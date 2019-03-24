A Conspiracy Theorist Confesses to his Petty Crimes

Edward Curtin
Our research has shown for the first time the role that conspiracy theories can play in determining an individual’s attitude to everyday crime. It demonstrates that people subscribing to the view that others have conspired might be more inclined toward unethical actions.”
Prof. Karen Douglas, University of Kent press release for the research, entitled Belief in Conspiracy Theories and Intentions to Engage in Everyday Crime (British Journal of Social Psychology)
Let me be perfectly clear from the outset.
I am not referring to the conspiracy theories of George W. Bush, Colin Powell, Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, Donald Trump and other such luminaries concerning events such as the attack of September 11, 2011, weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the ongoing war on terror, Julian Assange’s alleged ties to Russia, etc. These people’s conspiracy theories have nothing to do with petty crime, for their handiwork is grand indeed. They are big people. In any case, I don’t know what small stuff they might be up to when not killing so many people all around the world.
I got to thinking about my petty crimes after reading a profound article in The New York Post how the aforementioned Professor Douglas and her comrades at two English research universities have proven – “backed up by science” as the Post’s Rob Bailey-Milado says – that little people like me who have concluded that the US national security state conspired to kill President Kennedy, to take one example, are inclined to take to the dark side and pilfer M&Ms from the candy counter and stuff like that.
“Sure,” Bailey-Milado writes in his elegant style, “we’ve been saying this about our wack-job uncle for years.” Such a nut case might be a “9/11 denier” or believe “the ancient pyramids were built by aliens” or believe “myths surrounding the Mueller report to the chilling ‘secret’ behind Disney’s ‘Frozen’.”
As we all know, all these nutty beliefs are of equal value and validity, and to even harbor the thought that Bailey-Milado might have the CIA’s 1967 secret Dispatch – Doc 1035-960, showing how to counter and discredit the claims of conspiracy theorists – pinned over his desk or in his mind is to risk further accusations of being whacked-out and in need of examining one’s proclivity toward everyday crimes. So I won’t go there. I’m guilty enough.
So bless me, folks, for I have sinned. Let me confess.
Last week, after reading the Post article and the study itself, I found myself in my local co-op market. You might wonder where I had been looking for myself when I found myself there, staring into bins of dried fruit, but let’s just say I had been around. When you’re lost and whacked-out, you never know where you are or why you believe what you believe.
I was trying to decide whether to get the dried pineapple, mango, or figs. It was a tough choice, sort of like staring at forty different tubes of toothpaste on the store shelf and wondering which to buy or if the one advertised as specially for women would work for a man since men must have different teeth. The comparison is not exactly apt, I guess, for you can’t test the toothpastes there, but the fruit looked so edible. So, when no one was looking, I first tried the pineapple, then the mango, and finally the figs. I thought I saw the store manager see me when I took the fig because I was so enjoying the fruits of my crime that I let my guard down.
When I was leaving the store, I had the odd thought that the cop car in the parking lot was there for me, so I turned and went out via the sidewalk, sighing in relief as I did. As I was walking home, I thought of my narrow escape and the brilliance of the study that connected my conspiratorial thinking to my criminal activity with the fruit. I also couldn’t help thinking how the figs had reminded me of my latest conspiracy theory, but one supported by sources as confidential as those referenced by The New York Times or The Washington Post. In addition, like those devotees of truth and confidentiality, I will never reveal my sources.
Legend has it that Isaac Newton discovered the law of gravity while sitting in a garden, watching apples fall perpendicularly to the ground. However, this is not true. I have learned from my confidential sources that his nickname was Isaac “Fig” Newton and that those who claim the Fig Newton cookie was named after Newton, Massachusetts are involved in a great cover-up.
My sources tell me that when Isaac was a child, he was so fond of figs that his mother had to warn him against eating too many, for as you probably know, figs, like prunes, are filled with fiber and possess a laxative quality. Isaac was defecating so much and so often that his mother was alarmed. But a mother’s panic at a child’s toilet habits can be a source of insight years later.
So it was that years later it was Isaac’s experience on the potty that gave him his great insight into gravity. Reflecting back on his childhood, he realized that shit always went down, never up (there were no electric fans in those days, so no one would say that it went up when “shit hit the fan”). He remembered his mother’s loving words when as a boy he would tell his mom he had to “take a shit,” she would always remind him that it was always better to give than take, so he should “give a shit.”
Also, it was Isaac’s chore to take the family potty out behind the house where it was emptied down into a deep hole about six feet under. Thus, the adult Isaac came to call his discovery gravity, after the grave. He scientifically proved what everyone already knew: that everything and everyone goes down, eventually. Not the most uplifting news, I grant you, but I have sources for that also.
So I readily admit I am guilty of this inclination toward low-level “crime,” as Douglas and her colleagues explicate so brilliantly. No doubt, it is connected to my conspiratorial mindset. I hope that much is clear. Sometimes I just can’t resist the forbidden fruit. Although not an apple, it seems to give me insight into the knowledge of good and evil.
