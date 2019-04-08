All Major Candidates in Israel’s Presidential Election Are Far-Right

Eric Zuesse
If “far-right” or “nazi” refers to proponents of racism, capitalism, and dictatorship, then all of Israel’s Presidential candidates are nazis — not German ones, of course, not members of Hitler’s German (the original) Nazi Party and a dictatorship of and by Aryans against Jews, but instead Jewish nazis and a dictatorship of and by Jews against Palestinians.
On April 6th, Joel Greenberg, of BBC Monitoring, headlined “Israel election: Who are the key candidates?” and he described each of the seven, and the proposals from each. Here are highlights from his descriptions:
Benjamin Netanyahu is the only one who needs no introduction to foreign audiences: He is well-known to be a racist against Palestinians, and he is a strong supporter of corporate Israel, and of apartheid in which Palestinians are legally discriminated-against and in which Jews have the right to take Palestinian land and used it for new settlements by Jews. “During the election campaign, he has warned that his challengers would allow the creation of a Palestinian state, calling it a mortal threat to Israel.”
Benny Gantz: “Mr Gantz’s election ads have trumpeted his military record, featuring a body count of Palestinian militants and scenes of destruction from the war in Gaza that he oversaw in 2014. Seeking to draw right-leaning voters away from Mr Netanyahu, Mr Gantz has talked tough on Iran and echoed the prime minister’s positions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”
Yair Lapid: “Mr Lapid has supported ‘separation’ from the Palestinians and in the past endorsed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though he has not repeated that call in the current campaign. He has also been outspoken in his opposition to political alliances with Israeli Arab parties.”
Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked: “The education and justice ministers are presenting themselves as genuine right-wing alternatives to Mr Netanyahu.”
Avi Gabbay: “A former cabinet minister who was previously CEO of Israel’s largest telecoms company, Mr Gabbay appealed to right-wing voters after he was elected Labour’s leader in 2017. He dismissed the notion of evacuating Jewish settlements in the West Bank and declared that ‘the left has forgotten what it is to be Jewish’, echoing a phrase once used by Mr Netanyahu.”
Moshe Feiglin: “A religious West Bank settler,” he is “a maverick politician with a mix of libertarian and ultra-nationalist views.”
For more on each of the seven, see Greenberg’s article.
Israel exists under profoundly different conditions. Jews are, indeed, indigenous to that bit of land, the historic Jewish nation of Palestine, restored in 1948 and renamed Israel. It’s a tiny country (roughly the size of New Jersey) — some 1% of the Mideast region with the remaining 99% consisting of the various Arab nations. Those Arab nations are armed to the teeth by China. Russia, and the US. Remember the US response following 9/11? Fear pulled most liberals well to the right, applauding as US troops launched the longest war in this country’s history. Israel exists in that same state of anxiety, for obvious reasons. What has come out of the last couple of years of daily anti-Israel rhetoric, surprisingly one-sided reporting, has been a surge of anti-Jewish violence in the West.
I was just getting use to Ben Nutanyahoo. Israel is so far away from my space here in California, like if I need to immerse myself in more fake news political bs.
I’m escaping……
The entire nation is ruined. Most of the Israeli population are behind their nazi political (and other) leadership. Noam Chomsky (who I realize Eric has no use for, still…) and Edward Herman, in their stellar two-volume work, “The Political Economy Of Human Rights,” distinguishes fascist countries that impose fascism on the populace against their will and fascist States that have the support of the general population, calling the former “sub-fascist.” Nazi Israel is ‘not’ sub-fascist.
See “Netanyahu pledges to annex West Bank if re-elected” by Jean Shaoul – https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/04/08/isra-a08.html
Of course they’re all far-right.
The decent, intelligent, human ones were screened out long ago.
In case today’s secular society needs reminding, St. John’s Book of Revelation explained it all in some detail a couple of thousand years ago, and it is still widely available for reading in the Bible today, thank you very much.
It is particularly recommended to study the bit about “The Mark of the Beast”, without which you don’t get to take part in the organization of anything.
Boy, is today’s mankind slow to learn…
Of course “The Revelation” is part of the New Testament, and so Zionists’ interest in what St. John has to say is somewhat restricted.
Well, it’s their loss.
What makes them support the Apartheid Regime?
Money.
The good little goy whores like Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Bolton, May, Johnson, Gove, Fox, Blair, will do anything to earn their shekels.
AIPAC and the Friends of Israel should issue industrial strength knee pads to all their good little goys. Comes in handy for all the grovelling.
You have to feel sorry for Adelson, Saban and Soros.
It must be really difficult keeping track of all the hundreds of good little goy whores they’ve got in their pockets.
What a depressing bunch of nut jobs.
My goodness! Really, what on god’s green bean can make someone rational support Israel’s regime? They have sooo marginalized(wait!,”marginalized” is ridiculous, more like they’ve sent to another planet) the voices of reason in that terror State.