On Chelsea Manning (and B. F. Skinner)

Philip Roddis
Do I say hero or heroine? Pass. I’ve a head full of thoughts on that subject but it’s not where I want to go here. Chelsea Manning is back behind bars. Not as punishment but as coercion. A grand jury held in secrecy wants him/her to testify against Julian Assange and s/he won’t.[1]
A judge has held Chelsea Manning in contempt and she is being detained after refusing to testify about her disclosure of military and diplomatic secrets to WikiLeaks in 2010 … The former Army intelligence analyst, who served about seven years in prison for the massive leak, objected to the questioning in a grand jury appearance … [in] a continued effort by federal prosecutors investigating the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange.
CNN today
In solidarity with many activists facing the odds, I will stand by my principles. I will exhaust every legal remedy available,” [Manning] said. “My legal team continues to challenge the secrecy of these proceedings, and I am prepared to face the consequences of my refusal.”…Prosecutor Tracy McCormick said Manning could easily end her incarceration by simply following the law and testifying.
The Guardian yesterday
B. F. Skinner, godfather of operant conditioning, distinguished punishment from what he called negative reinforcement. With punishment, an undesirable past deed – undesirable to whom is a separate issue – elicits unpleasant outcomes for the doer. Negative reinforcement by contrast is a response to ongoing undesirable behaviour.
That behaviour may be a firm’s refusal to treat its employees better, a rich man’s to pay a ransom – or Chelsea Manning’s to testify against a man already paying a bitter price for telling you and me the truth about our criminal ruling classes.
The unpleasant situation – created in response, in tandem or even in advance – may be a strike, a child kidnapped or an unusual use of judicial incarceration. Punishment aims to convey the message, you Did The Wrong Thing so we will make you suffer. Negative reinforcement aims to convey the message, your suffering will cease when you Do The Right Thing.
Skinnerites, aka Behaviourists, aka Learning Theorists, say negative reinforcement affords finer calibration than punishment in shaping behaviour. Nevertheless, our prisons are premised on a punishment model, albeit with a negative reinforcement component in the form of the parole system.[2] Chelsea’s incarceration, however, is pure negative reinforcement. The moment s/he agrees to help the United States – on any number of metrics the world’s most lawless nation; its most ruthlessly warmongering too – to lock up Julian Assange and throw away the key is the moment she walks out a free woman.
Or man. Like I could give a flying fuck about identity politics at times like this. Or the niceties of operant conditioning. What I care about is yet another person of courage and principle paying top dollar for those virtues in a world of morality and sanity stood on their heads.
NOTES:-
- [1] While I’m more Marxist than Political Realist, the latter school offers astute insights. One being that rulers seldom lie to each other but frequently lie to their subjects. Do bear this in mind if you’re inclined to give the authorities benefit of doubt re a grand jury conducting its proceedings in secret.
- [2] Since parole boards look unfavourably on prisoners maintaining they were wrongfully convicted, the likelihood of false confessions to gain early release is high.
I have been wondering now for years how it is that a great mass of ordinary people, angry at the treatment that Assange has been getting, simply because he had the gall to insist that governments and their agents should be made responsible for their crimes. and their lies and their concealing of information that ought to be public…how it is that the people had not marched up to London and past the Embassy in such numbers that one day he would be able to slip out into the crowd and, protected by the sheer number and determination of the many take his place within a great movement for justice, peace and honesty.
I wondered this when I had read Philip’s thoughtful, honest and indignant piece, which left me all the more puzzled. and then I read the commentary and realised that, to our shame and emblematic of our failure, not just to liberate Julian but to impose any discipline on our appalling governments, Julian’s solitary confinement is not the fault of the state-US British, Swedish or Australian- but of our obsession with the minutia and rigmaroles of ID politics.
What keeps him imprisoned, what divides the people can all be traced back to the Secret Police inspired charges and false accusations made against him. It was then that people of good will divided into the various camps with theories about rape, condoms, the reliability of CIA assets when they are female and, in places like the Guardian and the LRB, (which ought to know better), stories of his personality quirks, vanity, or personal traits started being published and our shining hero-whose deeds are undeniable and whose martyrdom is evident and authentic- is left, abandoned to the mercies of the cruel and callous Establishment (itself the very personification of every hideous moral abnormality and deviation imaginable, starting with the murder of Iraqi children by helicopter pilots) because he might not be quite pure enough to warrant any sacrifice on our part.
It is that same moral narcissitic indulgence that is evidenced in the comments, not on Assange or Wikileaks but on the wholly private and sad matter of Chelsea’s gender adjusting decision after years of strain, persecution, battlefield trauma and abuse in one of the ,most notorious corners of the most notorious prison system in the world.
