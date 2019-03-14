WATCH: Crashes of Convenience – KAL 007

Episode 187 of The Corbett Report explores Korean Airline disaster that could have triggered World War III

On September 1, 1983, Korean Airlines Flight 007 was shot down by a Soviet fighter interceptor as it crossed through Soviet air space. But what was it doing so far off course, flying over Soviet military installations the day of a secret missile test? What happened to the bodies? And what does all of this have to do with Larry McDonald, the sitting US congressman who was on the flight and warning America about the coming of the New World Order? Find out this week on The Corbett Report.