For some reason, I suspect Douglas will not be studying the elite criminals who conspire to invade countries, kill millions, and blame it on others. Those are crimes against humanity, and are beyond the purview of research aimed at showing how sick everyday people are who suspect that their leaders are big-time criminals.
The obverse of the undoubtedly brilliant Prof. Karen Douglas’s observation is that people subscribing to the view that nobody anywhere ever conspires in any way whatsoever are more inclined towards a state of beatific serenity radiating love and goodwill to all through their complete denial of all causality and group motivation. Floating on a cloud above the mundane illusory delusions that politicians actually do anything, these saintly non-conspiratorially minded beings are fast approaching that state of ultimate perfection where all thought will blissfully cease to exist. At which point those happy entities will function as they should i.e. as compulsive consumers of drugs, beer, soaps, tabloids and porn.
The end of the Russiagate is almost satisfying, not just because those who have faced endless flak for asking basic questions and following basic logic have been shown to be finally conclusively right, but also because so many of it’s most staunch advocates were also often the very same supercillious liberal twats who have strut so arrogantly in their a priori denunciations of jfk scepticism and 9/11 scepticism as ‘conspiracy theory’.
Their bogus reasoning for rejecting any questioning of such matters just packed up and left town for the snowy hills of Hawaii.
I’m off for a spree of shoplifting to celebrate.
Hilarious read on my Monday morning commute to work!
Thank you Mr. Curtin for the belly laugh on this Sunday afternoon where catching up on recent conspiracy posts had me thinking what’s ‘up’ with this shit. Thanks for setting me straight.
The ‘experts’ are right.
When the Twin Towers fell and Building 7 collapsed without assistance by aircraft I was initially suspicious.
Having read a bit about Newton I got a bit more suspicious.
Here was this other ‘expert’ ( Newton ) telling me that buildings don’t fall down like that and the ‘ Whackjobs ‘ were the conspiracy Deniers.
After this study I stand corrected and the three experts had best not stand near me in any queue as I’ll have their wallets quicker than you could say ‘ Inside Job!’
I’m reasonably sure Newton got involved in the Tulip Bulb Ponzi Scheme – so he wasn’t all that after all.
The liar.
All hail the government sponsored Truthers.
If these people are not lauded then it will lead to a life of crime.
Maybe it’s the reason a lot of black people are incarcerated in US prisons?
They must all be full on Conspiracy Theorists.
I’m sure Jordan would love this angle as it saves explaining choices made when you are poverty stricken.
Great article Edward. I honestly am in awe of folk who can think up such sh*t.
Nowadays I watch so little TV except the Drama Channel which has alot of UK dramas from around 10 years back.. But that courtroom scene at the top made me think of my favourite courtroom judge – not Judge Judy or Judge Rinder. But Judge Deed – that programme really has sussed out the way the establishment works down to the finest detail. Anyone else seen it and agree?
And in the UK had you been nabbed in the Co-op by ‘the filth’ (UK equivalent to the ‘cops’ in USA) for nicking fruit, Judge Deed after the usual attempts by the establishment to find you guilty, would have found you not guilty.
Nowadays, Judge Deed is the world in which I live in. It sounds mad but its the nearest I can find to reality and justice.
Remember the days when you would have got co-op stamps on all purchases.
The manager of our local store would offer youngsters caught pinching sweets a choice: a phone call to local police station or spending an hour or so licking stamps.
As I was saying: the oil from the Iraq war probably ended up on a forecourt near you and me. Not even the dried fruit or sugar is innocent:
“I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”
It is not all down to the bad guys: the elite criminals. The big-time criminals do it because they can make a profit from us. They get away with it if we turn an enabling blind eye to a projected, dissociative ‘their’ crimes. We are not blameless and innocent: there is no ‘them’ and ‘us’ dichotomy. Everything we do comes at a cost: and that cost, be it planetary environmentally, or someone else’s life, has to be figured in to the equation. No one is fully to blame, but no one is wholly innocent either.
So, what of the petty criminals who conspire to invade countries, kill millions, and blame it on others? For phones and fruit and a techno-lifestyle afforded by ‘free’ oil. Nothing is free. We need to figure in the true cost of our lifestyle choices entail. Smedley Butler had the honesty to admit he was a gangster for capitalism. What are we if we live off capitalisms spoils?
It ends when we make less blind, and more informed choices about how we want to live. If we choose techno-industrial carbon capitalism: it goes on until we all die. Or at least, that is what we willingly risk. We are all in this together. There is no one else to blame. Our fate is ours alone to decide.
gullible people are definitely more law abiding than conspiracy theorists. thats for sure.
Try-before-buy at a co-op, it’s no big deal. But try-before-buy at a corporate grocery store, then it’s a “crime”;)
Conspiracies are the trademark of the U.S. regime and its corporate media extensions. There needs to be a pushback against the pejorative use of the terms; conspiracy, conspiracy theory, and conspiracy theorist. Like people not shying away. People saying, “yes, I’m definitely a conspiracy theorist”. It’s an opening for us to explain government conspiracies that murder millions of innocent people and animals. We’re propaganda analysts, critical thinkers, and conspiracy theorists:)
Ya got me there, Ed…I commit similar indiscretions I must admit – juss larke George done!