Angels and Demons: Imperialism and War, ‘Chavs’ and Jeremy Kyle

Colin Todhunter
The father of modern public relations and spin, Edward Bernays was a cynical manipulator of mass perception. He knew that by shaping people’s desires in a certain way, governments and corporations could sell just about any notion to the masses and manipulate them at will. Whether it was whipping up fear about the bogeyman of communism or selling the ‘American Dream’ of happiness through consuming goods, Bernays and the public relations/advertising industry, which took its cue from him, did exactly that.
Bernays was an expert in stage managing events to capture the popular imagination. Among his various ‘accomplishments’ was to get women hooked on cigarettes by associating feminism and fashion with smoking. Calling cigarettes ‘torches of freedom’, he was instrumental in convincing women that cigarettes were trendy and that smoking symbolised emancipation. From getting people to change their diets to putting fluoride in drinking water, corporations knew who to turn to when they wanted to sell their dubious products.
Thanks in large part to Bernays, politicians, the corporate media and opinion leaders learned to appeal to primitive impulses, such as fear, sex and narcissism, that have little bearing on issues beyond the narrow self-interests of a consumer society. The whole point of such a society is to distract people from the reality of the wider world and train them to desire and want new things that they don’t really need – or for that matter even really want – while stripping them of their ability to be self-reliant and independent.
The US government quickly learned that angels and demons could be manufactured from thin air and, from Guatemala and Congo to Vietnam, that wars and destabilisations could be built on packs of lies – lies about evil-doers ready to kick down the door, lies about the impending misery they would inflict and lies about the government delivering the world from impending doom.
The 2002 BBC documentary series The Century of the Self describes how Bernays’s propagandised on behalf of United Fruit Company (now Chiquita Brands International) and the US government to help overthrow the democratically elected president of Guatemala, Jacobo Arbenz Guzman.
Arbenz wanted to nationalise the company’s lands but Bernays successfully helped brand Arbenz as a communist with links to the USSR, which had no basis. This set the stage for public support for a US-backed violent overthrow of Arbenz.
Whether it has involved Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine or Libya – and now Venezuela – Bernay’s tactics of deception have been further developed to keep the masses docile in order to sell imperialism under the lie of a war on terror, humanitarian intervention or exporting freedom, while enriching corporate interests in the process.
Consumer capitalism and imperialism
Millions are now locked into the pursuit of the Bernays model of consumerism. They are locked into addiction. Addicted to the pursuit of acquisition, of hedonism, of self-gratification. Addicted to the belief that there is an actual point to it all.
In the US Declaration of Independence, there is the phrase “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. Freedom and happiness (or the pursuit of it) is central but was subverted by the likes of Bernays. With his knowledge of psychoanalysis (Sigmund Freud was his uncle), Bernays knew it was relatively easy to manipulate desires and get people hooked on consuming.
This great ‘American Dream’ of consumerism was built on craving and propaganda. It is maintained by stripping the environment bare and by the unsustainable raping of nature to fuel profits, underpinned by perpetual war to grab resources and exploit new markets, peoples and nations.
As a result of such war, the US military-industrial complex is now responsible for a body count of 20 million dead and counting since 1945, people killed by US-backed wars and death squads, covert ops and destabilisations. All glossed over by countless Hollywood icons, commentators and politicians under the banner of championing freedom and democracy.
Today’s globalised system of capitalism exists to facilitate the desires of around just 6,000 to 7,000 people: the extremely wealthy of the world who are setting the globalisation and war agendas via the G8, G20, NATO, the World Bank and the WTO. They are from the highest levels of finance capital and transnational corporations.
These billionaires (a transnational capitalist class) dictate global economic policies through their high-level think tanks and lobbying networks and decide on who lives and who dies and what wars are to be fought and inflicted on which people.
They are called ‘wealth creators’. ‘High flyers’ who have stolen ordinary people’s wealth, who have stashed it away in tax havens, who have bankrupted economies because of their reckless gambling and greed and who have imposed a form of globalisation that results in devastating destruction and war for those who attempt to remain independent from them or structurally adjusted violence via privatisation and economic neo-liberalism for millions in countries that have acquiesced.
