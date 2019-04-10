What divides Brexiters and Remainers?

Gloria Moss
The Brexit roller-coaster
The Brexit roller-coaster ploughs on unpredictably with moves by the House of Commons to block the ‘no deal’ Brexit that most Brexiters voted for. The media often brand this a ‘hardline’ position but this is misleading since this is the only option that delivers a clean exit from the EU, one of the two referendum options available. Anyone taking the temperature of views in Britain could be forgiven for thinking that Remainers and Brexiters inhabit different planets but why might this be the case?
Factors underpinning Remain or Brexit attitudes
You could think of a plethora of factors. Personality could play a role, with Remainers perhaps having a predisposition for the status quo; differing levels of knowledge could be another with some more aware than others of the full implications of remaining in the EU. Then again, personal agendas may play a part with resolute globalists eager to pursue a Remain option in order to further moves to a globalised world.
However, there is one factor that might be overlooked.
This relates to people’s life experience of the armed forces, something that under the Lisbon Treaty of 2009 becomes subsumed in EU Foreign and security policy. The reality of this, little discussed in the mainstream media, is that aspects of British Defence will be merged with European Defence, something explored in brilliant detail by Will Podmore (https://www.brugesgroup.com/blog/the-european-army). So, in June 2017, at a meeting of the European Council, Theresa May approved the European Defence Fund, the European Defence Industrial Development Programme and PESCO. The Council also agreed that the deployment of EU Battlegroups should be borne as a common cost on a permanent basis, something that the Prime Minister put her signature to as well.
Signing away Britains’ Defence
Signing away Britain’s defence is tantamount to signing away sovereignty and one might ask not just how this could happen following a Referendum decision to leave the EU, but also how individuals can feel comfortable doing this. I balk at this since I am aware of the cost in effort and in lives that allowed British sovereignty to persist and am aware of this at a both a national and also a personal level. For, I was brought up realising that no fewer than four members of my immediate family had served in the Second World War – my father in the Desert Rats, my uncle who was Judge Advocate in the RAF, my concert pianist mother who entertained the munitions workers and troops across Britain and her late brother, Arthur Walford, who tragically lost his young life in a training accident in the RAF in Canada shortly after enlisting.
We all know how early childhood experiences can leave their imprint and a recent study by Jean Decety and Jason Cowell of the University of Chicago found that one-year old children’s propensity to particular moral behaviours were influenced by their parents’ sensitivity to justice (see https://www.pnas.org/content/112/41/12657.abstract). Could it be that children’s exposure to families that have fought in armed conflict influences their attitude to the EU and their stance on Brexit? Some serious research could be conducted on this topic but meanwhile, let us look at the familiar experiences of the four political leaders Britain has had since 2009 when the country was signed up to the Lisbon Treaty. We take this as our starting point since this Treaty planned the merger of the armed forces of individual sovereign states with the European Community.
Familiar experiences of political leaders since 2009
The leader responsible for the Lisbon Treaty was Gordon Brown. His father, the Reverend John Ebenezer Brown, was born in 1914, graduated with an MA from St Andrews in 1935 and then obtained a Bachelor in Divinity in 1939, the same year that he was ordained. His position in the church meant that he was not on active duty, leaving his son without the familial experiences referred to earlier.
David Cameron followed as Prime Minister, having been leader of the Conservatives since 2005. His father, Ian Donald Cameron, was born with physical disabilities in both legs and so was unable to undertake National Service. This left his son, David Cameron, a politician with Remainer beliefs, likewise someone without familial experiences of Britain’s armed forces.
Following the Brexit referendum in June 2016, he was succeeded by the current Prime Minister, Theresa May, whose father trained for the priesthood in 1940. This left May as another leader without familial experience of Britain’s armed forces. Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, was in a similar position since his father, born in 1915, had trained as an Engineering Apprentice, then becoming an electrical engineer, a ‘reserved’ occupation for which conscription did not apply. When war came, therefore, he was in the home guard rather than on active duty.
Beliefs are deeply rooted
A person’s worldview is a fundamental cognitive orientation with roots in many sources. As the Brexit roller-coaster continues to be steered off-course by Remainers, it is worth seeking the roots of people’s beliefs. Are they in independently formed opinion? Or family experiences or rather secret agendas? While we might wish for the first, we might be surprised to learn in fact how many fall into the last two categories.
