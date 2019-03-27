DISCUSS: Theresa May Promises to Resign

The weird world of post-Brexit vote UK politics swirls around some more. Now, in order to try to force her deal through the commons, May has pledged to resign as Prime Minister.
The field is set for a Tory leadership contest – the field for which is as narrow as it is unpromising. Boris Johnson is national joke, and sign that Britons will so far as to actually vote ironically. Michael Gove is a slimy lunatic, so right-wing that Ken Clarke and Liam Fox “raise their eyebrows”. Sajid Javid is as forgettable as he is unpopular. Amber Heard was found in contempt of Parliament less than a year ago.
In the final analysis we will have a Prime Minister the people didn’t chose, leading a parliament with no majority to force through a deal that’s already lost a commons vote. Twice.
British “democracy” is becoming a joke.
- How long before a General Election simply has to be called?
- Will the Labour MPs who scheme to replace Corbyn sabotage their own party, again?
- Will the Independet Group be wiped out of Parliament?
- Will the Tories hold off on the GE until Corbyn has been further smeared and/or forcibly removed? Or will the just fix the vote?
- Will the increasing attempts to dismantle the very idea of Brexit be successful?
- Is Brexit ever going to actually happen?
Discuss below.
There is no credible alternative to this shower in Parliament at the moment. When you read how the Labour Party have treated some of their own recently including Jackie Walker, then I wouldn’t trust them to deliver any meaningful changes to bring about equality.
Schadenfreude.
As the born to rule brigade get their knickers in a twist.
Erm, so what happens if May’s Brexit deal is rejected by MPs in her party <b<a third time? What part of the word “No” does the Prime Minister not understand?
It looks as if the British government simply cannot avoid calling a general election despite doing all it can to stave off the possibility of Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister.
If the whole sorry mess were a TV comedy series or a series of skits performed on a TV comedy sketch show, audiences simply would not believe what they were watching. Fact is truly stranger than fiction.
Throw in the Skripal affair and you have the likes of a Monty Python episode .LOL
Do we believe her?