Brexit Endgame

Michael Antony
This week, appropriately beginning 1st April, Brexit descended into farce after merely being a two-year comedy of errors. In fact it went beyond farce and became more like one of those Shakespearian tragedies like King Lear where doomed tragic heroes begin behaving like clowns and demented court jesters. The doomed tragic hero in this case is the United Kingdom itself and its venerable (some would say senile) parliamentary system.
Brexit had two toxic characteristics built into it. The people voted to leave the EU by a clear majority, but they elected a parliament that was 75% in favour of Remain. This is because of the class bias of the Brexit vote (the Remain chattering classes versus the Brexit deplorables.) This required a superhuman abnegation on the part of MPs to implement the will of the people when they thought the people had gone mad. Some MPs were capable of this spirit of intellectual self-sacrifice for democracy’s sake. Most were not and fought tooth and nail to stop Brexit or water it down to the point of it losing all purpose. They kept up a dishonest mantra that what was voted for was not deliverable. It was only not deliverable because of them.
The second toxic element was EU manoeuvring. The EU bosses had two goals: stop the UK leaving, or, if they couldn’t, make leaving such a disaster for the UK it would deter anyone else. (Their political goals of power and unity trumped the economic interests of their citizens.) They took advantage of the fact that after May’s reckless snap election she was dependent on the Northern Irish DUP for a majority, and needed every single Conservative MP on side.
May went for the full Brexit: outside the customs union and the single market, which meant she was relying totally on Conservative and DUP votes to get her deal through. The EU then slipped into the Withdrawal Agreement a poison pill: the Irish Backstop, a temporary membership of the Customs Union until a free trade deal was negotiated, so as to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. This arrangement could only be ended by mutual agreement — that is, with EU permission. What is more it required alignment of Northern Ireland with single market rules. This poison pill could not be swallowed by the DUP, because it divided NI from GB, or by the hardline Brexiteers because it could be used by the EU to keep the UK in the Customs Union forever.
Theresa May should have pounded the table to demand a time limit on the Backstop or a UK right to leave it unilaterally, or else she would walk away. A dragon in the Commons but a mouse in Brussels, she funked it. The EU were adamant the Backstop must be unlimited in time, and then insisted that the whole deal was now signed and couldn’t be re-opened. (At most they would give a few toothless verbal reassurances that were not part of it.) This intransigence guaranteed that the Withdrawal Agreement would never pass through parliament. The votes against it by the DUP and hardline Brexiteers, when added to the Remainer and partisan votes of the Labour Party (which falsely labelled the deal a “Tory Brexit”) ensured crushing defeats every time May presented it.
The only logical solution would have been to threaten the Labour Party with a no deal Brexit to make them come on board, since the Withdrawal Agreement itself had nothing in it that the Labour Party could not support. It did not go into the details of the future trade relationship of the UK and EU to be negotiated afterwards (i.e. it did not exclude a customs union or single market) and the Political Declaration which sketched this future out could easily have been fudged to keep everyone happy. Instead, May has now decided to compromise with Labour and explicitly accept staying in the Customs Union in order to get their support. Her own hardline Brexiteers are now in open revolt. The dance is becoming frantic as the deadline approaches of 12th April, the new date at which the UK must exit or else ask the EU for a long extension of article 50.
It remains to be seen at this moment whether the compromise over a Customs Union (which makes it impossible for the UK to make its own trade deals, one of the key goals of Brexit) goes ahead. Since it can only be written into the non-binding Political Declaration (as an intention), not the legally binding Withdrawal Agreement, it is hard to see Labour having any faith in the promises of a PM already on the way out.
Most important will be the attitude of the EU when May asks for an extension next week. Will they grant a long extension in the hope that Brexit fires will burn out and a second referendum will cancel it? (Resigning themselves to more of Farage’s harangues in the EU parliament, cheered on by hordes of French and Italian populists.) Or will they call time and force the UK to choose between renouncing Brexit and leaving at once with no deal? (In other words, surrender or suffer — the endgame of the more Machiavellian plotters among them, but perhaps now also of the merely exasperated and despairing.)
If the EU chooses the second course, this may be a salutary kick in the pants for the most selfish, blinkered, factious political elite on the planet. It is always enlightening to learn how unloved and dispensable one is. If it happens, the ultimate revelation will be whether the UK parliament will still have enough tattered rags of pride left to walk away, or whether they will cringe and crawl one more time (this time forever) to the cracking of the whip of their masters in Brussels. This really will determine what sort of nation Britain is and will be.
You are not allowed to think. You are not allowed to have an independent action. As the Neo-liberal doctrine, dressed as left-wing think-tank-o-vision, dance into the fire you can be sure you were never allowed a voice.
