Can Russia and China Survive this Unharmonious World?

Andre Vltchek
Does it pay ‘to be good’? Is it still possible to play by the rules in this mad world, governed by brigands?
What if the rules are defined and ratified by all countries of the world, but a small group of the strongest (militarily) nations totally ignores them, while using its professional propagandists to reinterpret them in the most bizarre ways?
Describing the world, I often feel that I am back in my primary school.
When I was a child, I had the misfortune of growing up in a racist Czechoslovakia. Being born in the Soviet Union, and having an half Russian and half Asian mother, I was brutally beaten up between classes, from the age of seven. I was systematically attacked by a gang of boys, and humiliated and hit for having ‘Asian ears’, for having an ‘Asian mother’, for being Russian.
During winters, my shoes were taken out into the bitter cold and pissed into. The urine turned into ice. The only consolation was that ‘at least’ I was Russian and Chinese. If I was a Gypsy (Roma) boy, I would most likely not have made it, at least without losing an eye, or without having my hands broken.
I tried to be polite. I did my best to ‘play by the rules’. I fought back, first only half-heartedly.
Until one day, when a kid who lived next door, fired his air gun and barely missed my eye. Just like that, simply because I was Russian… and Asian, just because he had nothing better to do, at that particular moment. And because he felt so proud to be Czech and European. Also, because I refused to eat their shit, to accept their ‘superiority’, and humiliate myself in front of them. Both mother and I were miserable in Czechoslovakia, both of us dreamt about our Leningrad. But she made a personal mistake and we were stuck in a hostile, provincial and bombastic society which wanted to “go back to Europe”, and once again be part of the bloc of countries, which has been ruling and oppressing the world, for centuries.
The air gun and almost losing my eye turned out to be the last straw. I teamed up with my friend, Karel, whose only ‘guilt’ was that at 10, he weighed almost 100 kilograms. It was not his fault, it was a genetic issue, but the kids also ridiculed him, eventually turning him into a punching bag. He was a gentle, good-natured kid who loved music and science-fiction novels. We were friends. We used to plan our space travels towards the distant galaxies, together. But at that point, we said ‘enough’! We hit back, terribly. After two or three years of suffering, we began fighting the gang, with the same force and brutality that they had applied towards us and in fact towards all those around us who were ‘different’, or at least weak and defenseless.
And we won. Not by reason, but by courage and strength. I wish we did not have to fight, but we had no choice. We soon discovered, how strong we were. And once we began, the only way to survive was to win the battle. And we did win. The kids, who used to torment us, were actually cowards. Once we won and secured some respect, we also began sheltering and protecting the ‘others’, mainly weak boys and girls from our school, who were also suffering attacks from the gang of those ‘normal’, white, and mainstream Czechs.
*
There are self-proclaimed rulers of the world: Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. And there are two other groups: the nations which are fully cooperating with the West (such as Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, South Korea, Colombia or Uganda), and those that are decisively refusing to accept Western dictates, such as Russia, China, DPRK, Syria, Eritrea, Iran, South Africa, Venezuela, Cuba, and Bolivia.
The first group does almost nothing to change the world. It goes with the flow. It accepts the rule of the bullies. It collaborates, and while it is at it, tries to at least gain some privileges, most of the time unsuccessfully.
The second group is well aware of the dismal state of the world. It maneuvers, resists, and sometimes fights for its survival, or for the survival of others. It tries to stick to its principles, or to what used to be called ‘universal values’.
But can it really survive without confrontation?
The West does not tolerate any dissent. Its culture has been, for centuries, exceedingly aggressive, bellicose, and extremist: “You are with us, that is ‘under us’, or you are against us. If against us, you will be crushed and shackled, robbed, raped, beaten and in the end, forced to do what we order, anyway.”
