Venezuelan Tragedy: United States planning another coup d’état in Latin America

Gabriella Lima
Washington is making extensive preparations to overthrow the legitimate government of Venezuela. The American authorities intend to adopt the most stringent measures, including the physical elimination of the current president, Nicolás Maduro, in order to promote their interests in the region.
In his recent speech on CNN, U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo stated that the U.S. “will take action” in Venezuela in order to support its opposition leader Juan Guaido. ‘Maduro’s days are numbered’, he added.
Thus, Washington is obviously not interested in a peaceful way of resolving the Venezuelan crisis. In fact, the American scenario does not provide any resolution of the crisis. It all comes down to the financial and political interests of the United States, which are promoted by the American intelligence agencies and special services.
Guaido’s entry to the Venezuelan political arena is caused not by the economic and political crisis in the country but by the U.S. plans to strengthen the influence of Washington in Latin America through its political puppet.
Military support
The United States is using its security agencies to overthrow the government in Venezuela. Washington is also planning to ship weapons through countries neighboring Venezuela for their subsequent transfer to the opposition.
Pompeo’s threats followed opposition clashes with police on the border with Colombia. Guaido and his supporters went there as well, ostensibly for receiving humanitarian aid from the U.S. Such coordination and sequence of events raise a lot of questions. Apparently, Washington intends to use Columbia as a foothold for its military intervention in Venezuela. The White House is deploying the U.S. Special Operations forces in the country, despite the discontent among the local population.
The fact is that the Colombian authorities have long been controlled by the United States. Back under Bush’s administration, the country has begun receiving considerable financial assistance, although it had no positive effect on the economic performance of Colombia.
According to Colombian economist Alvaro Pardo, the current economic situation in the country is even worse than in 2003. And it is no better than in Venezuela. But the American authorities haven’t rushed to save the Colombian people and overthrow their government.
It is because the United States always strives to invest its money in the projects it can benefit from.
Financial support
While Washington spares no expense to support its special services’ operations, it found a way to save money on supporting the Venezuelan opposition.
The U.S has frozen Venezuelan financial assets clearly in order to invest them into making Guaido legitimate leader of Venezuela, which once again confirms the American intention to eliminate the country’s legitimate leader as well as demonstrates the U.S. absolute indifference to the fate of Venezuelan people.
Information support
In addition to financial and military assistance, the United States is actively pushing news about the brutality of the Venezuelan current government seeking to undermine its position, wreak havoc while promoting its protégé. Fortunately, many European citizens analyze the information they get and don’t hesitate to express their concerns.
As can be seen, Washington is using all means to overthrow the government non grata justifying its perfidious intervention with such beautiful abstract concepts as “freedom” and “democracy”. The end is not difficult to predict. After all, the United States played out such scenarios more than a few times.
Short and sweet. Properly so.
The matter is very simple: will the United States be allowed to impose its will. Or not.
The decision is one that will be taken by the people of Venezuela. If they have the strength of will to maintain the sovereignty of their state they can do so, but they will have to make many sacrifices in order to prevail.
To put this into context, the US tried to do the same thing in Syria. For a variety of reasons it failed and is currently involved in attempting to limit the damage to its prestige and power of its defeat. The intervention in Venezuela is perhaps the most important of the steps that it is taking, to demonstrate to the world that it retains, unimpaired, its ability to overthrow governments at will and whim.
This is not an open and shut case: if Latin America is now, for the most part, run by regimes dependent on the United States-the so called pink tide of Chavismo having been turned- it is also the case that none of these regimes has the stability that popular support could give.All of them face widespread and growing popular anger, though opposition is not focused, as in Venezuela and Nicaragua by enormous and well financed US campaigns of subversion
And in Colombia, the most likely base for US attacks, the country has been in a permanent state of civil war, modified only by intense repression, death squads and imperialist assistance of every kind, since 1948 when the left wing candidate for President was assassinated on the brink of a landslide victory. It is very possible that by attacking Venezuela the US will set Colombia and much of the continent ablaze and its attempt to achieve victory will end in a comprehensive series of defeats.
After all the basis of this US action is that mixture of arrogance and stupidity which has been cultivated in Washington during decades of unchallenged global domination. Those who took this decision “to take Maduro out” are not deep thinkers, they grew up in a world whose most prominent geopolitical feature was an empty hole where the Soviet Union had once been. The world will be a much better place when chastened and discredited, they return to the obscure rocks under which they belong.
Power = Democracy
Wealth = Freedom
How the 1% sells its product…
Sad, terrifying…but true.