It would be a sad day indeed if our tribalist positions/political opinions were formed purely by what our fathers did in the war. Then as now, the propaganda was of tsunamic intensity and honest opinions cannot be formed on lies. Thanks to the sterling work of a very few brave authors (I am currently reading Ian Cobain’s “History Thieves”) the curtain has been pulled back just a little. We now know far more than our parents ever did about the skulduggery of the system and are getting wiser to their tricks. The EU is indeed a monstrous monolith with its own agendas, but non-aligned countries are anathema to the power blocs. The UK has had 2 giant feet across its neck. As Bevin has suggested above, we would also have to leave NATO and the 5 Eyes, and exile all of MI6 and MI5 and probably the 1922 committee and the Bullingdon Etonians too. The Class system enshrined in secrecy and old school ties (and regimental clubs) is the unacceptable status quo incompatible with Universal Suffrage.
Ruminating over porridge, this article is a hearkening back to a nostalgic age of British Sovereignty and Empire, when the wealth divide was just as bleak and children had to climb chimneys. My grandfather worked in the mines from age 13, and his forefathers illiterate miners, such is the lot of the poor working class irrespective of their talents.
So the question is when did Britain lose her sovereignty? Was it when Julius Caesar came, the Jutes, Angles and Saxons, was it the Norman Conquest which brought feudalism and the French language, castles and serfs, heraldry etc. Was it the Reformation, when commons were stolen for private property? Was it when Elizabeth Tudor was crowned, despite the stronger claim by Mary Stuart? Was it Cromwell? Was it the Glorious Revolution when The Restoration Stewarts were replaced by the Dutch House of Orange? Was it the German Hanoverians? Was it the Great War in which Britain tried to destroy the rising Empire of Germany and had to sell the family silver to US Banks and have been mortgaged to their souls ever since?
It looks to me that the longest continuum is the aristocracy created post-1066 and the narratives they created to justify their privilege have been the distorting lens which imbues the whole education system and entrenches the inflexible layers of Class. Maybe old Etonian, Eric Blair, knew a thing or two. I certainly don’t, but I have questions.
I’m sorry! Since WW11 Britain has been occupied by troops of all shapes and sizes from the United States of America. They have a multitude of bases all over the UK servicing their army, navy, airforce and security personnel.
GCHQ is known to be totally subservient to the NSA and CIA.
We have no independent defence force and if we join the Europeans military set up we will only do so if Uncle Sam agrees and we remain under his domination.
Sorry!
The whole point of the EU is establishing and organising level playing fields and also like in football common rules so we can all play together!
This takes administration but the result was that we individually could move around Europe so that Liverpool, Lisbon or Luxembourg would be equally accessible and with comparable services available!
Each one of us could move around and would be equally protected by various EU local authorities and services like education, health and legal enforcement!
This is why we want to remain after all the problems of the past. Our real enemy is MSM which is why I am here
Money is what divides us.
The haves and have-nots.
Take free movement. What good is it when you haven’t the money to be able to use it, but it brings more and more competition, making your life harder and less able to use free movement?
Who cares what colour the passport is when you can’t afford one?
For the record, ex Army.
The MSM is the enemy that’s true but remaining is not an option the EU is a huge reason why we have austerity
‘Level playing fields’ Yes like Greece and Latvia have a level playing field with Germany. Or a bit like Dagenham and Redbridge have a level playing field with Manchester City.
When states in the Eurozone use the same currency, those with higher productivity and low cost advantages in the northern bloc have an inbuilt competitive advantage compared with those states in the eastern and southern periphery. This result in a current account deficit for Portugal, Greece, Italy, Spain, Ireland and so forth, and a current account surplus for Germany and the rest of the northern bloc – in perpetuity. And, in order to correct their trade imbalances the peripheral economies are required to implement what is become known as ‘internal devaluation’ (austerity) quite simply because they don’t have their own currencies and cannot devalue
This means cutbacks in social spending on health, education, wages and so forth. The object is to make themselves poorer in order not to import stuff and thus bring the currency account into surplus.
Thus the divide grows wider; instead of convergence with have divergence. These centrifugal forces are pulling Europe in different directions. It cannot last and it won’t.
One thing that has been made clear over the past twenty or so years is that the EU does not take referenda seriously. We have seen, on several occasions, key EU decisions rejected by voters in France, Ireland and their views being treated with contempt. The Irish were told to “Try again and get it right next time!” with a barely suppressed ‘Or Else’ added.
