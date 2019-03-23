What If The United Kingdom Never Quite Left The European Union?

David Lindsay

I am writing this from one of the areas the votes of which decided the EU referendum. We voted to reject 39 years of failure under all three parties, going all the way back to the adoption of monetarism by the Callaghan Government in 1977, the year of my birth.

Brexit needs to meet our needs, which are for trade deals with the BRICS countries even while remaining thoroughly critical of their present governments, for integration into the Belt and Road Initiative, for full enjoyment of our freedom from the Single Market’s bans on such measures as State Aid and capital controls, for an extra £350 million per week for the National Health Service, and for the restoration of the United Kingdom’s historic fishing rights in accordance with international law: 200 miles, or to the median line. We must not be opposed in principle to trade deals with the United States, Canada, Australia or New Zealand. But the NHS and food safety standards are among the things that are simply not negotiable.

Then again, what Brexit? As things stands, either the United Kingdom is to become a colony and a satrapy of the European Union, taking the rules without making the rules and having to pay while having no say, or it is simply not going to leave the EU at all. Either outcome now seems equally likely. Therefore, five points of primary legislation have become necessary.

First, the restoration of the supremacy of United Kingdom over European Union law, using that provision to repatriate agricultural, industrial and regional policy, and using it to restore the United Kingdom’s historic fishing rights.

Secondly, the requirement that all EU legislation, in order to have any effect in this country, be enacted by both Houses of Parliament as if it had originated in one or the other of them.

Thirdly, the requirement that British Ministers adopt the show-stopping Empty Chair Policy until such time as the Council of Ministers meet in public and publish an Official Report akin to Hansard.

Fourthly, the disapplication in the United Kingdom of any ruling of the European Court of Justice or of the European Court of Human Rights unless confirmed by a resolution of the House of Commons, the High Court of Parliament.

And fifthly, the disapplication in the United Kingdom of anything passed by the European Parliament but not by the majority of those MEPs who had been certified as politically acceptable by one or more members of the House of Commons. Thus, we should no longer be subject to the legislative will of neo-Fascists and neo-Nazis, of members of Eastern Europe’s kleptomaniac nomenklatura, or of Dutch ultra-Calvinists who would not have women candidates.

Moreover, even inside the EU, we need a British Government that will work for trade deals with the BRICS countries, for the Belt and Road integration that Italy is already pursuing, and for trade deals with anywhere only if they protected the NHS, food safety, consumer rights in general, and workers’ rights.

David Lindsay davidaslindsay@hotmail.com David Lindsay is a freelance journalist and an Independent political activist based in Lanchester, County Durham. This author does not have any more posts.