Russia is perhaps the only nation which has survived, unconquered and for centuries, but at the unimaginable price of tens of millions of its people. It has been invaded, again and again, by the Scandinavians, French, Brits, Germans, and even Czechs. The attacks occurred regularly, justified by bizarre rhetoric: ‘Russia was strong’, or ‘it was weak’. It was attacked ‘because of its Great October Socialist Revolution’, or simply because it was Communist. Any grotesque ‘justification’ was just fine, as far as the West was concerned. Russia had to be invaded, plundered and terribly injured just because it was resisting, because it stood on its feet, and free.
Even the great China could not withstand Western assaults. It was broken, divided, humiliated; its capital city ransacked by the French and Brits.
Nothing and no one could survive the Western assaults: in the end, not even the proud and determined Afghanistan.
*
A Chinese scholar Li Gang wrote in his The Way We Think: Chinese View of Life Philosophy:
“Harmony” is an important category of thought in traditional Chinese culture. Although the concept initially comes from philosophy, it stands for a stable and integrated social life. It directly influences Chinese people’s way of thinking and dealing with the world… In the ancient classic works of China, “harmony” can, in essence, be understood as being harmonious. Ancient people stressed the harmony of the universe and the natural environment, the harmony between humans and nature, and what is more, the harmony between people… Traditional Chinese people take the principle as a way of life and they try their best to have friendly and harmonious relations. In order to reach “harmony”, people treat each other with sincerity, tolerance and love, and do not interfere in other people’s business. As the saying goes, “Well water does not intrude into river water”
Could anything be further from the philosophy of Western culture, which is based on the constant need to interfere, conquer and control?
Can countries like China, or Iran, or Russia, really survive in a world that is being controlled by aggressive European and North American dogmas?
Or more precisely: could they survive peacefully, without being dragged into bloodstained confrontations?
*
The onset of the 21st Century is clearly indicating that ‘peaceful resistance’ to brutal Western attacks is counter-productive.
Begging for peace, at forums such as the United Nations, has been leading absolutely nowhere. One country after another has collapsed, and had no chance to be treated justly and to be protected by international law: Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya.
The West and its allies like Saudi Arabia or Israel are always above the law. Or more precisely, they are the law. They twist and modify the law however it suits them; their political or business interests.
Harmony? No, they are absolutely not interested in things like harmony. And even if a huge country like China is, then it is seen as weak, and immediately taken advantage of.
Can the world survive if a group of countries plays totally against all the rules, while most of the planet tries to stick, meticulously, to international laws and regulations?
It can, but it would create a totally twisted, totally perverse world, as ours actually already is. It would be a world of impunity on one end, and of fear, slavery and servility at the other.
And it is not going to be a ‘peaceful world’, anyway, because the oppressor will always want more and more; it will not be satisfied until it is in total, absolute control of the planet.
Accepting tyranny is not an option.
So then, what is? Are we too scared to pronounce it?
If a country is attacked, it should defend itself, and fight.
As Russia did on so many occasions. As Syria is doing, at great sacrifice, but proudly. As Venezuela will and should do, if assaulted.
China and Russia are two great cultures, which were to some extent influenced by the West. When I say ‘influenced’, I mean forcefully ‘penetrated’, broken into, brutally violated. During that violent interaction, some positive elements of Western culture assimilated in the brains of its victims: music, food, even city planning. But the overall impact was extremely negative, and both China and Russia suffered, and have been suffering, greatly.
For decades, the West has been unleashing its propaganda and destructive forces, to ‘contain’ and devastate both countries at their core. The Soviet Union was tricked into Afghanistan and into a financially unsustainable arms race, and literally broken into pieces. For several dark years, Russia was facing confusion, intellectual, moral and social chaos, as well as humiliation. China got penetrated with extreme ‘market forces’, its academic institutions were infiltrated by armies of anti-Communist ‘intellectual’ warriors from Europe and North America.
The results were devastating. Both countries – China and Russia – were practically under attack, and forced to fight for their survival.
Both countries managed to identify the treat. They fought back, regrouped, and endured. Their cultures and their identities survived.
China is now a confident and powerful nation, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. Present-day Russia under the presidency of Vladimir Putin is one of the mightiest nations on earth, not only militarily, but also morally, intellectually and scientifically.
