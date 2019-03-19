NEW SITE ANNOUNCEMENT

As many of our regular readers doubtless already know, OffG is in the process of switching our hosting service and moving our site. We are moving off the wordpress platform, to a new (more flexible) host. This is allowing us to re-design and upgrade areas of our site where we have previously been hindered by the wordpress native platform limitations.

One of the primary reasons we are doing this is to improve, and adapt, our comment section. The default comment system is very basic. Currently users cannot edit their own comments after posting – we get several e-mails about this every month – this will be fixed.

OffG is much bigger than any of us ever expected it to be. 3000 articles, 8000 media files, 10,000s of comments. And all of this needs to be transferred to the new site as cleanly as possible. It is a slow, thorough process, but it is nearly there. To aid in this work we are officially placing a 2 week auto-close function on our articles. Every article over 2 weeks old will automatically close its comments section. This is a purely temporary measure, and will be reversed once the move is complete. If a comment section you were talking in is suddenly closed, do not worry. It is not censorship and we have not been hacked. We’re just packing it up and shifting it over.

This is being done entirely in our time and on our own dime, juggling career and personal obligations, so it is slow by but steady progress. The new site will be well worth all the trouble (we hope).

To repeat – we are closing comments sections on article over 14 days old. Any new articles will still have their comments open, right up until the very moment we move, sometime in the next few weeks.

We will be announcing the specific date closer to the time.

All the best,

OffG Editorial team