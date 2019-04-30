What “community standards” did these comments breach? #21

The following comments – sent in to us by a reader – were censored by The Guardian. Which of the well-publicised CiF “community standards” did they breach?

…aaannnddd the gaps where they used to be:

So: Which of the Guardian’s “community standards” did these comments break?

Do they “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?

Are they “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?

Are they “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?

Are they “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?

Are they “extremely offensive or threatening?”?

Are they “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?

Are they not “relevant”?

If none of the above – why were they taken down?

