WATCH: OPCW Leak Explained

TomoNews US, a current events website with over 2 million subscribers on youtube, have just released the above video summarising the OPCW leak and its implications.
As of the time of publishing it has had just ~6000 views, but deserves 100x that number. It is neat, clear and accurate. The best summary of the current situation we have seen.
Please share it widely.
To help the socially overconditioned I have made a transcript of part of the commentary: MSM outlets that religiously covered the Twin Towers attacks and the subsequent governmental conclusions and widely-impacting consequences are now silent over the now-many authorative, fully documented, contradictory expert opinions. Many supported, even pushed, the official narrative, including the NYT. The paper published a virtual crime scene analysis based on superficial observations and concluded that all three disintegrated towers collapsed under the sheer weight of authorized bullshit. The more observant of readers here may notice that the names and addresses of the official redirections and obfuscations… Read more »
I think most of the truth about these incidents in Syria can be found right here in the south at a place called Porton Down.
