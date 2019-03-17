Eddison Flame
What if humans weren’t meant to live such disconnected lives? What if humans were actually meant to live in vibrant flourishing and caring communities? What if humans were meant to take care of each other and love one another?
What if humans were meant to take care of the planet? What if humans were actually meant to cultivate gardens all over the earth, so that everywhere there was always enough for everyone?
What if humans weren’t meant to spend all their time slaving away at tedious jobs they hate? What if instead they were meant to love their lives and their occupations?
What if the world was meant to be a place full of peace and love and happiness, where people were always content?
What if all the evils perpetrated in the world were actually done on purpose? What if, long long ago, some people learned they could gain control over others? What if people learned that by controlling others, they could become rich? What if people learned that they could force others to be their servants?
What if people began to develop methods of gaining and maintaining such power over others? What if over time people’s ideas about how to control others graduated in scope? What if, slowly over time, people went from exerting power directly over people, to more sophisticated indirect methods of control? What if they developed an advanced system for keeping people under control by keeping them entranced by an overwhelming deluge of distractions? What if they developed a system that kept people thinking they were free, when really they were actually slaves?
What if people developed a system that gave a few people incredible control over everyone else? What if they convinced everyone that only people with money have rights, and that whoever has the most money has the most rights? What if they convinced everyone that anyone without money is lazy or bad and that he or she deserves to be a slave? And what if the people who designed this system controlled most of the money and the money supply from the start? What if they engineered the whole system, brilliantly, from the start to create a society of their own servants?
What if all the evils being committed in the world could end? What if the chains keeping people enslaved were entirely in their minds? What if the whole world could change, instantly, if only the people woke up? What if people just had to open their eyes to the truth, and the truth would set them free?
What if a new society could form? What if people could communicate on a global scale to develop a new way of doing things? What if people agreed to start working together to end injustice in the world? What if everyone everywhere agreed to work on behalf of everyone else?
What if we understood that when everyone works for everyone else, then everyone works for each of us and our families too? What if we understood that in a society where everyone is working for each other, each of us need only do our part to help whoever we are able, and whoever is able will do their part to help each of us? What if we understood that in this society, the only way one will starve, is if everyone else is starving too?
What if the people who already know what is going on in the world started actively working together to start this new society? What if all the people who make the people’s media started putting out messages that it is time to start a new society? What if we all started working together to get a message out to start forming such a network? What if we led the way in such an effort? What could happen?
Could we start something new? Could we start growing real communities? Could we begin pooling our resources? Could we start getting together in the real world? Could we start building a real alternative way of life? Could we start leading by example, instead of just complaining about these problems on our blogs?
Could we rethink modern life? Could we find more sustainable ways of life? Could we find ways to be more efficient? Could we form real vibrant well connected communities together? Could we help each other and work together daily? Could we show people a new way to live? Could we show people how really to love one another? Could we start a movement? Could we show people just how they can break their chains? Could we also sap the system of its resources by leading the escape from the capitalists’ system?
Could we do this in a way that is reproducible anywhere? Could we create a template for people everywhere to escape this beast of a system? Could we begin the revolution, simply, by working to form a new society?
I don’t know, but I wonder, what would happen if we tried?
Gorgeous article and the means to produce this sort of world community are within the vast majority of us. We need to take back the power we somehow ceded to the tiny minority of ppl Anthropologists like myself call Free Riders, now popularly called Socio/Psychopaths.
Christopher Boehm is the top Anthropologist promoting this theory, seriously recommend reading his books Hierarchy in the Forest and Moral Origins. This vid is a taster of his ideas: Altruism-Social Selection vs. the Notorious Free Rider https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1U1sJf0ad0
BULLSHIT ! …. A CONFORMITY HELL ! … An ANT – SOCIETY !
Isnt this the ” paradise ” promised by an endless row of egomaniac Demagogues ?….
As a Matter of Fact … the ” Vision ” is contrary to Human nature ..
which History has demonstrated .. unequivocally .
How was it Orwell said : ” We are all equal …. but some are more equal than others ! “
Well said, Eddison. Reminiscent of a more innocent time: “In the beginning was the word, and the word was made flesh”. I also like RFK’s quote from GBS: “Some men look at things and ask why. I dream of things that never were and ask: Why Not?”. Why not, indeed?
But as caveat, I am reminded of a film called “The Village” in which the community retreated from 20th Century Capitalism, but it didn’t end well. Look how the neocons go apoplectic at the the very word “Socialism”. And lest we forget, that whited sepulchre, Baroness Thatcher: “There is no such thing as Society”.
Though the US Empire may be in its death throes, it may not be replaced by Utopia, but maybe a kinder version of Capitalism…
Dream that the recent massacre of 50 innocents in Christchurch (how ironic?) might prove cathartic i.e. if we can mourn the loss of 50 innocents slain by one white supremacist, can we not also mourn the millions slain by the West’s catalogue of Middle East Wars. Maybe we could re-examine who really committed 9/11, the event which made Islamophobia state policy? Would that not be a silver lining to this very dark cloud over NZ? (Return to RFK quote).
Could we rethink modern life?
Not fundamentally, as the world today is the brain child of the mind – in the service of the individual ego.
Only way out: individual spirituality (not religion!) to reach the Soul – the only solid replacement for the ego.
Same for nations, as they have Egos and Souls too. Not easy, but solid.
What beautiful thoughts where humanity can go. Thoughts will manifest….let us give these beautiful thoughts life. Not impossible and negative thoughts but possitive and creative thoughts. Be careful of the words…. like impossible. Those are the deep training reactive thoughts we must change. It is the way, the only way.
Thank you for the questioning….now we must answer: Yes, lets do it!
Spread the good news! To all sorts and conditions of men. After 2,000 years many have not yet heard the glad tidings.
But be tactful, people may be offended, it sounds so unnatural. Break it to them gently, or people might get cross.
“You must be as subtle as the snake and as harmless as the dove”. Because if you make people cross they will make you walk the way of the cross.
It’s not possible, because we have no way of turning the culprits. They have stepped up tempo and intensity of binning and skewing information so a resistance movements may not form. We must spend more and more time on ‘shopping around’ and digital complications of life. 5G? Who needs it? Meanwhile, In the Golan Heights they drill for oil, Carlyle, Rupert Murdoch, Jacob R. – if we cannot prevent that they will have won.
What if all the evils being committed in the world could end? Dreams are the only thing left now.
Not possible.
All the parasitic financial elite would have to work for a living.
And that would never do.
It’s called Mutual Aid Eddison> https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mutual_aid_%28organization_theory%29
Permaculture is a good example in agricultural terms> https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Permaculture