Little wonder then that attempts to redress the balance have been brutally suppressed over the decades. Whether it has involved democratic leftist organisations pursuing a socialist alternative or governments displaying independent tendencies, this class has used intelligence agencies, front groups, threats, co-opted leaders or military might to attempt to subvert or annihilate any threat to its global hegemony.
From El Salvador and Chile to Egypt and India’s tribal belt, ordinary folk across the world have been subjected to policies that have resulted in oppression, poverty and conflict. But this is all passed off by politicians and the corrupt mainstream media as the way things must be. And anyone who stands up to this lie is ridiculed or much worse to prevent the truth from emerging.
And that truth is that many of us know what ‘happiness’ really is and the type of society necessary to achieve it – based on common ownership of natural assets (the commons), localisation, living within the limits imposed by the natural environment, economic democracy and equality – and that the immensely wealthy people who stand in its way will do all things necessary to prevent us from having it.
Yet it is ordinary men (and women) who sign up to join the military and support this system on behalf of these people. In part thanks to Bernays, such people have however been adept in manipulating the masses to rally around flag and nation, evoking an emotive misplaced sense of patriotism to pursue their militarism or justify their exploitation.
Such a travesty that today ordinary people in richer countries are denied decent livelihoods because jobs have been sold to the lowest bidder in places such as China, a de facto colonial outpost for the US empire with its ready supply of cheap labour. With workers’ wages having been depressed, consumer demand thus propped up by debt, how convenient that the lie of ‘austerity’ is being used as a battering ram to finish off what the likes of Reagan and Thatcher did in the 80s with their pro-big business, pro-privatisation, anti-union, anti-welfare policies.
Meanwhile, just about every aspect of society encourages the individual to indulge in an acquisitive materialism whose message is relentless. It is implicit in every bourgeois judgement, innuendo, condemnation and insinuation directed towards a person who does not have a job or does not display the appropriate trappings of conspicuous consumption. To be called a ‘chav’ in Britain, for ample, is to bear the brunt of such a tirade of negative evaluation. Chav represents a media-fuelled demonisation of sections of the working class who were three decades ago sacrificed on the altar of Margaret Thatcher’s treachery.
The ‘undeserving poor’ that since Victorian times have hurt the unscrupulous, hypocritical sensibilities of England’s ruling class who have led and supported more unimaginable butchery on the global battlefields of Empire than any number of working class people who have fallen foul of ‘Middle England’s’ or Jeremy Kyle’s sanctimonious bleatings about decency and morality.
And people are supposed to thank ‘them’ for this and vote for ‘their’ politicians and support their wars. Ordinary young men (and women) are encouraged to sign up – the grandchildren of the cannon-fodder ‘heroes’ sacrificed en masse on the blood-soaked battlefields of countless other wars that have gone before can now join up to fight again. For what, a land fit for heroes or a land fit for austerity, food banks, child poverty, powerlessness, more imperialism and propping up the US dollar? For whom? Occidental Petroleum, BP, JP Morgan, Boeing and the rest.
The US economy has been hollowed out. Much of manufacturing has been shipped abroad. For those who benefited, US workers can go to hell in a handbasket as long as profits keep rolling in. It’s the ability to maximise profit by shifting capital around the world that matters to them, whether on the back of distorted free trade agreements which open the gates for plunder or through coercion and militarism which merely tear them down.
Bernay’s was a sophisticated operator. But in terms of being able to manipulate the public and keep them onside, docile, hooked and oblivious to what is really happening, things have certainly moved on.
Today, there are no doubt hundreds of firms like Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL), which has conducted ‘behavioural change’ programmes in over 60 countries with clients having included the British Military of Defence, the US State Department and NATO. The use of the media to fool the public appears to be one of SCL’s key selling points.
And then there is APCO Worldwide, also politically well-connected and, as geopolitical analyst Shelley Kasli puts it, well-versed in “beating the war drum” and other fine pursuits such as facilitating the plunder of Iraqi wealth.
Whether it concerns the Council on Foreign Relations, Brookings or the rest of the high-level think tanks – which determine policies for their politicians to sell to the public – or the various powerful corporate lobby groups, what they all have in common is that they are all involved in orchestrating our future for their benefit.