I am sure that, if asked, the former Private Manning would tell us that what is at issue here is not pronoun usage or even private, personal sexual choices but the abuse of a human being not in Leavenworth perhaps but in plain view of us all.
What is most galling is how the US Regime uses its “judicial” system, secret laws, secret charges, secret courts, for political persecution, stripping people like Manning naked and throwing them into their dungeons to be tortured for years, forcing them to plead guilty to trumped up charges or remain incarcerated on remand for ever, sentences them to 500 years in prison, and then goes off to climb on its high horse and give lofty sermons and pious lectures to the rest of humanity about their human rights failings, all the while running the largest prison gulag in history. The hypocrisy and arrogance are off the scale.
This would be the Skinner who experimented on his daughter? Stuck her in a box for a while to see how she responded? Nice choice.
I was shocked to read the first paragraph. It is not what I expect from O-G and unworthy of O-G. Plus it is entirely ridiculous to contaminate logical argument with unrelated trivia.
Chelsea Manning is a hero, her courage is inspirational.
Gotta wonder.
Was Chelsea pardoned so she could be used as a public pawn in the psychopathic games of the One Per Cent?
I would think so. It is good to instill fear into people:See, what happens to people who disobey.
It is Stalinesque of the countries involved to suppress the truth. If truth no longer matters, and the messenger (Assange) is shot, there is not a lot to defend here in the Western countries.
I remember the day when Assange was ‘caught’. Here in Australia, the then PM Julia Gillard was asked to comment, live on air. ‘It’s the wrong thing to do’, she said quite hastily and the tone of voice revealed she said what was expected of her. She probably had had some prior briefings on the case.
But had Julia Gillard had an honest bone in her body she could have said ‘I have to familiarize myself with that topic’ and then it would have gone away, for her. Assange was an Australian citizen.
She chose to tow the line, so we are glad she had to go.
Bravo Chelsey, you put your accusers to shame. What a brilliant light in the darkness, a darkness populated by trogdolyte little courtesan non-entities on the make. Like Orwell’s hero in 1984, Winston Smith, said, ‘Sanity is not statistical.’
It’s simple: Say “she” unless you want to be an asshole. Your protestations that this has to do with bathrooms and sports is weak and patently irrelevant to the subject of the article. You’re uncomfortable. Fine. You need to get over it or a lot of your readers will get over you real quick.
It seems like it should be possible to treat people with basic respect, by using whatever names or pronouns (within reason) they choose for themselves, without pretending to agree with their essentially supernatural theory of “gender identity”.
What a sad attempt here to have a balance comment, on the neo-criminal practise of the USA legal system and its process, totally negated by a juvenal debate about the open wordplay, which is totally destroys the aims and repute of this pioneering website,
In more than just dissapointment which, is such a negative response to this website by myself.
We have to live with that, it is on all sites. There is one site where they hate Obama, and of course there are plenty of reasons to do so.
As soon as that name appears they are on about ‘bathhouse Barry’. That does not matter; the destruction of other countries and lives matter, Syria, Libya, failed coup in Ukraine, failed coup in Turkey, reinstalling a nasty dictator in Egypt. Obama was a nasty piece of work and bathhouse Barry is just a braindead distraction. We have to live with that, regrettably.
I salute Chelsea Manning for her principled refusal to testify, her immense bravery, and for her speaking out on the crimes of the Empire. The deafening silence from certain ‘socialist groups’ and certain ‘progressives’ is really telling. Why such stony silence? The only words I can think of are Fakes and Gatekeepers. The hypocrisy and double standards and silence among the West’s alleged ‘journalists’ is also very telling. But then again, we know what they represent and who they bow to. Oh yeah, Fuck identity politics as well.
How about: she is a hero, Mr. Roddis. Maybe now would be a good time to open yourself up to gathering information about why people who share a social disenfranchisement (to put it politely) would band together politically to defend themselves from the perpetrators and enforcers (and the indifferent) of that disenfranchisement. More information might help you to sort out your head full of thoughts on the matter. You might start by affording Chelsea Manning the simple courtesy of referring to her as she sees herself. I think she deserves that at a minimum
I admire Chelsea’s bravery regardless of whatever label people give him, it’s irrelevant.
“Prosecutor Tracy McCormick said Manning could easily end her incarceration by simply following the law and testifying”
The emphasis on “easily”. Maybe easy for the prosecutor who obviously would have no reservations about betraying confidence, reversing her deeply held belief that what the government was and is doing was/is wrong and illegal, and contributing to the malevolent harassment of a presumed friend (Assange) who has already spent much more time incarcerated than the average convicted murderer in the US. Life is easy for those lacking a conscience and incapable of loyalty.
