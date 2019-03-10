The Fascinating Spell Cast by Weasels

Edward Curtin
Ah, mon cher, for anyone who is alone, without God and without a master, the weight of days is dreadful. Hence one must choose a master, God being out of style.”
Albert Camus, The Fall
To be fascinated by another person who holds or symbolizes power is very common. It is often accompanied by a frisson of sexual excitement, whether repressed or acknowledged, explicitly or implicitly projected. Masters need slaves and slaves need their masters. The chief, the big man, the fascinating woman, the glamorous celebrity, the rich mogul, the powerful politician, while all standard vintage people without their accoutrements of prestigious (magical) power, magnetically attract many people wishing to surrender passively to the perceived superior power of what Carl Jung called the “mana-personality.”
However, such supernatural power or aura is in the eyes of the beholder, who wishes to be hypnotized and to fulfill his secret wish to be will-less. As Dostoevsky has written, “Man is tormented by no greater anxiety than to find someone quickly to whom he can hand over that great gift of freedom with which the ill-fated creature is born.” A smile, a song, or the projection of unconflicted authority – often that is all it takes for the spell to be cast.
Think of weasels. They are very vicious and can be found all around the world. Their cute faces belie their treacherous nature. They have the ability to fascinate their victims – fascinate means to cast a spell upon or hypnotize (from the Latin, fascinare, to bewitch). They do this by a stupefying song and dance, a facility that paralyzes those they prey upon before they pounce upon them.
Most people have never seen weasels in the wild, for they are secretive creatures who go about their killing clandestinely. Whether they kill softly, I can’t say. I’ve never heard their song, or the screaming of their victims.
Nevertheless, many people have been seduced by human weasels, who also court with a song and dance. These weasels come in all shapes and sizes. Their faces are almost never as cute as their small fury cousins’ are, but their facial masks conceal similar tendencies and abilities: the talent to immobilize their victims through powerful seductive techniques.
It’s nothing new, of course. It’s still the same old story, a gory story of the fight to dominate and control that is coterminous with human history or longer. It is an ancient myth that we still live by. As in days of old, the siren song is often sexual in nature, not sexual in the passionately loving sense, not an encounter between two unknowns seeking to discover each other, but an instrumental sexual enticement wrapped in power, prestige, money, false charm and fake bravado whose purpose is domination.
There is a reason why the news is constantly filled with stories of a sexual nature: R. Kelly, Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Kraft, the “me too movement,” Catholic priests, and so many others without end. Obviously, sex sells, and the corporate mass media are in the business of selling sexual titillation and political propaganda – two products that are not unconnected.
But there are many real victims here, people who have been used and abused by predators who traffic in human degradation for their sick pleasures. Some of their victims have been fascinated, while others have been physically or mentally coerced. Power corrupts, yes, but it also thrives on humiliating and using others, shaming them and destroying their innocence.
Living in a society of screens and spectacles, many people have lost a physical connection to other people. This is the paradox of a sexually saturated, sadomasochistic mass media society. Our bodies have become instruments in a spectral show of instrumental rationality and our relationships metamorphosed into shadows on the walls of our electronic devices. Social life has become mass hallucination. Everything and everyone has become a means to be used. It is a society of mutual masturbators afraid to meet the unknown other in sexual intimacy. Kate Julian chronicles aspects of this sexual recession in The Atlantic magazine, Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex. And it is not just young people.
While the United States has long been a hotbed for sexual scandals and media, FBI, and CIA exposure of the sexual lives of those they wish to destroy, today, when sex is a staple of the media where it is presented and discussed openly as if one were discussing another consumer product, the use of sexual blackmail and sexual muddling as a political tool of the “deep-state” propaganda apparatus is unmentionable, even as its significance is enhanced by electronic spying and the loss of privacy. Jonathan Marshall puts it this way in Sex Scandals and Sexual Blackmail in America’s Deep Politics:
One outstanding consequence has been to elevate the importance of sexual blackmail and public exposure as tactics of covert political intrigues, just as they have been in espionage. If information is power, the information about adultery, homosexuality, and other private sexual indiscretions by officials is power of a high order indeed. Individuals and organizations that are adept at collecting and controlling such information – such as law enforcement, spies, private eyes, journalists and lawyers – thus play a key role in the hidden campaigns of the deep state. One perverse measure of the importance of sex in America’s ‘deep politics’ is the paucity of systematic attention paid to it by political scientists.
Yet sexual blackmail is central to “deep-state” operations and political espionage, even as sexual trafficking and scandals mix with the omnipresent sexual intoxication of popular culture. Like the term “deep-state” that is now a staple of the corporate mass media as the secret governing forces go deeper while seemingly becoming more exposed and shallow, the use of sex and sexual identity to confuse and confabulate is presented by the media as transparency. It’s an old trick in new clothes.
Think of Julian Assange, an innocent man in a living hell in Room 101 of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years. Think sexual blackmail for telling the truth. Read John Pilger.
There are all kinds of weasels, and the spells they cast appeal to the very human desire to be fascinated. Yet it’s a fool’s game. Our society of the electronic spectacle of disembodied images and speculative “news” is meant to immobilize those who remain spectators. It is black magic of the highest order.