But none of this must be exposed. If the propaganda is to remain effective, the public must remain comatose, emotionally malleable, strung out on consumerism and endlessly subjected to an echo chamber of empty slogans about patriotism, the bogeyman at the door and freedom and democracy.
In part thanks to Bernays, such people have however been adept in manipulating the masses to rally around flag and nation, evoking an emotive misplaced sense of patriotism to pursue their militarism or justify their exploitation. All of which makes me wonder if the system is now in real trouble. Apparently, the Royal Army officers are now being warned that “soldiers calling themselves ‘patriots’ or who make ‘inaccurate generalisations about the Left’ could be right-wing extremists in their ranks.” https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7082855/British-army-officers-told-soldiers-calling-patriots-extremists.html Are they afraid that some sort of mutiny might occur? And if they someday decide to exclude ‘patriots’ from the… Read more »
There are about 2,300 billionaires in the world. I have seen credible estimates of a 6.000 strong ruling elite in the US, and a similar ruling elite of 5,000 in the UK, who own the lion’s share of the wealth and control the political system and the media. The Deep State, basically.
According to Doug Valentine, author of the famous book The Phoenix Program, the American CIA has developed a benign-sounding “Digital Innovations Division” to effect regime change operations in other countries.
In other words, social media is being weaponized to overthrow sovereign governments around the world–by the same United States that hysterically claimed that the Russians intervened in the 2016 election through social media!
The United States of Hypocrisy strikes again.
Regime Change Through Social Media
https://www.blackagendareport.com/regime-change-through-social-media
“Today, there are no doubt hundreds of firms like Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL), which has conducted ‘behavioural change’ programmes in over 60 countries . . . ” – in our neoliberal neocolonial capitalist paradise literally “everything” that can become monetized and sold to the highest bidder is now so commodified and marketed for profit. This is true whether it be the marketable – kidney – of a war captive apprehended by one of our jihadist buddies engaged in one of the West’s endless “regime-change” wars, a prize that can fetch money on capitalism’s black market, or the completely fabricated propaganda… Read more »
Thats why I laughed when Zukkerbergs satellite launch last year failed and blew up a few seconds in. He said he wanted to connect the African continent to FacePalm, in a new digital era of global inter-connectedness. My first thoughts were, no you don’t, you want your satellite there, so you can control the narrative and effect regime change..
Apologies, that was in response to USAma Bin Laden above you RE: social media being weaponised
Watched “The Century of the Self” when it first came out. Just shows the appalling self-confidence of our owners that they didn’t even care that most of the truth leaked out there… It’s still that old, “Sure we do, and what are you gonna do about it?” thing. Without wishing to belittle the power of prayer, there are often times when I wish I could do more than pray… Perhaps we should get down to basic logistics and consider: 1. Exactly how many useless corporate owners do we have who control pretty much everything in our lives, and what are… Read more »
Last American Vagabond here with a tragically hilarious look at Turkey’s latest invasion of Northern Iraq, where the only excuse for the invasion is that there are “terrorists” there, so invasion is justified…….the US method! Also someone mentioned the “Stolen Heights” in the comments, which just about sums up the actions of these criminals!
Isn’t it simply that Turkey, despite a superficial impression of thumbing its nose at the US, is nevertheless doing, like the rest of NATO, only what the US wants?
Tough-guy Erdogan is not so tough when Washington whistles.
Just another poodle-criminal playing his part in keeping us all in permanent war.
The education system teaches us what to think, rather than how to think.
If curiosity and scepticism is encouraged in children they learn how to think.
Even Buddha, one of mankind’s great teachers, urged people “Don’t believe anything just because somebody says it.”
It amazes me that the BBC actually made and broadcast documentaries like ‘century of the self’. Also disheartening that so many of the millions that must have seen it, let its implications slide back into non awareness :-/ https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/the-century-of-the-self/
If you look at the sheer quantity of enlightening material available on YouTube alone, it’s easier to understand that the human brain simply gets indigestion and forgets…
That documentary is long, and needs to be watched several times for essential facts to stick in our minds. I’m watching it again after 15 years, and I can hardly remember any of what impressed me the first time…
Perhaps the important thing is that much of it tallies with other information we are gathering, and the general picture will stick after all.
