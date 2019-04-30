Discuss: The Coup in Venezuela

There is a coup happening in Venezuela. Not the rather sad, fizzling, slow-motion coup that has been beavering away behind the scenes for months, if not years. An actual violent attempt to overthrow the government by force.
Juan Guaido, a Trudeau-ish non-entity picked by the US as “their guy” based on his total lack of personality or values, made a statement on his twitter:
En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt
— Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) 30 April 2019
Not long afterwards, violent incidents broke out. It was always going to end this way.
Guaido has no domestic support, is recognised by less than one-quarter of the globe, has no democratic mandate and no grip on power at all. If he wants the Presidency, or rather, if his US-based masters want him to have the presidency, he was always going to have to take it by force.
The trouble, up to this point, has been his total lack of support from the military. Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton, the man at the vanguard of the Venezuelan coup, has been almost literally begging for the Venezuelan army to switch sides for months.
The US “aid convoy”, which evidence suggests was actually a method of smuggling weapons into the country, was also a massive failure.
As such Guaido has no guns. He has no soldiers. He has nothing.
In an apparent misreading of one of Teddy Roosevelt’s most famous quotes, rather than speaking softly and carrying a big stick, Bolton and his cronies have spent the last six months speaking loudly and pretending they have a stick.
Video footage shows a few dozen, maybe a couple of hundred, protesters hurling Molotov cocktails at police vans:
Water cannons used as Guaido's circa 300 thugs start throwing Molotov cocktails and rocks at armored cars, in Caracas.
Guaido's attempted Coup is a complete failure.
It has no support among the domestic population nor Venezuela's military.#VenezuelaCouppic.twitter.com/Isz7SQdOtL
— Ian56 (@Ian56789) April 30, 2019
That seems to be it, right now.
But the coup has got to happen right now, or it’s over. In fact, part of Juan Guaido’s desperation is probably a realisation that he is rapidly approaching the point where he becomes more valuable to his CIA handlers dead than alive. Once it’s apparent he’ll never be President, the CIA could easily decide to “Nemstov” Guaido and lay the crime at Maduro’s feet.
The Western response has been fairly predictable, totally organic and not-at-all contrived “demonstrations” have sprung up outside the Venezuelan embassies in the US and a few other countries.
The media are picking out the party line and fighting it hard, as usual. Bloomberg are refusing to even call it a coup:
Here's why we're not calling today's events in Venezuela a coup: https://t.co/kmlnAkeKOd
— Patricia Laya (@PattyLaya) April 30, 2019
While The Guardian are calling it a “momentous day in Venezuela’s history”:
This comes as no surprise. The Guardian has never met a war or coup it did not like and Tom Philips, The Guardian’s Latin America correspondent, has made no secret of his support for the US coup in the past:
So the question’s arise:
- Will the coup be successful?
- Will the military side with Guaido?
- If not, what next for Venezuela and Guaido?
- At what point will the calls for “humanitarian intervention” begin?
- Will the US actually start a war in Venezuela this time?
- Will Russia provide military aid to Maduro’s government? Will China?
- Will sanity prevail?
If anyone hasn’t seen it yet…
“A new paper from the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), by economists Mark Weisbrot and Jeffrey Sachs, finds that economic sanctions implemented by the Trump administration since August 2017 have caused tens of thousands of deaths and are rapidly worsening the humanitarian crisis.”
http://cepr.net/press-center/press-releases/report-finds-us-sanctions-on-venezuela-are-responsible-for-tens-of-thousands-of-deaths
Released five days ago, and yet still no coverage in Western media, including The Guardian.
Just like in the buildup to Iraqi invasion in 2003, The Guardian have little respect for law and civilians, just cheerleading for more war and violence.
Guaido does not have a snowball in hell’s chance of bringing this off.
99% of the police and military are loyal and Chinese, Russian and Cuban specialists are on the ground in Venesuala.
That is all you need to know.
Jeremy Corbyn is too busy planning a ‘national climate emergency’ to show solidarity with his old buddy Nic. As I just said on the other forum, his previous supposed support was actually a betrayal, anyway. So who needs friends like that?
Comparisons with the climate emergency, the XR Extinction Rebellion, and today’s attempted coup by NATO sock puppet Guaido may not abound …but they are there.
It’s all about the oil. Wikileaks, Pompeo, and the Gweed have all confirmed that. The why might no be readily apparent: if we are to believe America’s own hubristic lies about the amount of oil it exports. It may be the ‘world’s biggest oil exporter’ – but not for long. Production has been scaled back at Eagle Ford and Bakken – due to lack of profitability. All eyes are on the Permian – which may or may not have peaked already. There is a technical reason they need Venezuela’s extra heavy crude – the Gulf Coast refiners have too much light oil. They need to blend it with the bitumen – but sanctions mean they can’t. And sanctions mean a ban on naphtha – a much needed diluent. So sanctions are harming US production ,,,can’t have that can we.
