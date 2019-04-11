Discuss: Julian Asange Arrested

This morning, officers of the Metropolitan police were invited into the Ecuadorian embassy by President Lenin Moreno. They proceeded to arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and literally drag him out of the building.
The important facts of the case are as follows:
- Julian Assange is not wanted for ANY CRIME, except skipping his bail. This carries a maximum sentence of 6 months under UK Law.
- The Swedish authorities have dropped all their investigations of him for sexual assault. Read more on that here.
- Assange has said, many times, that above all else he is avoiding being extradited to the US. US officials have, in the past, referenced the idea of assassinating him, and their intelligence services are known to use “enhanced interrogation” techniques (aka torture).
- The UN has found, multiple times, that Assange’s detention was inhumane and illegal under international law.
Take a moment to imagine Assange was Chinese, Iranian, Russian. Any “enemy” nation.
Imagine a journalist had published leaked documents proving Vladimir Putin’s complicity in war crimes, imagine he had been hiding out in an embassy in Moscow for 8 years, despite the UN finding his detention to be “arbitrary” and calling on Russia to end his “deprivation of liberty”.
And then imagine a whole bunch of FSB officers carried him out like a hunting trophy, threw him in a van and drove him off to God know’s where.
How would our media cover that? Would they make jokes like this?
No. There would be outrage. There would be scorn from the “international community”. There would be sample chapters of Luke Harding’s latest book. The attitude to whistle blowers, WikiLeaks and the persecution of Julian Assange has always been a key test for the mainstream media’s claimed “values” of free speech, liberty and honesty. It is a test they have failed a million times over.
The Tories, and others political figures, have been quick to “congratulate” Ecuador on their decision:
Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years. Thank you Ecuador and President @Lenin Moreno for your cooperation with @foreignoffice to ensure Assange faces justice
— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) April 11, 2019
Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & @metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law
— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 11, 2019
This has been long time coming, with months of frenzied negotiation between the US and Ecuador occasionally showing on the surface. The Guardian’s totally false story linking Assange to Paul Manafort, and all the other “Russiagate” bullshit, was designed to further demonise Assange in the eyes of “The Resistance” and others of their ilk.
These deceived liberals will probably happily applaud the arrest of a journalist for simply telling the truth. These are dark times.
So the important questions become:
- Will the US attempt to extradite him?
- Will the Swedish prosecutor re-open the rape case, as has been hinted?
- Will the media do their job properly? Or will they just publish more smear pieces?
- Will Julian Assange ever be seen alive again?
This story is developing. Any updates will be posted as they arrive.
UPDATE:
WikiLeaks have announced that Assange was seized under a US extradition warrant:
Assange has been arrested in relation to a US extradition request for "conspiracy with Chelsea Manning" for publishing Iraq War Logs, Cablegate, Afghan War Logs, precisely the persecution for which he was granted asylum under the 1951 Refugee Convention in 2012. @unhumanrights pic.twitter.com/i0TezO3SdK
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019
The arrest of Assange today is indeed the final blow to our pathetic attempts to pretend we still live in a democracy. That the stinking fetid right wing government of the insane and pathological May are salivating to turn Assange in to the even more fetid US is no surprise. That the bulk of the population are in no way concerned by this arrest, by this travesty whereby a truth teller is incarcerated by a bunch of hard right fuckwits, a pathetic vassell of the US regime is no surprise.
As we trudge that well worn path to fascism, to the degradation of the rights of our children, through ignorance, greed and a reprehensible bunch of hangers on to the coat tails of the US is bad enough, that we do so whilst pretending we still live in a democracy shows that we no longer have the essential critical thinking skills to save ourselves. We no longer have the ability to understand our incarceration, our freedom already taken and subverted through a non functioning MSM, a corrupted mal functioning government of spivs and liars and a population of idiots, unaware of their captivity so long as they can spend, drink and surrender to a status quo of hard right dominance where free speech and human rights dead.
A day of Infamy! Shame on GB (perfidious Albion, also called the “51st State”), Ecuador and Sweden!
“He has hidden from the truth for years”, a Twitter quote from Jeremy Hunt. Hypocrisy and irony on so many levels.
Apparently, the US have made a formal request for Assange’s extradition and judging by the comments emanating from the UK government, they can’t wait to send him to a US Gulag.
Brit Home Sec says:
we allowed this to happen. Some of my “friends” are cheering this news. Makes me feel sick, to be honest.
the irony of seeing a report in FakeGuardian about Navalny’s detention conditions the day before yesterday (but swiftly removed by today) was not lost on me
FakeGuardian reports a woman at the scene who wouldn’t talk to them but only ‘villified’ the newspaper. It didn’t explain why she felt that way. Must be a mystery to G hacks!
As old empires implode Truth is buried under the rubble.
I’m not sure what’s worse, reading comments online from liberals who hate Assange for ‘getting Trump elected’, or the gloating of our politicians and their lacky hacks? Our poodle government reveals itself for the waste of oxygen it is, (incredibly – even more than ever) whilst over the US, our own Russiagate hoax sucks any life out of the remaining peace movement. Which of course is definitely NOT a means to further control the plebs but a very sensible EU military unification to ward off the genetically evil land-grabbing Russians and the GWOT (which absolutely isn’t a homegrown creation).
