray told a meeting at St Andrews University in Scotland that Libya is now a disaster and 15,000 people were killed when NATO (British and French jets) bombed Sirte. The made-for-public narrative about that ‘intervention’ began with some tale about Gadhafi killing his own people, which turned out to be false. Now we are hearing similar about Maduro.
As far as Iraq is concerned, Murray said that he knew for certain that key British officials were fully aware that there weren’t any weapons of mass destruction. He said that invading Iraq wasn’t a mistake, it was a lie.
Over a million people have been killed via the US-led or US-backed attacks on Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. But this is the plan: to turn countries into vassal states of the US, or for those that resist to reconstruct (destroy) them into fractured territories.
Any eulogies to morality and humanitarianism must be seen for what they are: part of the ongoing psychological operations being waged on the public to encourage people to regard what is happening in the world as a disconnected array of events in need of Western intervention. These events are not for one minute to be regarded by the public as the planned brutality of empire and militarism.
Tim Anderson (author of The Dirty War on Syria) argues that where Syria was concerned Western culture in general favoured its worst traditions: “the ‘imperial prerogative’ for intervention… reinforced by a ferocious campaign of war propaganda.”
We are now seeing it again, this time with Venezuela.
We might well ask who is Donald Trump, John Bolton or for that matter Stephen Hickey to dictate and engineer what the future of Venezuela should be? But this is what the US with the UK in support has been doing across the globe for decades. Control of oil is key to current events in Venezuela. But there is also the subtext of destroying any tendencies towards socialism across Latin America (and elsewhere) as well as the need of Western capital to expand into or create new markets: Washington’s hand-picked puppet Juan Guaido will facilitate the process and usher in a programme of ‘mass privatisation’ and ‘hyper-capitalism’.
In many respects, the US has learned its imperialist playbook from its former colonial master, the UK. In the book ‘Late Victorian Holocausts’, the author Mike Davis writes that millions in India were dying of starvation when Lord Lytton (head of the British government in India) said, “There is to be no interference of any kind on the part of government with the object of reducing the price of food”. He dismissed any idea of feeding the starving as “humanitarian hysterics”. There was plenty of food, but it was held back to preserve prices and serve the market.
Indian writer and politician Shashi Tharoor, notes a speech to the British House of Commons in 1935 by Winston Churchill who said that the slightest fall from the present standard of life in India means slow starvation and the actual squeezing out of life, not only of millions but of scores of millions of people. And that after almost 200 years of British rule. According to Tharoor, this “squeezing out of life” was realized at the hands of Churchill in the six to seven million Indian deaths in the WW2 Bengali Holocaust.
Despite Hickey’s crocodile tears, hundreds of thousands in various countries are still dying today due to the same imperialist mindset. Humanitarian hysterics are for public consumption as the “squeezing out of life” continues regardless.
Once again the West (in the form of its lackey technocrat Stephen Hickey) trots out the overworked trope that a government’s “mismanagement” of its nation’s economy warrants foreign intervention to remove that government and install one that will “run” the economy properly – as if it were a business, and the nation’s people mere employees and consumers rather than actors with brains and voices of their own – and submitting to World Bank and IMF advice in order to receive “loans” it doesn’t necessarily need or want.
As soon as Maduro became President of Venezuela, the US doubled down on the pressure it was already applying on the country and added more sanctions – and Saudi Arabia started dumping oil on global oil markets to drive down the prices – so Maduro never really had a chance to govern and lead properly. Most politicians, if they were in the position he has been in, might well have done the same as he has and resorted to crisis government, doing all they can to keep things stable while being constantly under siege and assailed at the same time.
Yet again we can clearly see that the only thing that it is impossible to speak about within the confines of MSM and the Western political establishment is of course – the “simple truth of things.” Events in the actual physical world – “reality” – are simply replaced with “made-up” events – “propaganda.” These “made-up” events are then repeated ad nauseam and all who challenge them by recounting actual “reality = events in the physical world,” are roundly demeaned and dismissed.
