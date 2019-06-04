Facebook Censoring OffG’s Links

OffG Editor

One of our readers recently brought something rather alarming to our attention via Facebook. It seems that certain of our articles, when shared, are not visible to anyone but the person who shared them. He sent us these examples:

Apparently, our content goes against Facebook’s “community standards”. These are long, and rambling, but we can assume they’re referring to this section:

Even more worryingly, when he tried to click these links he was presented with this:

Facebook won’t let him visit our site, not even from a link he himself shared.

Facebook are claiming to “empower people to chose for themselves”, whilst actually totally removing this choice from people’s lives. Very bizarre. Quite frightening.

Further, upon getting this news we checked out our social media set up and found that our articles no longer share to facebook. The set-up has always been that freshly published articles automatically share to Facebook – where we have thousands of followers, many of whom may only have access to OffG from that platform. That no longer happens.

An interesting fact in this case: all the links Tom attempted to share were regarding Ukraine and/or MH17.

Just last month Facebook announced they were hiring Kateryna Kruk as their “public policy manager for Ukraine”, saying her job will mainly involve “combatting Russian disinformation”.

For those of you who don’t know, Kruk (pronounced “crook”?), is a Ukrainian “political activist”, “analyst” and “social media journalist”. She rose to prominence in 2013 when, fresh out of the Soros-funded Central European University, she started tweeting about the Maidan. She tweeted so well that, one year later, the Atlantic Council gave her a prize for it.

Since then she has written for many outlets – including the Atlantic Council and The Guardian – gone on to work for the new coup-government of Ukraine in several minor administrative positions, and been given a fellowship by the European Values think tank.

She also openly celebrated the Odessa Massacre.

Here is Facebook’s newest disinfo warrior cheering the 2014 Odessa fire — where nearly 50 Ukrainians were killed by fascist and far-right “activists” — as an action that “cleaned” the city of “terrorists.” Yikes. pic.twitter.com/xowHNYDDcY — Yasha Levine (@yashalevine) June 3, 2019

Oh and she works for StopFake too, who have form when it comes to objecting to our existence.

Interesting coincidence.

We encourage all of our readers, who are on Facebook, to investigate this. Is it only certain topics and links? Is it all of our articles? Feel free to tell us about it in the comments below, or contact us by email or through social media…but probably not Facebook.