This is precisely what the West cannot ‘forgive’. With each new brilliant electric vehicle China produces, with each village embracing the so-called “Ecological Civilization”, the West panics, smears China, portrays it as an evil state. The more internationalist Russia becomes, the more it protects nations ruined by the West – be it Syria or Venezuela – more relentless are West’s attacks against its President, and its people.
Both China and Russia are using diplomacy for as long as it is constructive, but this time, when confronted with force, they indicate their willingness to use strength to defend themselves.
They are well aware of the fact that this is the only way to survive.
For China, harmony is essential. Russia also has developed its own concept of global harmony based on internationalist principles. There is hardly any doubt that under the leadership of China and Russia, our world would be able to tackle the most profound problems that it has been facing.
But harmony can only be implemented when there is global concept of goodwill, or at least a decisive dedication to save the world.
If a group of powerful nations is only obsessed with profits, control and plunder, and if it behaves like a thug for several long centuries, one has to act, and to defend the world; if there is no alternative, by force!
Only after victory, can true harmony be aimed at.
At the beginning of this essay, I told a story from my childhood, which I find symbolic.
One can compromise, one can be diplomatic, but never if one’s dignity and freedom was at risk. One can never negotiate indefinitely with those who are starving and enslaving billions of human beings, all over the world.
Venezuela, Syria, Afghanistan and so many countries are now bleeding. Soon, Iran could be confronted. And Nicaragua. And DPRK. And perhaps China and Russia themselves could face yet another Western invasion.
A ‘harmonious world’ may have to be built later; definitely one day, but a little bit later.
First, we have to make sure that our humanity survives and that Western fascism cannot consume further millions of innocent human lives.
Like me and my big childhood friend Karel at an elementary school in former Czechoslovakia; Russia and China may have to once again stand up and confront ‘unharmonious barbarity’; they may have to fight, in order to prevent an even greater disaster.
They do not want to; they will do everything possible to prevent war. But the war is already raging. Western colonialism is back. The brutal gang of North American and European countries is blocking the road, clenching fists, shooting at everyone who dares to look up, and to meet their gaze: “Would you dare?” their eyes are saying.
“Yes, we would!” is the only correct answer.
Listen up, Vitchek, you have to be more specific about the brutal childhood of yours in ‘racist Czechoslovakia’, or shut up. When exactly, where, in what school did that beating happen? The Czechs may be many things, thuggish they are not. Your Wiki entry lists many countries you’ve lived in, Czechoslovakia isn’t amongst them. Why not?
When did the Czechs invade Russia exactly? If you’re referring to their presence in post-tsarist Russia hitting the Bolsheviks (mostly in Siberia), that wasn’t an invasion, the forces were formed in Russia, their aim was to leave, return home.
Thank you Andre. Your school yard bully analogy fits perfectly here. Will Russia and China survive an unharmonious World? Will we survive….? I’m a NZ citizen who moved to Australia in 2004 after living in Christchurch for almost 7 years. I’m still appalled and horrified by what happened in Christchurch two days ago. My gut instinct when I first heard the news was it was a false flag attack as Maggie alluded to. To me its incomprehensible that something like that could happen in New Zealand. And yes, us Kiwi’s can wear rose tinted glasses regards how our country is, but I’m also very aware of NZ being part of the Five Eyes intelligence network, and having the Waihopai spy base. The Empire wants full control of the planet, that is obvious to pretty much all of us. Russia, China, Iran, Cuba, etc stand in the way of the Anglo Zionist Empire gaining full control of the planet. That is also obvious. The major question is what happens next, or in the near future? How perilous will our journey become? The complete futility of doing deals with psychopaths like Pompeo, Bolton, Abrams, is self evident. How much closer to the abyss can we get?
André is a hero. If he had a front page article in the MSM every week, or even every month, the world would not be in hurtling towards disaster.
Does this mean you support the Iranian government? Not exactly a socialist government? Do you support anyone that oppose USA?!