What an effective “war machine” and propaganda machine we in the West have created in order to justify our ongoing pillage of the planet. All carried out, nation after nation, while collectively pretending to ourselves we care about humanity. “Duty to protect” and “humanitarian intervention,” solemnly intoned – and a half-a-million dead Iraqi children described as “worth it” in this alternative moral universe we inhabit. It is a fine madness – these mental gymnastics required of the “normal” citizen of the West, in order to be considered a “good citizen” and a “patriotic citizen.” It is high time that all of us who still have a functioning conscience and any critical reasoning faculties to cease being “good citizens,” and cease being “patriotic citizens” and to instead embrace being humane beings who refuse to allow this oh so normalized “madness” to continue unchallenged.
The English practised Holocaust methods on the Irish before India. The so-called Potato Famine was a starvation exercise which saw daily sailings of 40-70 ships from Galway carrying food to feed 18 million people. Millions of Irish died – deliberately left to die for the sake of the ‘free market’.
The elite have always planned, controlled and reported the ‘narrative’ and the people have, are and always will go to the slaughter ad infinitum.
The history of genocide and Imperialist massacre in Ireland goes back much further than that.
From 1641-1652 the population of Ireland fell from 1,500,000 to 600,000.
500,000 were slaughtered in war and 400,000 were enslaved and freighted off in chains in slave ships and sold at slave auctions to Caribbean and American plantations.
Most of the slaves then were Irish, not black. The African slave trade hadn’t yet taken off and an African slave cost £50, and the plentiful Irish slaves £5. Slave owners bred male African slaves with much cheaper Irish slave women.
The British were aware of the famine in Ireland and there were many ad-hoc committees to try to relieve the suffering of its people. People were also aware that the problem wasn’t just potato blight, it was what we call ‘agribusiness’ — large landowners were focused on growing cash crops like barley for export rather than food for the locals. The situation is similar to that in many parts of the world — the system is primarily focused on making money rather than providing for people. Attempts at changing the system will result in serious blowback so for today’s countries like Venezuela — who’s principal crime is trying to spread the wealth about a bit (not even a whole lot, just a bit) — you’ve got to be prepared to tough it out and maybe even deal with outbreaks of ‘freedom and democracy’.
(One example of the importance of dealing with threats to the system from that period concerns the Franco-Prussian war. This ended after some mediation by Britain in a rather inconclusive peace. I think the wind down wasn’t prompted by strategic or military concerns but the absolute necessity to squash the nascent revolution in Paris — internecine squabbles were one thing but everyone will come together when the established order is threatened.)(If anyone has better information about this I’d welcome feedback.)
The Franco Prussian war didn’t end in an “inconclusive peace.” It ended with a clear cut Prussian victory and a Prussian victory parade through the centre of Paris. Surrender of French army and French emperor, Alsace and Lorraine and a huge indemnity. Sounds fairly conclusive to me. A Bismarck Plan coming together. If he’d still been around, 1914 would never have happened.
Is it time to pull out the tried-and-tested word ‘collaborator’ for everyone complicit in these US-led moves against individuals and nations. How many deaths do they have to cause and how many countries ruined before people call a halt? When you know a country commits war crimes yet you continue to supply troops, materiel, fiinance, ‘advisors’, satellite co-ordinates, or impose death-causing sanctions, or report blatant propaganda lies as truth, surely you are a collaborator. Even turning a blind eye. The standard you walk past is the standard you accept.
After the war a Nazi journalist called Julius Streicher was put on trial at Nuremburg and hanged.
He had been sacked before the war started and could not have taken any direct part in war crimes, but his incitement was considered sufficient justification for his hanging.
The same standard should be applied to all the Freedlands and Viners and Hardings and Monbiots and Judith Millers in the US. Those who incite and facilitate the slaughter of millions should be held equally accountable as the major war criminals, the Blairs, Bushes, Rumsfelds, Cheneys, Straws and Campbells.