In fact over the years the gradual transformation of a Common Market into a new Hapsburg Empire has taken place with a minimum of discussion and debate and no reference to the electorate. Enormous changes have been made in the way of protecting corporations and the wealthy from democracy and in neutralising radicals by making their policies incompatible with EU membership.
And now, as the author points out, without any reference to the peoples of Europe the armies of twenty seven member states are being put under a centralised and irresponsible command.
The current danger, brought to us by Tony Blair from the political grave, is that the Labour Party, by promoting the need to maintain a Common Market will preserve the worst aspects of the EU while sacrificing the notional but important right to veto decisions from Brussels. The Common Market is the basis of the regulations which matter most, including the right to control movement across the borders, capital controls and currency. The point of leaving is to reclaim sovereignty in these and all areas: it ought to be carried out in concert with a withdrawal from the NATO and putting an end to the “Special Relationship” of being ordered about by the United States government.
The relationships that an independent Britain could forge with Eurasia and other sovereign countries like Cuba and Venezuela would not only be mutually profitable but would allow the British people to play an honourable part in the international community. And this at a time of impending environmental disaster when the need for independence and honesty is greater than it has ever been.
NATO and the EU are two aspects of a political addiction which has proved very profitable for a thin layer of functionaries in society but has come at the cost of enormous suffering by the great majority for whom the prospect of carrying water and hewing wood for an international master class-during good behaviour- is only too close.
The biggest thing dividing leave and remain seems to be outright hatred – and I can’t see Britain being united again in my lifetime at the very least (I’m 61).
Everything is based on ‘belief’ and the ‘beliefs’ on both sides are verging on the evangelical.
The only ‘fact’ is that ‘leave’ won the referendum. As a remainer, I fully accept that and we should have left within about 6 months of the referendum – giving us ample time to prepare.
It is painfully clear that March 2019 was only selected as the ‘leave’ date in the hope that Brexit could be stopped over a couple of years or more. Disgracefully undemocratic.
However, if you suggest that to many remainers all you will receive is abuse.
As a remain voter, admittedly a somewhat skeptical one, I am disgusted and appalled at the behavior and attitude of many remainers, not least Westminster.
In fact, my skepticism has completely faded away and, due to the undemocratic and unforgivable behavior of Westminster and so many remainers, I am now, for democracy’s sake if for no other, a firm believer in Brexit – without a deal as well!!
My father served in WW2, (a Major in Royal Artillery!) My grandfather too, alas he was killed! My father like other servicemen stayed on to help rebuild ruined countries! He believed in UK in Europe working together and would be devastated to see the renewed intolerant nationalism that is undoing the progress made in the 40 years of EU! You omitted to note that the greatest advocate for the EU was Ted Heath, a Captain in the war.. Also Denis Healey, and the majority of that generation! Anyway Vicars like medics served bravely on the frontline, if you think about it! I respect my forefathers who united and fought to improve society by common cause. I am desolate at it all being undone
There are far more important differences I think. Reading a few articles by Varoufakis and Monbiot it is clear that there is a deep dissatisfaction within even the centralish left with the neoliberal undemocratic functioning of the EU. However they dismiss populism and populists in general as being extreme right wing because that is how the establishment went out of their way to paint EU opposition in the run-up to the referendum and ever since in unending project fear and smear.
This disguised the fact that there were millions of working class left wing and centre voters who wanted to leave the EU and who voted for Brexit although they found it difficult to admit it as it implied they had some how become right wing.
Perhaps the only difference between the neoliberal globalists and everyone else – is whether people think that it can be reformed from within or whether it is best simply to leave. As Bill Mitchell and many others have pointed out the EU is not redeemable without scrapping the whole project and going back to the drawing board. Having watched UK politicians troop endlessly to Brussels trying to reform the EU for years and coming back empty handed every time, then it is reasonable to conclude that all its members need to leave one by one before something more suitable could be established. The UK needs to lead the way before its too late and the EU becomes the neoliberal concentration camp that Varoufakis fears.
LEAVE means LEAVE – The Government cannot undermine existing Law that is part of the Withdrawal Agreement – Theresa May was not qualified to negotiate with the EU and she should be ‘Sectioned’ under the Mental Health Act in my opinion.
Interesting angle.
My soldier father had a very strong sense of justice and a deep mistrust of politians. He was German.
Justice is equally important to me and I share his mistrust.
It’s a nice idea that this transcends the tribes.