Thomas, I recommend you read outside the MSM and check when Iran last invaded another country. You might also check how many times, by whom, and in what way, other countries have threatened Iran. And check out the Iran-Iraq war and whose side your country was on and what they were doing about making sure ‘their side’ won. You might also check out the diplomatic overtures made by Iran’s leaders to the US over the last decades. And you might find it useful to check out the history of Anglo-Iranian Oil (now BP) in Iran, and Mossadegh and the Shah, and current sanctions. And a glimpse at the inspiring Persian/Iranian culture might also be enlightening for you. But if, after a few hours of reading you still hate Iran, ask yourself whether it’s worth going to war over, or whether it wouldn’t just be better to leave Iran to its own citizens and mind your own business.
Robyn: Hammer, Nail, Head. Spot on. Avoid the poisonous rot in the MSM at all costs! Lies upon more lies.
It seems to me that Andre, like many imperialist ideologists, talks of western culture, by which he means I think the culture of the imperialists, as if it could be separated from its political economy.
The truth is that this cannot be done. The ideology of Empire is the culture of international capitalism. It is not the English or the French or the north American settlers who discover evil deeds to perform it is that capitalism is a system which is evil. And which, in a dialectical way, both nourishes and feeds off liberal ideology. It is not Christianity that is at fault, for example, but the Christianity of a culture dominated by usurers and exploiters. The source of evil is the system of capitalist exploitation in which power extorts tribute from the worker, who is blackmailed into paying protection by fear of becoming victimised.
Andre talks of the nations which refuse to follow the diktats of the imperialists. But what he misses is that half of them have already accepted the basic diktat which is capitalism itself. Accept that, as Russia has done and, as Frank Lee suggests in an earlier posting, the game is close to being lost, because the only way to beat the imperialists is to take advantage of the fatal weakness in their system- the reality that it depends on the exploitation of the people and has an inherent compulsion to increase the intensity of its exploitation.
Look around you: since the surrender of the Soviet Union and the adoption of raw capitalism in Russia not only have living standards and individual reserves ( in terms of the resources available to those needing them-housing, clothing, medical care, education, transportation, libraries, domestic heat, water, clean air etc etc) fallen dangerously, in some cases critically, so have those in the “western’ countries where the Peace Dividend issued after the Cold War has taken the form of broken unions, insecurity, poverty, lower living standards, a comprehensive transformation of public services into monopolies extorting rent, austerity and an enormous increase in the malign power of the state-as enemy.
This leaves the imperialist countries in a state of deepening political insecurity, their governments are toppling like ninepins, their institutions are detested, popular revolt is everywhere in the air.
What is missing is the link between popular revolt and anti-imperialism: China and Russia are, in the end, and from the point of view of the average, unprivileged person making a living by labour, just as bad. Living standards in Russia too are sacrificed in order that oligarchs can get richer, massive amounts of socially produced capital, economic savings, are exported every day beyond the reach of those whose labour, and inherited resources, is being creamed off.
And here’s the clincher: if a country like Venezuela decides to ally itself with, for example Russia or China, to fend off the attacks of the imperialists it is going to be asked, by its allies, not to deepen the revolution which would preserve it, not to take the property of the rich, (the equivalent of the emigres in revolutionary France) and distribute it to the poor in the form of socialised property, not to urge the workers to take over the estates and the industries and manage them under workers control. This will be because Russian oligarchs and Chinese businessmen will insist on maintaining capitalism because it is their system.
The empire would fall tomorrow if the working class were united, but it will survive for a long time if capitalism is globalised.
You’ve nailed it Bevin.
The enemy comes in all colours, creeds, races, religions and sexual orientations.
The ONE thing they have in common is their worship of Mammon.
And they all wear suits. The uniform of the ‘Look at me, I’ve made it!’
The only thing more galling than a hard-core warmonger is a hard-core warmonger who was a hard-core draft dodger. They sure didn’t want any part of that war. As for Bush Jnr and Vietnam, he not only dodged the draft he dodged the dodge. Then had the nerve to call himself the war president.
America used to be the arsenal of democracy. Now it’s just the arse.
