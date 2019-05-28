May 28, 2019
OffG DoS attack update

OffG

It’s looking as if the server issues we have been experiencing since May 23 is some form of denial of service (DoS) attack.

May 23-25 the server was experiencing loads up to eighty times expected maximum, causing it to crash intermittently and making it difficult or impossible to access or administer the site. At this time many of you will have been getting ‘database error’ messages or experiencing freezes or 30-60 sec loading times.

By May 26 the attack had subsided and we had taken some steps to further secure the site. Things were restored to a normal level of function.

We’ve experienced repeat minor load surges since then, and are still experiencing them, but so far nothing the server can’t handle.

We’re hoping this disruption won’t be repeated, but if we go dark again for a while you can assume it’s for the same reason.

In that event the best way to keep in the loop and stay in touch with us will be via Twitter (@offguardian0) and Facebook (https://Facebook.com/OffGuardian). We’ll post updates there during any downtime, so we suggest you bookmark these pages right now for future reference.

Thanks to you all for your patience and support while this was going down. Thanks also for the helpful suggestions we’ve received.

We’re glad to report the downtime has had no appreciable effect on our visitor numbers or on our Alexa ranking, which remains healthy and quite a bit higher than we would ever have anticipated when this site was launched.

Filed under: latest, OffG
JudyJ
JudyJ

I have just posted a couple of comments today but would appear to have now lost the useful edit facility.

May 29, 2019 1:18 PM
Admin
Admin

You’re correct. The edit function is currently not working. We’re assuming it’s part of a portfolio of fairly minor issues we’re encountering since the server overloads. We are working on fixing them.

May 29, 2019 4:34 PM
Wazdo
Wazdo

Thanks for all your time and hard work.

May 29, 2019 11:00 AM
Robert J.
Robert J.

Every day on OffG around and after 11 AM CEST, from different locations, never noticed anything of the kind.

May 29, 2019 10:53 AM
BigB
BigB

As they say: you only get flak when you are over the target. Carry on truth bombing!

May 29, 2019 10:47 AM
DunGroanin
DunGroanin

Admin,

Site serms pretty accessible and fast, so something has changed.

Curiously I have come across two IP adresses now for off-Guardian.org, neither connects, which one is you?

104.28.24.154 (new) – ‘direct access not allowed’

162.241.132.154 (old) – ‘sorry contact webmaster’

Presumably your tech knows about this…

May 29, 2019 9:22 AM
John
John

Wouldn’t be surprised if Louis proyect and his handlers are involved

May 29, 2019 8:20 AM
Fair dinkum
Fair dinkum

There modus operandi must be:
If you can’t beat em, infiltrate and undermine em.
Purveyors of putridity.

May 29, 2019 8:07 AM
Toby Russell
Toby Russell

Thank you for the update and for all your great work!

May 29, 2019 6:37 AM
Loverat
Loverat

The positive out of this is that it means this site is making a difference. I don’t know much about IT and rankings etc but my observations are that this site attracts some decent authors and the comments suggest the readership is high. And it has only been around 3 or 4 years. No expert, but everyone raves to me about Mintpress and various US based sites. Yes some great articles but the site just looks empty in terms of reader comments/participation. Zero Hedge – some good articles but the format looks unattractive and too many comments. I think this… Read more »

May 29, 2019 5:07 AM
John
John

Zero hedge is for liberturdians aka exploiters

May 29, 2019 8:21 AM
davemass
davemass

Can you not trace the ipaddresses of the incoming loads?

May 29, 2019 3:49 AM
systemicfraud
systemicfraud

Ask Bernie and he’ll tell you–FAKE LIBERALS play dirty!!!

May 29, 2019 3:11 AM
mark
mark

Probably those splendid chaps at the Integrity Initiative doing their stuff. Unless some of our resident hasbara trolls were put up to it. They seem to have been getting a bit more miffed than usual of late. Obviously all a bit of a bore for the administrators of the site, but it’s quite gratifying in a way. It shows that the you know whos are getting rattled and the site is doing its job. All credit to the admin for wading through this. On a separate matter, I don’t know if people have seen the recent output of Sky News.… Read more »

May 29, 2019 2:21 AM
John
John

She’s the same Alex Crawford who was on the back of jihadist pick up trucks in Libya cheering on head choppers

May 29, 2019 8:22 AM
JudyJ
JudyJ

And getting the full backing of the UK’s UN Rep Karen Pierce (you know, the one who looks and behaves like the progeny of the Terminator and Shirley Temple). And there was me thinking that indulging in propaganda for al Qaeda terrorists was regarded as an offence under the Terrorism Act. Silly me.

May 29, 2019 1:14 PM
Gezzah Potts
Gezzah Potts

These slime presstitutes are so so predictable, you can almost set your watch by when their next hoax is hatched. No TV news and no newspapers for me except a glance at ABC world news on my phone when I get up in the morning. Any important stories, I get the actual story from here, Moon Of Alabama, The Saker, Information Clearing House and The Greanville Post plus occasional forays on Strategic Culture and elsewhere. Sky News? Ewww….

May 29, 2019 7:09 AM
Rhisiart Gwilym
Rhisiart Gwilym

Rectification of Names (qv): LackofIntegrity Initiative/Institute for Blimpcraft. Call the POSes as they are: lying propaganda outfits.

May 29, 2019 6:25 AM
Reader
Reader

Must be NewsGuard et. al. up to their benevolent safeguarding of the inviolable western democratic commitments to free speech tricks.

May 29, 2019 1:26 AM
Gezzah Potts
Gezzah Potts

Just….. Bastards. Thats the only word to describe whoever was behind this. And yeah, echo what Emily said. They want us all reading The Guardian or Murdoch’s sewerage, and having our brains fried by their lies and propaganda. Screw that. Keep up the fight guys.

May 29, 2019 12:33 AM
Emily Durron
Emily Durron

You can look forward to a lot more of this. There are strong vested interests in the mainstream media and within the power structures of the State that will seek to quietly knife your balloon until the air is entirely expelled.

May 28, 2019 10:59 PM
