What “community standards” did these comments breach? #21

The following comments – sent in to us by a reader – were censored by The Guardian. Which of the well-publicised CiF “community standards” did they breach?
Removed comments, posted under the Gaby Hinsliff opinion piece Cambridge is right: you can’t take pride in the past and ignore the horror of slavery on Tuesday 30th of April:
So: Which of the Guardian’s “community standards” did these comments break?
- Do they “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?
- Are they “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?
- Are they “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?
- Are they “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?
- Are they “extremely offensive or threatening?”?
- Are they “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?
- Are they not “relevant”?
If none of the above – why were they taken down?
The Guardian seeks to control and direct public discourse along certain approved routes: you all know them, leftist/liberal establishment ideas and tropes, anything that steps outside of that is ruthlessly put down.
The discussion above was threatening to them, punching holes in their narrow ideological frameworks with clever philosophical ideas dressed in simple language. They can’t have that.
“All the officer patients in the ward were forced to censor letters written by all the enlisted-men patients, who were kept in residence in wards of their own. It was a monotonous job, and Yossarian was disappointed to learn that the lives of enlisted men were only slightly more interesting than the lives of officers. After the first day he had no curiosity at all. To break the monotony he invented games. Death to all modifiers, he declared one day, and out of every letter that passed through his hands went every adverb and every adjective. The next day he made war on articles. He reached a much higher plane of creativity the following day when he blacked out everything in the letters but a, an and the. That erected more dynamic intralinear tensions, he felt, and in just about every case left a message far more universal. Soon he was proscribing parts of salutations and signatures and leaving the text untouched. One time he blacked out all but salutation “Dear Mary” from a letter, and at the bottom he wrote, “I yearn for you tragically, A.T. Tappman, Chaplain, U.S. Army.” A.T. Tappman was the group chaplain’s name.
When he had exhausted all possibilities in the letters, he began attacking the names and addresses on the envelopes, obliterating whole homes and streets, annihilating entire metropolises with careless flicks of his wrist as though he were God. Catch-22 required that each censored letter bear the censoring officer’s name. Most letters he didn’t read at all. On those he didn’t read at all he wrote his own name. On those he did read he wrote, “Washington Irving.” When that grew monotonous he wrote, “Irving Washington.” Censoring the envelopes had serious repercussions, and produced a ripple of anxiety on some ethereal military echelon that floated a C.I.D. man back into the ward posing as a patient. They all knew he was a C.I.D. man because he kept inquiring about an officer named Irving or Washington and because after his first day there he wouldn’t censor letters. He found them too monotonous.”
Joseph Heller, Catch 22
As something of an annoying wind-up merchant myself, I can only admire the Guardian’s work. Their line about ”fearless journalism” is an outstandingly good piss-take.
The worrying thing is that so many people take it at face value.
Don’t trust any mainstream media. They are not in the business of disseminating the truth. They are simply government propaganda outlets.
Actually, big media is in the business of making money thus maintaining the system that enables them to make money is their primary objective.
Speaking of community standards, Off-G editorial folk, what is this site doing still advertising Patreon. Haven’t you heard that they have started trying to censor the output of some of their signed up creators? I had to switch from Patreon to SubscribeStar, after Patreon started giving Dmitry Orlov aggro with his account. As far as I know, SubscribeStar has managed to keep its nose clean – so far! – from the creeping censorship rot that’s spreading through the bigbiz ‘service providers’ of Silly Fart Valley – at the behest of the gics (gangsters-in-charge) running the Anglozionist imperial deep state, naturally. And then there’s Paypal; Omidyar’s racket. I should let THEM process any donations I might want to give to Off-G? Omidyar, the billionaire stiff behind the deeply-equivocal Intercept (still suppressing the bulk of Snowden’s archive from public view, in case anyone has forgotten). Remember the old saying, Off-Gers: ‘Touch pitch and be defiled.’
You false news peddlers!
I hereby declare that I appreciate the care and attention afforded me by the professional and respected Guardian journalists, opinion writers, editors and moderators to both inform me of events and opinions around the world by carefully researched and curated articles, not reporting fake Russian news, and also from shielding me from the great psychological harm of other readers’ views with which i may not agree with on their forums.
I feel very lucky, even privileged, to live in a society with such high quality media as the Guardian, amongst others such as the BBC. I gladly financially support both of them and would pay double if I could.
ROFL 🤣
Well largely they seem to be rubbish but rubbish not on the list of proscribed comments. Clearly the robots at the Guardian have no sense of humour.
http://www.unz.com/mwhitney/tit-for-tat-why-did-mueller-let-trump-off-the-hook/
And Who the fuck is Mueller!