The USA was never a democracy, let alone an arsenal for it.
I mostly enjoyed reading that and agree with the points made. However, as someone from New Zealand, I was aghast that you would lump us in the first group while putting Saudi Arabia in the second. Surely it should be the other way around?
Yes, Saudi Arabia (and Israel) is probably akin to the actual murderer – the one who gets covered in the blood of its victims.
But the first group are those in suits directing the murder, mayhem, war crimes and terrorism and others complicit to a lesser degree. Could the fact New Zealand might be one of those wearing a suit be the reason you are so aghast?
It’s a bit like saying Al Capone is less responsible because he only planned and ordered the murders.
Most NZers hold a romantic and false view of NZ’s role in the world due to effective propaganda. It is a 5 eyes power. It is fighting Afghans. It has been involved in military blockades.
It’s about as peace loving as it is Green.
Check out Five Eyes. That’s why (in part) NZ is ‘lumped in’.
The author touches on the very real and powerful differences in world view and in how “human nature” is viewed between the West and between the East & most of the world’s Indigenous peoples. When the great Chinese admiral Zeng explored Asia, India, the Persian Gulf and Africa some 50 years before Columbus, with an armada of hundreds of ships and thousands of troops, he did not pillage, enslave or destroy those he encountered. He set trade and diplomatic connections instead, even though none of these regions could have resisted his military might. Contrast this with the behavior of Christopher Columbus from Europe when he encountered the Native peoples of the Americas. Though he described them as gentle, friendly and generous, his response was one of domination and he enslaved them and brutalized them (cutting off a hand if they did not bring in a sufficient amount of gold). He famously wrote that “with 50 men” he could “enslave them all” and “make them do” whatever we want. Why one might ask the dramatic difference in behavior and world view?
The WEIRD research linked below provides some answers to just how different the world views and views on “human nature” are between the West with it’s 12% of the human population, and the East and Indigenous people of the world who comprise the rest of humanity. When it comes to societies that stress the individual over the common good, and score higher on narcissism compared to others, these societies are predominately and significantly “Western.” In fact on such measures Europe and the West in general is the outlier of all of the rest of humanity, and as might be expected the United States is the “outlier among the outliers” – the most self aggrandizing, individualistic and narcissistic society on the planet. The WEIRD research goes a long way toward helping to explain the gulf between the West and the rest of the planet in terms of our basic assessment of our relationship to the planet and to each other. It’s very much worth reading and contemplating.
https://psmag.com/social-justice/joe-henrich-weird-ultimatum-game-shaking-up-psychology-economics-53135
https://www2.psych.ubc.ca/~henrich/pdfs/WeirdPeople.pdf
Kudos to you Andre, and your friend, Karel (do you keep in touch?). Kudos for standing up to bullies, and kudos for defending those who are weak but kind hearted.
Thank you for restoring a little faith in humanity for me.
As for your question, I think they will survive. As long as they are kind hearted with their strength and righteous fury.
Thank you for the excellent missive. Is is so unfortunate that the west has always been this way. The author forgot to add when the united states army and marines invaded Russia to defend the monarchs in the 1917 revolution.
The US is a drunken giant flailing around and attempting to hit anyone nearby. China, Russia, and those pesky “non aligned” nations have to realize that the US is already at war with them and prepare to fight and fight back. I for one hope the american empire collapses and hurts those who benefit the most and those would be the neo-cohens and their quislings. The collapse of the empire is spelled out very nicely in “Twlight’s Last Gleaming” by John Michael Greer and it is an excellent read. Like the book, I hope that the US or the leaders of the triplets of tyranny (US, Istn’t real, and Saudia barbaria) don’t take the human race down with themselves.
I plan on leaving this country and moving to places where western influences are not so toxic. Being in the US is killing my soul.
Great website as well.
