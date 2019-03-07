The MSM just realised the “Integrity Initiative” is a thing

…and it turns out it was all Russia’s fault
Kit Knightly
For those of you who don’t know, the Integrity Initiative is (was?) a UK-government funded operation to “counter disinformation”. It was run under the auspices of the (fake) charity the Institute for Statecraft, paid for by the foreign office and intelligence agencies, and co-opted journalists to spread propaganda.
This was all revealed months ago, when internal documents were leaked online. (Moon of Alabama did great work on this, as did Kit Klarenberg).
Journalists and other influencers were collected into cells, what the Integrity Initiative’s (II) internal memos called “clusters”, usually by region. These clusters were tasked with “combating Russian disinformation”, or other polite translations of “disseminating propaganda”.
The II’s target list is short but predictable – it attacked Russia, Russian media and “Russian bots”. It attacked Scottish nationalists and the independence movement, and it attacked Jeremy Corbyn. Essentially, they turn the fire of their “clusters” on those perceived to be enemies of the status quo.
Those contributing to these clusters are then little more than attack dogs. They never call themselves that, of course, they have all sorts of mechanisms for defending themselves from the truth of their actions. That’s how the shallow have lived with the unconscionable since the beginning of time.
A good example of how this works is Scottish journalist David Leask – written about here by Craig Murrary.
We know from internal memos that Leask had a meeting with II personnel in late March of 2018. We know, from these notes, that Leask was “briefed” about how Scottish nationalism and independence played into Russia’s hands. Or the prevalence of “McBots” spreading anti-union messages on Twitter. He is “appraised of the dangers”, and then toddles off back to his computer, safe in the knowledge that – though he is doubtless writing about the government told him to write about – he’s making the world a safer, freer and better place. Somehow.
The details of the leaks are not important right now. They have been analysed and dissected in great detail already. The actual mechanics, how the different clusters worked, can be reasoned and guessed at, but never known for certain…short of more leaks.
What we DO know is that the foreign office spent millions of pounds funding an organisation which worked with journalists to spin pro-government narratives and smear the head of the opposition. This is a big deal. It should be enough to bring down the government, or least spark an investigation.
Neither happened. In fact, the content of these leaks was never reported in detail in the mainstream media. Indeed, it was barely covered at all – short of vague, snide opinion pieces about the UK “stooping to Russia’s level” and other childish nonsense. (The Guardian closed the comment section on that piece after 2 hours, when it was clear nobody was buying what they were trying to sell).
The detailed write-ups available are only on alternate media sites, or rebel academic groups. The only MP to raise the issue in Parliament was Chris Williamson…since hounded out of Labour under spurious charges of antisemitism. For the most part, the establishment simply ignored all mention if the Integrity Initiative.
Until now.
Now, months later, the media have awakened to the II’s presence. Sky reported today:
‘Highly likely’ GRU hacked UK institute countering Russian fake news
It’s a long, rambling article that contains only one important point: Chris Donnelly, head of the Institute for Statecraft, admits there is “no proof” Russia was behind the “hack”.
Everything past that point is moot. There’s no proof, there’s no evidence even (at least, none that we are shown). We have no reason to simply accept, on faith, the assertion of the NCA.
A simple analysis of motive would suggest that, of course the government are going to blame Russia. They have to shift focus from their now proven corruption. This is politics 101. Deflection and diversion. It’s old-fashioned and, unfortunately, it works. Especially when you have a small army of government-backed hacks to shovel your bullshit narrative down the public’s throat.
Exhibit A:
Wow. This is fascinating & significant. NCA believe it was GRU – same military intelligence agency behind hacking of DNC & attack on Skripal. pic.twitter.com/PFUh0MGQXs
— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 6, 2019
Note that nowhere in this story, or anywhere else, is the veracity of documents questioned. They are real. They are the truth. The mainstream media are attempting to undermine a known, proven truth by repeating – without analysis or question – a government-backed theory, for which they admit they have “no proof”.
Interestingly, both Cadwalladr and Deborah Haynes (the author of the Sky article) are named as members of the “UK Cluster” in the leaked documents.
So, essentially, we have journalists accused of working with a government propaganda office to smear Russia…who are defending themselves by spreading government propaganda which smears Russia. (It’s a very “My aunt, who I live with…” scenario). But when you only have the one card you’ve got to play it, and play it with conviction, I suppose.
All of this, of course, mirrors the leaked DNC e-mails from 2016. The e-mails proved corruption on behalf of Hillary Clinton, and yet were attacked in the media as being the result of “Russian hacking”. No evidence for Russian hacking has ever emerged, and WikiLeaks have said – dozens of times – that the e-mails were leaked by an insider.
