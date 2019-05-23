Discuss: European Elections

The European elections are here, and Theresa May’s political future hangs in the balance. As it seems to have done for years. Her party, fresh off being wiped out in the local elections a few weeks ago, are on the brink of being destroyed…if the polls are to be trusted.
Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party are surging in the polls, and are looking to easily sweep the vast majority of the UK’s seats. A fact which rather flies in the face of the “People’s Vote” narrative that a new Brexit vote would have Remain win.
Labour is making losses too, according to the polls, but whether that’s due to the various smear campaigns launched against the leadership, or their vague equivocating stance on Brexit, is unclear.
All this time Corbyn has been told he should be making Labour a remain party, but polls suggest there was a massive leave vote waiting for a party to appeal to its wants.
Meanwhile the “resurgent” Lib Dems, fresh off their huge gains in the local elections, seem to have safely captured the majority of the Remain vote. But since they won’t do anything with it, except what someone more powerful tells them to, does anyone really care?
As always, discuss below.
Calling it wrong and being on the wrong side of history has become the hallmark of Guardian journalism. We can be sure the MI5 [mainstream information from 5 eyes] will be busy drafting a memo for Katherine Viner on the language to be used for this current catastrophe for the state. It’s clear that the whole Brexit issue has now become something with which to batter the British establishment with. Unfortunately for the revolutionary Brexiters there’s Boris, a died in the wool Tory, waiting in the wings. Farage is surfing the wave, but it will be those with technocratic expertise… Read more »
I’m amazed at how many people magically care about EU elections all of a sudden
I’ve just voted for the Brexit Party in protest at Labour’s decision to dismiss my Brexit vote. Why should anybody vote for a party that does that? A second vote to overturn the first vote is anti-democracy in the guise of democracy, all to serve an unaccountable foreign autocracy.
Liberal Democrats. What a farce. They are not liberal and certainly not interested in democracy. Progressive neoliberal imperialists with authoritarian and totalitarian leanings pretty much sums up the 3 main parties. Why do we even bother voting for these parties that openly despise us?
“Why do we even bother voting for these parties that openly despise us?” That’s precisely why I intend voting for the Brexit Party. If anyone is going to succeed in sending a message to the other parties that many of us have had enough of their, as you say, Simon, “Progressive neoliberal ….” it must be the Brexit Party. Let’s face it, these EP votes are primarily symbolic, so, although I clearly don’t at this stage know much about other policies they might advocate in future, I am more than happy to send a signal about my dissatisfaction with the… Read more »
Judy. I’m going to vote for the Brexit party but Farage has a way to go to map out a decent plan as to how we are going to take democracy back for the people. I don’t get why he hasn’t more openly come out in support the the Gilets Jaunes. The battle for democracy needs to take place right across Europe and the US and not in the UK alone.
The EU vote is distributed proportionally and The Brexit Party can expect, at best, to take half of the seats available. This would be an excellent result by any measure, but you can be sure it will be portrayed as the 50/50 split that the M5M prefer to spin. Then on to Westminster!
The plot thickens…..