The great Russian evolutionist Kropotkin said, Co-operation is the main strategy through which life survives in a hostile world. Russia will survive because human beings instinctively recognize this:
Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Igor Tenyukh says Ukrainian Troops Refused to Shoot Russians in Crimea in 2014
Igor Tenyukh, former acting Minister of Defence of Ukraine in the government of U$ puppet “our man Yats” (Arseniy Yatsenyuk) said during an interview on Channel 4 that he personally gave the order to “shoot to kill” Crimeans in 2014, but his military personnel did not execute it.
He also added that from the 12,000 serving Ukrainian naval forces, 10,000 came over to the side of Russia.
https://www.stalkerzone.org/former-ukrainian-defence-minister-igor-tenyukh-ukrainian-troops-refused-to-shoot-russians-in-crimea-in-2014/
Have US troops ever refused to shoot anyone, or is it always them shooting people they were not asked to shoot? Like Vietnamese peasants, Afghan wedding guests, their own soldiers, or the soldiers of their allies? Monsters by any other name..
An excellent read.
I have always thought that the school-yard bully analogy is ideal in describing the world order.
I was bullied at school (nowhere close to that in the article) and first appeased or ran away. Then one day I stood up and punched one of them in the jaw and after that I was respected. I’m sure countless other people will tell you, the only way in that setting is to stand up for yourself.
But the problem Russia and China has, as Andre indicates, is they are dealing with extremely unstable lunatics. These lunatics have nuclear weapons and I sense if there was a military incident, say over Idlib in Syria, which involves Russia and US they would reach for these and ask questions later. And with the media encouraging a conflict with Russia it won’t take much for conflict to become nuclear. So not sure if flexing military muscle will help.
I actually think this is a game of cat and mouse – or chess which Russia is very good at. Looking around the world it seems the US does not know who to turn its unwelcome attention next. Venezuala, Syria, Iran, North Korea – perhaps Russia and China knows that the US can’t be everywhere at once and figures if the bully is distracted by so many candidates for regime change it gives them a bit of time to work out what to do.
But in the long run, I think changing this state of affairs has to come from the public in the West. Without that or something changing drastically, global conflict is inevitable.
Loverat – ”Looking around the world it seems the US does not know who to turn its unwelcome attention next. Venezuala, Syria, Iran, North Korea – perhaps Russia and China knows that the US can’t be everywhere at once and figures if the bully is distracted by so many candidates for regime change it gives them a bit of time to work out what to do.”
I have to differ, the US Hydra knows exactly where it’s attention is going next. They have been working on the plan from the inception of Israhell.
They have bands of bespoke armies of terrorists, recruited, trained and primed with drugs to be let loose at a time of their master’s choosing, who are paid a pittance.. but are fed and clothed, and get to drive about in new vehicles with state of the art weaponry. They are famous for fifteen minutes, riding the crest of a wave, but of course they are uneducated, religiously indoctrinated and impressionable, and their lives are worthless and expendable..
They are only there to soften up the target.
The US wants the economy crippled and the people worn down in readiness for the cavalry and economic hitmen to arrive to make way for the Cabal to install it’s own puppet, and clear the way for the vampires to suck the life blood from the weakened nation.
What they haven’t allowed for is the fact that no other nation on earth is as morally and emotionally crippled as the American Nation… By their very nature the bully is always the weakest and most damaged who surrounds himself with heavies… It is the same old story of ”The Mafia”.
”That’s a nice little country you have there. How much will you pay us to keep you safe?”
”What, you don’t need us? Well, let’s see about that.”
Take a look at what as happened in New Zealand.. you don’t think this was a coincidence??
Pompei fired the ‘warning shots’ over NZ last week about trading with China.
But opposition National Party foreign affairs spokesman Todd McClay wrote in a New Zealand Herald column on Sunday.
“Our relationship with China is worth over NZ$27 billion in two-way trade. The prospect of a deteriorating relationship with China is a major risk. It hampers certainty in the economy and creates uncertainty for our exporters and tourism operators.”