“The Trap” is perhaps even better (same themes, also Adam Curtis/BBC).
Thank you for the article Colin. Coincidentally, or perhaps not, am reading a popular science paperback called Selfie: How the West became self-obsessed. It’s a little lightweight in places and certainly the author, Will Storr, pulls his punches. But it was enough to lead me back to the Adam Curtis documentaries which I watched on successive evenings during this week. (Via YouTube, I don’t pay the propaganda tax a.k.a. television licence). Bernays really was a piece of work, and as the series shows, the other Freudians have carried on in the same vein. The fourth programme shows how Clinton, W.… Read more »
Can’t suss how to edit the above, apols that everything seems to have become a massive link to a summary about the Storr book. ( I find that the block quote mode also produces some weird results… )
“China, a de facto colonial outpost for the US empire with its ready supply of cheap labour.” Is this accurate or ambiguous? The author implies that the US leaders are treating China as such a vassal state. However, if so, they appear to be having some difficulty in maintaining this stance, hence their economic sanctions and military threats. Given the weight of China in the world, I’d ask the author to be more specific about his characterization of the Chinese state. Is it a vassal, or a rival of the US? And if a rival, is it a rival of… Read more »
China and Americas economic relationship cannot possibly fit any easy labeling or characterisation. Neither is completely inferior or superior. If not synergistic: their economies are highly integrated. China is both a rival and a vassal …but China chooses to be a vassal because the relationship is mutually beneficial. China does quite well out of its trade with the US. So much so: China pegs the yuan (CNY) to the dollar (USD): officially to 2010 – unoficially after. They say they do not manipulate their currency: which fools absolutely no one. They have never let the CNY deflate below 7:1 –… Read more »
The Truth hurts because we are being conned because the best part of Human Nature is the Trust we have between us! The beautiful essence of Humanity is being destroyed by the self serving degenerates who exploit our Trusting Gullibility for their exploitative selfish need for supremacy! Their unfair advantage is maintained by: 1) Their defamation of those with “Trusting Human Nature being gullible and deserve to be exploited!” 2) They slander as “pretend to be better do-gooders” as well as, hypocrites anyone who tries to live up to basic Human standards of “helping” not “exploiting” 3) They control the… Read more »
Buddhism (and all other major spiritual teachings) claim that manipulation of “primitive impulses, such as fear, sex and narcissism”
are the weapons used by Mara (the Buddhist devil).
This are exactly the tools used by the self-proclaimed ‘rulers’ of this world…we could almost say that in fact the world we live in is ruled by Devil’s acolytes….and they are just crucifying our present day truth-teller: Julian Assange.
From Rhodes to Murdoch to the tech kid billionaires … they serve and worship the same god Mamon and its high priests.
Leon Goldensohn, was a psychiatrist who had the job of keeping an eye on the defendants in the Nuremberg trials following WW2. He published a book on the interviews he had the chance to conduct with the defendants. It isn’t made clear if Hermann Göring read Edward Bernays books, but he seems to fully comprehend what he was saying. Leon Goldensohn quotes Göring as follows. “Of course the people don’t want war. But after all, it’s the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it’s always a simple matter to drag the people along whether it’s a democracy,… Read more »
I don’t know if Göring had access to Bernay’s books, but apparently Goebels was a big fan: https://theconversation.com/the-manipulation-of-the-american-mind-edward-bernays-and-the-birth-of-public-relations-44393
If you’re familar with Bernays then you must surely read (or have read) ‘Programming the President’ by Roland Perry (Aurum Press, 1984), about the role of Richard Wirthlin and Pat Caddell is engineering Reagan’s presidency, with the help of the Mormons. A must read book. Can be found on Abe Books.
Jospeh Goebbels was known to be a fan of Edward Bernays’ 1928 publication “Propaganda” which he used as a text and guide to create propaganda campaigns and to build up a cult around Hitler.
… and from that same publication Bernays seemed to be on the button when wrote : the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organised habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are moulded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested largely by men we have never heard of. In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or… Read more »