In fact, the media’s defensive strategy is a move straight out of the DNC playbook:
“Yes I’m corrupt and malign, but you only know I’m corrupt and malign because the Russians hacked my e-mail!”
It’s not really anything like the brilliant defense they seem to think it is.
One of the oldest MSM deflection techniques in the book. Before establishment crimes threaten to register with people those shining the light are turned into the story, cast as highly dubious actors of evil intent. “Today the government has condemned in the strongest terms …blah blah blah”. Generally works like a charm.
Mr Knightly
Just put up a list of all named journalists in the UK Cluster: then they can be targeted for enforced long-term unemployment and their children, if they have any, sent to social services.
The reason this goes on is there is no downside.
A severe downside needs to be created and the most severe non-violent one is bankruptcy and children being taken away.
The editors of most media need serious targeting too, making sure they cannot employ unprincipled wastrels in future. And if they are on the list, their punishment should be much more severe….
Mr Jaggar,
A characteristically uncompromising proposal from yourself, with which I can only agree.
Good work.
For further attention: UK Column on Monday did a one year update on all the conFusion doctrine initiatives that came in on the back of the Novijoke saga …including II. We now have an integrated policy and agenda driven media – the Fusion of the ‘Four Estates’ into a singular Ideological State Apparatus – reciprocally generating and verifying the pseudo-narrative.
Yesterday the Column focused on the Three Amigos – including Donnelly – giving self-confirming, fact free evidence to the Select Committee on hybrid warfare. Putin doesn’t play chess with our heads, he plays Go …trying to surround us with counterfactual propaganda. Key concept: in hybrid warfare – everything is a weapon.
When I read or listen to stuff like this, I don’t conceptualise dark forces that control, well, anything …including their own minds. I only see and hear a bunch of sad deluded paranoiacs who desperately need the narrative comfort blanket of the state for security. They are so desperate not to lose control they exposing themselves and losing control. I got the same impression coming from Davos for the last two years.These are not powerful people. Their mindset is weak and they crave validation. And their narrative is paper thin and stinks of an agenda of fear. Everyone knows it’s not the Russians who are conducting hybrid warfare on us. It’s our own government.
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Speaking of things that ought to bring down a government (or at least, in this case, a prime minister), here’s an interview on knife crime with Peter Kirkham, who used to be a senior investigating officer with the Met Police. I’ve posted it a couple of times on the Guardian’s comment threads, but was left feeling that I might as well be talking to the wall.
In the interview, Mr Kirkham lays the blame for the knife crime epidemic (which seems to have got even worse, recently) squarely at the door of one Theresa May. I think we can all imagine the reaction if a Corbyn-led government had been responsible for such an extremely sad state of affairs.
Apologies for going off-topic. It’s just that Theresa May’s given such an easy ride in the media over this that it makes my blood boil.
Bringing down a mere prime minister is no longer a newsworthy thing to do.
We’ll have to be more insistent than that.
After all, for every corrupt modern prime minister you “bring down” there’s a string of others waiting to take their place at 2 hours’ notice.
It’s somewhat surreal as a former Tory, former Army reserve man and loyal ‘true blue’ to be sitting having a pint in a hotel in the UK (before my union agm of all things!) and to realise we live in a corrupt state where the press in completely bought and sold and the government are out of control. Was it always like this and I’ve finally seen the light, or have we now hit rock bottom?
It was always like this.
For me, it was the discovery that Nayirah was more than just a liar. I bought myself out shortly after this painful discovery.
I don’t know your age, but when I was a kid, Reagan bombed Libya. I remember my fellow school students fearing WW3 (kids are dramatic).
Later, I found this;
A Mossad agent says that, in 1984, Mossad planted a radio transmitter in Gaddaffi’s compound in Tripoli, Libya which broadcast fake terrorist trasmissions recorded by Mossad, in order to frame Gaddaffi as a terrorist supporter. Ronald Reagan bombed Libya immediately thereafter.
https://runninginthedark500191842.wordpress.com/2018/04/16/libya-1984-then-2015/
More recently;
At the G20 protests in London in 2009, a British member of parliament saw plain clothes police officers attempting to incite the crowd to violence.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2009/may/10/g20-policing-agent-provacateurs
It would honestly seem that just about everything is a lie. You can pick almost anything, and as long as you dig deep enough, another narrative appears.
Those that speak the truth are either silenced (permanently), ridiculed or ostracised.
who really cares whether it was hacked or by whom, leaked, or delivered by stork. nobody has yet actually denied it is a thing. it’s what it contains that’s important. i don’t think anyone has said it’s made up, just muh Russia. weak.
“…and we know the Russians hacked our computers because who else would care if we fixed the primaries, bought the media and smeared our opponents. What is wrong with that anyway? “