I don’t have a problem with the death penalty and all of this utter scum and subhuman filth should be dangling from a six foot length of rope. A fair trial followed by a fair hanging.
They are a thousand times worse than people like Hindley and Brady and Sutcliffe and Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. They killed a handful of people. They should all have been hanged as well, but may have been damaged individuals in some way. There is nothing more revolting than seeing mass murderers like Blair posturing and preening themselves as great statesmen or Save The Children’s “Humanitarian of the Year.” Some people just need to be killed. He should have been lawfully executed years ago with all the others when the enormity of their crimes became known.
Of course people like Hickey probably can’t sleep at night for worry over the welfare of the Venezuelan people. Maybe he worried as well about the 500,000 Iraqi children under 5 who died from sanctions from 1991-2003. Or the 20 million starving people and 1.2 million cholera cases in Yemen. But hey, business is business and there are fat profits to be made from selling the Shadies all the cluster bombs they need.
I totally agree!!!! But who has the balls to bring the animals to trial?
Kinda hard to dispense justice considering these types have an armed escort (that we pay for…) Wherever they go
I can’t agree with the death penalty – but an excellent post all the same
Personally my preference was the suggestion made by one commentator on Twitter watching the McCain funeral with all the ex-presidents in attendance. Something like ‘quick, lock the church doors and hold the war crimes trial’
Perhaps, we could do the same with the House of Commons – allow the odd 100 or so MPs out who are not complicit in some way with war crimes, treason and terrorism, then hold the trials there. As for Blair, Campbell, Straw, Cameron and Hague, they can be extradicted to the countries they destroyed and face trial there.
Any ideas for the media?
If socialism never works, then why do capitalist keep destroying them every time one pops up? I guess free milk programs for poor children really sets a bad example for the rest of the world. Pretty soon all the poor children in the world would want free milk. They would lose all their incentive to work in sweatshops for 38 pence a day.
Excellent deduction David…
What are ‘they’ so afraid of?
Like Francis said, St.Theresa’s little dummy is playing from the AZC Catechism. By now it’s a broken record. From Syrian Perspective:
Whozhear #287979
Not only is the usurper losing to Maduro………….
He keeps trying to enlist bankrupt countries………[such as UK]
ziad #287974
Maduro to move Venezuelan state oil firm’s European HQ to Moscow
https://youtu.be/luYfGibYOmI
ziad #287895
An Ocean of Lies on Venezuela exposed by Abby Martin & UN Rapporteur
https://youtu.be/ii5MlQgGXyk
PS Whozhear #287957
The look on Eliot Abrams’s face at the beginning of this video is priceless……….
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/03/01/589900/US-government-intent-on-grabbing-Venezuelas-oil
Stephen Hickey – another name to add to my ‘up against the wall’ list. To think that this excuse for a man represents me at the United Nations elicits nausea and anger in equal amounts.
I didn’t bother to read the article – I know the patter. You’d at least think they might try something different. But of course we just get the humanitarian intervention bullshit, to wit, the ‘free-world’ – i.e., the US and its vassals has a right, nay a duty to intervene to put things to rights.
Taking the issues one by one.
1. The ‘free-world’ has pushed whole populations into economic crises through its implementation of a neo-liberal, globalist agenda.
2. Venezuela has been subjected to ‘sanctions’ – i.e., medieval siege warfare – which has massively contributed to the present economic state of the country.
3. When did the internal affairs of a sovereign state, economic, political or otherwise, become the business of external actors: sanctions, colour revolutions and direct military interventions? How come the US and its proxies can continue to violate (with impunity) international laws the the UN was set up to protect and enforce.
4. How does the ‘free world’ square its bellicose rhetoric and actions with Venezuela with their support for Saudi Arabia and its genocidal war against Yemen.