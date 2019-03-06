What “community standards” did this comment breach? #20

The following comments – sent in to us by a reader – were censored by The Guardian. Which of the well-publicised CiF “community standards” did they breach?
Removed comment, posted under the Politics live feed on Tuesday 5th of March:
So: Which of the Guardian’s “community standards” did these comments break?
- Does it “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?
- Is it “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?
- Is it “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?
- Is it “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?
- Is it “extremely offensive of threatening?”?
- Is it “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?
- Is it not “relevant”?
If none of the above – why were they taken down?
In his March 5 Guardian article ‘Science never quite clicked for me at school. Then I discovered science YouTube’, Tom Hawking denigrates 9/11 truthers as a ‘lunatic fringe’. My comment suggesting he acquaint himself with the University of Alaska’s 3-year study into the collapse of WTC Building 7 was ‘disappeared’ without a trace. Yet another example of the Guardian’s role as propaganda mouthpiece for the Neocons.
It is good that the deleted analysis of imagined Labour anti-semitism sees the light of day here at least. A similar critical analysis of alleged incidents compiled by Jewish organizations might reveal similar hyperbole but it would have to be done with transparent objectivity.
I’d always been convinced, completely and utterly evidence free, that the Guardian regime employ their moderators from the rather large pot of unhinged readers at the Jewish Chronicle. (a right wing, Zionist enterprise by any measure). Added to that, I’d never seen an advert for a Guardian regime advert.
But then, all was revealed. Just take a look at this: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/apr/18/welcome-to-the-worst-job-in-the-world-my-life-as-a-guardian-moderator
To summarise Chomsky, you wouldn’t sit there deleting shite.if you believed anything else. And so we beget thus: comment is free but facts are sacred. Orwell should have written that…
“Truth itself” – now is an obvious and egregious violation of the West’s “community standards.” Meanwhile, “random Guaido” can be referred to as the “president of Venezuela” with no conceivable violation of “community standards” even imaginable.
Random Juandering El Presidente Moped Guyaidó, if you please!
The ‘guardian’ of the $$$$$$$tatu$$$$$$$$ quo.
Lily livered sycophants.
Jackboot lickers.