Competition time – who has the worse government, the UK, US, Australia or Ecuador?
Today, as in too many days – I’m ashamed to be British.
Sending love and hope to Julian and his family.
Anna: that’s what disgusts me also – these fake phony ‘progressives’ – completely pickled in Identity Politics who will gloat and applaud this, completely forgetting the famous poem by Martin Niemoller. Along with the fake socialist groups in Australia who have refused to mention Assange for over 7 years, and who have deliberately boycotted rallies supporting Assange and Manning. I have a couple of liberal friends who will shed no tears for Julian Assange, and in the past have lambasted Wikileaks for putting our allies in danger. No mention at all about the actual war crimes committed. Says it all.
I don’t get! How can anyone who calls him/herself left, diss Assange? A sure sign of a degenerate culture, all round. Shameful. I must say that RT have given almost non-stop coverage of the abduction and with interviews. Excellent. This event actually might ‘clear the air’ a bit. Now we find out who are friends really are.
The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.
–Frank Zappa
”I am a writer. The impulse of a writer is to keep out of politics. What he wants is to be left alone so he can go on writing his books in peace. But unfortunately it is becoming obvious that this ideal is no more practicable than that of the petty shop-keeper who hopes to preserve his independence in the teeth of the big chain stores.
TO BEGIN WITH THE ERA OF FREE SPEECH IS CLOSING DOWN. The freedom of the press in Britain was always something of a fake, because in the last resort, money controls opinion; still, so long as the legal right to say what you like exists, there are always loopholes for the unorthodox writer. For some years past I have managed to make the capitalist class pay me several pounds a week for writing books against capitalism. BUT I DO NOT DELUDE MYSELF THAT THIS STATE OF AFFAIRS IN GOING TO LAST FOREVER. We have seen what happens to the freedom of the press in Italy and Germany, and it will happen here (the UK) sooner or later. The time is coming – not next year, perhaps not for 10 or 20 years, but it is coming – when every writer will have the choice of being silenced altogether or of producing the tripe that a privileged minority demands … I have got to struggle against that, just as I have to struggle against rubber truncheons and concentration camps…”(George Orwell – Why I joined the Indepdent Labour Party – June 1938)
No one should be surprised .It was never a matter of if but a matter of when .So here it is in broad daylight ,one of the last chinks in the armor of the FREE press ,crucified for the protection of crimes by the state.
A sad day for freedom.
Mother Theresa May just stood in the HOC and commended the police for arresting Assange and the US for requesting his extradition.
Reading the comments from UK “journos”, all I can ask is, does anyone have their addresses?
Gutted …but we only have ourselves to blame. Our collective servile support for the global omnicidal and terror regime that threatens all life on earth …is what gives these bastards their authority. And our collective inability to either see that, or do anything credible about it – makes whatever is to come – in its fascising authoritarian death march – all but inevitable. It’s a bit late when you have a jackboot on your face, to realise how these authritarian power structures are legitimated – by us. As they said in Spain in ’30s – “If you tolerate this, then your children will be next”.
I allowed myself to watch 7-8 mins of coverage on ABC here in Australia. My stomach heaved listening to the absolute slime Jeremy Hunt prattle on about the UK being a law abiding country, and that Assange was no hero. The United States will go all out to get him extradited, where, if he is, he will be given a show trial worthy of Stalin. Thats of course, if he dosn’t meet with a fatal ‘accident’ first, which is highly likely given everything we know about the Deep State, and the psychopaths involved in it. Edward Snowden stated it was ‘A dark day for press freedom’. And the Australian Govt being the complete subservient vassals they are will do nothing to help Assange, unless there are massive protests and sustained pressure on them to act. Things seem pretty surreal at present.
Please keep As Blockers on if you must read the State Guardian.
It doesn’t deserve a penny.
read? i can barely look at the front page it has become so bad. i bet the ”thank you for great journalism” comments i’ve seen must be paid posters.
it’s become unbearably bad, even before THIS.
So that is it.
God we’re a weak bunch. I betcha I’m not the only one who was Walter Mittying running a tunnel under the ecuador embassy and springing the man, but of course none of us did it. If only more humans had Assange’s courage.
There will be no guilt inspired pardon for Julian, agent orange doesn’t feel guilt and silly dems tell themselves WL was working for the rethugs n russia forgetting that WL also published whatever docs they were given on those scumbags as well.
My special contempt is reserved for the Guardian who launched their online presence thanks to WL/Julian and are now cowering in the shrubbery tossing limp-wristed brick bats at the man n acting all holier than thou..
Disgrace and shame on UK. It was like watching a Jew being dragged off to be put on a train to Auschwitz. Shame on us.
you are absolutely right – what a sad but extremely appropriate comparison and yet – this is 21st century! I feel sick!
With regard to Sweden reopening the case, one of the lawyers for one of the alleged ‘rape’ victims has raised this, but the chief prosecutor dealing with the case has now retired, and the general legal opinion is that the level of evidence is very low and the passage of time also means memories fade and therefore it is highly unlikely that Sweden will. Obviously, if the US pressurises its blond Scandinavian poodle, that might change. The current Foreign Minister was quick to support that guy in Venezuela, and defend Swedish funding of the Atlantic Council and the Ukraine coup regime, so anything is possible.
Well you could at least spell his name right!
Assange with two esses!
