What “community standards” did this comment breach? #19

The following comments – sent in to us by a reader – were censored by The Guardian. Which of the well-publicised CiF “community standards” did they breach?
Removed comments, posted under this article: “Labour and Tories, for once, were a lot closer than they like to think” on the 20th of February:
Another user actually commented on the fact the thread had been removed:
…that thread was also removed.
So: Which of the Guardian’s “community standards” did these comments break?
- Does it “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?
- Is it “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?
- Is it “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?
- Is it “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?
- Is it “extremely offensive of threatening?”?
- Is it “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?
- Is it not “relevant”?
If none of the above – why were they taken down?
Link to St.Theresa regime’s ban on a Lebanese resistance organization against foreign invasions, which is legitimate under International Law:
“Labour to accept Hezbollah ban but queries Javid’s motives | Politics …
https://www.theguardian.com/…/labour-accepts-hezbollah-political-wing-ban-but-querie…
4 days ago – Labour to accept Hezbollah ban”
Where is Jeremy Corbyn?
The funny thing is that by the Graun doing this. It has been re posted everywhere since.
The list has gone viral because it highlights the sheer audacity of our craven media’s attempt to depict Britains most prominent anti-racist MP as an apologist for racism.
The Guardians campaign to damage Corbyn proved chillingly effective but any lingering illusions doubts readers may have held about the paper being progressive, anti-austerity or antiwar have been shattered.
Only those at Guardian Towers know if this is a price worth paying because at some point even Britains politically illiterate public will realise they have been conned – as incredulity turns to anger it is likely some of those riding the media’s antisemitism bandwagon will disappear into obscurity.
For some the schadenfreude will be quite delicious.
As late as October 2016 Guardian golden boy Chuka Umanna was saying;
‘Some have suggested there is institutional antisemitism across the whole of the Labour Party. This is not a view I share not least because I have not seen one incident of antisemitism in almost 20 years of activism within my local Labour party’ – a short while later the poor lad abandoned the party claiming shadow cabinet meetings were akin to the gathering of the Reich generals at Wannsee.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWLvq0jC-c0
More recently 200 Jewish luminaries wrote to the 8 Labour defectors saying;
“It is in this context that we welcome the Labour party’s endorsement of freedom of expression on Israel and on the rights of Palestinians. Labour is correct to recognise that while prejudice against Jewish people is deplorable, criticism of Israel’s government and policies can and must be made. We urge all who wish to see an end to bigotry and racism, and who seek a more just society, to give their support to the Labour party.”
So of course the Guardian is simply closing its eyes, ears and mind to information that contradicts their campaign to defame Labour as next-gen’ Nazis.
Ironically their journalists act just like the so called anti-vaxxers they love to vilify.
In other words they have already arrived at a particular point of view then cherry pick evidence (however slender) which supports it.
Any evidence which undermines the reality they are trying to construct is simply not tolerated.
Pointing out their modus operandi (dishonest handling of the evidence) is invariably dealt with by heavy-handed censorship, such as deleting facts about Corbyn’s lifelong track-record as an anti-racist.
Put simply the evidence (in its totality) suggest there is NOT a problem with institutional antisemitism in the Labour party, nor are levels of antisemitism any different, and perhaps slightly less than other political groups (the groups studiously ignored by the Guardian so as to turn public anger against Labour in general, and Corbyn in particular)
If interested look up ‘Labour, Antisemitism and the News A disinformation paradigm’ by Dr Justin Schlosberg Laura Laker September 2018, or The House of Commons Home Affairs Committee Antisemitism in the UK Tenth Report of Session 2016–17, or The Shami Chakrabarty Enquiry, or The truth about Seumas Milne and Jeremy Corbyn.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyRkgnrCxh6ZJ5uUVu2-cwDaX2WNVtlngwY5AaX0lPY5hFAg/viewform
What annoys me more than anything else these days is the fact the Guardian has developed a cottage industry in neocon apologia yet still whine incessantly about its inevitable consequences.
As it stands there is no end in sight to manipulative ‘wont’ someone think of the children’ type articles (from doe-eyed Guardian journalists) while Monbiot, Freedland and Co continue to back US violence in Syria, Venezuela and the Ukraine, or while they run down Assange, or any vaguely left wing threat to austerity while establishment royalty like Blair or Nick Clegg’s missus will be given acres of column inches to spout shite about why neoliberalism is good for you.
My earlier comment didn’t appear because, according to the message, I was ‘posting too soon’. It’s disappointing, after taking time to compose a comment, to find it consigned to the bin because I was too early. Perhaps you could advise the desired or necessary delay between article and first comment so I don’t waste my time again. Many thanks.
As we have to keep saying – the ‘posting too soon’ response is NOT UNDER OUR CONTROL. We have no comment filtering of any kind in place – beyond an automatic holdback for comments with more than three links (as a spam filter). I realise it’s frustrating for you – but it is for us too.
Our comment system seems to ave crashed totally since yesterday 6pm GMT and is only now getting back online.
Same happened to me. I just wanted to say, maybe the Guardian has employed all those people who used to be “cif watch” as censors? Remember those nutters? They must be in ecstasy now.
Compose your reply on a word processor, then Copy’n’Paste it onto the thread. That way you can have a backup in case something goes wrong with your original posting; or for future reference in your Diary.