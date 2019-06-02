Unicorn Riot, via Economic Grassroots Organizing

[CC – Greek, English] Workers have successfully self-managed the production of environmentally-friendly cleaning products for the last six years in the occupied factory Vio.Me. There are no bosses in this factory on the east side of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city. Workers have been in full control since occupying the factory in 2013, two years after the workers had stopped receiving paychecks from the business due to the parent company having filed for bankruptcy.

Unicorn Riot brings you inside the worker-run Vio.Me. facility for one in our three part video series. We spoke with five of the workers, and gained a deeper perspective and history of Vio.Me.

[CC – Greek, English] A radical new approach to healthcare is reclaiming equal relations between specialists and patients while building a community of health from inside an occupied factory in an industrial Greek metro. The Workers’ Healthcare Center of the self-managed occupied factory Vio.Me. has provided free holistic healthcare services to the broader community for the last three years in Greece’s second largest city, Thessaloniki.

Unicorn Riot visited the healthcare center in late 2018 and spoke with Dimitra Pouliopoulou, a psychologist who volunteers at the center, to learn more.

[CC – Greek, English] Unicorn Riot brings you inside the worker-run and occupied Vio.Me. factory. We are guided through the facility by Nicole, a worker in the factory in one of our three part video series on Vio.Me.

