Holy Week and WikiLeaks

Hugh O’Neill
There is nothing new under the sun”
Ecclesiastes
I was sent a humourous Birthday card, depicting Jesus holding his mobile phone; his thought bubble reads: “Twelve followers so far. Sweet!”. As a Catholic, one often thinks of historical parallels and what insights into the Human Condition can be gleaned from old stories – looking for parables? It is Holy Week this week, a rapid 7 days in which Christ goes from the celebrity status of Palm Sunday, through to the Last Supper, Agony in the Garden in which he pleads for this chalice to pass his lips, betrayal by Judas, arraigned before the religious courts, and then delivered to the Romans for their judgement.
When Pilate can find no guilt, the crowds are influenced by temple agents to demand his crucifixion. Christ is duly tormented, humiliated and put to very public and agonising death on the cross, but with his last words, he pleads for his tormentors: “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do”. Meanwhile his followers go into hiding, terrified that they will be next.
But what has this story got to do with us now? Although the cartoon depiction of Jesus doesn’t look much like Julian Assange, it provoked a thought exercise: imagine being witness to those events 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. There is something biblical about fleeing into exile for 7 years. One overarching parallel is the dominance of the Roman Empire akin to that of the American influence and the craven subjugation of the British Establishment – and other territories under Roman/American Rule. Many supporters of Assange have already labelled Lenin Moreno as Judas having sold his soul for 30 pieces of silver. (Note to Moreno: it didn’t end well for Judas).
Imagine how the tabloids and MSM would treat Jesus today: “He mixes with lepers and is probably leprous himself”; “What about that long-haired Mary Magdalene who seems overly attentive to his needs?” “His hair looks like he just spent 40 days in the wilderness”. Meanwhile, the alternative media has become the voice in the wilderness, unsettling Herod’s peace of mind.
So the question for me is why did the Jewish authorities influence Roman power (and subvert the democratic vote put by Pilate) to do their dirty work? Why was Jesus, King of the Jews such a threat to the status quo? Was it his antipathy to market place materialism and seeking a kinder world (as expressed in The Beatitudes)? One might ask the same questions behind the persecution of Julian Assange, who is hated for having exposed the war crimes and lies of the ruling classes.
For those who can only see a smelly unkempt rapist, perhaps we might recall that there used to be a commandment not to kill, just as there was one about coveting one’s neighbour’s wife. From my perspective, the killing of innocents seems the greater crime. Jesus (allegedly) issued a caveat against judging sexual offending: “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone”.
Finally, let us return to Christ’s followers who were hiding in mortal terror. They were eventually empowered with the “Gift of Tongues” which allowed them to be understood by every nation. Somewhere in there is a metaphor for the alternative media, but like the dyslexic agnostic, I lack the gift of tongues to complete the metaphor. Whether one is religious or atheist, If we should ever lose hope, then evil will indeed triumph.
I can almost see Assange with the cross on his back and a gentleman carrying a hammer and nails from Lidl – Lidl the promised land.
We don’t even need to draw parallels between Assange and Jesus. We did not even need for something like the vilification of a truth-teller to happen to see, to fully comprehend that we, so called humans, have not evolved, changed a tiny bit since the crucifixion of another truth teller, another messenger….
And if we continue down this road, 2000 years from now, those deluded beings that will insist in calling themselves “humans”, “advanced” and “civilized”, will crucified any other truth-teller at hand.
… This has nothing to do with religious beliefs, this has nothing to do with afterlive or miracles. Spiritual values, humanistic values are those real thing that are the only ones that can truly guide and light the road for meaningful community living cause we are all the same, we are just one…but we dont want to see the sameness, we choosed separateness…
When we choose to live by and for the material world as the focus, center and ultimate truth, descarding spiritual, real humanistic values as a burden (while pretending all the sh**** is done actually because humanistic values!!!) Then we are doom to repeat history over and over again..
Maybe worth quoting at length?
“In his book, The Cap: The Price of a Life, Roman Frister recalls how, as a 16 year-old prisoner in an Auschwitz labour camp, he was raped by a senior inmate. To conceal this misdemeanour, the higher-ranking prisoner stole his victim’s cap. This was a death sentence for the boy, who would be shot at roll call for displaying an incomplete uniform. Determined to survive this calamity, Frister exchanged his fate with a sleeping fellow inmate by stealing his unknown comrade’s cap. His most memorable emotion, when the shot rang out at morning parade, was feeling “delighted to be alive.”
Another similar story: the Russian writer and poet, Varlam Shalamov, spent 17 years in Kolyma, a gulag in northeastern Siberia where as many as three million prisoners met their deaths. Contrary to the view that hardship elicits in humans sentiments of solidarity, neither friendship nor sympathy appears to have survived the deadly conditions of Kolyma. With the human spirit all but extinguished, even that final assertion of human sovereignty the taking of one’s life eluded the reach of the prisoners. “There are times,” Shalamov later recalled, “when a man has to hurry so as not to lose his will to die.”
These two brief accounts of degraded life form the centrepiece of John Gray’s Straw Dogs, which is a provocative rejection of the philosophical principles of humanism. Central to humanism is the belief that we as a species are uniquely capable of determining our own destiny, of exercising choice and free will, and of achieving collective progress in the historical fulfilment of this capability. For Gray, as the testimonies of Frister and Shalamov appear to bear out, this belief in the irreducible moral freedom of human beings is an illusion, and what really raises human beings above their natural competitors is their unrivalled capacity for self-deception. The human subject, conceived as a unitary self capable of autonomous action and meaningful moral judgement, is one such fiction with which we have deceived ourselves. “The life of each of us is a chapter of accidents,” Gray claims, and we are no less predisposed to genocide than we are to art, medicine or prayer.”
‘Unrivalled capacity for self-delusion’ – maybe Gray is on to something; I mean how else can we explain why so many are blind to the persecution of Assange, or the role of the MSM (especially the Guardian) in maintaining illusions designed to deflect attention from the guilty?
Harry, while the stories you refer to are not, by any means, unique. While humans are indeed capable of going into unbelievable lengths in order to survive these stories, by no means, deny that we are indeed also capable of going in the other direction, of self-sacrifice, of freely choosing not to do “unto others what have been done unto me”……
But we are, in general, to attached to this material existence as the sole and only source of truth. We live in fear, like animals running for their lives. We live submerged in instinctual behaviour…like unconscious machines, like any other animal herd…we have not been able, as a species, to trascend our bestiality and mearely cover it with a veneer of “civilization”…
In Schopenhauer’s words, transcendental choices require something that is rarely seen “the denial of the will to live”. This does not mean the denial of life, but the denial of accepting this sensorial world as the source of all….the denial of “my” life taking precedence over the life of anyone else.
But no matter, hiw rare this might be, it aftually shows that such perspective is possible, that we all have that option in us.
Good on ya, Hugh! My ole mate Clive Kelly (Trimaran Survival; film “Raoini”) will mean summat to ya. I’m in Frankfurt.
Regards,
Helmut.