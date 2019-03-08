International Observers to Venezuela’s Election Pen Letter to the EU

By
In view of the ongoing Western attempt to destabilize Venezuela, we think it instructive to present to our readers the text of the letter the international observers to Venezuela’s last presidential election addressed to EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in June 2018.
Major obstacles to the participation of opposition political parties and their leaders, an unbalanced composition of the National Electoral Council, biased electoral conditions, numerous reported irregularities during the Election Day, including vote buying, stood in the way of fair and equitable elections.
Dear Ms Mogherini,
I was a member of a roughly hundred-strong core of observers of the May 20 Venezuelan election. We met senior representatives of all the candidates, and questioned them closely. We met with the president and two vice-presidents of the Supreme Judicial Tribunal. We examined the electoral system in detail and, on election day, observed voting procedures across the country.
We noted, in particular, not only the sophistication of the voting system which, in our collective view, is fraud-proof, but also that every stage, from the vote itself to the collation of returns, their verification and electronic submission, was conducted in the presence of representatives of the contending parties. As for “reporting irregularities”, we would be interested to hear of examples, since the reporting system is exceptionally rigorous and tamper-free. We doubt you have any evidence to back up the EU’s claim of “numerous reporting irregularities”.
We were unanimous in concluding that the elections were conducted fairly, that the election conditions were not biased, that genuine irregularities were exceptionally few and of a very minor nature. There was no vote buying because there is no way that a vote CAN be bought. The procedure itself precludes any possibility of anyone knowing how a voter cast her or his vote; and it is impossible – as we verified – for an individual to vote more than once or for anyone to vote on behalf of someone else. [our emphasis, OffGuardian]
In short, the claims in your press release are fabrications of the most disgraceful kind, based on hearsay and not on evidence and unworthy of the EU. It has not escaped notice that the EU was invited to send observers to the election and declined to do so. NONE of the criticism in your EU press release is, therefore, based on direct EU observation in the field.
I would be happy to discuss this further with you and to put you or your colleagues in touch with other observers – among whom were senior politicians, academics, election officials, journalists and civil servants from many different nations including: Spain, UK, Northern Ireland, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Honduras, Italy, several Caribbean countries, South Africa, Tunisia, China, Russia,and the United States (sic).
Yours sincerely,
Jeremy Fox, journalist / writer
Jospeh Farrell, Board of the Centre for Investigative Journalism
Calvin Tucker, journalist MS
Dr Francisco Dominguez, Latin American Studies, Middlesex University
Please allow me to insert a very revealing image. If it stays, that is. The image in question is a mug shot of sorts – depicting the Venezuelan traitor Guiadito and two representatives of the openly-Fascist-again-and-proud-of-it-German regime’s foreign putschist service.
https://cdni.rt.com/deutsch/images/2019.03/article/5c822b3b4c96bb305d8b4568.jpg
If the image won’t show here, it will on the website contained in the above link – as long as it is available there.
This is a very significant and important letter, it should be shared as widely as possible by everyone.
It’s the old tactic of repeating a lie again and again until it acquires the appearance of truth …
Cut’n’Paste from the real world:
“Fidel than Raul, defied US imperialism for six decades”.
“Venezuela is the major geopolitical test of our times. It might be even more critical than Syria, because this time around it is an [_explicit_] conflict between Imperial Capitalism and a Socialist state,” Mercier opined [Even though Syria is a socialist country, NATZO did not offer it ‘protection’ for that reason].
“this proxy war scenario would be a disaster for Venezuela and the region”, stressing that “if Venezuela’s military stay loyal to Maduro, it is regardless doomed to fail”.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuelas-stalled-coup-us-allies-may-soon-regret-they-rushed-to-embrace-guaido/5669317
Greeted with a deafening silence.
Blind hubris rules.