There was a bit of an oil shock today – that has almost certainly passed you by. Unless, like me, you have bronchitis and have been flicking through the net for ten hours. Saudi Barbaria has been over-reporting the oil they pump …and they’ve been doing it for 40 years. The first time they have reported actual figures – they can only pump 3.8mn b/d – against an industry standard guestimate of 5mn b/d. I’m no good at maths – but 40 years of under-reporting …and 20+ years of overestimates based on a faulty assumption …that’s a lot, right? And that is the good stuff. All eyes on Iraq, trying to find a replacement Ghawar field.
So, they need that oil. And we, humanity, do not need that oil. This is the bifurcation point between humanity and statist insanity. If you understand EROI, it is of no use at all to humanity. It is only fuel for a certain way of life we have become accustomed to. The struggle to maintain that way of life entails climate injustice, climate racism, climate imperialism, climate materialism, and climate militarism – proxy coups and hybrid insurgencies …and perhaps the real thing.
We have become addicted to oil, and the filthy lucre it represents. But with it comes every injustice in the world. It’s all about the oil. And when Jeremy calls for that vote tomorrow – it is all about the oil. It may not seem like it, but all the anti-solutions contained in the ‘net zero’ psyop are predicated on oil. And war, and racism, and species extinction, and austerity, and imperialism …keeping the global poor poor …so we can have champagne socialism and neoliberal globalism for a little while longer. And it will only be an exponentially entropic little while.
We need to connect the interdynamics of capital accumulation, debt-deflation, resource entropy, climate degradation, pension fund raiding, the privatisation of nature, and the behavioural climate change tactics employed in an ersatz ‘climate emergency’. They are exactly the same dynamics that put Gweedo and Lopez on the streets today. Together, we can stop this. We are all Bolivarian chavistas now. If we reject the phoney lifestyle of debt, death, and the accumulation of accumulation – for no purpose or value for humanity …we can save Venezuela ,,,and save ourselves in the Bolivarian process.
¡Viva la Revolución!
Our leaders have betrayed us. The solutions entailed in a national climate emergency betray us, betray the children, and betray Venezuela. There is an easy solution: to reject tout court the climate racist, imperialistic, and militaristic personal materialism afforded by looted and corrupting filthy oil lucre. The least we could do is demand that the spoils be put to proper use: used sparingly – treated as the precious resource it is – to downshift and transition to a real decarbonised climate …one that is also post-capitalist, post-imperialist, post-racist. What we decide in the coming few years decides the fate of humanity. The revolution starts tomorrow – are you ready, comrades?
¡Viva la Revolución!
Venezuela is where the rich protest, not the poor.
How I despise Channel 4, the news team and worst of all Lindsey Hilsum, International editor reporting the Venezuelan coup live from Washington.
Venezuela has oil. The US covets oil. The US steals oil. You don’t even need to know that Guiado is broadcasting from Washington.
“President” Gweedo has now called for a US invasion of his country, for a violent military coup, and for more sanctions against his country.
What is most stunning in all of this is the total complicity and/or silence of the rest of the Western nations. The U.S. (where I live) is an amoral criminal terror state by any meaningful definition. But how on earth does the rest of the Western world sit by and either openly support America’s complete criminality in this matter, or remain silent and complicit? We might as well be right back in the middle of the openly Colonial era for all the good our vaunted international institutions like the U.N., the International Criminal Court and international law itself seem to matter to Western “leaders.”
Are readers of sites like OffG the only one’s experiencing some rather off the charts levels of cognitive dissonance on this matter – or do most citizens of the West simply not care about their fellow human beings and their welfare? I’d really like to know – because our collective future survival depends on it – and it is quite clear that our Western “leaders” are a collection of amoral psychopaths and narcissists.
Most people in the west (the rich west) simply do not care or they buy into the shit they are told by their goverments…not because is true or lack of disonance… but because Venezuela (Irak, Afghanistan, Lybia, Yemen) are far away places which doesnt count. Bombs, and killing are not happening in their neighborhood, that does not affect their food, their livelihood…is just safer not to get involved on these things ..
Bolton, Abrams, and the rest of the ‘old Latin America hands’ have been dismal failures without brute force. Venezuelans are not partial to brute force. There will be no popular backing for a coup. Only the anti-Chavistas and the US idiots do not know this. It’s invasion or nothing.
Perversely, there was plenty of anti-Maduro sentiment that the US could have cultivated, but no, the idiots wanted to force it. So, the idiots have FUed once again. Nice try fellas, but obviously your learning curve is flat.
I hope you are proved correct. At the moment it does seem as if the rabble running that well known “news” site, you know… the one that can’t publish a page without whining “price of a cuppa coffee guv”, are trying to spin up a pretty flimsy story. But ‘the fog of war’ and all that…
Hoping Guaido rots in Hell very soon