Any cooling of the friendship could have significant ramifications for the tiny South Pacific nation, which is in the process of negotiating an upgrade of its free-trade agreement with China. The world’s most populous country and second-largest economy has become New Zealand’s biggest trading partner, taking a quarter of all exports, while surging Chinese visitors have helped make tourism the country’s biggest foreign-exchange earner. And New Zealand still hasn’t ruled out Huawei playing a role in its major internet network upgrade if unnamed risks raised by security agencies can be mitigated, with the prime minister saying the country won’t be swayed by Britain’s decision in the matter….
Last week, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned central European nations that deploying equipment from Huawei “makes it more difficult for America to be PRESENT” in those countries.
“We have seen this all around the world; it also makes it more difficult for America to be PRESENT,” Pompeo said, after announcing plans for a defence cooperation agreement with Hungary to purchase mid-range air defence capabilities…… (against who?)
“If that equipment (Huawei) is collocated where we have important American systems (installations), it makes it more difficult for us to PARTNER alongside them.”
Then, despite being reliant on NZ$27 billion in two-way trade with China… New Zealand decided that the Huawei 5G technology did pose a threat to NZ security after all??
But this assurance came too late and they had to be taught a lesson.
>>>In New Zealand’s worst ever terror attack and one of the worst mass-shootings ever:
White Australian right-wing ‘terrorist’ Brenton Tarrant is one of FOUR people arrested over a pair of mosque massacres. Of the 49 fatalities, 41 were killed at the Al Noor Mosque and seven by a second shooter at the Linwood Avenue mosque. which is within 10km of the first attack.
Christchurch Police Commissioner Mike Bush said, “The shooters ”live-streamed” the shooting at Al Noor Mosque in a 17-minute video which contained a written manifesto declaring intentions, saying “It is a terrorist attack”, then showed the self-confessed white supremacist dressed in army fatigues firing mercilessly at people scrambling to flee, then calmly reloading when he ran out of bullets. Bush then added, “Four suspects including three men and a woman have been taken into custody.”
There was another shooting outside Christchurch Hospital and multiple bombs were attached to two cars belonging to the suspects near the mosque. – The explosives were quickly disarmed.
The gunman’s rampage began when he got into his car wearing military-style body armour and a helmet saying ‘let’s get this party started’.
He then drove to the mosque ”listening to folk music and military tunes” before parking in an alley around the corner.
How in God’s name does anyone know this unless they wrote the script?????
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6811785/Shooter-opens-fire-New-Zealand-injures-four-people-witnesses-say-heard-20-shots.html
THE UPBRINGING OF A SHOOTER:
Tarrant attended a local high school in Grafton and then worked as a personal trainer at the local Big River Squash and Fitness Centre from 2010.
A woman who knew Tarrant through the gym said he had always followed a strict dietary and exercise regime.
”He was very dedicated to his own training and to training others,” she said. ”He threw himself into his own personal training and then qualified as a trainer and trained others. He was very good. When I say he was dedicated, he was dedicated more than most people would be. He was in the gym for long periods of time, lifting heaving weights. He pretty much transformed his body.”
The woman said she had not spoken about or heard him talk about his political or religious beliefs.
”’From the conversations we had about life he didn’t strike me as someone who had any interest in that, or extremist views,”’ she said. ”But I know he’s been travelling since he left Grafton. He has been travelling ‘overseas, anywhere and everywhere. I would say it’s something in the nature of his travels, something he’s been around.”
So would I – Like the CIA, MI6 and co.
As Andre says in his Most Excellent article, we all have to stand up to the bullies. Begin by telling the USA and Israhell to F off. Boycott everything about them.
NOW – today.
The best solution is for every country, down to the smallest like Iran and DPRK, to produce its own nuclear weapons. Then, and only then, will they be left in peace. Like all bullies, the Ziocons sh*t their pants and run screaming like rabbits when faced by real men who fight back. If the utterly vile genocidal Zionist Regime can have them, then so should everybody else. The Zionists, the Exceptional and Indispensable People, and their satellites like the UK, will carry on slaughtering, starving and terrorising hundreds of millions, as they have from time immemorial, until they have to pay a price for their barbarism.
Honest Nuclear Disarmament is better than spreading Universal MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction).