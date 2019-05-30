Kit Knightly
Alastair Campbell has been kicked out of the Labour Party.
Apparently, he voted for the Liberal Democrats in the recent European Parliamentary elections, and then announced he had done so on Sky News. Thus putting him in breach of paragraph 2 of Labour’s Membership Rules, which states:
A member of the Party who joins and/ or supports a political organisation other than an official Labour group or other unit of the Party, or supports any candidate who stands against an official Labour candidate, or publicly declares their intent to stand against a Labour candidate, shall automatically be ineligible to be or remain a Party member, subject to the provisions of Chapter 6.I.2 below of the disciplinary rules.”
It’s a fairly open and shut case, to be honest.
And so ends the Labour career of Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s PR man, one of the key architects of the “dodgy dossier”, a man complicit in every death that resulted from the US/UK illegal invasion of Iraq.
The reaction of anyone, with even the most rudimentary grasp of ethics, should be “good riddance”.
Clearly therefore, the vast majority of the pundits, “journalists” and talking heads do not have a rudimentary grasp of ethics.
Yes, Campbell was actually defended. By journalists. And celebrities. And members of parliament.
Campbell is a “strong voice for Labour values” according to some, his expulsion is “Stalinist” according to others.
It’s time for a very serious reality check: Alastair Campbell should not be in the Labour Party.
He shouldn’t be tweeting his thoughts or giving interviews or writing columns. He shouldn’t have any power or influence or authority. He shouldn’t even be breathing free air.
He should be in the dock at the Hague, briefly. And then – hopefully – spending the rest of his time in eternity’s waiting room, carving tally marks on a cell wall.
Who cares who he voted for? He’s a fucking monster.
This is not “silly” or “old fashioned” or “predictable”. It’s just true.
As a society it’s important we try and recognise principles and morality. Virtue matters. Truth matters. There ARE absolutes. Most of the Labour MPs defending Campbell voted FOR that war. They all voted against investigations into it.
They are complicit in crimes against humanity. That is a statement of fact. And yet their opinions are treated as if they carry weight. They are assumed to have ideals, to be sincere, when their actions demonstrate this is simply not the case.
We don’t talk about Pinochet’s economic reforms.
We don’t isolate Pol Pot’s opinion on free healthcare.
We don’t defend Mussolini’s well organised internal transport infrastructure.
It is accepted that crimes of a certain scale put a mark on you that you can’t scrub off. That doesn’t change because these criminals are all well-spoken chaps with open shirt collars, it doesn’t change because they managed to slime their way out of punishment, it doesn’t change because our national ego lifts Britain above the law, and it doesn’t change because we’re all so English and confrontation makes us uncomfortable.
These people are monsters. Who they vote for does not matter. What they say does not matter. They have no values. They have no standing. They have no place in a decent world. If it were any other crime of the same magnitude that would not need to be explained.
“Progressives” will vilify Tulsi Gabbard for even daring to speak to Narendra Modi, or visit Assad’s Syria. Corbyn has been raked over the coals for talking with the IRA. Nigel Farage is considered a “Russian stooge” for deigning to even vaguely compliment Vladimir Putin.
All those people combined don’t add up to the butcher’s bill Campbell racked up in the Middle East. Not even in the most fevered, deceitful propaganda of the Western press.
But no one is talking about Iraq. When Momentum tweeted about it, they were accused of being “shallow” and “stuck in the past”.
Maybe people are just divorced from the reality. Maybe the scale warps in their minds. Maybe it’s just too big, too dreadful to actually picture.
One. Million. Dead.
The entire population of Birmingham dropping dead tomorrow.
More than double the British losses in World War 2.
9/11 happening every single day, for a whole year.
Alastair Campbell helped make that happen. He did it dishonestly. He did it deliberately. He did it for personal and political gain.
And he has not, to this day, faced any kind of punishment. In all likelihood, he never will.
If you EVER find yourself defending him, whether opportunistically to undermine Corbyn or earnestly because you see no problem with his actions, then you are through the looking glass. Your morality is tonaly inverted.
Alastair Campbell’s voting record is an irrelevance. I don’t know who he voted for, or if he voted at all. I don’t care. It probably was the Lib Dems. It’s the mootest of moot, and the media outcry about it is beyond absurd.
Every time any person who played a part in the crimes of the Iraq war is allowed to exist in our society, without reference to the immense crime they committed, we normalise the idea that murder is OK when WE do it to THEM. That our wars are mistakes, or misjudgments or “foreign policy blunders”. They don’t really count. We don’t really mean it. We’re nice.
Blair and Campbell are given column inches. Their enablers in parliament rail against “antisemitism” and for the “people’s vote”, or talk about the evil “dictators” in Venezuela or North Korea who don’t share our “values”. Their cheerleaders in the press talk up Vladimir Putin as a “pariah” because of the totally bloodless Crimean referendum, but happily chuckle through interviews with Campbell as if he isn’t soaked to the bone in the blood of innocents.
Criminals discussing Brexit and football and Love Island, like it’s all a big joke. Campbell talks “candidly” about his “battles with depression” and we’re all supposed to go “awwww!”
All the while the man who proved their criminality rots in jail, barely able to move.
The world of the media is upside down.
It is disgusting, but wholly expected. The Establishment is rallying to defend one its own, it always does.
But most people know the truth: The only thing wrong with Alastair Campbell being kicked out of the Labour party, is that it’s fifteen years too late.
This scumbag never was Labour, he was simply Blair’s handler on behalf of his Rothschild Zioscum masters. A psychopathic political whore puppet, nothing more.
Just given you a ‘thumbs up’, Jon. I guess he’ll be off your Christmas card list now.
Is this site D-noticed with respect to the health of Julian Assange.?
Why on earth would you think that? In fact we published one of the first claims about his declining health earlier this month and are about to publish something else later today.
hear hear, kit. i don’t suppose Tbliar is even a member anymore but even he said he’d vote labour. a poisoned chalice if ever there was one. if i were corbyn i wouldn’t want campbell’s vote, either. good on whoever pulled the lever to dump him
Off topic but What’s happening with Julian Assange?
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/julian-assange-health-prison-medical-wing-hmp-belmarsh-wikileaks-trial-a8936136.html
Are they going to Kill him? Why has he been forgotten?
Well said Kit, the Keighley Killer is a blatant war criminal walking in plain sight. It makes me sick that the Guardian sees his expulsion from the Labour party for voting the yellow stripes as some sort of Brownie Points coup for the Tory Enablers. No surprise that Campbell, the once purveyor of porn, is exposed as being snivelling supporter of the British establishment. That same establishment which promotes endless human rights abuses, wars and genocides while protecting its front-men. Allowing the likes of Campbell & Blair as well as Christopher Steele the right to roam without charge. The climate… Read more »
Well said Kit, the Keighley Killer is a blatant war criminal walking in plain sight. It makes me sick that the Guardian sees his expulsion from the Labour party for voting the yellow stripes as some sort of Brownie Points coup for the Tory Enablers. No surprise that Campbell, the once purveyor of porn, is exposed as being snivelling supporter of the British establishment. That same establishment which promotes endless human rights abuses, wars and genocides while protecting its front-men. Allowing the likes of Campbell & Blair as well as Christopher Steele the right to roam without charge. The climate… Read more »
I should like to add, that Charles Clarke (ex Labour Home Secretary) voted for the Lib Dems in the latest election, and Bob Ainsworth (ex Labour Defence Secretary) voted for the Greens.
They should also be expelled from the Labour Party IMHO.
I suppose folks realise that the likes of Bliar, Campbell etc. will never set foot in the ICC, because of something called:
The Hague Invasion Act, drawn up by George W Bush to ensure that no citizen of the US or its allies, will have to face charges for war crimes.
Glad I’m not the only person who feels this way. Blair & co are sociopathic monsters with no real humanity. In my mind he’s worse than Hitler as he’s a mass murderer yet maintains a delusional sanctimonious, holier than thou attitude. Sociopathic ‘Priests’ in Jackboots and utter scumbags as far as the eye can see.
God Bless Kit for his searing eloquence and passion. This is raw truth, and a powerful testimony to the universal hypocrisy that discolours our world. For the sake of all those innocents murdered by Blair, Campbell and Co, we must keep fighting for truth and justice and sanity. Pax Vobiscum.
Missing the point? Was it not a ploy to undermine Corbyn? Does anyone for a moment think this man has any regard for the Libdems? Power ‘brokers’ play to power for power – as they conceive or define it to be. Power as ‘war’ by any means is the intention to eat rather than be eaten – under the conviction that others are of the same mind. The power of the mind is fully active in whatever we actually believe – which is revealed by our actions. Those who seek to deceive MUST be deceived. What goes around comes around… Read more »
‘Snakes In Suits’
It’s explained here>
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snakes_in_Suits
Thank you KIT. You have expressed my feelings brilliantly.
Great stuff, Kit! Absolute bullseye. BTW, when you say: “Your morality is tonaly inverted” are you referring to the tonal and the nagual…?
Great article, Kit. Only, why stop there? Is there anyone in the Labour Party who should be in the Labour Party, had the Labour Party continued to represent its traditional unionised working class roots? Two issues: from when I was a boy, the Labour Party was organised around ‘Clause IV’ “common ownership” nationalisation; and carried a fifty year pledge to close down the City. Which was an altenative to capitalism – socialism. Cambell’s sidekick did for them, alongside starting five imperial wars in six years – which I think is a bit of a record? Now it stands for ‘pro-business’… Read more »
It was actually part of a plan to invade seven countries in five years, drawn up by the arch neocons – Bolton, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz, Perle, Cheney etc. as outlined by ex General Wesley Clarke in a Youtube video.
Quite right BigB. Two words describe the absolute degeneration of “The Labour Party”: Tony Blair.
it started long before blair..the establishment fifth columnists have been at work inside the british socialist movement for decades. Tbliar was a milestone on that road. it went “wrong
for a while. now they think they’re in with further bites at the cherry..
Excellent article thank you, Kit and well argued. The man is a menace as too are Blair, Brown and Cameron et al yet still they work nefariously to keep UK in the EU – and they have the funds and establishment connections to achieve it. It is a sad reflection on the depths of corruption that UK has fallen into that monsters like this can prevail and prosper. No wonder Campbell suffers depression – I am not at all surprised – it is a function of a diseased mind completely confused by cognitive dissonnance – the impossible desire to have… Read more »
Alistair Campbell is not unique in the annals of the times. There were plenty of politicians, in the UK, US and Australia, who have spent the past 16 years wreaking havoc on Iraq and Syria, destroying whole societies, killing millions and displacing more. Not one has been held accountable and are not likely to. The blunt truth is that our politicians literally get away with mass murder. I don’t see that changing any time soon.
John Howard and Tony Abbott to name two James. Oh, and let’s not forget Jim Molan. International law only applies to people like Milosevic or Charles Taylor. Dosn’t matter how many human beings die; two hundred thousand or two million, Western leaders will never be held accountable for their war crimes.
Brilliant Kit, absolutely brilliant piece of writing! One of your best. Here’s to the widows and orphans of Iraq. Long may they torture the dark souls of Campbell, Blair and their minions.
Who cares who he voted for?
Conversely, who cares what the “Labour Party” does or doesn’t do? Almost all of them voted for the Iraq war. Why shouldn’t a war criminal be a member of a war criminal party? Why are people still whitewashing them, after all these years?
Everyone always talking about the they. Who is not a shit, declares Who.,? Lost in Punctuation
‘The system’ always finds someone to do their Hitleresque bidding. Where do they grow them, what have they got in common?