Not so easy for the brave Chelsea. I salute her. And btw, isn’t it time to stop the tiresome sniggering about what Roddis seems to find amusing in a juvenile retro way about gender ambiguity. It is a harsh sentence even in today’s society and people like Chelsea for whom ambiguity was not wished for, deserve our support.
Re your final point, ‘sniggering’ is well wide of the mark. It’s likely I have invited this, but see my response to Antipropo..
No, what you’ve done is commit a sleight of hand and effectively derailed the actual topic of your piece by introducing a complete irrelevancy. Now why you chose to do that I have no idea, perhaps embarrassment? A typical male response when it comes to issues of gender, unfortunately, but as I said, you completely fucked up your article on Ms. Manning!
Sleight of hand implies dishonesty. My defence of Chelsea Manning is full on. The subject of gender identity is complex, and causes me no embarrassment whatsoever. Glad to have this opportunity of making that clear. Thanks, over and out.
“A typical male response”? I demand you apologise for such an egregious unsubstantiated slur against my gender. What your comment represents is nothing more than typical gender studies bigotry.
I’m not sure if you’re being sarcastic
There’s no biological basis for Cultural Marxist gender bending, it’s all in the head.
‘Cultural Marxist gender bending’? What on earth are you talking about?
I’d like to co-sign the complaint of “typical gender studies bigotry”, which I don’t think was intended to be sarcastic.
It’s strange how gross generalizations (“typical male response”) of this sort are offensive and sexist when made against women, but principled radical analysis when made against men.
It’s almost like identity politics is a load of hypocritical reactionary bullshit. Or even that there might be hidden agendas being served, and generously funded.
Well identity politics is not politics at all! It’s a way of avoiding the fundamental issues, a sidetrack, like the writer of this essay, instead of sticking to the point, introduces irrelevancies that strangled the debate. The alternative of course, is to say nothing, pretend the words weren’t uttered. It would have been better if the words hadn’t been used, at least in this context, but they were. Manning can’t be both a he and a she so why say it?
Yes, it doesn’t cost anything to show Chelsea a modicum of courtesy.
“”Justice” operating in secret, is no justice at all!
Just not going to read your article even if it amounts to a defence of Chelsea Manning. This “him/her he/she rubbish marks you as either a bigot or an immature child.
I’m neither. I’ve not the slightest problem with Chelsea’s self identification as a woman. Problems only arise – hence my flagging this as a separate matter – when some self identified women claim right of access to places where women undress, or to compete in women’s sporting events.
What does this have to do with Manning’s predicament? Toilets, athletes? Mehinks the lady doth protest too much.
You lost me barovsky. What, precisely, do you accuse me of? I deem Chelsea a highly courageous individual and that, surely, is the point.
George, I’m no geneticist. Am I wrong in thinking everyone, without exception, is either XX or (as in exclusive or) XY – with the rare occurrence of an “XX male syndrome” which has no bearing on self gender identification? That assumption informs half of my him/her phrasing. And the other half? My unconditional acceptance of a biological male identifying as female. (As for assuming prurience as regards access to women only spaces, I don’t. It’s a matter of public record that many women fear this.)
My regret is that my trying to have my cake and eat it – implying complexity but in shorthand via awkward pronoun constructs, to avoid diverting from the simple truth of Chelsea’s heroism – hasn’t worked. I take responsibility for that, and even concede a modicum of truth in barovsky’s hyperbolic and harsh verdict that I “completely fucked up [my] article. Sorry about that.
Is anyone else in doubt abour my immense respect for Chelsea Manning?
Damn. Wrong positioning. This is a response to George’s “Now Philip …”
Now Phillip, I accept your appropriate regret for the way in which you phrased things. But this whole issue of claiming right of access may be a red herring. You may be projecting, as are those for whom this is a concern, because many straight males dream of such access, and recognise it for what it is – in them. But for someone whose brain is female ( a convenient if absurd oversimplification), it is surely much more complex, and you should not assume the kind of prurience you imagine, actually applies. It is awkward, to be sure, all around. I say this, having contributed to the field of gender identification.
I’m sorry to see that you’ve come under attack by our resident IdPol Trans PC brigade, Philip.
Thanks Vaska. I say it’s character forming for a writer to get sanctimonious vitriol from time to time!
Why the continued he/she dilemma? Chelsea has chosen to be identified as female. Get used to it. Moreover, it gets in the way of the story.
See my response to antipropi.