The Green New Deal – hot air or genuine sustainability?

It’s World Environment Day. A YouGov poll puts concern for the environment at a record high
Today is #WorldEnvironmentDay and concern about the environment has reached record levels. 27% of Brits list it as one of the top 3 issues facing the nation, with a big boost since April after the Extinction Rebellion protests / Greta Thunberg's activismhttps://t.co/AJBZ8xi7Km pic.twitter.com/W7IuDfjEGl
— YouGov (@YouGov) June 5, 2019
YouGov credits Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion with boosting these numbers, and indeed, given the amount of exposure both have received in the “Left” media (BBC, NYT, Indy, Guardian and more) it would be surprising if they had not raised the profile of climate change for the average person.
We’re going to be taking a closer look at both Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion in the near future, but for now we’ll share Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s much-vaunted Green New Deal for discussion (see embedded below or click here).
Is this a real attempt to create a more sustainable world? Or just a cynical attempt by the neoliberal pseudo-left to grab credibility and maybe make some bucks?
Some of its proposals – like sustainable “family” farming seem commendable and pretty solid. Others – such as its vague requirements to reduce greenhouse emisions – “as much as technologically feasible” – seem hopelessly ambiguous, and indeed contradicted by other aspirations including “assuring affordable access to electricity.”
Is making the US 100% dependent on renewables with zero emissions compatible with the other stated intention of rebuilding American industry and creating employment?
Is this document a practical step forward or a Green word salad to entice the well-meaning and concerned?
This is one of the few things I’d give the Orange Baboon any credit for, dissing the Great Global Warming Hoax.
I can remember when “all the scientists” said a New Ice Age was imminent. We’d all have to fight off marauding polar bears whenever we went out to post a letter or get a pint of milk. We’d have to cover the polar ice caps with millions of tons of black soot to warm them up a bit to stop this. Or else move to the middle of Africa for a bit of warmth.
Now “all the scientists” predict Global Warming and we’ll soon be growing bananas and coconuts in Scotland. Unless we put giant mirrors in space to reflect the sun’s rays to cool the ice caps down a bit. And it doesn’t matter that there’s no increase in temperatures or sea levels. Those splendid chaps at the University of East Anglia can always fabricate a bit of “evidence” as and when needed. And it’s all Global Warming, whether it’s hot, cold, or somewhere in between, whether there are droughts, floods, blizzards or heatwaves. I wish I could get Ladbroke’s to take a bet on that basis.
This is pure astro turfing. Little Greta is being pushed by the same slick PR machine we saw with Bana and Dusty Boy, with generous funding from Soros and the big corporate globalists. And the Deep State is fully behind this agenda. Goldman Sachs is quite happy to peddle trillions in Global Warming Certificates and Green Certificates with the same facility that they shunt around trillions in worthless derivatives. Roll up! Roll up! Get your Global Warming Certificates here! You’ll soon be able to get one (for an appropriate fee) like a medieval Papal Indulgence. It will dwarf that shyster Gore’s Chicago Climate Exchange and the cool $500 million he trousered before it collapsed. It won’t make any difference to a single polar bear, but that doesn’t matter. You will be able to virtue signal to your heart’s content. And there will be a Green Taliban to terrorise anyone who doesn’t.
So we are now supposed to dismantle our industry, change every aspect of our way of life, and pay trillions in Macron style “Green” Taxes, on the say so of Little Greta (and her activist parents) and intellectual colossus and ex barmaid AOC.
And this garbage seems to be gaining traction. The idiots in XR are given free hand to shut down our cities, with the police joining in and dancing with them. Or close down major airports with drone attacks. I thought that was something called terrorism. But apparently not. The Green Idiots and the Loathsome Liberals are polling more than the Tories and Labour combined. These idiots will soon be putting windmills on every street corner. No old age pensioner or single mother will be able to afford electricity for all the green taxes and green subsidies. But don’t worry. All the Emma Thompsons, Leonardo De Caprios, Gretas and Al Gores will carry on jet setting around the world to collect their Global Warming Awards.
I think Cortez is making an honest attempt to make a difference. It’s a complicated subject an God know there are numerous pressures being brought to bear, both from Big Oil and from ordinary people’s need to find work and affordable energy.
Climate Change is one big hoax – Watch it exposed by genuine tope experts not some exploited kid.
Fox News?
Whatever policy based on the climate change hoax and relying on fear, to make people beg for more government power is, I am afraid, much more than hot air. This two part documentary by James Corbett is a must watch for everyone.