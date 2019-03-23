What If The United Kingdom Never Quite Left The European Union?

David Lindsay
I am writing this from one of the areas the votes of which decided the EU referendum. We voted to reject 39 years of failure under all three parties, going all the way back to the adoption of monetarism by the Callaghan Government in 1977, the year of my birth.
Brexit needs to meet our needs, which are for trade deals with the BRICS countries even while remaining thoroughly critical of their present governments, for integration into the Belt and Road Initiative, for full enjoyment of our freedom from the Single Market’s bans on such measures as State Aid and capital controls, for an extra £350 million per week for the National Health Service, and for the restoration of the United Kingdom’s historic fishing rights in accordance with international law: 200 miles, or to the median line. We must not be opposed in principle to trade deals with the United States, Canada, Australia or New Zealand. But the NHS and food safety standards are among the things that are simply not negotiable.
Then again, what Brexit? As things stands, either the United Kingdom is to become a colony and a satrapy of the European Union, taking the rules without making the rules and having to pay while having no say, or it is simply not going to leave the EU at all. Either outcome now seems equally likely. Therefore, five points of primary legislation have become necessary.
First, the restoration of the supremacy of United Kingdom over European Union law, using that provision to repatriate agricultural, industrial and regional policy, and using it to restore the United Kingdom’s historic fishing rights.
Secondly, the requirement that all EU legislation, in order to have any effect in this country, be enacted by both Houses of Parliament as if it had originated in one or the other of them.
Thirdly, the requirement that British Ministers adopt the show-stopping Empty Chair Policy until such time as the Council of Ministers meet in public and publish an Official Report akin to Hansard.
Fourthly, the disapplication in the United Kingdom of any ruling of the European Court of Justice or of the European Court of Human Rights unless confirmed by a resolution of the House of Commons, the High Court of Parliament.
And fifthly, the disapplication in the United Kingdom of anything passed by the European Parliament but not by the majority of those MEPs who had been certified as politically acceptable by one or more members of the House of Commons. Thus, we should no longer be subject to the legislative will of neo-Fascists and neo-Nazis, of members of Eastern Europe’s kleptomaniac nomenklatura, or of Dutch ultra-Calvinists who would not have women candidates.
Moreover, even inside the EU, we need a British Government that will work for trade deals with the BRICS countries, for the Belt and Road integration that Italy is already pursuing, and for trade deals with anywhere only if they protected the NHS, food safety, consumer rights in general, and workers’ rights.
Hey guys, what a relief, nothing to worry about, coz’ one of the Top 10 stories in the Fraudian today, states clearly that >>>
“Uri Geller promises to stop Brexit using Telepathy”
There you go, nothing to worry about any more . . . 😉
Oh wait, has anybody seriously checked Uri’s bloodline & security clearance @GCHQ ? !
I dunno’ ’bout Alice, but who d’f**k is URI to interfere in politics & bent forks for MI6@theG.
World gone MAD ! ?
(& NO, i did not open the article designed for dumbos & dumbed downers, but i’m guessing the request for your money was longer than the article) 🙂
When 2 years of Mueller finding effectively nothing to incriminate Trump on ‘Russiagate’, the above story serves as fine example & signal of the Rocker-Feller’s Deep State concerns >>>
Expect FAR worse ! !
BTW, Christchurch ?
BTO. “You ain’t seen nothin’, yet . . .”
The Brits ending up a colony, subject to a foreign parasitic superstate what a shame.
As soon as I read £350 million to the NHS, I was wary. That was a lie made up by the politicians you complain about. There would be that much to share and the NHS could get a fair amount. You seem to be too interested in what the EU legislation would be doing. Repeal the 1972 act that put the EU laws above ours and we can tidy up all the rest at our leisure. WE gave the EU most of the things people say we will miss when we leave, such indoctrination is shocking. The media often say ‘you don’t want to go back to the 70s’ – well, yes I do actually. Well paid jobs that paid for rent and food with a little left over for leisure, double pay on holidays and Sundays (triple on bank holidays in some cases). I haven’t even put my rose tinted glasses on yet.
Dave, ole boy. Yer tokkon’ from a nationalist pointa view; bit non-u in the present climate of global outreach, eh? Or have I misreadyas?
Helmut.