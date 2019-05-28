OffG DoS attack update

It’s looking as if the server issues we have been experiencing since May 23 is some form of denial of service (DoS) attack.
May 23-25 the server was experiencing loads up to eighty times expected maximum, causing it to crash intermittently and making it difficult or impossible to access or administer the site. At this time many of you will have been getting ‘database error’ messages or experiencing freezes or 30-60 sec loading times.
By May 26 the attack had subsided and we had taken some steps to further secure the site. Things were restored to a normal level of function.
We’ve experienced repeat minor load surges since then, and are still experiencing them, but so far nothing the server can’t handle.
We’re hoping this disruption won’t be repeated, but if we go dark again for a while you can assume it’s for the same reason.
In that event the best way to keep in the loop and stay in touch with us will be via Twitter (@offguardian0) and Facebook (https://Facebook.com/OffGuardian). We’ll post updates there during any downtime, so we suggest you bookmark these pages right now for future reference.
Thanks to you all for your patience and support while this was going down. Thanks also for the helpful suggestions we’ve received.
We’re glad to report the downtime has had no appreciable effect on our visitor numbers or on our Alexa ranking, which remains healthy and quite a bit higher than we would ever have anticipated when this site was launched.
I have just posted a couple of comments today but would appear to have now lost the useful edit facility.
You’re correct. The edit function is currently not working. We’re assuming it’s part of a portfolio of fairly minor issues we’re encountering since the server overloads. We are working on fixing them.
Thanks for all your time and hard work.
Every day on OffG around and after 11 AM CEST, from different locations, never noticed anything of the kind.
As they say: you only get flak when you are over the target. Carry on truth bombing!
Admin,
Site serms pretty accessible and fast, so something has changed.
Curiously I have come across two IP adresses now for off-Guardian.org, neither connects, which one is you?
104.28.24.154 (new) – ‘direct access not allowed’
162.241.132.154 (old) – ‘sorry contact webmaster’
Presumably your tech knows about this…
Wouldn’t be surprised if Louis proyect and his handlers are involved
There modus operandi must be:
If you can’t beat em, infiltrate and undermine em.
Purveyors of putridity.
Thank you for the update and for all your great work!
The positive out of this is that it means this site is making a difference. I don’t know much about IT and rankings etc but my observations are that this site attracts some decent authors and the comments suggest the readership is high. And it has only been around 3 or 4 years. No expert, but everyone raves to me about Mintpress and various US based sites. Yes some great articles but the site just looks empty in terms of reader comments/participation. Zero Hedge – some good articles but the format looks unattractive and too many comments. I think this… Read more »
Zero hedge is for liberturdians aka exploiters
Can you not trace the ipaddresses of the incoming loads?
Ask Bernie and he’ll tell you–FAKE LIBERALS play dirty!!!
Probably those splendid chaps at the Integrity Initiative doing their stuff. Unless some of our resident hasbara trolls were put up to it. They seem to have been getting a bit more miffed than usual of late. Obviously all a bit of a bore for the administrators of the site, but it’s quite gratifying in a way. It shows that the you know whos are getting rattled and the site is doing its job. All credit to the admin for wading through this. On a separate matter, I don’t know if people have seen the recent output of Sky News.… Read more »
She’s the same Alex Crawford who was on the back of jihadist pick up trucks in Libya cheering on head choppers
And getting the full backing of the UK’s UN Rep Karen Pierce (you know, the one who looks and behaves like the progeny of the Terminator and Shirley Temple). And there was me thinking that indulging in propaganda for al Qaeda terrorists was regarded as an offence under the Terrorism Act. Silly me.
These slime presstitutes are so so predictable, you can almost set your watch by when their next hoax is hatched. No TV news and no newspapers for me except a glance at ABC world news on my phone when I get up in the morning. Any important stories, I get the actual story from here, Moon Of Alabama, The Saker, Information Clearing House and The Greanville Post plus occasional forays on Strategic Culture and elsewhere. Sky News? Ewww….
Rectification of Names (qv): LackofIntegrity Initiative/Institute for Blimpcraft. Call the POSes as they are: lying propaganda outfits.
Must be NewsGuard et. al. up to their benevolent safeguarding of the inviolable western democratic commitments to free speech tricks.
Just….. Bastards. Thats the only word to describe whoever was behind this. And yeah, echo what Emily said. They want us all reading The Guardian or Murdoch’s sewerage, and having our brains fried by their lies and propaganda. Screw that. Keep up the fight guys.
You can look forward to a lot more of this. There are strong vested interests in the mainstream media and within the power structures of the State that will seek to quietly knife your balloon until the air is entirely expelled.