But hell why worry when the real deal of independent thinking and freedom of speech and therefore thought is about to be lynched by the same security that brought you… Skripalbury-gate and Dirty-dossier-dirt via the Strange but Dear love franchise of Brennan and co Holy crusade for the salvation of Queeeen and country plus UncleSams Dollar boutique.
Remember this.. your safety is our concern. Your reality is our product. And tomorrow you will wake up and the sun will sine over End game Brexit. Cos it never happened.
The most informed and insightful reading of the process is that the farce and chaos are deliberate. Microsoft became infamous for their FUD tactics: Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt. Well that’s what we have with ‘Brexit’. It’s actually been Bre-entry behind various smoke screens and towards deeper neo-liberal federalism and so-called European Defense Union.
I agree with the hope noted by Mark below, namely that trust in the ‘elites’ is dwindling rapidly. Abstain from their nonsense, their FUD, and invest your energies in solid institutions like Common Law, Magna Carta, and the Bill of Rights, and also of course in the new and quickly rising independent media such as this site and others.
The US deserves Trump and the UK deserves Brexit.
The vultures are coming home to roost.
A farce from the outset; ‘Brexit’? Leader Cameron? Debate? Negotiations? Deals?
Worth noting that those who ‘make reality’ set the framework of narrative in which most everyone then thinks, speaks and reacts. And perhaps those who do not want direct exposure to fears give power to whatever they see as offering protection or the lesser pain.
While KoLs are now bought assets for PR, (Key opinion leaders), it remains so that anyone given or assigned influence has a greater responsibility for what they teach by word and deed.
The descent into farce is more like unto A Midsummer Night’s Dream- which actually makes humour of a near calamity. Initially in the subtler or higher realms and reflecting in principalities down through to the common lot.
I note that Shakes spear (Pallas Athena) brought about a basis for English language as a cultural renewal of ancient archetypes brought forth for our recognition in reflection.
Someone said ‘give me a the songwriter and I care not who runs the country’ or similar – which became ‘give me a central bank and I care not…..’
Beneath the level of appearances are principalities or powers in the world – and beneath them is that from which the power is inherited – or indeed usurped.
Each is a microcosm of the whole regardless the role played on the world stage.
But we can only recognize from our current level of acceptance.
If we are compelled by our dramatic investments we are glued to our ‘screen’ or stage and only dimly aware of a script when it is shown in parody within the drama.
Plato comes in to free us from being chained to shadows – and we intensify our freedom from such interference by investing ever more energy and attention in defence by the corruption and limiting of the faculty of the mind, of language and communication.
While there is a world, there will be powers in the world that may be in or out of accord with a true account and appreciation, because if you cannot SEE it, you cannot free yourself of it, and share in that freedom with the seeing of others in a new light.
My money is on further unlimited crawling to Brussels.
Brexit is only undeliverable because the people whose responsibility it was to deliver it never had any intention of delivering it in the first place.
The one saving grace of this whole tawdry, degrading spectacle is that it has shown up our sham democracy for what it is.
And there will be a price to pay for this, going on for years, like ripples in a pond.
Beginning with the break up of the two main parties.
And not ending there.
Everything is becoming increasingly turbulent and unstable. Public support or tolerance of the elites and the systems they represent is dwindling away rapidly.
”Everything is becoming increasingly turbulent and unstable. Public support or tolerance of the elites and the systems they represent is dwindling away rapidly.”
Agreed, yep, like the man said:
”All fixed, fast-frozen relations, with their train of ancient and venerable prejudices and opinions, are swept away, all new-formed ones become antiquated before they can ossify. All that is solid melts into air, all that is holy is profaned, and man is at last compelled to face with sober senses his real conditions of life, and his relations with his kind.” Marx/Engels – Communist Manifesto 1848.
We seem to be at the inflexion point of fundamental historical change where the outcome is extremely uncertain.
As Gramsci put it,
”The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.”
How prophetic these men were.
“… the most selfish, blinkered, factious political elite on the planet. It is always enlightening to learn how unloved and dispensable one is.”
And then there are these people:
“..After such treatment, one may ask why Greece is still in the Eurozone and in the EU. An entire country has been destroyed in order to implement economic policies that all those involved knew would not work. Even Wolfgang Schauble admitted it. When asked by Varoufakis if he would sign the memorandum if he were in Greece’s situation, he replied in a moment of sincerity: “As a patriot, no. It is bad for your people.”
“In order to get rid of the bonds of the Memoranda, Greece must rely only on itself and on its people. Only when freed from these bonds may we expect effective assistance and co-operation from other countries.”..
http://www.defenddemocracy.press/the-eurogroup-a-ruthless-gang/
Bevin, I agree entirely that for sheer ruthlessness in crushing any hint of rebellion the EU elite takes the biscuit. But the Commons is hard to beat for factiousness, inability to find common ground with those whose opinion differs from theirs by a hair’s breadth, and a blinkered inability for most of them to grasp the fight they are engaged in and the adversary they are dealing with.