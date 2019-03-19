NEW SITE ANNOUNCEMENT

As many of our regular readers doubtless already know, OffG is in the process of switching our hosting service and moving our site. We are moving off the wordpress platform, to a new (more flexible) host. This is allowing us to re-design and upgrade areas of our site where we have previously been hindered by the wordpress native platform limitations.
One of the primary reasons we are doing this is to improve, and adapt, our comment section. The default comment system is very basic. Currently users cannot edit their own comments after posting – we get several e-mails about this every month – this will be fixed.
OffG is much bigger than any of us ever expected it to be. 3000 articles, 8000 media files, 10,000s of comments. And all of this needs to be transferred to the new site as cleanly as possible. It is a slow, thorough process, but it is nearly there. To aid in this work we are officially placing a 2 week auto-close function on our articles. Every article over 2 weeks old will automatically close its comments section. This is a purely temporary measure, and will be reversed once the move is complete. If a comment section you were talking in is suddenly closed, do not worry. It is not censorship and we have not been hacked. We’re just packing it up and shifting it over.
This is being done entirely in our time and on our own dime, juggling career and personal obligations, so it is slow by but steady progress. The new site will be well worth all the trouble (we hope).
To repeat – we are closing comments sections on article over 14 days old. Any new articles will still have their comments open, right up until the very moment we move, sometime in the next few weeks.
We will be announcing the specific date closer to the time.
All the best,
OffG Editorial team
So glad to hear things are going great for Off-Graun. I remember coming here several years ago when it was brand new–I think that was 2015, right?–and being so relieved to find a group of other people on the internet who were as angry as I was over The Guardian’s growing comment censorship as well as their increasingly atrocious coverage of Russia and Syria.
The article aggregation here is pretty good, but I especially like the original pieces by Kit and Kat. Those we can’t get anywhere else! So keep up the good work …
(BTW, if there are other regular readers/commenters here who still haven’t made a contribution, this would be a splendid time to do so. It doesn’t have to be a large contribution. Mine wasn’t. I’m not a man of means either! But even a little bit could help them with their server migration. OK, end of sermon!)
To clarify, it looks to me like you’re moving off the wordpress.com hosting service, but still using the WordPress platform. This is a common source of confusion. The WordPress platform (aka WordPress content management system) is community software developed and maintained by the wordpress.org organization. WordPress.com is a private hosting service that (exclusively) uses the WordPress software.
I understand that they are moving away from WordPress as a CRM altogether. It may or may not be currently hosted on WordPress.com, but hosting choice would not affect features such as commenting, I doubt very much.
There are plenty of news CRMs / templates out there which are nothing to do with WordPress at all and are better customised than the jack of all trades WordPress.
Okay, so you’re using WordPress self-hosted. I used it for 7 years but on a shared server and the site got so slow I had to move it (nearly 20,000 articles). Much more control over the site when self-hosting but moving content is a massive operation! Took me weeks to do it (links go missing, graphics go missing, a nightmare).
All the best for the new, improved site.
On behalf, I’m sure, of disillusioned ex-Guardian readers everywhere, I thank you. You are invaluable!
Good news, looking forward to it!
Now this is real news. Bravi to you.
“OffG is much bigger than any of us ever expected it to be.”
So there is hope after all!
To the Off-G team: thanks for doing what you do. It is very much appreciated, and very important. This website means a lot to me.
I hope the move goes very well for you.
Gwyn.
Congratulations on developing a site which does not pander to the powers of USA-and-allies by promoting fake-news.
Dear Off-G
I greatly appreciate your site and your articles. I will be patient indeed and await the new site – which I am aware will evolve slowly.
Also looking forward to, when it comes, an improved comment section – with proper nesting, voting and views (most pop, newest etc). And no moderation (excepting spam).
More power to your collective elbows.
So what platform? Cost? I’m on WordPress too (before that self-hosted WordPress) but I’m not too happy with it. And any problems transferring data?