So feel your pulse and take a walk in the woods. If you encounter a weasel there, at least you’ll know it’s doing what comes naturally. It’s the human weasels, those D. H. Lawrence called the “living dead,” who are out to get us.
As Lawrence warned, “Don’t let the living dead eat you up.”
This was tried out on Trump but didn’t work as he got too much power being US president + billionaire + too extravagant.
For all the rest of us there are the “Homeland security” laws that enabled the 5 Eyes to spy on each others citizens legally plus anybody else, with 9/11 as fig leaf. Technology plus the bending of an event made the NSA/GCHQ/CIA/Mi6 wet dreams legal. FBI Hoover did it without sanction before but there was only phone talk available then. No doubt Xi-China is at least the same level tapped and controlled. Putin Russia probably too too. 99.9 % of European politicians are a perfect lot of useful and extortion-able idiots.
Might do “wonders” in the Oil Gulf too, where homosexuality is quite risky when exposed.
I agree, and add it would be good to achieve tabula rasa (erasing one’s acquired cultural prescriptions and inscriptions) first.
Then meet weasel.
Having “known” (read life history of, and seen tracks in the snow), then actually met weasel(s) firsthand, (having formerly disavowed my culturally-acquired prescriptions and inscriptions), I found an entirely different spirit.
A spirit though, certainly unknowable through the culturally prescribed lens of Western Patriarchy.
And through the same lens, the type of spirit most likely to encounter the peculiar mimetic distortions of reality of Western worldviews.
Such amoral distortions are tragically designed to induce separateness.
There is a world of difference between Kelly and Epstein.
One is black and not really that important or well connected.
The other is a white (Jewish) billionaire hobnobbing with Clinton and Prince Andrew and sharing illicit sexual adventures with both. Probably with a lot of blackmail material on both, and many other pillars of the ruling elite, from hidden cameras in his mansion on Lolita Island.
So Epstein gets 13 months in a luxury country club prison, instead of the minimum 10 years his offences should have brought. The appeals for leniency from the Palace and Clinton and others probably help.
The black man can be thrown to the wolves and made an example of, a bit of red meat for the Metoo Brigade, like Bill Cosby.
He will probably get 10 years (which is the minimum both he and Epstein deserve.)
No secret court hearings, courtesy of Dershowitz, or soft prison for the nigg*r, unfortunately for him.
They are altogether more ferocious predators than the much maligned weasel.
Sexual abuse and child abuse is endemic amongst our ruling elite, often of an extreme and sadistic nature. Its prevalence is far greater than amongst the general population.
The Max Cliffords and Rolf Harrises and even (eventually) the Weinsteins are, of course, expendable. The kids are expendable too. Naturally.
The Greville Janners, the Cyril Smiths, the Ted Heaths, and well connected clowns like Jimmy Savile, of course, are not. They get a free pass to get their jollies from kids and dead bodies and however else they like, with a Get Out Of Jail Free Card from MI5 thrown in.
The only problem with Metoo is that it diverts attention from the child abuse epidemic.
You might ask if people of this kind are sociopaths who are attracted to public life. Maybe. A more likely explanation is that such people are deliberately sought out promoted to positions of power because they are easier to control by powerful vested interests. It is known that our spooks and those from other countries have a practice of drugging public figures and filming them with children in compromising positions even if they are not that way inclined. Lindsey Graham in the US is known to like the little boys he has been supplied with by Mossad on his freebie trips to Israel.
Many other politicians have been set up and compromised. Clinton with Lewinsky. His proclivities were well known, so a fat little Jewess was dangled in front of him at a time when he was being less than totally subservient to the Zionist Lobby over West Bank settlements and other issues. Soon brought him back into line. Though he was a randy old goat who probably didn’t need much encouragement.
The same goes for Strauss Kahn, another randy old goat who didn’t need much encouragement either. He had been a reliable economic hit man for the IMF, but seemed to be developing some scruples and misgivings over his previous activities there, who could not be allowed to go forward as a presidential candidate.
Trump is another example. The Left and the Deep State thought they could destroy him with his pussy grabbing and porn star antics, real and imaginary. They gave it a good go but it didn’t come off. So we got the Steele Dossier from our very own British spooks. Not very convincing, but worth a punt. And of course the rape smears against Julian Assange.
US spooks are known to collect as much dirt and information as they can on UN diplomats. Fingerprints, DNA, credit card details, e mails, phone calls, tastes and habits, everything. Homosexuals who come from the 70 plus countries in the world where it is still illegal are vulnerable.
Pence refuses to ever be alone with a woman, probably partly because of his religious views. But it is a strategy that all public figures may have to consider. And this is now spreading to wider society, with ordinary men in offices and factories who are concerned by potential Metoo accusers that they have said or done something, like “looking at someone” or “coughing at someone” in a “sexist” way, avoiding all contact with women. Refusing to train or mentor them, avoiding working with them, talking to them, or even looking directly at them, unless absolutely unavoidable.
Brave New World we live in.
Trump with his Jewish son-in-law was haunted with this, so no Zionist angle. Strauss Kahn is Jewish and he was tackled, again no Zionist toe hold; Nethanyahu’s spokesman David Keyes went down similarly.
Mark grasping at his daily Jewish straws again, and again, and again,…….
Weasels do what they do. There is no premeditation.
Psychopaths on the other hand _ _ _