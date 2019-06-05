The Green New Deal – hot air or genuine sustainability?

It’s World Environment Day. A YouGov poll puts concern for the environment at a record high

Today is #WorldEnvironmentDay and concern about the environment has reached record levels. 27% of Brits list it as one of the top 3 issues facing the nation, with a big boost since April after the Extinction Rebellion protests / Greta Thunberg's activismhttps://t.co/AJBZ8xi7Km pic.twitter.com/W7IuDfjEGl — YouGov (@YouGov) June 5, 2019

YouGov credits Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion with boosting these numbers, and indeed, given the amount of exposure both have received in the “Left” media (BBC, NYT, Indy, Guardian and more) it would be surprising if they had not raised the profile of climate change for the average person.

We’re going to be taking a closer look at both Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion in the near future, but for now we’ll share Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s much-vaunted Green New Deal for discussion (see embedded below or click here).

Is this a real attempt to create a more sustainable world? Or just a cynical attempt by the neoliberal pseudo-left to grab credibility and maybe make some bucks?

Some of its proposals – like sustainable “family” farming seem commendable and pretty solid. Others – such as its vague requirements to reduce greenhouse emisions – “as much as technologically feasible” – seem hopelessly ambiguous, and indeed contradicted by other aspirations including “assuring affordable access to electricity.”

Is making the US 100% dependent on renewables with zero emissions compatible with the other stated intention of rebuilding American industry and creating employment?

Is this document a practical step forward or a Green word salad to entice the well-meaning and concerned?